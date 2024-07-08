You are here

  • Home
  • France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally

France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally

France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally
Social Democratic Party (SPD) foreign policy spokesman in the German parliament Nils Schmid. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8g9p5

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally

France ‘avoided worst’ with far right loss: Scholz ally
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BERLIN: A senior member of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party said Sunday that France had “avoided the worst” after projections showed the far right losing the second round of legislative elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who stunned the country by calling the snap vote last month after the far right trounced his centrist alliance in EU elections, was “politically weakened,” Nils Schmid said.

Estimated results showed a broad left-wing alliance becoming the largest group in France’s National Assembly, with Macron’s centrists in second and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) in a surprise third place.

Pre-election polling had put the RN in first, raising fears for the European Union’s future direction with an anti-immigration, euroskeptic party potentially controlling the government of a key member.

“The worst is avoided, the RN cannot form a governing majority,” Schmid, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) foreign policy spokesman in the German parliament, told the Funke press group.

Macron is “politically weakened” because his group lost a significant number of seats but “retains a central role” with no party claiming an outright majority, Schmid added.

Forming a government will be “tricky” and parties must show “flexibility” and an “ability to compromise,” said Schmid, whose country has long been used to drawn-out negotiations leading to seemingly unwieldy coalitions.

Scholz’s government is made up of his SPD, the Greens and the liberal FDP. But French politics is unaccustomed to such arrangements.

“The crisis isn’t over, quite the opposite,” said Germany’s conservative FAZ daily.

“France, and with it Europe, are heading for an unstable period” with the prospect of “fragile government coalitions depending on the extremes and liable to fall at any moment,” it added.

The country’s most-read daily Bild wondered if far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who it said was “contemptuous of Germany,” would take power.

For center-left daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the “republican front stopped Le Pen” and the RN, but parliament will be “very fragmented” and Macron had “isolated himself on the Mount Olympus of power.”

Topics: France Germany

Related

‘Astonished’ Germany says Hungary canceled foreign minister meeting
World
‘Astonished’ Germany says Hungary canceled foreign minister meeting
France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament
World
France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact

Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
  • The Philippines and Japan — longtime allies of the United States — have been deepening defense ties in the face of an increasingly assertive China
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines and Japan are set to sign on Monday a key defense pact that will allow the deployment of troops on each other’s territory.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will hold high-level talks with their Philippine counterparts Gilberto Teodoro and Enrique Manalo in Manila.

The Philippines and Japan — longtime allies of the United States — have been deepening defense ties in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos will witness the signing of the reciprocal access agreement (RAA), which the countries began negotiating in November, the Philippine Presidential Communications Office said.

The accord would provide the legal framework for Japan and the Philippines to send defense personnel to each other’s territory for training and other operations.

Negotiations were “close to conclusion,” Tokyo’s ambassador to Manila, Kazuya Endo, said in a speech on Thursday, as he flagged “significant developments” in Japan’s defense equipment supplies to the Philippines.

The talks follow escalating confrontations at sea between Chinese and Philippine ships as Beijing steps up efforts to push its claims to nearly all of the South China Sea.

The most serious in a number of incidents happened on June 17 when Chinese coast guard personnel wielding knives, sticks and an axe surrounded and boarded three Philippine navy boats during a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

A Filipino sailor lost a thumb in the clash.

Tokyo and Beijing are also at loggerheads over Japan-controlled disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The RAA was important because it would enable the Philippines “to enhance our interoperability with like-minded partners,” said Manila-based geopolitical analyst Don McLain Gill.

“This would also complement what we are trying to do in terms of enhancing our security partnerships within the US hub and spokes network.”

Washington has been strengthening its network of alliances in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China’s growing military might and influence, which Chinese officials have said is a US effort to create a “NATO” in the region.

Leaders from Japan, the Philippines and the United States had their first trilateral summit in April aimed at boosting defense ties in Washington.

It was held on the heels of four-way military drills that included Australia in the South China Sea, riling Beijing.

The Philippines has been a key focus of US efforts to build an arc of alliances, owing to its position in the South China Sea and proximity to Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Philippine support would be crucial for the United States in the event of any conflict.

Japan, wary about possible future changes in US policy in the region, was also seeking “to play a larger role” as an independent and stabilising force, Gill the analyst, said.

Tokyo has signed similar reciprocal access agreements with Britain and Australia in recent years.

The Philippines has equivalent pacts with the United States and Australia and plans to pursue one with France.

Japan, which invaded and occupied the Philippines during World War II, is a top provider of overseas development assistance to the country and also a supplier of security equipment.

“The Japanese would like to impress upon the Americans that Japan is the linchpin of US security presence, military presence here in the region, and of course, the most reliable ally of the United States,” said Renato Cruz De Castro, professor for international studies at De La Salle University in Manila.

