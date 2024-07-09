Russia issues warrant for exiled opposition figure Yulia Navalnaya: court

You are here

Russia on Tuesday announced an arrest warrant for Yulia Navalnaya, accusing the exiled opposition figure of participating in an "extremist organisation". (AFP/File)
Updated 32 sec ago
AP
  • Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to arrest Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad, on charges of alleged involvement in an extremist group
  • Navalny, the fiercest political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in February
AP
MOSCOW: A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to arrest Yulia Navalnaya, who lives abroad, on charges of alleged involvement in an extremist group.
Navalny, the fiercest political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in February in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges that he condemned as politically motivated. Authorities said he became ill after a walk but otherwise gave no details.
Navalny was imprisoned after returning to Moscow in January 2021 from Germany, where he had been recuperating from the 2020 nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
Navalnaya has accused Putin of her husband’s death and vowed to continue his activities. Russian officials have vehemently denied involvement in the poisoning and death.
Her spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, in a post on social media platform X described the court’s ruling as a recognition of Navalnaya’s “merits.”
Russian authorities haven’t specified the charges against Navalnaya. They appear to relate to authorities designating Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption as an extremist organization. The 2021 court ruling that outlawed Navalny’s group forced his close associates and team members to leave Russia.
A number of journalists have been jailed on similar charges in recent months in relation to their coverage of Navalny.
The Kremlin’s crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and ordinary Russians critical of it has intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Embattled President Biden greets NATO allies in Washington

Embattled President Biden greets NATO allies in Washington
Reuters
  • Zelensky is due to meet with Biden in Washington
  • NATO, celebrating its 75th anniversary, has found new purpose in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion
Reuters

WASHINGTON DC: US President Joe Biden welcomes the heads of NATO member states to Washington on Tuesday for an annual summit that gives the embattled Democrat an international stage to convince allies at home and abroad he can still lead.
Biden, 81, has vowed to press on in his race against Republican Donald Trump, 78, despite concern from Democrats on Capitol Hill and donors that he will lose the Nov. 5 election after a halting debate performance on June 27.
Biden made restoring the United States’ traditional alliances abroad to counter the threat of autocracies the centerpiece of his foreign policy after Trump challenged allies as part of an “America First” approach. Who wins in November could have a substantial impact on NATO’s and Europe’s future.
Trump has suggested that, given a second term, he would not defend NATO members that did not meet the alliance’s defense spending target of 2 percent of their respective GDP if they came under military attack. He has also questioned the amount of aid given to Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington to attend NATO summit on Tuesday and said he would “fight” for strong decisions to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and for more F-16 fighter jets.
“We are fighting for additional security guarantees for Ukraine — and these are weapons and finances, political support,” he said in a video on the Telegram messaging app.
Zelensky is due to meet with Biden in Washington and is scheduled to deliver an address on Tuesday evening at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington.
Aides said Biden’s opening speech expected at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2100 GMT) will highlight what his administration sees as a key accomplishment: a stronger and more united NATO, under Washington’s leadership, with more members and a resolve to meet their collective security needs.
That brings, they say, tangible results for American voters: a safer country, with a strong international economic position, more alliances and power abroad, and less at risk of conflict with its adversaries.
Trump and many of his Republican allies reject such arguments.
“Republicans, of course, celebrate the peace and prosperity that NATO has secured and will continue to stand by our partners as we prevent needless wars,” said US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a top Republican and Trump ally, on Monday. “But we also believe that NATO needs to be doing more.”

WORRY FROM ALLIES ABOUT BIDEN’S STAYING POWER
NATO, celebrating its 75th anniversary, has found new purpose in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion and welcomed Finland and Sweden as new members.
The grinding Ukraine-Russia war will dominate private conversations between the leaders of the 32 NATO member countries, who have an agenda focused on military and financial aid for Ukraine and offering some pathway toward eventual NATO membership for Kyiv.
But those leaders, already anxious about the prospect of Trump’s return, come to Washington with fresh concern about Biden’s staying power, according to diplomats from their countries. One described Biden as bruised after a difficult political period and said their government was looking for signs about whether he would survive.
NATO leaders face political uncertainty in Europe, with paralysis looming in France after gains for left and far right parties, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition weakened after a poor showing in European Parliament elections.
The week’s events in Washington will give Biden a chance to address the concerns, including his high profile speech on Tuesday and a rare solo press conference on Thursday.
Biden will highlight new support for Ukraine. During the summit, NATO leaders are expected to endorse an initiative that will see the alliance coordinate arms supplies and training for Ukrainian forces. They may also get more support on air defense.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said before a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that the summit would “further strengthen” Ukraine’s ties to NATO and its path to membership. He said he expected it would produce “a very strong package” for Ukraine.
A senior NATO official told reporters on Tuesday Russia lacks the munitions and troops to start a major offensive in Ukraine and needs to secure significant ammunition supplies from other countries beyond what it already has.
But he estimated Russia would be able to sustain its war economy for three to four more years and also said “it will be some time” before Ukraine has amassed the munitions and personnel it needs to mount its own large-scale offensive operations.
Ukraine ultimately wants to join NATO to ward against further future attacks by Russia, but candidates have to be approved by all of the alliance’s members, some of which are wary of provoking a direct war with Russia.
US officials have said the summit will offer Ukraine a “bridge to membership,” which would include the new NATO effort to coordinate arms supplies and training.
Some members want the alliance to make clear Ukraine is moving toward NATO “irreversibly” and are keen for language in a summit statement beyond the alliance’s pledge last year that “Ukraine’s future is in NATO.”

