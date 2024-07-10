NATO continues to monitor supply of weapons by Iran to Russia for use in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: A senior NATO official on Tuesday told Arab News that the military support Iran has provided to Russia — including hundreds of attack drones, artillery rounds and tank ammunition — has had a “significant impact” on the war in Ukraine. The Alliance is also closely monitoring possible deliveries of missiles from Tehran to Moscow, he added.
The official, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve seen Iran originally just exporting drone systems to Russia and now we’re seeing, with the Iranian government, we saw hundreds of one-way attack drones being shipped to Russia for battlefield use. We also saw artillery and tank rounds that were being delivered to Russia.”
He added that NATO continues to monitor “talk about missile deliveries from Iran to Russia as well, although I can’t confirm that those missiles have actually moved from Iran to Russia yet.
“And then we also see going beyond, moving to specific systems but actually giving Russia the capability to produce one-way attack vehicles themselves. So they’ve actually set up production plants in Russia to produce Iranian-design Shahed drones.”
The official was speaking on the sidelines of the annual NATO summit in Washington, which this year marks the 75th anniversary of the alliance.
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said support for Ukraine will be the “most urgent task” during the summit, which began on Tuesday and continues until Thursday. NATO members were expected to unveil substantial new measures to aid the war-ravaged country, including security assistance and training, with a command center in Germany led by a three-star general and staffed by about 700 personnel, and logistical nodes in eastern parts of alliance territory.
NATO’s security assistance for Ukraine will be worth €40 billion ($43.3 billion) over the coming year, officials said. The support will include the provision of further air-defense systems and munitions.
Stoltenberg said during a recent press conference that the war in Ukraine “demonstrates and confirms the very close alliance between Russia and authoritarian states like North Korea, but also China and Iran,” as he emphasized the need to view security through a global lens and consider the importance of strengthening Indo-Pacific partnerships.
The NATO official who spoke to Arab News said the “significant impact” of Iranian weapons in Ukraine over the past two and a half years of war can clearly be seen, most recently in the attacks by Russia on Monday that killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 150. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 40 missiles hit several cities, causing damage to the largest children’s hospital in the country and other buildings and infrastructure.
The NATO official said: “When you talk about attacks that we are seeing regularly in Ukraine today, whether attacks like we saw in the past few days or for months, for years now, we’ve seen those Iranian vehicles, Iranian weapons have a significant impact on the battlefield in terms of depleting Ukrainian air-defense systems, but then also at times of striking targets that are of strategic value.”
He said Iran is already under heavy Western sanctions and what NATO is doing now “is calling attention to it, for allies to take individual action regarding Iranian sanctions or other actions that they want to take.”
Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support
Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, called Brazil’s decision “courageous, supportive and timely”
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
BRASILIA: Brazil has put into effect a free trade agreement with the Palestinian Authority that has been waiting for ratification for more than decade, in a show of support for the Palestinian people.
“The agreement is a concrete contribution to an economically viable Palestinian state, which can live peacefully and harmoniously with its neighbors,” Brazil’s foreign ministry said on Monday in a statement.
It said Brazil, which recognizes a Palestinian state and allowed a Palestinian embassy to be built in the Brazilian capital in 2010, ratified the agreement on Friday between the Mercosur trade bloc of South America and the Palestinian Authority that had been signed in 2011.
Uruguay has backed the Palestine deal, a foreign ministry source said, adding that there was little resistance since Mercosur has a similar agreement with Israel.
It was not clear whether other Mercosur members would follow Brazil’s lead. Argentina’s right-wing government of President Javier Milei is not expected to do so. Paraguay’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, called Brazil’s decision “courageous, supportive and timely.”
It is “the effective way to support peace in Palestine,” he said in a message to Reuters, adding that he hopes Palestine trade with Mercosur, currently only $32 million a year, will grow.
