Saudi environment minister launches agriculture insurance scheme
Saudi Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli launches a new cooperative insurance initiative to prevent losses from plant pests and animal diseases. (SPA)
Saudi environment minister launches agriculture insurance scheme
  • Initiative is part of the National Transformation Program and will be implemented by the Weqaa Center
  • Aims to reduce economic losses caused by plant pests and animal diseases
RIYADH: A new cooperative insurance initiative to prevent losses from plant pests and animal diseases was launched by Saudi Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the Saudi Press agency reported.

The initiative is part of the National Transformation Program and will be implemented by the Weqaa Center and other authorities to enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

Weqaa CEO Ayman Al-Ghamdi said that the scheme is a cooperative solidarity model that takes into account the humanitarian and social aspects of beneficiaries in the agriculture sector, including farmers and livestock breeders.

It aims to reduce economic losses caused by plant pests and animal diseases.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted the importance of protecting agricultural producers from financial losses and encouraging investment in the sector by minimizing risks.

Topics: Ministry of Environment Water & Agriculture (MEWA) Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli Weqaa Center Ayman Al-Ghamdi

Over one million people visit Qur’an printing complex in Madinah during last year

1,019,494 visitors of multiple nationalities visited the complex between July 19, 2023 and July 6, 2024. (File/@qurancomplex)
1,019,494 visitors of multiple nationalities visited the complex between July 19, 2023 and July 6, 2024. (File/@qurancomplex)
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Over one million people visit Qur’an printing complex in Madinah during last year

1,019,494 visitors of multiple nationalities visited the complex between July 19, 2023 and July 6, 2024. (File/@qurancomplex)
  • 1,019,494 visitors of multiple nationalities, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and tourists visited the complex between July 19, 2023 and July 6, 2024
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Over one million people visited the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex in Madinah during the last Islamic year, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

1,019,494 visitors of multiple nationalities, including Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and tourists visited the complex between July 19, 2023 and July 6, 2024.

Visitors learned about the various stages of printing the holy Qur’an at the complex which produces 20 million copies annually.

The holy book is translated into 76 languages at the complex which has created special applications that enable Muslims to read the Qur’an and listen to reciters from various countries on smartphones.

The complex also produces audio versions of the holy book for people with hearing and visual disabilities.

Topics: King Fahd Glorious Qur'an Printing Complex Madinah Qur'an

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport

Saudi transport minister visits Bucharest International Airport
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser, accompanied by Saudi Ambassador to Romania Mohammed Abdul Ghani Khayat, visited Bucharest International Airport on Monday.

During the visit, the minister was briefed on the airport’s extensive services, including passenger management, cargo operations and air carriers.

Al-Jasser also held discussions with officials from the Romanian national air carrier, TAROM, regarding the airline’s operational capacity and fleet size.

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway

Verification of highly-skilled expats’ qualifications underway
  • This initiative spans 128 countries and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has completed the first phase of its “Professional Verification” project, which is to determine the qualifications and experience of the country’s highly-skilled expatriate workers.

This initiative spans 128 countries and is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

The ministry aims to extend coverage to 160 countries worldwide for all professions, including engineering and health, in coordination with several government agencies.

The ministry aims to ensure that expatriate workers entering the Kingdom hold genuine academic qualifications and have the experience and skills required by the labor market.

The project targets highly-skilled professionals, with standards approved under the Unified Saudi Classification of Professions and the Unified Saudi Classification of Educational Levels and Specialties.

This verification process is fully automated, featuring streamlined procedures via the unified platform.

Through this service, the ministry seeks to regulate the labor market, improve services, and boost productivity.

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s aid agency KSrelief continues to support vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan, the Saudi Press Agency reported late Monday.

In Sudan’s Gezira state, KSrelief distributed 1,500 food parcels for 10,384 individuals, in the second phase of the agency’s food security project in the country.

KSrelief also distributed 900 personal care kits to Sudanese families in the capital Khartoum.

The initiative benefited 5,175 people as a part of a project to provide urgent shelter aid to Sudan this year.

And in Sinnar, the aid group distributed 1,010 shelter bags, benefiting 5,807 individuals in the rural area.

KSrelief distributed 900 personal care kits to displaced and the neediest families in Khartoum, Sudan. (SPA)

In Yemen, assistance was provided to families affected by a fire that recently ripped through the Maduda camp in the Hadhramaut region.

The support included tents and shelter kits, benefiting 11 families comprising 54 individuals.

KSrelief has provided emergency shelter assistance to families affected by a fire that broke out recently in the Maduda camp in Yemen’s Hadhramaut. (SPA)

Meanwhile, at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, KSrelief provided a variety of health and training services for 1,400 Syrian refugees.

The health services included specialized clinics, while training courses ranged from electrical work and carpentry to sewing and even football refereeing.

At the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, KSrelief provided a variety of health and training services to 1,400 Syrian refugees during its 27th volunteer program. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan Yemen Jordan King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts

Saudi authorities arrest 4 in drug busts
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control has arrested four people in separate cases for suspected illegal drug-related activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

In the Qassim region, three people — two foreigners and one citizen — were apprehended for allegedly smuggling 5,429 narcotic pills.

In Dammam, a foreign national was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell 7 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as shabu.

Saudi Arabia has heavy penalties for drug-related crimes, which include fines, deportation, imprisonment and the death penalty.

Members of the public are urged to report any information related to drug smuggling or related activities by contacting 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Additionally, reports can be submitted to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control hotline 995 or via email at [email protected].

All reports and information are handled confidentially.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL
Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd globally in average daily video game playtime: MPL
How Bangladesh’s traffickers are targeting Rohingya women at refugee camp
Rohingya women refugees leave the beach for their tents at Balohan ferry port in Sabang, Indonesia’s Aceh province. (File/AFP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday
Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday
Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa
Spanish tourist killed by elephants in South Africa
Milan airport to be named after former PM Berlusconi
Milan airport to be named after former PM Berlusconi