Topics: Japan Philippines

Related

Philippines looks to ‘halal ecosystem’ to boost tourism, trade
World
Philippines looks to ‘halal ecosystem’ to boost tourism, trade
Japan, Cambodia to help remove land mines from Ukraine
World
Japan, Cambodia to help remove land mines from Ukraine

Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show

Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show

Leftist alliance leads French election, no absolute majority, initial estimates show
  • The outcome, if confirmed, will leave parliament divided in three big groups
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters

PARIS: France was on course for a hung parliament in Sunday’s election, with a leftist alliance unexpectedly taking the top spot ahead of the far right, in a major upset that was set to bar Marine Le Pen’s National Rally from running the government.
The outcome, if confirmed, will leave parliament divided in three big groups with hugely different platforms and no tradition at all of working together.
That could potentially herald a period of instability, unless the left manages to strike a deal with other parties to work together.
The leftist alliance was forecast to win between 172 and 215 seats out of 577, pollsters’ projections based on early results from a sample of polling stations showed. These projections are usually reliable.
The result would in any case be humiliating for French President Emmanuel Macron, whose centrist alliance, which he founded to underpin his first presidential run in 2017, was projected to be narrowly second and win 150-180 seats.
But it will also be a major disappointment for Marine Le Pen’s nationalist, euroskeptic National Rally(RN).
The RN, which had for weeks been projected to win the election, was seen getting 115 to 155 seats.
The first official results were expected later on Sunday, with the results from most, if not all, constituencies likely to be in by the end of the day or the early hours of Monday.
Voters have punished Macron and his ruling alliance for a cost of living crisis and failing public services, as well as over immigration and security.
Le Pen and her party have successfully tapped into those grievances, spreading their appeal way beyond their traditional strongholds along the Mediterranean coast and in the country’s northern rust belt.
But the leftwing alliance managed to edge them out of the first spot.
That was in part thanks to some limited cooperation by Macron’s centrist Together alliance and the left, designed to block the far right’s ascendancy to power. Le Pen’s rivals pulled more than two hundred candidates out of three-way races in the second round in a bid to create a unified anti-RN vote.
The constitution says there can be no new parliamentary election for another year, so an immediate repeat vote is not an option.

Topics: France France election

Related

France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament
World
France is voting in key elections that could see a historic far-right win or a hung parliament
‘Black sheep’ embarrass French far right before vote
World
‘Black sheep’ embarrass French far right before vote

British PM heads to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales to reset ties with UK’s 4 nations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London.
Updated 07 July 2024
AP
Follow

British PM heads to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales to reset ties with UK’s 4 nations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London.
  • While each of the devolved nations in the UK elects members to the House of Commons in London, they also have their own regional parliaments
  • Starmer told Abbas that the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a peace process was the “undeniable right of Palestinians”
Updated 07 July 2024
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading off Sunday to the four corners of the UK as part of an “immediate reset” with governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Starmer, who said he has a “mandate to do politics differently” after his party’s landslide victory, will meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney in Edinburgh in an effort to “turn disagreement into cooperation.”
“That begins today with an immediate reset of my government’s approach to working with the first and deputy first ministers,” he said. “Meaningful co-operation centered on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.”
While each of the devolved nations in the UK elects members to the House of Commons in London, they also have their own regional parliaments.
Starmer’s Labour Party trounced Swinney’s Scottish National Party for seats in Parliament. But the SNP, which has pushed for Scottish independence, still holds a majority at Holyrood, the Scottish parliament.
The trip to build better working relations across the UK is part of Starmer’s broader mission to work toward serving people as he tackles of mountain of problems.
The Labour government inherited a wobbly economy that left Britons struggling to pay bills after global economic woes and fiscal missteps. It also faces a public that is disenchanted after 14 years of chaotic Conservative rule and fiscal austerity that hollowed out public services, including the revered National Health Service, which Starmer declared broken.
Starmer said he wants to transfer power from the bureaucratic halls of government in London to leaders who know what’s best for their communities.
After his brief tour, he’ll return to England, where he plans to meet with regional mayors, saying in his first news conference Saturday that he would engage with politicians regardless of their party.
“There’s no monopoly on good ideas,” he said “I’m not a tribal political.”
Starmer continued to speak with other world leaders, having separate calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
He spoke with both about his priorities for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the return of hostages to Israel, and an increase in humanitarian aid, a spokesperson said.
He told Abbas that the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a peace process was the “undeniable right of Palestinians” and told Netanyahu it was important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution, including ensuring financial means for Abbas’ Palestinian Authority to operate effectively.
On Tuesday, Starmer will jet off to Washington for a NATO meeting.
Meanwhile, his top diplomat, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, was due in Poland and Sweden Sunday after visiting Germany on Saturday for his first trip abroad to strengthen ties with European partners.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the social media platform X that the UK was an indispensable part of Europe and they were working with the British government to see how it could move closer to the European Union.
Lammy reiterated Starmer’s pledge not to rejoin the EU single market after British voters in 2016 voted to break from the political and economic union.
“Let us put the Brexit years behind us,” Lammy told The Observer. “We are not going to rejoin the single market and the customs union but there is much that we can do together.”
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Sunday on Sky News that the UK should look for ways to improve trade with the EU and that removing some trade barriers was sensible. But he said the Labour government was not open to the free movement of people that was required as a member of the union.

