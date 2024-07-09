You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
The minister was briefed on the airport’s extensive services, including passenger management, cargo operations and air carriers. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/597r2

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser, accompanied by Saudi Ambassador to Romania Mohammed Abdul Ghani Khayat, visited Bucharest International Airport on Monday.

During the visit, the minister was briefed on the airport’s extensive services, including passenger management, cargo operations and air carriers.

Al-Jasser also held discussions with officials from the Romanian national air carrier, TAROM, regarding the airline’s operational capacity and fleet size.

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway
Updated 44 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway
  • This initiative spans 128 countries and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform
Updated 44 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has completed the first phase of its “Professional Verification” project, which is to determine the qualifications and experience of the country’s highly-skilled expatriate workers.

This initiative spans 128 countries and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

The ministry aims to extend coverage to 160 countries worldwide for all professions, including engineering and health, in coordination with several government agencies.

The ministry aims to ensure that expatriate workers entering the Kingdom hold genuine academic qualifications and have the experience and skills required by the labor market.

The project targets highly-skilled professionals, with standards approved under the Unified Saudi Classification of Professions and the Unified Saudi Classification of Educational Levels and Specialties.

This verification process is fully automated, featuring streamlined procedures via the unified platform.

Through this service, the ministry seeks to regulate the labor market, improve services, and boost productivity.

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief continues to support vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan, the Saudi Press Agency reported late Monday.

In Sudan’s Gezira state, KSrelief distributed 1,500 food parcels for 10,384 individuals, in the second phase of the agency’s food security project in the country.

KSrelief also distributed 900 personal care kits to Sudanese families in the capital Khartoum.

The initiative benefited 5,175 people as a part of a project to provide urgent shelter aid to Sudan this year.

And in Sinnar, the aid group distributed 1,010 shelter bags, benefiting 5,807 individuals in the rural area.

KSrelief distributed 900 personal care kits to displaced and the neediest families in Khartoum, Sudan. (SPA)

In Yemen, assistance was provided to families affected by a fire that recently ripped through the Maduda camp in the Hadhramaut region.

The support included tents and shelter kits, benefiting 11 families comprising 54 individuals.

KSrelief has provided emergency shelter assistance to families affected by a fire that broke out recently in the Maduda camp in Yemen’s Hadhramaut. (SPA)

Meanwhile, at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, KSrelief provided a variety of health and training services for 1,400 Syrian refugees.

The health services included specialized clinics, while training courses ranged from electrical work and carpentry to sewing and even football refereeing.

At the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, KSrelief provided a variety of health and training services to 1,400 Syrian refugees during its 27th volunteer program. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan Yemen Jordan King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation
Head of Project Masam: ‘There is a long way to reach a mine-free Yemen’
Saudi Arabia
Head of Project Masam: ‘There is a long way to reach a mine-free Yemen’

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control has arrested four people in separate cases for suspected illegal drug-related activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

In the Qassim region, three people — two foreigners and one citizen — were apprehended for allegedly smuggling 5,429 narcotic pills.

In Dammam, a foreign national was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell 7 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as shabu.

Saudi Arabia has heavy penalties for drug-related crimes, which include fines, deportation, imprisonment and the death penalty.

Members of the public are urged to report any information related to drug smuggling or related activities by contacting 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Additionally, reports can be submitted to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control hotline 995 or via email at [email protected].

All reports and information are handled confidentially.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Related

Saudi authorities seize narcotics haul with street value of up to $21m
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize narcotics haul with street value of up to $21m
Saudi authorities seize multi-million dollar haul of narcotics
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize multi-million dollar haul of narcotics

KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation

KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation

KSrelief, EU officials discuss aid cooperation
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief and the EU held talks here on Monday to discuss cooperation on relief efforts in the region.

Hana Omar, KSrelief’s director of partnerships and international relations, met with a delegation from the EU’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, or DG ECHO, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Created in 1992, DG ECHO focuses on people affected by conflict, civil unrest, food insecurity and economic decline.

The organization’s work includes Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Syria and Yemen.

The European officials praised the Kingdom’s work to aid vulnerable people globally.

The meeting took place at KSrelief’s Riyadh headquarters.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Arabia EU

Related

KSrelief aids displaced families in Chad, Sudan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief aids displaced families in Chad, Sudan, Yemen
KSrelief carries out humanitarian projects in Lebanon, Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief carries out humanitarian projects in Lebanon, Indonesia

Saudi consulate in Houston issues Storm Beryl advisory

Saudi consulate in Houston issues Storm Beryl advisory
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi consulate in Houston issues Storm Beryl advisory

Saudi consulate in Houston issues Storm Beryl advisory
  • The consulate asked Saudis to exercise caution and use its emergency contact number if required
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s consulate in Houston has urged Saudis to follow all instructions issued by local authorities regarding Storm Beryl, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The consulate asked Saudis to exercise caution and use its emergency contact number if required.

Beryl hit Texas on Monday, killing several people and zapping power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses as it headed east.

It has now weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Monday evening.

 

Topics: storm Beryl Texas US

Related

Update Beryl downgraded after slamming Texas with deadly rains, wind
World
Beryl downgraded after slamming Texas with deadly rains, wind
‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl hurtles toward Caribbean
World
‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl hurtles toward Caribbean

Latest updates

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years
Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years
UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown
UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown
India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121
India suspends six police, government officials for stampede that killed 121
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
UN rights chief says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.