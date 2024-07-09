You are here

War on Gaza

Moroccans march in pro-Palestinian rally

A man waves a Palestinian national flag during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the city of Tangier on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
A man waves a Palestinian national flag during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the city of Tangier on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
People wave Palestinian national flags during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the city of Tangier on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
People wave Palestinian national flags during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the city of Tangier on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
People wave Palestinian national flags during a march in solidarity with the people of Gaza in the city of Tangier on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
AFP
  • Israel has since carried out a military offensive that has killed at least 38,153 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data from the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry
TANGIERS, Morocco: Thousands of Moroccans demonstrated Sunday in the northern city of Tangier in support of the Palestinian people and against Morocco’s ties with Israel, an AFP journalist saw.
“Gaza is not alone,” chanted the protesters during the event which saw the grouping of leftist parties and Islamist movements.
The protesters took to the streets of the coastal city after reports last month of an Israeli ship’s docking in Tangier port.
Coming from the United States, the ship made a pit stop in Tangier on June 19, according to Israeli media.
Moroccan authorities have yet to confirm the reports.
On June 24, the kingdom announced the sending of 40 tons of medical aid to the population of Gaza, ravaged by war since Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.
The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants had also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel has since carried out a military offensive that has killed at least 38,153 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data from the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Sunday’s protests also called on the kingdom to end its ties with Israel.
Several demonstrations have taken place in the North African country since the Gaza war broke out in October.
Rabat has officially denounced what it said were “flagrant violations of the provisions of international law” by Israel in its war against Hamas.
But it has not given any indication that normalization with Israel would be undone.
 

 

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday they targeted the Maersk Sentosa ship in the Arabian sea with several ballistic and wing missiles.
“The American ship Maersk Sentosa was targeted in the Arabian Sea by naval forces and missile force in a joint operation,” Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group’s military spokesperson, said in a televised speech.
Earlier on Tuesday, shipping giant Maersk said one of its vessels, the Maersk Sentosa, reported being targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden.
Maersk told Reuters that no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo were reported.
A spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company said the ship was one of its US-flagged vessels sailing for the subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited.
The captain of an unnamed merchant ship reported an explosion close to the vessel some 180 nautical miles (333 km) east of Yemen’s Nishtun, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Tuesday.
UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew are safe.
Sarea also said the group targeted the Marathopolis ship in the Arabian Sea and the MSC Patnaree ship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of drones.
Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

