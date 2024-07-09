Saudi environment minister launches agriculture insurance scheme

RIYADH: A new cooperative insurance initiative to prevent losses from plant pests and animal diseases was launched by Saudi Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the Saudi Press agency reported.

The initiative is part of the National Transformation Program and will be implemented by the Weqaa Center and other authorities to enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

Weqaa CEO Ayman Al-Ghamdi said that the scheme is a cooperative solidarity model that takes into account the humanitarian and social aspects of beneficiaries in the agriculture sector, including farmers and livestock breeders.

It aims to reduce economic losses caused by plant pests and animal diseases.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted the importance of protecting agricultural producers from financial losses and encouraging investment in the sector by minimizing risks.