US disrupts Russian government-backed disinformation campaign that relied on AI technology
Kremlin, with an officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service — or FSB — leading a private intelligence organization that promoted disinformation on social media through a network of fake accounts
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
AP
WASHINGTON: A Russian propaganda campaign backed by the Kremlin that spread online disinformation in the United States and was boosted by artificial intelligence has been disrupted, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
US officials described the Internet operation as part of an ongoing effort to sow discord in the US through the creation of fictitious social media profiles that purport to belong to authentic Americans but are actually designed to advance the aims of the Russian government, including by spreading disinformation about its war with Ukraine.
US officials said the scheme was organized in 2022 after a senior editor at RT, a Russian-state-funded media organization that has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent, helped develop technology for a so-called social media bot farm. It received the support and financial approval of the Kremlin, with an officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service — or FSB — leading a private intelligence organization that promoted disinformation on social media through a network of fake accounts.
The RT press office did not respond directly to a question about the allegations.
The disruption of the bot farm comes as US officials have raised alarms about the potential for AI technology to impact this year’s elections and amid ongoing concerns that foreign influence campaigns by adversaries could sway the opinions of unsuspecting voters, as happened during the 2016 presidential campaign when Russians launched a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed in part at helping Republican Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
“Today’s actions represent a first in disrupting a Russian-sponsored Generative AI-enhanced social media bot farm,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “Russia intended to use this bot farm to disseminate AI-generated foreign disinformation, scaling their work with the assistance of AI to undermine our partners in Ukraine and influence geopolitical narratives favorable to the Russian government.”
Among the fake posts, according to the Justice Department, was a video that was posted by a purported Minneapolis, Minnesota resident that showed Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that areas of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania were “gifts” to those countries from liberating Russian forces during World War II.
In another instance, the Justice Department said, someone posing as a US constituent responded to a federal candidate’s social media posts about the war in Ukraine with a video of Putin justifying Russia’s actions.
As part of the disruption, the Justice Department seized two domain names and searched 968 accounts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
According to a joint cybersecurity advisory released Tuesday by US, Dutch and Canadian authorities, the software was used to spread disinformation to countries including Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Ukraine and Israel.
The advisory said that as of last June, the software — known as Meliorator — only worked on X but that its functionality probably could be expanded to other social media networks.
Doxxed, disciplined: US students tally price of Gaza protests
Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
RICHMOND, Virginia: Sam Law, a graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, was one of roughly 80 people arrested and charged with criminal trespassing for protesting the war in Gaza on his campus at the end of April.
Someone had apparently read a dispersal order over a loudspeaker at that April 29 protest, Law said, citing his arrest affidavit, but he doesn’t remember hearing one.
“I was on my own campus exercising my right to speak,” he said.
US universities have been rocked by waves of anti-war protests, with police and protesters clashing at times and questions raised over forceful methods used to disperse the rallies and encampments.
On Law’s campus, officers clad in riot gear and mounted on horseback swept away demonstrations in late April, arresting dozens of people days before the graduate student was himself arrested.
Now many students fear they will be penalized academically or even professionally as they prepare to enter the workforce or return to classes in coming months.
Law and those arrested with him had their criminal trespass charges dropped but now they face the prospect of disciplinary action from the university itself.
In recent weeks, they have received messages from college authorities asking them why they didn’t disperse, if they agreed their conduct on the day was disruptive, and what they would tell a fellow student “who had their lives or education negatively impacted by your conduct,” according to emailed questions seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Some now face the prospect of disciplinary action like probation or suspension, according to local media.
“Lots of people are deeply worried,” Law said.
Dylan Saba, staff attorney with Palestine Legal, said the advocacy group responded to more than 1,000 requests for help between Oct. 7 — when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage, according to Israeli figures — and the end of last year.
“Key among them are doxxing in relation to pro-Palestine advocacy and expression, disciplinary actions and charges from universities, and then also issues of employment discrimination,” he said.
Law found himself a target of doxxing — the malicious posting of personal information — after his image ended up online.
