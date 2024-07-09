You are here

  • Home
  • Biden says deadly missile strikes are ‘horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality’

Biden says deadly missile strikes are ‘horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality’

Biden says deadly missile strikes are ‘horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality’
Smoke rises up after Russia's massive missile attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mh39a

Updated 09 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Biden says deadly missile strikes are ‘horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality’

Biden says deadly missile strikes are ‘horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality’
  • Russia blasted the hospital in Kyiv with a missile in broad daylight on Monday
Updated 09 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Monday that deadly Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, including on the main children’s hospital in Kyiv, were “a horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality.”
Russia blasted the hospital in Kyiv with a missile in broad daylight on Monday and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 36 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.
Biden added in his statement that Washington and its NATO allies will be announcing this week new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

Topics: Joe Biden russian strikes Ukraine

Related

Russian missiles kill 36 in Ukraine, gut Kyiv children’s hospital
World
Russian missiles kill 36 in Ukraine, gut Kyiv children’s hospital
Update Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, security service says
World
Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, security service says

Defiant Joe Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats

Defiant Joe Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Defiant Joe Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats

Defiant Joe Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats
  • President dares Democratic critics to either challenge him at next month’s party convention in Chicago or back him against Donald Trump in November’s vote
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden insisted again Monday he would not quit the US election race, as the White House denied he had Parkinson’s disease following a disastrous debate performance.
The 81-year-old dared Democratic critics to either challenge him at next month’s party convention in Chicago or back him against Donald Trump in November’s vote.
The president lashed out in both a letter to Congress and a rare call to a television program, at the start of a critical week that includes a NATO summit in Washington where he will face fresh scrutiny.
“I am firmly committed to staying in the race,” Biden wrote in the letter.
“It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party and defeat Donald Trump,” he said. “It’s time for it to end.”
The embattled president followed up by phoning into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” television program to say he was “getting so frustrated by the elites” in the party.
“Any of these guys that don’t think I should run — run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention,” he added.
Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet since the debate but he did speak out Monday on Fox News to say he thinks Biden will resist the pressure and stay in the race.
“He’s got an ego and he doesn’t want to quit,” Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity.
But even as he doubled down, the pressure mounted on the oldest president in US history.
Congressman Adam Smith, the senior Democrat on the US House Armed Services Committee, became the sixth Democratic lawmaker to publicly say Biden should step aside.
“I think it’s become clear he’s not the best person to carry the Democratic message,” he told CNN.
Other senior Democrats voiced support for Biden, however.
“I made clear that day after the debate publicly that I support President Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket. My position has not changed,” House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN.
Biden’s blitz was a clear attempt to lay to rest the spiraling concerns over his health following the June 27 debate against Republican Trump, whom he trails in the polls.
During the debate, Biden repeatedly lost his train of thought, stared blankly and spoke at times incoherently and with a raspy voice. Biden has blamed jetlag and a cold.
The White House has also felt the pressure, with tense exchanges at a press briefing on Monday.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called for “respect” while journalists challenged her refusal to confirm reports that a Parkinson’s specialist visited the White House eight times.
The visits by Kevin Cannard, a neurologist from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where Biden receives his medicals, were recorded in publicly available visitor logs.
“Has the President been treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No, he’s not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson’s? No,” Jean-Pierre said.
On Monday night the White House went so far as to release a letter from Biden’s personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor, insisting that the president had not seen a neurologist outside his three annual medicals.
The White House also denied reports that NATO allies attending this week’s 75th-anniversary summit in Washington had shown concerns about Biden.
“We’re not picking up any signs of that from our allies at all,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
But NATO leaders have been seeking reassurance in any case amid polls forecasting a November victory for Trump.
The former president has long criticized the defense alliance, voiced admiration for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, and insisted he could bring about a quick end to the war in Ukraine.
The NATO summit begins on Tuesday, the same day that Democrats, returning to Capitol Hill from a brief recess, hold a caucus meeting where Biden’s fate will be discussed.
The Democrat lags behind Trump in most polls even though his rival was recently convicted of a felony in a porn star hush money case.

Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea – reports

Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea – reports
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea – reports

Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea – reports
  • Two corvettes of the Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet left the port of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East to carry out training missions in the Asia-Pacific region
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

A Russian Sovershennyi corvette and Chinese warships conducted training exercises while patrolling in the Philippine Sea, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet press services.
“The Pacific Fleet Sovershennyi corvette, together with a detachment of PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy warships ... conducted training to inspect a suspicious vessel during a joint naval patrol in the Philippine Sea,” TASS cited the press service as saying.
“During the episode of inspecting a suspicious vessel, Russian and Chinese naval sailors worked out an algorithm for joint actions.”
No details were given on the origin of the “suspicious vessel.”
Interfax news agency earlier reported that two corvettes of the Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet left the port of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East to carry out training missions in the Asia-Pacific region.
“When leaving the main base of the fleet, the crews of the ships practiced emergency preparations for battle and sailing, and when passing through a narrow area, they conducted training in repelling a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) raid of a mock enemy,” the agency reported, citing the press service.
The corvettes, the Rezky and the Gromky, will conduct a number of exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, including searching for and destroying mock enemy submarines, and will also work out joint algorithms for air defense and anti-sabotage defense at sea, Interfax reported.
The Rezky corvette — which according to Russian state media can fight enemy submarines and surface vessels, strike coastal targets and counter enemy aircraft — entered into the Pacific Fleet service in September, 2023.
The Gromky, of the same class as the Rezky, entered the Fleet’s service in 2018, according to TASS.