WASHINGTON: The Iranian government is covertly encouraging American campus protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza in a bid to stoke outrage ahead of the fall election, the nation’s top intelligence official said Tuesday.
Using social media platforms popular in the US, groups linked to Tehran have posed as online activists, encouraged campus protests and have provided financial support to some protest groups, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement.
“Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions,” Haines said.
This effort noted by the top US intelligence official is the latest evidence that America’s adversaries are harnessing the Internet to warp domestic debates and widen political divides ahead of the election.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was important to warn Americans to help them “guard against efforts by foreign powers to take advantage of or coopt their legitimate protest activities.”
She also warned Iran that “meddling in our politics and seeking to stoke division is unacceptable.”
In recent years, Iran, Russia and China have all refined their abilities to use online bots and networks of fake social media accounts to amplify divisive debates within the US over immigration, shootings by police, COVID-19, environmental catastrophes, and even Chinese spy balloons.
In most cases, these influence campaigns exploit existing social conflicts, and Haines noted Tuesday that Americans participating in protests over Israel’s conduct in Gaza have a right to express their views. But she said Americans need to know when foreign actors are trying to meddle in domestic American politics.
“Americans who are being targeted by this Iranian campaign may not be aware that they are interacting with or receiving support from a foreign government,” Haines said.
Demonstrations over Israel’s offensives in Gaza emerged on campuses across the country in recent months. The protests quickly became a factor in political campaigns and prompted concerns about antisemitism and the role of “outside agitators ” as well as worries about a larger regional conflict between Israel and Iran.
Iran isn’t the only nation seeking to influence American discourse ahead of the 2024 election. During a briefing with reporters Tuesday, intelligence officials said America’s adversaries will look to harness the latest artificial intelligence to dramatically expand the reach and penetration of election misinformation.
The officials — from agencies including the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — spoke with reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the office of the director.
Russia remains the greatest threat, according to the officials, who said the Kremlin is mounting a government-wide effort to spread election disinformation ahead of the 2024 race. Russia has already sought to exploit debates over immigration as part of its strategy to undermine international support for Ukraine.
Russia is also seeking to cover its tracks by laundering its disinformation through supposedly independent news sites and American influencers who may not know they are parroting Russian talking points.
The officials declined to answer directly when asked if Russia preferred a particular presidential candidate but pointedly noted that the country’s preference remained unchanged from prior election cycles, when Russia was assessed by the US intelligence community to have worked to try to get Republican candidate Donald Trump elected.
While China mounted a sprawling disinformation campaign ahead of Taiwan’s recent election, the nation has been more cautious in its use of disinformation targeting Americans this year. Officials said Tuesday that China shows no indication that it will try to influence the presidential race.
China, one official said, doesn’t see a benefit in choosing between candidates both seen as trying to curb its power.
Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has said the US may be more vulnerable to foreign disinformation this year than it was before the 2020 election. He thanked the intelligence community for holding Tuesday’s briefing as a way to inform the public about the threat.
“Social media, in particular, continues to be a popular vector for foreign covert influence attempts, and our adversaries remain focused on stoking social, racial, and political tensions among Americans,” said Warner, D-Virginia.
 

 

GAZA: A Gaza hospital source said at least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded Tuesday in a strike on a school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians, the fourth such attack in four days.
The strike hit the gate at the Al-Awda school in Abasan, near the southern city of Khan Yunis, said the source at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis where victims were taken.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has acknowledged carrying out three other strikes since Saturday on Gaza schools used as displacement shelters.
At least 20 people were killed in these attacks, according to officials in the Hamas-run territory.
Israel said all three strikes targeted militants hiding in the schools.
On Saturday, an Israeli strike hit the UN-run Al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing 16 people, according to the territory’s health ministry.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said 2,000 people were sheltering there at the time.
The following day a strike on the church-run Holy Family school in Gaza City killed four, according to the civil defense agency.
The Latin Patriarchate, owners of the school, said hundreds of people had packed the grounds.
Another UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat was hit on Monday, with a local hospital saying several people were taken for treatment.
Israel said it targeted “several terrorists” using the school for cover.
Hamas has denied Israeli claims that it uses schools, hospitals and other civilian facilities for military aims.
According to UNRWA, more than 500 people have been killed in schools and other shelters it runs in Gaza since the war started on October 7 with the Hamas attack on Israel.

AL-MUKALLA: A commercial ship off the east coast of Yemen was targeted on Tuesday by an attack believed to have been carried out by the Houthis, according to a British maritime agency that tracks assaults on vessels. It marked the end of more than a week without any reported assaults by the militia on ships in international shipping lanes.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the captain of a commercial ship reported an incident 180 nautical miles east of Nishtun, a town in Yemen’s eastern Al-Mahra province.

“The master of a merchant vessel reports an explosion in close proximity to the vessel. Vessel and all crew are safe. The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” the organization said.

The most recent confirmed Houthi strike in waters off Yemen’s coast before this was on June 28, near the western province of Hodeidah. Since launching its campaign targeting international shipping in November, the Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea and other waters using hundreds of ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive-laden drone boats. They stepped up attacks in June, with almost daily strikes on commercial and naval ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.

The militia say they are acting in support of the Palestinian people, to compel Israeli authorities to halt their military operations in the Gaza Strip. But critics say the Houthis are using outrage in Yemen over Israel’s actions in Gaza as a rationale for the resumption their war in Yemen, and as an excuse to attack ships in an attempt to boost public support, recruit more fighters, and distract from their failures to address crumbling public services and pay public-sector workers.