Rwanda govt says UK migrant deal did not stipulate return of funds

A welcome sign can be seen next to the the entrance gate at Hope Hostel, which was prepared to receive migrants from the UK.
A welcome sign can be seen next to the the entrance gate at Hope Hostel, which was prepared to receive migrants from the UK.
AFP
Rwanda govt says UK migrant deal did not stipulate return of funds

A welcome sign can be seen next to the the entrance gate at Hope Hostel, which was prepared to receive migrants from the UK.
  • London has already paid Kigali £240 million (280 million euros) since ex-prime minister Boris Johnson first announced the plan in April 2022
AFP

KIGALI: The Rwandan government said Tuesday that its controversial migrant deal with the UK did not stipulate the return of funds, following the decision by Britain’s new government to scrap the scheme.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had announced on Saturday that the plan forged by the ousted Conservative government to deport asylum seekers to the East African country was “dead and buried.”
London has already paid Kigali £240 million (280 million euros) since ex-prime minister Boris Johnson first announced the plan in April 2022.
There had been a spate of legal challenges, however, with the UK Supreme Court in November last year ruling that it was illegal under international law.
“The agreement we signed did not stipulate that we should return the money. Let this be clear, paying back the money was never part of the agreement,” Rwanda’s deputy government spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda told state television on Tuesday.
He said the UK had approached Rwanda and requested a partnership, which was “discussed extensively.”
“The agreement went to the courts, and it was even amended after the results from the courts,” he said.
“It went to the parliament and eventually became a treaty between two countries. A treaty provides an exit clause.”
Immigration has become an increasingly central political issue since Britain left the European Union in 2020, largely on a promise to “take back control” of the country’s borders.
Rwanda, home to 13 million people in Africa’s Great Lakes region, claims to be one of the most stable countries on the continent and has drawn praise for its modern infrastructure.
But rights groups accuse veteran President Paul Kagame of ruling in a climate of fear, stifling dissent and free speech.

Labour ministers in government seats as UK parliament returns

In this image taken from video, lawmakers gather in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday July 9, 2024, as Parliament returned.
In this image taken from video, lawmakers gather in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday July 9, 2024, as Parliament returned.
AFP
Labour ministers in government seats as UK parliament returns

In this image taken from video, lawmakers gather in the House of Commons, London, Tuesday July 9, 2024, as Parliament returned.
  • New Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the house for the first time as Britain’s leader
  • He noted new parliament was “the most diverse parliament by race and gender this country has ever seen”
AFP

LONDON: British lawmakers squeezed into parliament Tuesday with Labour ministers sitting on the government’s side of the chamber for the first time in 14 years following last week’s landslide election win.
Labour’s 400-plus MPs jostled for space on the ruling side of the House of Commons, with many having to stand, as parliament returned after being dissolved before Thursday’s vote.
New Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the house for the first time as Britain’s leader, vowing to “put an end to a politics that has too often seemed self-serving and self-obsessed.”
“We all have a duty to show that politics can be a force for good,” he added.
He also noted the new parliament was “the most diverse parliament by race and gender this country has ever seen.”
According to the House of Commons Library, a record 263 or 40 percent of the 650 MPs are women, up from 220 in 2019, while 90 are from minority ethnic backgrounds, an increase from 66 five years ago.
Rishi Sunak — Conservative prime minister until last week — made his first speech as leader of the opposition, and started by congratulating Starmer on his victory.
He described being an MP as the “greatest honor, privilege and responsibility,” in a congenial session that contrasted sharply with the usual arguing and shouting seen in the chamber.
The session started by re-electing Lindsay Hoyle as speaker of the house.
After the addresses by Starmer, Sunak, and other party leaders, parliament was to begin the lengthy process of swearing in all 650 MPs. Some 335 of them are new to parliament.
Labour won 411 seats, securing a majority of more than 170 as it returned to power for the first time since Gordon Brown was prime minister in 2010.
The Tories suffered their worst-ever electoral defeat, succumbing to just 121 MPs.
Sunak is due to stay in charge of the party until the Conservatives work out the timetable for his successor to be chosen.
The new parliamentary session will officially begin after Starmer’s government puts forward its priorities for the term in the King’s speech on Wednesday 17 July.