Topics: Russia China Philippine Sea

Related

China and Russia reaffirm their close ties as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine
World
China and Russia reaffirm their close ties as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine
Update Xi calls on world powers to help Russia, Ukraine ‘resume direct dialogue’: CCTV
World
Xi calls on world powers to help Russia, Ukraine ‘resume direct dialogue’: CCTV

Suspected Kashmir rebels ambush Indian army convoy, kill five soldiers

Suspected Kashmir rebels ambush Indian army convoy, kill five soldiers
Updated 27 min 29 sec ago
AP
Follow

Suspected Kashmir rebels ambush Indian army convoy, kill five soldiers

Suspected Kashmir rebels ambush Indian army convoy, kill five soldiers
  • No insurgent group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack
  • Attack took place in the Kathua district while the military was on a routine patrol
Updated 27 min 29 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Suspected rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region of Kashmir ambushed an army vehicle on Monday in the region’s south, killing five Indian soldiers and wounding other five, officials said.
No insurgent group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack took place in the Kathua district of the Indian-controlled Kashmir while the military was on a routine patrol, a police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.
Police and army reinforcements were rushed to the area, a massive cordon was set up and a search operation was underway, the officer said.
The attacks was the latest in a flurry of violence that erupted on Sunday, when police said two gunbattles killed two Indian army soldiers and six suspected militants in the Kulgam district. Earlier in the day, militants fired at an army camp in the district of Rajouri, wounding a soldier.
The Himalayan region of Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since 1947 but coveted in its entirety by both. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars over Kashmir.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents to fight its forces for control of Kashmir, a charge Islamabad denies.
Various rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir’s independence from India or seeking to merge it with Pakistan, which most Muslim Kashmiri residents in the Indian-controlled sector support. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: India Indian-controlled Kashmir

Related

Gunmen attack Hindu pilgrim bus in India’s Kashmir, nine killed: police
World
Gunmen attack Hindu pilgrim bus in India’s Kashmir, nine killed: police
Two suspected Kashmir rebels killed in clash with Indian forces
World
Two suspected Kashmir rebels killed in clash with Indian forces

Militant attack kills five Indian Army soldiers in Kashmir region

Militant attack kills five Indian Army soldiers in Kashmir region
Updated 58 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Militant attack kills five Indian Army soldiers in Kashmir region

Militant attack kills five Indian Army soldiers in Kashmir region
  • Gunmen fired at military convoy in Kathua district after attacking it with grenade, Indian media says 
  • Militant violence has marred Kashmir Valley and nearby areas since start of an insurgency in 1989
Updated 58 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: A militant attack on an Indian Army convoy in the Himalayan territory of Jammu and Kashmir killed at least five soldiers, India’s defense minister said on Tuesday, the latest in a spate of strikes that has roiled the region.

Militant violence has marred the Kashmir Valley and nearby areas since the start of an insurgency in 1989 that killed tens of thousands, although strife has waned in recent years.

Gunmen fired at the convoy in Kathua district on Monday after attacking it with a grenade, media said, while return fire from the soldiers sent the gunmen fleeing into a nearby forest.

“Counter-terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X, offering condolences to the bereaved families.

India and Pakistan both claim the Himalayan region of Kashmir but rule it in part, with India’s territory comprising the Hindu-dominated Jammu region and the Muslim-dominated Kashmir valley.

In June, militant attacks in the Jammu area killed 12 people and injured dozens. The fight against militancy in the region is in its decisive phase, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah told a security review meeting last month. 
 

Topics: Kashmir India Jammu and Kashmir Kathua

Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race

Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race

Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race
  • Trump said he intentionally did not look much at Biden as he spoke
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP

Washington: Donald Trump said in an interview Monday night that he thinks President Joe Biden will stay in the race for the White House despite calls for him to drop out over concerns about his mental fitness.
“I think he, you know, might very well stay in,” Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News, in his first interview since Biden’s dismal performance in their presidential debate late last month.
“He’s got an ego and he doesn’t want to quit,” Trump said.
The Republican ex-president also gave his first detailed account of the CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta, during which Biden often lost his train of thought and at times spoke incoherently, looking dazed.
“I will tell you. It was a strange debate, because within a couple of minutes, the answers given by him were, they didn’t, they didn’t make a lot of sense,” Trump said.
Trump said he intentionally did not look much at Biden as he spoke.
“I did take a couple of peeks when he was in the midst of giving some really bad answers,” Trump said.
“They weren’t even answers. They were just words put together that had no meaning or sense.”

Topics: US presidential election 2024 Donald Trump Biden-Trump Debate

Related

Biden says deadly missile strikes are ‘horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality’
World
Biden says deadly missile strikes are ‘horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality’
Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines’ to step aside and says it’s time for party drama ‘to end’
World
Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines’ to step aside and says it’s time for party drama ‘to end’

Latest updates

KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation
KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation
Alec Baldwin goes on trial over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Alec Baldwin goes on trial over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Defiant Joe Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats
Defiant Joe Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats
Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea – reports
Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea – reports
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as Hamas warns that escalation threatens ceasefire talks
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as Hamas warns that escalation threatens ceasefire talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.