“I was sort of soft-doxxed where a lot of random right-wing Twitter accounts were just like, ‘this is Sam Law. He’s a graduate student at University of Texas. Do you support this pro-Hamas graduate student studying in your department? We need answers.’ That kind of thing,” he said.
At the same time, many Jewish students and faculty members have been dealing with antisemitic abuse and discrimination as Israel’s offensive on Gaza has continued.
In response to the Hamas-led raid, Israel launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
“There are students who have told us that they are planning to transfer or who have transferred out of their universities because of antisemitism,” said Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the nonprofit Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, a Jewish rights advocacy group that has filed a number of civil rights complaints against universities since Oct. 7.
“That’s something we’ve heard from time to time over the years, but we’re hearing more of it — by far – lately,” he said. “Jewish students also have been physically assaulted, they’ve been threatened. They’ve been verbally assaulted.” ’INDIVIDUALISED TARGETING’
The nationwide campus protests, spurred in part by encampments that began in April at Columbia University and elsewhere, have led to more than 3,000 arrests in recent months.
Even as classes wound down and many students headed home for the summer, the protests continued. More than a dozen students were arrested in June at Stanford University after they occupied the president’s office.
Saba said the situation on campuses could be a watershed moment for the pro-Palestinian movement.
“The disciplinary actions are happening on such a wide scale and in such a public fashion that I do think that a lot of people recognize this as a major political, cultural moment,” he said.
The University of Texas at Austin confirmed it had issued discipline notices to students for rules violations but a spokesperson said it does not administer “professional or academic consequences” for protesting.
“The actions and stated intentions of those participating (on April 24 and 29) stand in stark contrast to no fewer than 13 previous pro-Palestinian free speech events on our campus since October, which took place largely without incident,” the university said in a statement.
“The University of Texas at Austin will continue to support the Constitutional rights to free speech of all individuals on our campus and will also enforce our rules, while providing due process and holding students, faculty, staff and visitors accountable.”
Corey Saylor, research and advocacy director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said the most recent iteration of Islamophobia amid the protests has been different from previous waves.
“It has standouts to it that we haven’t seen before. One of them is the very explicit doxxing and targeting of students and very individualized, and the same is with employees,” he said.
“And with employees, what we’ve seen is people will go to a pro-Palestine rally and then get called into HR (human resources) two days later.”
Marcus from the Brandeis Center acknowledged that participants in pro-Palestinian rallies and events were seeing professional consequences.
“But it’s also true that some of their actions have been unlawful and also violent,” he said.
“It’s not unusual for human resources departments to raise a red flag about candidates who have a history of hate or bias activity, especially if that history has been adjudicated by a court or resulted in conduct violations assessed by a university judicial body,” he said.
For Law’s part, he said his university’s handling of the situation could also make some students think twice about participating in on-campus protests in future — though he predicted the movement could continue.
“I never really felt that what I did was wrong. I felt that I was standing up and expressing myself in the midst of a genocide in a way that felt effective – and I think it was effective,” he said.
“We got a lot of attention in Austin – it really sort of sparked something that’s, I think, going to continue.”
From Jerusalem to Haiti: A look at peacekeeping through history
Since 1948 more than two million men and women have served under the UN flag in more than 70 peacekeeping operations
Cairo was the destination of a batch of 49 volunteers dispatched on June 19, 1948, to supervise Israel-Palestine truce
Updated 09 July 2024
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: At 6 p.m. on June 19, 1948, two chartered aircraft took off from La Guardia Airfield in New York State. On board were 49 volunteers, uniformed members of the UN guard force stationed at Lake Success, the temporary home of the fledgling UN on the north shore of Long Island.
Bound for Cairo, their ultimate destination was Palestine, where they would help to write the first chapter in the mottled history of UN peacekeeping efforts.
The small force, dispatched on the orders of Norwegian politician Trygve Lie, the first secretary-general of the UN, had been requested by Count Bernadotte, the UN mediator for Palestine.