How Bangladesh’s traffickers are targeting Rohingya women at refugee camp

Rohingya women refugees leave the beach for their tents at Balohan ferry port in Sabang, Indonesia’s Aceh province. (File/AFP)
Rohingya women refugees leave the beach for their tents at Balohan ferry port in Sabang, Indonesia’s Aceh province. (File/AFP)
How Bangladesh’s traffickers are targeting Rohingya women at refugee camp

Rohingya women refugees leave the beach for their tents at Balohan ferry port in Sabang, Indonesia’s Aceh province. (File/AFP)
  • Conditions in Cox’s Bazar camp are ‘inhumane,’ Amnesty International has said 
  • Many women are trafficked amid increasing frustration, uncertainties 
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A rising number of Rohingya women in Bangladesh are being targeted by human traffickers who offer them an escape from deteriorating conditions in the world’s largest refugee camp.

Nearly 1 million Rohingya people are living in squalid conditions in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, which Amnesty International described as “inhumane” last year. Refugees are not allowed to leave the fenced area and are trapped inside with limited food, water and electricity. 

Thousands have been trying to flee the overcrowded Bangladeshi camp in recent years, hoping to seek a better life elsewhere, often with the help of human trafficking networks.

“Human trafficking is undoubtedly a problem here. From the government’s side, we are trying to combat this,” Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh’s refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told Arab News on Tuesday.

“Women and children are being trafficked in many cases, and this is derived from absolute frustration and penniless situations.”

Some 569 Rohingya — out of almost 4,500 — died or went missing in 2023 while trying to relocate to another country through deadly sea crossings, often on rickety boats, the highest figure in nine years, according to data from the UN Refugee Agency.

Many are taken to Malaysia and Indonesia, with Jakarta blaming human traffickers for the increasing number of Rohingya entering the country by boat late last year.

Rahman said that many women take the perilous sea journeys “with the aim of getting married to a Rohingya man” who may have relocated to a country in Southeast Asia.

He said: “Most of the Rohingya living in Malaysia are male. They get married to Rohingya girls living in the camps through (contact by) mobile phones. Later, the male sends money to bring the wife to Malaysia.”

In such cases, the Rohingya involved would “make contact with the human traffickers” to circumvent their lack of legal documents to travel.

Rahman added: “In this process, sometimes they become successful, and sometimes they end up in abusive situations. Sometimes they die by drowning at sea.”

The predominantly Muslim Rohingya people — referred to by the UN as the “world’s most persecuted minority” — have faced decades of persecution in Myanmar.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 after a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military, which the UN said amounted to genocide.

The Rohingya in Bangladesh have faced restrictions on movement and work in the years since, forcing them into being idle amid growing uncertainties over their future, dwindling international aid and languishing attempts for a dignified repatriation.

Dhaka-based migration expert Asif Munir told Arab News: “There’s no permanent solution in sight in the camp-life situation; this has created frustration among the camp population.

“The Rohingya population is vulnerable and also densely populated. In terms of the network of traffickers, they can move more freely and sort of exploit the women who are already in a vulnerable condition within the camps.”

Even the presence of law enforcement officers is not enough to keep up with the Rohingya population, Munir said, as authorities also have to deal with security incidents involving armed groups within and around the refugee camp.

For many Rohingya women, life in Cox’s Bazar is layered with challenges. Many of them have been exploited by local Bangladeshi men with promises of marriage, or lured into commercial sex work.

Munir added: “In a way, they feel at least that if they are somehow able to go to Malaysia, they would have a better life, even if it’s not very legal.

“Traffickers and smugglers are ready to provide the service in exchange for money. And for the women who feel that they’re backed up against a wall, this is an option.”

Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday

Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday
Reuters
Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday

Ukraine’s Zelensky to deliver address at Washington’s Reagan Institute on Tuesday
  • Zelensky looks to drum up more support for the war against Russia’s invasion during this week’s NATO summit
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver an address on Tuesday evening at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, the institute said in a statement, as the Ukrainian leader looks to drum up more support for the war against Russia’s invasion during this week’s NATO summit.
“President Reagan understood the Soviet Union and Russia. He knew that free countries must stand together with confidence whenever tyranny is on the move,” Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, said in the statement, referring to the Republican US president from 1981 to 1989.
NATO is not expected to invite Ukraine to become a member at this year’s July 9-11 gathering. Many NATO countries want to state that Ukraine’s path to membership is “irreversible” but alliance members are still wrangling over the summit declaration.

