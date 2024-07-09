Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has completed the first phase of its “Professional Verification” project, which is to determine the qualifications and experience of the country’s highly-skilled expatriate workers.

This initiative spans 128 countries and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

The ministry aims to extend coverage to 160 countries worldwide for all professions, including engineering and health, in coordination with several government agencies.

The ministry aims to ensure that expatriate workers entering the Kingdom hold genuine academic qualifications and have the experience and skills required by the labor market.

The project targets highly-skilled professionals, with standards approved under the Unified Saudi Classification of Professions and the Unified Saudi Classification of Educational Levels and Specialties.

This verification process is fully automated, featuring streamlined procedures via the unified platform.

Through this service, the ministry seeks to regulate the labor market, improve services, and boost productivity.