Topics: UK British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Related

MWL chief meets British Muslim leaders in London
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief meets British Muslim leaders in London
In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿(AP)
World
UK government, British Airways sued over 1990 Kuwait hostage crisis

‘Miracles’ and hope: Deadly stampede spotlights India’s craze for godmen

‘Miracles’ and hope: Deadly stampede spotlights India’s craze for godmen
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

‘Miracles’ and hope: Deadly stampede spotlights India’s craze for godmen

‘Miracles’ and hope: Deadly stampede spotlights India’s craze for godmen
  • Hindu preachers and gurus in India are sought by millions of followers for miracle cures and spiritual advice
  • Gathering addressed by Bhole Baba, an ex-policeman, last week drew a quarter of a million people in a crowded field
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters

BAHADURNAGAR: Just a pat on the back by preacher “Bhole Baba” and Ramkumari said a stone in her kidney vanished. The 85-year-old gave no proof but this story and countless others of similar “miracles” led to Baba’s following rocketing in India’s northern states.

A gathering addressed by the former police head constable in a crowded field last week drew a quarter of a million people and caused one of the deadliest stampedes in the country.

Bhole Baba, or Innocent Elder, was born Suraj Pal Singh Jatav. He quit the police in 2000 to join a series of Hindu preachers and gurus in India who are sought by millions for miracle cures and spiritual advice. They are often called godmen, and many have been wooed by politicians for the influence they wield.

Their patrons have included international celebrities like the Beatles, who spent days in the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in the late 1960s. Some of these gurus expanded beyond India, most famously Osho, who lived and preached in the United States in the early 1980s.

Almost all of them are credited by their followers with miraculous powers.

“I had gone to one of his early gatherings and told him I had chronic pain from a kidney stone for many months,” said Ramkumari, Baba’s former neighbor in Bahadurnagar village in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, where he was born and still has a home.

The village has only about 50 homes in all and is set amid fields which grow corn, wheat and rice. On the periphery is a sprawling, pearly-white ashram run by devotees of Baba.

“He smiled and blessed me with a pat on the back. The stone vanished soon after,” said Ramkumari, who gave just one name.

Another resident in the village, 55-year-old Surajmukhi, said Baba’s blessing helped her give birth to a son after seven daughters. Sons are sought after in many Indian families.

“We desperately wanted a boy,” said Surajmukhi. “Then I met Baba with my husband. He made me chant some mantras (verses), gave me some water to drink and patted me on my back. After nine months I had a baby boy.”

Lying on a cot next to her, Baba’s older sister Sonkali, thin and frail, said: “It was a miracle.”

Baba, formally known as Narayan Sakar Hari now, is estimated to be about 72 by his family and followers, who are spread across India’s heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

LINE TO GOD

Two neighbors who have known him since his childhood, including Ramkumari, said he took the path after a dream one night about 25 years ago that a divine spirit had given him supernatural powers. He quit the police in the city of Agra and started preaching, they said.

Baba would later claim he had a direct line to God and could channel divine blessings to people.

“Soon after we saw a line of cars bringing Suraj Pal into the village and people said he would henceforth be called a Baba (elder),” Ramkumari said.

Reuters could not contact Baba. He told Reuters partner ANI that he was grieving and his aides would help the injured and the families of the deceased.

The stampede at his gathering on Tuesday killed 121 people, mostly women, and injured scores out of about 250,000 who had congregated in a canopied paddy field to listen to him, many trampling over one another as they ran after his car when he was leaving.

Police say authorities had allowed only 80,000 to attend, and have arrested six aides to Baba who were involved in organizing the event. The main organizer surrendered to police on Friday.

Police said that in the initial days of his rise to fame, Baba had claimed that he could bring the dead back to life and even tried to take away the body of a 16-year-old girl from a crematorium promising a miracle to the family. Police intervened and the matter was closed soon after.

Posters and videos posted on YouTube show him dressed in traditional Indian kurta tunics or pristine white suits and ties, often sporting sunglasses, a departure from the spartan image of most godmen.