Its role was to help Bernadotte to supervise the Israeli-Palestinian truce and, in the words of the UN press release at the time, it was “expected to be used primarily to supervise application of the truce provisions relating to the supply route from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”
As the men boarded the two aircraft, Lie wished them “a pleasant voyage and a safe return,” shook each one of them by the hand and told them: “I am confident you will do your duty in the cause of peace.”
For the first but not the last time in the history of the UN, the organization was sending peacekeepers into impossible situations in which they would struggle to keep two warring factions apart, often at the cost of their own lives.
As the UN observed as it held its annual memorial service on June 6 this year: “Serving the cause of peace in a violent world is a dangerous occupation.”
Perhaps the most telling fact about the 76 years of UN peacekeeping operations is that that very first mission, which came to be known as the UN Truce Supervision Organization, has continued ever since, with the situation for which it was created still unresolved.
Since 1948 more than 2 million men and women have served under the UN flag in more than 70 peacekeeping operations, in which more than 4,300 of them have been killed. The UN says “their sacrifice on behalf of the international community is one of the most concrete expressions of the UN Charter’s determination ‘to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’.”
The first of those deaths occurred just over two weeks after the guards from Lake Success arrived in Palestine. On the evening of July 5, a French observer, Commandant Rene Labarriere, was fatally wounded in an explosion while returning from investigating an alleged violation of the truce provisions by Jewish forces.
Then, just over two months later, on Sept. 17, 1948, a cablegram arrived at the office of the UN secretary-general in New York.
It read: “Count Folke Bernadotte, United Nations mediator on Palestine, brutally assassinated by Jewish assailants of unknown identity, in planned, cold-blooded attack in the new city of Jerusalem.”
Bernadotte, a Swedish diplomat who in 1945 had negotiated the release of 450 Danish Jews and 30,000 other prisoners from a Nazi concentration camp in Czechoslovakia, had been murdered by the Stern Gang, a group of Zionist terrorists.
Since then, in a blizzard of acronyms, the UN has launched no fewer than 72 peacekeeping missions around the world, often at great cost to the participating nations and, at times, to the UN leadership itself.
In 1961 Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold and 15 others died in a plane crash in the Congo while on a peace mission as part of the UN Operation in the Congo.
Three decades later, the growing number and scale of UN peacekeeping missions in the 1990s “put many more at risk,” the organization acknowledges — more lives were lost in that decade than in the previous four combined. Since the early 2000s there have consistently been more than 100 deaths every year among peacekeepers.
In the new millennium, the UN itself became a target.
On Aug. 19, 2003, the headquarters of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq in Baghdad’s Canal Hotel was hit by a truck bomb that killed 22 people, including the then High Commissioner for Human Rights Sergio Vieira de Mello. Most of the UN’s 600 personnel were withdrawn from Iraq after the attack.
Other attacks against UN missions followed, claiming dozens of lives in Algiers in 2007 and Kabul in 2009.
Occasionally, UN peacekeeping missions are marred by terrible ironies and unintended consequences. In 2010 more than 20 members of the UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti died in the devastating earthquake that hit the country, killing as many as 300,000 people.
It emerged later through genomic testing that the cholera epidemic that followed the earthquake, claiming tens of thousands of more lives, had most likely originated among the Nepali members of the peacekeeping force.
In 2016 the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, apologized, saying: “We simply did not do enough with regard to the cholera outbreak and spread in Haiti. We are profoundly sorry for our role.”
Today, there are 11 UN peacekeeping missions underway around the world — five in Africa, one in India and Pakistan (since 1949), one in Kosovo (1999), one in Cyprus (1964), one in the Golan (UNIFIL, since 1978) and the very first, in Palestine (UNTSO).
Since 1948 the UNTSO mission has suffered 52 fatalities. As of March 2024, there were 998 UN personnel deployed, headquartered at Government House, Jerusalem.
UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) was originally created in March 1978 to “confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, restore international peace and security and assist the Lebanese Government in restoring its effective authority in the area.” That mandate has since been adjusted twice.
Following the Israeli-Hezbollah war in July and August 2006, the Security Council enhanced the force and charged it with monitoring the cessation of hostilities, a mission that since 1978 has cost the lives of 334 personnel from many countries.
Today, over 10,000 troops are deployed, based in Naqoura, Lebanon, supplied mainly by Indonesia, India, Italy, Ghana, Nepal, Malaysia, and Spain.
Whether the UN’s peacekeeping endeavors have saved lives is open to debate. Certainly, the UN believes they have.
It says that peacekeeping, based on three basic principles — consent of the parties, impartiality, and “non-use of force except in self-defense and defense of the mandate” — has proved to be “one of the most effective tools available to the UN to assist host countries navigate the difficult path from conflict to peace.”
Studies show, it says, that “more UN peacekeepers in conflict areas means fewer civilian deaths, less violence and a higher chance at lasting peace.”
But not always.
One of the darkest episodes in the history of UN peacekeeping occurred in 1994, after the UN Assistance Mission for Rwanda had been sent to implement a peace agreement between the Hutu government and the Tutsi-led Rwandese Patriotic Front, which had been fighting since 1990. It fell apart in April 1994, when an aircraft carrying the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi crashed in mysterious circumstances, triggering a tidal wave of political and ethnic killings.
The UN peacekeepers largely stood by as more than 800,000 Tutsis were massacred. The commander of the UN mission, Canadian Gen. Romeo Dallaire, later published a damning critique of the under-resourced and under-manned mission that had ended in disaster.
“Shake Hands with the Devil: The Failure of Humanity in Rwanda” included an account of the murder of 10 Belgian paratroopers Dallaire had assigned to protect Rwanda's prime minister.
One year later, disaster struck again in Srebrenica, an enclave of 60,000 Bosnian Muslims within Bosnia and Herzegovina which the UN had declared to be an internationally protected “safe area.”
The UN Protection Force assigned to protect the enclave was a 370-strong Dutch battalion which, badly prepared and outnumbered, failed to prevent the genocidal massacre of over 8,000 men and boys by Bosnian Serb troops.
A Dutch investigation later concluded the Netherlands and the UN had failed to do their duty. It accused the government and the military leadership of the Netherlands of criminal negligence.
The UN has, however, claimed successes for its peacemaking operations. In 1988 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to UN peacekeeping forces which had “under extremely difficult conditions, contributed to reducing tensions where an armistice has been negotiated but a peace treaty has yet to be established.”
The UN forces, the citation continued, “represent the manifest will of the community of nations to achieve peace through negotiations, and the forces have, by their presence, made a decisive contribution toward the initiation of actual peace negotiations.”
Occasionally, the UN has felt obliged to defend the reputation of its peacekeeping missions and in 2022 commissioned an independent review of its work by Lise Howard, professor of government and foreign service at Georgetown University in Washington.
“Failures on the part of UN peacekeeping missions have been highly publicized and well documented — and rightly so,” commented the UN at the time.
“But if you look at the overall picture and crunch the data, a different and ultimately positive picture emerges.”
Howard reviewed 16 peer-reviewed studies and concluded that in the majority of cases the Blue Helmets had significantly reduced civilian casualties, shortened conflicts and helped to make peace agreements stick.
“Most of the time peacekeeping works,” Howard said on the publication in 2022 of her findings in the book “Power in Peacekeeping.”
In a video released by the UN, she said: “If we look at the completed missions since the end of the Cold War, two-thirds of the time peacekeepers have been successful at implementing their mandates and departing.
“That’s not to say that in all of those cases everything is perfect in the countries. But it is to say that they’re no longer at war.”
