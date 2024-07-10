You are here

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP)
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
  • Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
MUNICH, Germany: Lamine Yamal, 16, became the tournament’s youngest ever goalscorer as Spain came back to beat France 2-1 in Munich on Tuesday and reach the Euro 2024 final.
Trailing after Randal Kolo Muani headed in a Kylian Mbappe cross in the ninth minute, Spain turned the match around in a four-minute period, scoring twice against a side who had only conceded once in five previous games in this tournament.
Yamal, who turns 17 a day before Sunday’s final against either the Netherlands or England in Berlin, equalized with a superb strike from outside the box, curling a long-range effort into the top corner and past the fingertips of an airborne Mike Maignan.
Spain took the lead on 25 minutes, Dani Olmo expertly gathering a loose ball and firing a low shot into the net with the aid of a deflection off Jules Kounde.
Masters of midfield game management, Spain shut up shop after taking the lead, frequently holding possession rather than attack on the counter, controlling the match and claiming the win.
Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown.
Finalists in three of the past four major tournaments, questions will be asked of how France failed to click up front despite boasting enviable attacking riches.
France had only scored three goals heading into the match, none of which were scored by a French player from open play and coach Didier Deschamps reacted, benching forward Antoine Griezmann for Ousmane Dembele.
Yamal created the first chance of the match four minutes in, lofting a curling cross to an unmarked Fabian Ruiz, who headed over from point-blank range.
Four minutes later, Mbappe skated down the left flank and sent in a carbon copy of Yamal’s cross, but Kolo Muani’s header was on target to give France the lead.
While the pre-match doubts focused on Spain veterans Jesus Navas, 38, and Nacho, 34, who replaced suspended duo Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, the younger Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella were at fault for Kolo Muani’s opener.
France’s strike seemed to take the wind out of Spain’s sails but it was the youngest player on the pitch who produce a piece of sublime brilliance to level the scores.
Collecting the ball well outside the box, Yamal cut inside, took one look at the goal and unleashed a perfect curling strike into the top left corner.
The goal made Yamal, who already has three assists at Euro 2024, the youngest scorer in the competition’s history, beating the previous record by a year and a half.
Lamal’s goal, 13 minutes after France’s opener, ignited Spain’s attack and La Roja took the lead four minutes later through Olmo.
Olmo leapt acrobatically to collect a cleared cross, shed a defender and smashed goalwards, his shot taking a deflection off Kounde before bouncing in.
France’s best chance to force extra time fell to their captain with five minutes remaining, but Mbappe blasted well over with only goalkeeper Unai Simon to beat.

Topics: Euro 2024 Spain France Lamine Yamal

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England
  • The Dutch were due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund, but the service was canceled, the team said
  • The squad instead were having to fly the short trip to Dortmund
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

DORTMUND, Germany: The Netherlands’ preparations for their match against England in the European Championship semifinals were disrupted Tuesday when they had to rearrange travel plans to host city Dortmund because of a “blockage” on a train line.
The Dutch were due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund but the service was canceled, the team said.
The squad instead were having to fly the short trip to Dortmund, forcing the cancelation of the Netherlands’ planned pre-match news conference at Westfalenstadion with coach Ronald Koeman and defender Nathan Aké.
“We are currently looking for other options,” the team said about the news conference, which may now be held over Zoom.
Dutch media reported that players and staff were on the train platform when they learnt about the issues with the service. Germany has been hit with very warm temperatures on Tuesday.
Members of the team typically take a walk on the field on the day before a game at Euro 2024.

Topics: Euro 2024 Netherlands Ronald Koeman

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure
  • The squad and their all-time leading scorer weren’t all that focused on the Copa when it started
  • So far, there are few signs Brazil and Neymar will re-engage in time to make a meaningful difference
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

