Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 29.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 11,718.17.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.59 billion ($1.49 billion) as 79 of the listed stocks advanced, while 147 retreated.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 7.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 1,463.57.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu decreased by 154.36 points or 0.59 percent, to close at 26,000.39. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 35 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Reinsurance Co. The company’s share price surged by 9.69 percent to SR28.30.

Other top performers include the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 4.75 percent and 4.36 percent, to stand at SR32.00 and SR28.70 respectively.

In addition to this, top performers included Saudi Awwal Bank and Jazan Development and Investment Co.

The worst performer was Saudi Advanced Industries Co., whose share price dropped by 6.32 percent to SR41.50.

Other worst performers were National Medical Care Co. as well as Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.87 percent and 3.86 percent to stand at SR211.00 and SR36.10, respectively.

Additional poor performers included Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. and Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co.

On the announcements front, Emirates NBD Capital KSA announced the intention of Al-Hokail Specialized Medical Digital Academy Complex to offer its shares and list them on the parallel market, Nomu.

In a statement on Tadawul, the company said that in its capacity as the financial advisor, offering manager, and bookrunner for the potential offering of Al-Hokail Specialized Medical Digital Academy Complex, it intends to offer just over 2 million ordinary shares, representing 29 percent of its total capital, and to list the shares on the parallel market.

The company received approval on Dec. 21, 2023, to list the shares on the parallel market and approval from the Capital Market Authority on March 11 to register and offer the shares for subscription on Nomu.

The final offering price for all subscribers will be determined after the end of the order book-building period. The offering period began on July 7 and will end on July 10.