Still, his clout is smaller than other gurus and godmen in India, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, runs the Patanjali consumer goods brand that has boomed in recent years.

Two godmen, Asaram Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, were both convicted of rape in separate cases and jailed, after years of drawing thousands of devotees to their sermons and ashrams.

GIVE PEOPLE HOPE

Sociologists say such gurus are often believed to possess healing powers, and are especially popular among those who are poor, sick or feel underprivileged.

“People are insecure — economically, socially and otherwise,” said Dipti Ranjan Sahu, head of sociology at the University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

“Unemployment, deprivation, discrimination, ignorance, illiteracy — these things play a part. So they see hope in the godmen, maybe some miracle will happen.”

Surinder Singh Jodhka, who teaches social sciences at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and has researched on the subject, said “people are kind of looking for some meaning in their life” and that’s where godmen come in.

“People are feeling lost and they are looking for some sense through which they can identify with other people, they feel less lonely,” he said. “This gives them hope and they are willing to believe in it.”

Topics: Indian temple

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
Updated 07 July 2024
Follow

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi

Mango galore: Annual festival delights thousands of visitors in New Delhi
  • With over 1,500 varieties of mangoes, India produces about half of world’s total
  • New Delhi hosted 33rd edition of annual mango festival from July 5 to 7
Updated 07 July 2024
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of people attended New Delhi’s annual mango festival over the weekend to see and taste hundreds of the fruit’s varieties from all over India.

The South Asian country grows over 1,500 varieties of mango, making it the world’s largest mango producer as it accounts for about half of global production of the fruit.

In the Indian capital, farmers and sellers from across the nation gathered to present more than 500 varieties of mangoes to lovers of the fruit and curious visitors as part of the city’s three-day festival that ended on Sunday.

“People love this and eagerly await this every year … This show hosts the largest number of mango varieties,” Maniksha Bakshi, public relations manager of the festival’s organizer, Delhi Tourism, told Arab News.

“Besides the private farmers, a number of agriculture universities and government organizations have also participated and displayed their hybrid varieties … The variety of mangoes on display has increased. People have come from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and different parts of the country.”

On the 33rd edition of the festival this year, Delhi Tourism also arranged side events to attract more visitors, including special sessions dubbed “master classes,” which involve chefs making mango-based dishes.

Organizers said they had expected about 30,000 people to attend, making it an opportunity for farmers to showcase the wide range of their produce.

“I want to display my variety of mangoes at the festival,” said mango farmer Azmi Rizvi, who is from Sitapur city.

“In my mango orchard, there are at least 120 to 130 varieties. Besides that, sweet mangoes and pickle mangoes are also there.”

Teppei Yamashita, a Japanese national, was surprised to discover the array of mangoes at the event.

“I never knew this many types of mangoes existed. I thought it was a joke. My staff was telling (me about) hundreds and hundreds of types of mangoes, and I now witnessed it as a fact,” he said.

Some Indians also attended out of curiosity about the different mango varieties, as many are not commonly found in the capital’s markets.

“The kind of mangoes that we see here, we generally don’t see in the market … Majority of them we never heard the name of … so it’s a wonderful experience to be here,” visitor Gaurav Narang said.

For Vikash Singh, who has been attending the mango festival throughout the years, the wide spectrum of choices was the event’s main appeal.

“The reason for coming here is that in one place you get to see … varieties of mangoes — all different colors, different pulp, different shapes, different sizes,” Singh said. “It’s great fun here because you can get to taste the mangoes. You can buy mangoes (too).”

The festival also attracted mango buffs like Rumi Garg, who was among those who took part in a mango-eating competition.

“I had to participate in the contest. I am an avid mango lover and I like all the mango products — mango cakes, mango shakes and all those mango puddings. I finished it all, hoping to win in the competition,” he said.

Dr. A.K. Singh, a professor at Pantnagar University in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, said he has been going to the festival for more than a decade.

“We (India) are the leaders in the case of mango production,” Singh said. “I have been attending this mango festival for the last 16 years and the response of the public is really good. They are very much interested.”

Topics: India New delhi

Related

Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police
World
Eight killed in gunbattles in Indian Kashmir: police
Special Modi to meet Putin, attend India-Russia summit after 2-year gap video
World
Modi to meet Putin, attend India-Russia summit after 2-year gap

Latest updates

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course
Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course
Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
Philippines, Japan on verge of key defense pact
Hezbollah targets Israeli mountain base in ‘largest’ air attack
Hezbollah targets Israeli mountain base in ‘largest’ air attack
Meet the Saudi athletes preparing for the Paris Olympics
Meet the Saudi athletes preparing for the Paris Olympics
UK’s Starmer uges ‘caution’ on Israel-Lebanon border
Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese village of Dhayra on July 4, 2024. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.