In a diplomatic quirk, Russia chairs a UN meeting decrying its strike on a Ukraine kids’ hospital
“Mr. President, please stop this war. It has been going on for too long,” Slovenian Ambassador Samuel Zbogar appealed
Nebenzia characterized the slew of criticism as “verbal gymnastics” from countries trying to protect Ukraine’s government
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
UNITED NATIONS: UN Security Council members confronted Russia on Tuesday over a missile strike the previous day that destroyed part of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, pouring out condemnations at an emergency meeting chaired by Moscow’s own ambassador.
Russia denies responsibility for the strike at the hospital, where at least two staffers were killed.
France and Ecuador asked for the session at the Security Council, but Russia led it as the current holder of the council’s rotating presidency, putting Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on the receiving end of the criticism.
“Mr. President, please stop this war. It has been going on for too long,” Slovenian Ambassador Samuel Zbogar appealed.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told colleagues that they were there “because Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, current rotational president of the Security Council, attacked a children’s hospital.”
“Even uttering that phrase sends a chill down my spine,” she added.
Nebenzia characterized the slew of criticism as “verbal gymnastics” from countries trying to protect Ukraine’s government. He reiterated Moscow’s denials of responsibility for the hospital attack, insisting it was hit by a Ukrainian air defense rocket.
“If this had been a Russian strike, there would have been nothing left of the building,” Nebenzia said, adding that “all the children and most of the adults would have been killed, and not wounded.”
The strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital was part of a massive daytime barrage in multiple cities, including the capital of Kyiv. Officials said at least 42 people were killed. The attack also damaged Ukraine’s main specialist hospital for women and hit key energy infrastructure.
At Okhmatdyt, “the ground shook and the walls trembled. Both children and adults screamed and cried from fear, and the wounded from pain,” cardiac surgeon and anesthesiologist Dr. Volodymyr Zhovnir told the Security Council by video from Kyiv. “It was a real hell.”
Later, he heard people crying out for help from beneath the rubble. Most of the over 600 young patients had been moved to bomb shelters, except those in surgery, Zhovnir said. He said over 300 people were injured, including eight children, and two adults died, one of them a young doctor.
Acting UN humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya stressed to the Security Council that intentionally attacking a hospital is a war crime. She called Monday’s strikes “part of a deeply concerning pattern of systematic attacks harming health care and other civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.”
Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the UN World Health Organization has verified 1,878 attacks affecting health care facilities, personnel, transport, supplies and patients, she said.
Even against that backdrop, several council members pronounced Monday’s strike shocking.
British Ambassador Barbara Woodward called it “cowardly depravity.” Ecuadorian envoy José De La Gasca described it as “particularly intolerable.” To Slovenia’s Zbogar, it was “another low in this war of aggression.”
Woodward and some others reiterated longstanding calls for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. But some nations with closer ties to Moscow continued to send a more muted message.
Chinese deputy Ambassador Geng Shuang, expressed concern about the loss of civilian lives and infrastructure but urged both sides to exercise “rationality and restraint” and “show political will, meet each other halfway and start peace talks.”
Russia insists that it doesn’t attack civilian targets in Ukraine despite abundant evidence to the contrary, including in AP’s reporting.
Earlier Tuesday in Geneva, Danielle Bell, who heads a UN team monitoring human rights in Ukraine, said the hospital likely was struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
At the UN headquarters, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya showed the Security Council photos of what his country asserts were fragments showing the projectile’s Russian origin, plus a map purportedly showing a missile’s path from Russian territory and, via a sharp turn, to the children’s hospital.
“Yesterday, Russia deliberately targeted perhaps the most vulnerable and defenseless group in any society: children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses,” Kyslytsya said.
Kyslytsya, whose country isn’t on the 15-member council, blasted Nebenzia for occupying the president’s seat after the bloodshed.
“In accordance with the traditions of the council presidency, and purely as the president of the council,” Nebenzia drily replied, “I am compelled to thank Ukraine for their statement.”