In recent statements, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group was working with an Iraqi militia to organize coordinated operations against Israeli targets and ships in international waters that were not validated by marine agencies. On Monday, he said the militia and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq were responsible for a drone attack on “a vital location” in the Israeli port city of Eilat.

Meanwhile, the Houthis canceled a Yemenia Airways flight from Sanaa to Amman on Monday, angering passengers who had booked tickets. The Houthis justified their decision by blaming “aggression” by authorities in refusing to agree to the militia’s demands that the airline schedule flights from Sanaa to additional destinations, including Cairo and India.

The Houthis recently took control of four Yemenia aircraft at Sanaa airport and prevented them from flying to Saudi Arabia to bring home hundreds of Yemeni pilgrims. A Yemeni government official told Arab News on Tuesday that the militia are trying to put pressure on the government to add flights to new destinations in return for the release of the seized aircraft.

The Houthis also oppose a Yemeni government plan to relocate the country’s Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority from Sanaa to Aden, which would deprive the militia of a key source of revenue and the ability to regulate aircraft operations.

“They now aim to enforce a fait accompli by establishing new destinations and halting any efforts to relocate the navigational meteorological center from Sanaa to Aden,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

The most recent draft of a UN-brokered peace agreement includes a pledge by the Yemeni government to authorize additional Yemenia routes from Sanaa in return for a Houthi agreement to lift their siege on Taiz.

Floods tear through delta in war-torn Sudan’s southeast

Floods tear through delta in war-torn Sudan’s southeast
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Floods tear through delta in war-torn Sudan’s southeast

Floods tear through delta in war-torn Sudan’s southeast
  • Residents were “shocked this morning by the sudden water” after the collapse of a dirt barrier that functioned as a makeshift dam
  • The flooding, which usually occurs in the area later in the summer, follows increased rainfall in neighboring Eritrea, feeding the Gash River
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Torrential flooding battered Sudan’s southeast Tuesday, bringing entire villages underwater and causing homes to collapse, witnesses told AFP, in the first devastating weather event of Sudan’s rainy season.
In Aroma, a town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the major city of Kassala, residents were “shocked this morning by the sudden water” after the collapse of a dirt barrier that functioned as a makeshift dam, local resident Ibrahim Issa told AFP over the phone.
The flooding, which usually occurs in the area later in the summer, follows increased rainfall in neighboring Eritrea, feeding the Gash River.
Also known as the Mareb River, the waterway flows out of Eritrea and annually inundates the flat delta in eastern Sudan, just north of the Kassala state capital.
“Now everything in my house is completely underwater, I only managed to get my children out,” Issa said.
By early afternoon, the waters had submerged large parts of Aroma as well as three nearby villages, according to a humanitarian worker in the area.
“The water is still coming,” the worker told AFP, requesting anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
Photos shared on social media showed residents wading through thigh-level brown water.
AFP could not immediately verify the scale of the damage wrought by the flooding.
Each year, torrential rains and river flooding — which peak in August — destroy homes, wreck infrastructure and claim lives, both directly and indirectly through water-borne diseases.
The damage is expected to be much worse this year, after nearly 15 months of war that have decimated the country’s already fragile infrastructure and pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones.
The World Meteorological Organization has predicted “above-normal rainfall” over most of the Greater Horn of Africa region this summer, which could spell disaster for Sudan’s already flood-prone areas.
East African bloc IGAD’s climate predictions chief, Guleid Artan, has warned of exceptionally high risk of flooding in both Sudan and South Sudan.
Aid groups have repeatedly warned that humanitarian access, already hampered by both rival forces, will be made nearly impossible as the waters isolate remote areas.
Sudan is already facing what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory, as fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shows no signs of abating.
A record 10.5 million people are currently displaced across the country, which has for months teetered on the brink of all-out famine.