SAO PAULO: When Brazil were knocked out of the Copa America quarterfinals by Uruguay on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Neymar wept for his distressed teammates while at a samba concert in Brazil.
The squad and their all-time leading scorer weren’t all that focused on the Copa when it started, but they will desperately need each other in two years if they want a different outcome at the next World Cup.
So far, there are few signs Brazil and Neymar will re-engage in time to make a meaningful difference.
Neymar was never going to the Copa after he ruptured the ACL in his left knee last October. Vinicius Junior, Brazil’s top scorer in the Copa with two, missed the Uruguay quarterfinal because of a suspension. And teenage sensation Endrick didn’t find the net during the tournament.
Expectations of Brazil winning a first Copa in five years were low. Not with the team lying sixth in South America World Cup qualifying, not without Neymar, and not with World Cup champion Argentina lying in wait. But a goal-less draw with Costa Rica, getting outplayed by Colombia, and failing to score against 10-man Uruguay was worse than expected.
“It is not the first time that they say we are finished, but believe it, we will win again,” the Brazilian Football Confederation said on its social media channels on Monday, in a rare public acknowledgement of the squad’s shortcomings.
“We are the national team that has won the most in the history of the game. But losing is also part of our history.”
Brazilian pundits, former footballers and analysts say the team can regroup, but wonder whether coach Dorival Júnior — who has had the job only since January — is the right man to lead that process.
They also regard Neymar as wasting his talent in Saudi Arabia far from the big leagues and overly focused on his private life. They also point to Brazil wasting a full year under interim coach Fernando Diniz, allegedly because CBF executives were waiting for Carlo Ancelotti to quit Real Madrid.
“We need to speed it up after this Copa America because we are starting (World Cup preparations) now,” said TV Globo pundit Júnior, who played for Brazil’s 1982 World Cup team. “France have the same coach for years, many of the same players. Spain were very much starting like we were and now they are ahead. Argentina are aging, but still very hard to beat. Brazil are dropping well behind.”
Nostalgic fans point to 2001 to believe Brazil can turn things around quickly. That year, Brazil under new coach Luiz Felipe Scolari were dumped from the Copa quarterfinals by Honduras. That embarrassment made supporters believe Brazil had no hope for the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.
Brazil’s then-star Ronaldo missed that Copa but, along with a team overhaul, recovered from his second ACL injury to lead the team to their fifth World Cup star.
Several Brazil players damaged their 2026 hopes at the Copa. Others, such as goalkeeper Alisson, defender Danilo, midfielder João Gomes and striker Raphinha under-performed, and their jobs are under extra pressure.
“It was an honor for me to be with this squad, there was a lot of work, professionalism and effort,” Danilo said after the quarterfinals exit. “This young team showed they could achieve great things. I just hope that people are a little more patient.”
In his recovery from the ACL injury, the 32-year-old Neymar has become an even more divisive figure at home. He had spats with celebrities, politicians, and fellow footballers. Supporters started arguing against his return to the national team.
But following the team’s poor showing at the Copa, Brazilian analysts say Neymar was the biggest Brazilian winner from the ongoing tournament and remains key to the team’s future.
“Neymar is one of the greats of world soccer, and God willing he will continue to be,” coach Júnior told ESPN. “We need patience for him to come back at his best. He is a very important player for us, and we need to give him enough time, we do not need to speed this up.”
A source at the CBF told The Associated Press it is unlikely that Neymar will return for the next two World Cup qualifiers in September. The source spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
With or without Neymar, Júnior said Brazil will be much stronger at the World Cup.
“Two years from now, the same people who are speaking too much might have to swallow another big achievement of our national team,” the coach said. “Be calm and patient, follow our work being developed. I wish I could have delivered a better result at this Copa America but this is a process.”

Topics: Copa America Brazil Neymar Dorival Junior

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals

Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

DORTMUND: England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday’s final. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match.
Match facts
— Both teams conceded the opening goal in their quarterfinals before coming back to win, with England beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw and the Netherlands winning 2-1 against Turkiye.
— After a win on penalties in his 100th game in charge of England, manager Gareth Southgate defending his often-cautious tactics as the kind of “streetwise” style successful teams use. The backlash from England fans, including some who threw plastic cups at him after a group-stage game, is “quite difficult” to deal with, he added.
— The Netherlands will be by far the highest-ranked team England has faced after group games with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, followed by knockout games with Slovakia and Switzerland.
— The referee for the game is Felix Zwayer, who once had ties to a match-fixing scandal in Germany. England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined 40,000 euros ($43,400) in 2021 while playing for Borussia Dortmund for criticizing Zwayer.
Team news
— England has relied on the right-footed Kieran Trippier at left wing back, but his tendency to cut inside has meant England has made little use of the left wing all tournament. Left-footed Luke Shaw came off the bench against Switzerland for his first minutes since February after injury. Shaw says he’s fit to start against the Netherlands if Southgate picks him.
— Southgate has to choose whether to stick with Ezri Konsa in the center of defense after he replaced the then-suspended Marc Guéhi against Switzerland. Guéhi is eligible again.
— There’s scrutiny of Harry Kane’s fitness after the England captain went off with cramp in extra time against Switzerland. Ivan Toney came off the bench and scored one of England’s five successful penalties in the shootout.
— Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman could keep his lineup unchanged for the third game in a row, with Memphis Depay starting alongside Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn up front.
By the numbers
— England has played a full hour more than the Netherlands in the last 10 days, after beating Slovakia in extra time and then Switzerland on penalties. The Dutch wrapped up their wins over Romania and Turkiye without needing extra time.
— The Netherlands scored the opening goal in only one of its five games so far at Euro 2024, against Romania in the last 16. England last scored the opening goal against Denmark in the group stage.
— The Netherlands hasn’t reached a European Championship final since it won the tournament in 1988 and was last a semifinalist in 2004.
— England’s first shot on target against Switzerland was Bukayo Saka’s goal to level the score in the 80th minute. One round earlier, Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick was England’s first shot on target. That came in the fifth minute of second-half added time.
— Dutch forward Gakpo is the top-scoring player left at Euro 2024 with three goals. What was initially thought to be a fourth against Turkiye was instead ruled to be an own-goal. Kane and Bellingham are England’s top scorers with two.
What they’re saying
“I don’t really understand the criticism. What he’s done for the country, for us as players as well, he really took us to the next level ... I’ve got a lot to thank him for because he showed a lot of faith and trust in picking me when he didn’t have to.” — England defender Luke Shaw on manager Gareth Southgate.
“Hopefully it’s us that will have the ball more than England. So it’s more England that’s running. I expect a high intensity game.” — Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven.

