Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway
This initiative spans 128 countries and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform
Updated 44 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has completed the first phase of its “Professional Verification” project, which is to determine the qualifications and experience of the country’s highly-skilled expatriate workers.
This initiative spans 128 countries and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.
The ministry aims to extend coverage to 160 countries worldwide for all professions, including engineering and health, in coordination with several government agencies.
The ministry aims to ensure that expatriate workers entering the Kingdom hold genuine academic qualifications and have the experience and skills required by the labor market.
The project targets highly-skilled professionals, with standards approved under the Unified Saudi Classification of Professions and the Unified Saudi Classification of Educational Levels and Specialties.
This verification process is fully automated, featuring streamlined procedures via the unified platform.
Through this service, the ministry seeks to regulate the labor market, improve services, and boost productivity.
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control has arrested four people in separate cases for suspected illegal drug-related activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
In the Qassim region, three people — two foreigners and one citizen — were apprehended for allegedly smuggling 5,429 narcotic pills.
In Dammam, a foreign national was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell 7 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as shabu.
Saudi Arabia has heavy penalties for drug-related crimes, which include fines, deportation, imprisonment and the death penalty.
Members of the public are urged to report any information related to drug smuggling or related activities by contacting 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Additionally, reports can be submitted to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control hotline 995 or via email at [email protected].
All reports and information are handled confidentially.
RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief and the EU held talks here on Monday to discuss cooperation on relief efforts in the region.
Hana Omar, KSrelief’s director of partnerships and international relations, met with a delegation from the EU’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, or DG ECHO, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Created in 1992, DG ECHO focuses on people affected by conflict, civil unrest, food insecurity and economic decline.
The organization’s work includes Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Syria and Yemen.
The European officials praised the Kingdom’s work to aid vulnerable people globally.
The meeting took place at KSrelief’s Riyadh headquarters.