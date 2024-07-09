Israel launches airstrike near Syria’s Baniyas, Syrian news agency says

DAMASCUS: Israel has launched an air attack targeting a site in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Baniyas that caused some material losses, the Syrian state news agency said on Tuesday quoting a military source.
Yemen’s Houthis said on Monday that they carried out a joint military operation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance targeting Israel’s port city of Eilat using “a number of drones.”
DOHA: US and Israeli intelligence chiefs will travel to Doha on Wednesday for discussions on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP.
CIA director William Burns and the head of Israel’s Mossad David Barnea “are traveling to Doha on Wednesday,” the source said on Monday, adding they would meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
Qatar has been engaged in months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, with support from Egypt and the United States, in efforts to reach a truce in Gaza and a hostage release deal.
Barnea had been in Doha on Friday amid a fresh push by negotiators to reach a deal. Egypt was also due to hold meetings this week.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks, said discussions in the Qatari capital had focused on “securing a transition from an initial truce to a more sustainable period of calm.”
For months, a prospective cessation of hostilities has centered around a phased deal beginning with an initial truce.
Recent discussions have focused on a framework outlined by US President Joe Biden in late May which he said had been proposed by Israel.
On Monday, a Palestinian official with knowledge of the talks told AFP that while a Hamas delegation would take part in indirect talks with Israel, there were several “points of divergence” between the two sides.
Among them was the Israeli refusal to release 100 Palestinian prisoners who received heavy sentences and “have spent more than 15 years in Israeli prisons, among them senior leaders from Hamas, Fatah, (Islamic) Jihad and the Popular Front.”
The official said another was the Hamas demand for “a complete Israeli withdrawal” from the Rafah crossing with Egypt and the strip of land along the Gaza-Egypt border known as the Philadelphi corridor “during the fifth week” of any truce.
The other points “relate to the return of displaced people” in Gaza, the official said.
Hamas signalled last week that it would drop its insistence on a “complete” ceasefire, a demand Israel has repeatedly rejected.
Netanyahu’s office reiterated in a statement on Sunday that “any deal will allow Israel to return and fight until all the goals of the war are achieved.”
Ahead of the talks fighting has raged in north Gaza, and elsewhere in the territory, with thousands of Palestinians newly displaced. The developments led Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh to warn negotiations could be reset “to square one,” a statement from the movement said.
ALGIERS: Fourteen people, including 12 Syrian migrants, have been found dead in Algeria’s southern desert province of Illizi, while five others remain missing, an official from the Syrian embassy in Algeria told AFP on Monday.
Search efforts to find the other five were still underway, said Bassem Farroukh, head of irregular migration at the Syrian embassy in Algeria.
“The victims came from Libya on Tuesday,” he added. “They were found dead on Saturday after they got lost in the desert.”
The migrants were found by the Search and Rescue Association, an NGO that specializes in rescuing people lost in the Algerian desert.
The association said it had identified the dead as two Algerians and 12 Syrians, including a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old.
Farroukh blamed Libyan authorities, whom he said expelled the migrants and “pushed them to flee toward Algeria.”
“We will see other Syrians leaving Libya in the same manner toward Algeria and I am afraid we must prepare ourselves for more disasters,” he said.
In 2016, 22 Syrians got lost in the Algerian desert after entering from neighboring Niger before being rescued by the Algerian army.
Many Syrians, as well as irregular migrants from other countries, come to North Africa in the hopes of making the dangerous sea crossing of the Mediterranean to Western Europe.
Syria remains the world’s largest displacement crisis, with 13.8 million people forcibly displaced inside and outside the country, according to the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR.
The country has been ravaged by war since 2011, when intense clashes between President Bashar Assad’s troops cracked down violently on opposition groups amid the Arab Spring uprisings.
The war has killed more than half a million people and forced millions to flee their homes as Syria’s economy and infrastructure suffered severe damage.
LONDON: The death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza could exceed 186,000, according to a study published in the medical journal Lancet.
The figure would represent almost 8 percent of Gaza’s pre-war population of 2.3 million, the study found.
More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military assault on the strip in October, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
However, the Lancet study warned that the true number of deaths could likely be much higher due to the extensive destruction of health facilities, food distribution networks and other vital infrastructure.
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees has also faced significant funding cuts, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
According to UN data, as of February this year, more than 10,000 bodies were believed to be buried under rubble, with 35 percent of Gaza’s buildings having been destroyed.
“In recent conflicts, such indirect deaths range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths,” it said.
Using a conservative estimate of four indirect deaths for every direct death, the study said “it is not implausible to estimate that up to 186,000 or even more deaths could be attributable.”
The Lancet study also addressed claims of data fabrication by Gaza’s Health Ministry, stating that Israeli intelligence, the UN and World Health Organization all find such accusations “implausible.”
It said: “Documenting the true scale is crucial for ensuring historical accountability and acknowledging the full cost of the war. It is also a legal requirement.”
TEHRAN: Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday reaffirmed the Islamic republic’s support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and condemned Israel’s actions against Palestinians.
The statement, issued to Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah on the IRNA official news agency, was one of the first foreign policy comments from Pezeshkian since his victory in Friday’s presidential election runoff.
Tehran provides financial and military support to Hezbollah, which was created at the initiative of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards after arch-foe Israel overran Beirut in 1982 during Lebanon’s civil war.
In a reference to Hezbollah and allied groups, Pezeshkian said: “The support of the resistance is rooted in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
He said he was confident the “resistance movement” would stop its arch-foe Israel’s “warmongering and criminal policies” in Gaza, where Israel has for nine months been at war with Hezbollah’s Palestinian ally, Hamas.
Since the war in Gaza began, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire over Lebanon’s border, triggering global alarm about the potential for all-out war as fighting escalates.
Earlier Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Tehran “will not hesitate to support the Lebanese nation” and Israel “must be aware of the consequences of any adventurous action in the region, especially toward Lebanon.”
Reformist Pezeshkian defeated ultraconservative Saeed Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, in the election which was brought forward after the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
After the vote, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the election result was a “clear message of demand for change and opposition” from the Iranian people.
On Saturday Nasrallah congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory and emphasized Tehran’s role as a “strong” supporter of regional “resistance” groups.
The Shiite Muslim movement is a key part of the Axis of Resistance — an alliance of pro-Iran armed movements that oppose Israel and the United States.
The alliance also includes Yemen’s Houthi rebels and fighters in Iraq, as well as Hamas.