Topics: England Netherlands Euro 2024

Erdogan says UEFA ban on Turkiye’s Demiral ‘political’

Erdogan says UEFA ban on Turkiye’s Demiral ‘political’
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Erdogan says UEFA ban on Turkiye’s Demiral ‘political’

Erdogan says UEFA ban on Turkiye’s Demiral ‘political’
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said UEFA’s two-game ban on Turkiye defender Merih Demiral for making a ultra-nationalist salute was “political” and overshadowed the championship.

The Turkish leader canceled his visit to Azerbaijan and traveled to Berlin on Saturday to watch the quarter-final at the Olympiastadion in the German capital, which tens of thousands of Turks attended.

The Netherlands came from behind to beat Turkiye 2-1 to reach the Euro 2024 semifinals.

Demiral, who scored twice against Austria, could not play Saturday after UEFA suspended him for two matches after making a controversial salute during celebrations, associated with Turkish right-wing extremist group Grey Wolves.

“To put it bluntly, UEFA’s two-match ban for Merih has cast a serious shadow over the championship,” Erdogan was quoted as telling journalists on a plane from Berlin, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

“This cannot be explained, it is a purely political decision,” he added.

Erdogan however said the decision did not affect the team’s motivation.

“Despite all the negatives... we watched a thrilling game,” Erdogan said.

Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella said Friday that Demiral’s ban was “unfair.”

Topics: Turkiye Euro 2024

Unity key to stopping Mbappe at Euros, says Cucurella

Unity key to stopping Mbappe at Euros, says Cucurella
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Unity key to stopping Mbappe at Euros, says Cucurella

Unity key to stopping Mbappe at Euros, says Cucurella
  • Joint record three-time winners Spain face France in Munich on Tuesday
Updated 07 July 2024
AFP

DONAUESCHINGEN: Spain defender Marc Cucurella believes the key to stopping France striker Kylian Mbappe in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash is a unified approach.

Joint record three-time winners Spain face France in Munich on Tuesday after ousting hosts Germany in extra-time.

Explosive new Real Madrid signing Mbappe has struggled at the Euros after breaking his nose in France’s first match, scoring once from the penalty spot, but remains Les Bleus’ main attacking threat.

“I think football is a collective sport, and it’s true that if it was one-on-one it would be tricky, but it’s up to us in the end,” Cucurella told a news conference Sunday.

“Apart from being good with the ball, we are a very hard-working team, we give everything for each other, and I think that’s the key.

“We have to be united, to know what to do in each moment, and above all we need to minimize their counterattacks which are perhaps their strongest weapons.”

Cucurella has been one of the most impressive players in Spain’s side this summer, a surprise to some after an inconsistent season with Chelsea.

The left-back had only appeared once for his country before this year, but improving performances at Stamford Bridge in the final months of the season and Valencia defender Jose Gaya’s injury helped him claim a starting spot.

With defender Dani Carvajal suspended against France after a red card in extra time in the 2-1 win over Germany, the 25-year-old could be used at right-back, where he operated for Chelsea on occasion.

“I’ll try to give my best, to contribute my grain of sand,” said Cucurella.

“I feel more comfortable on the left but in the end I have to try to do the best I can and help the team.

“What’s important is that we win, and it doesn’t matter who plays, if on Sunday we are in the final.”

The defender was involved in a controversial moment against Germany where the ball struck his hand in the area but the hosts were not awarded a penalty.

“If the referees said it wasn’t a penalty, then I will respect that,” said Cucurella.

“In the end these are things that happen, they are decisions ... (Germany’s Toni) Kroos could have been booked before and then sent off.

“Football is a game of errors and accuracies; in the end we were more accurate than them, we scored one goal more and we got through.”

Kroos hacked down Barcelona’s Pedri in the early stages and the midfielder was substituted and will miss the rest of the tournament with a knee ligament sprain.

The former Real Madrid star wished Pedri a speedy recovery in an open letter to Germany fans after his retirement from football, and the Spaniard replied on Sunday.

“I came to Germany for Euro 2024 and here I will stay, until the end, because don’t doubt it, the dream continues,” wrote Pedri on social media platform X.

“Thanks Toni Kroos, for your message, this is football and these things happen. Your career and your achievements will always remain.”

Topics: Euro 2024 Kylian Mbappé Marc Cucurella

