Eight killed after Beryl sweeps across US

A drone view shows a flooded area, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, in Houston, Texas, U.S. July 8, 2024, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. (REUTERS)
A drone view shows a flooded area, in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, in Houston, Texas, U.S. July 8, 2024, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
Eight killed after Beryl sweeps across US

Eight killed after Beryl sweeps across US
  • Some 2 million households in Texas were without electricity Tuesday evening due to damaged power grids, even as temperatures were forecast to reach 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) with humidity factored in
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
HOUSTON: At least eight people were killed in the southern United States after storm Beryl felled trees and caused heavy flooding, before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.
In the aftermath, as millions in the Houston area remained without power and were sweating under a heat advisory, President Joe Biden said sweltering temperatures were “the greatest concern.”
Beryl entered Texas from the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday. At least seven people died in the storm in Texas, with another person killed in neighboring Louisiana, authorities said.
The total death toll from the record-breaking hurricane has risen to at least 18 after it tore through the Caribbean last week — at one point as a Category 5 hurricane, the highest recordable strength.
Some 2 million households in Texas were without electricity Tuesday evening due to damaged power grids, even as temperatures were forecast to reach 106 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) with humidity factored in.
“The greatest concern right now is the power outages and extreme heat that is impacting Texans,” Biden said in a statement.
Another 14,000 homes were also without power in Louisiana, according to the poweroutage.us tracker.
Air-conditioned shelters for residents were set up while crews worked to restore service.
Beryl weakened Tuesday and was heading northeast through the midwest United States with 30 miles (45 kilometers) per hour winds, the US National Hurricane Center said, warning it could still generate flooding and tornadoes.
The sprawling city of Houston, home to 2.3 million people, was badly battered by hurricane-strength winds and flooding.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X that a 53-year-old man and 74-year-old woman had died in separate incidents of trees falling on houses.
Later, Houston Mayor John Whitmire told a press conference that one person died after a lightning strike possibly ignited a fire, while a police department employee died in floodwaters on his way to work.
Meanwhile in Louisiana, one death was announced by the Bossier Parish sheriff’s office, also caused by a tree falling on a home.

Rose Michalec, 51, told AFP that Beryl blew down fences in her south Houston neighborhood.
“It’s quite a bit of damage... It’s more than we expected,” she said.
In downtown Houston, several areas were inundated, including the park where 76-year-old Floyd Robinson usually walks.
“I’m seeing more of this kind of damaging water than I’ve ever seen before,” the lifelong Houston resident told AFP.
“This is just the beginning of July and for us to have a storm of this magnitude is very rare.”
Along the Texas coastline, several waterfront homes and buildings had their roofs torn off by the wind.

Beryl first slammed Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a Category 4 storm, before plowing past the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, and at one point strengthening to Category 5.
It hit Mexico on Friday, flattening trees and lampposts and ripping off roof tiles.
Beryl left a deadly toll with three deaths in Grenada, two in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica.
It is the first hurricane since NHC record-keeping began to reach the Category 4 level in June, and the earliest to hit the highest Category 5 in July.
Beryl is also the earliest hurricane to make landfall in Texas in a decade, according to expert Michael Lowry.
It is extremely rare for such a powerful storm to form this early in the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from early June to late November.
Scientists say climate change likely plays a role in the rapid intensification of storms such as Beryl because there is more energy in a warmer ocean for them to feed on.
 

 

Topics: Hurricane Beryl US

US, allies announce additional air defense systems for Ukraine

US, allies announce additional air defense systems for Ukraine
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
US, allies announce additional air defense systems for Ukraine

US, allies announce additional air defense systems for Ukraine
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies will deliver to Ukraine five additional air defense systems, including Patriot missile batteries and Patriot components, the leaders of those countries said in a joint statement during the NATO summit.

They added that in the coming months, they intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Washington, Ukraine’s biggest supporter, has provided more than $50 billion in military aid since 2022. But US military aid was delayed in Congress for months over the winter, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a shortage of weapons was giving Russia the upper hand.

After battle lines remained largely frozen since early in the conflict, Moscow made some advances in eastern Ukraine in recent months. Zelensky has urged Western governments to increase and speed up military aid to Kyiv’s forces.

US legislation was approved in April that provided $61 billion in funding to Ukraine. Zelensky said last week he wanted to double Ukraine’s air defense capacity over the summer.

President Joe Biden made the announcement in remarks at the NATO summit. A joint statement was later issued by the leaders of the US, the Netherlands, Romania, Italy, Germany and Ukraine.

“We are providing Ukraine with additional strategic air defense systems, including additional Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany, and Romania; Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners to enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery; and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy,” the joint statement said.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on partners to provide more help with air defense as it faces attacks from Russia on cities and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine said Russia blasted the main children’s hospital in Kyiv with a missile on Monday and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 41 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, although its attacks have killed thousands of civilians since it launched its invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US NATO

US intelligence official indicates Russia prefers Trump as election victor

US intelligence official indicates Russia prefers Trump as election victor
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
US intelligence official indicates Russia prefers Trump as election victor

US intelligence official indicates Russia prefers Trump as election victor
  • Trump frequently has criticized the scale of US military support for Ukraine — some $60 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 — and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “the greatest salesman ever”
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US has not seen Russia shift on its preference from previous US presidential elections on who it prefers to win this year, a US intelligence official said on Tuesday, indicating Moscow again favors Republican Donald Trump.
The official, briefing reporters on US election security, did not name the former president and presumptive Republican nominee when asked who Moscow wants as the next US president.
But, he indicated that Russia favored Trump, saying the US intelligence community had not changed its assessments from previous elections.
Those assessments found Moscow tried through influence campaigns to help Trump win in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and in 2020 against President Joe Biden.
“We have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the US is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia,” said the official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump frequently has criticized the scale of US military support for Ukraine — some $60 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 — and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “the greatest salesman ever.”
Two of his national security advisers have presented Trump with a plan to end US military aid to Ukraine unless it opened talks with Russia to end the conflict.
On policy toward NATO, Trump has said he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any alliance member that did not spend enough on defense and he would not defend them.
The NATO charter obliges members to come to the defense of those who are attacked.
The ODNI official conducted the briefing on condition of anonymity with ODNI colleagues and officials from the FBI and the National Coordinator for Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience, an agency that conducts cyber defense for the government and works with private industry.
He defined election influence as efforts to shape the outcome of polls or undermine democratic processes, while interference constitutes efforts to disrupt the ability of the US to hold a free and fair vote.
The US has not monitored plans by any country to “degrade or disrupt” the country’s ability to hold the November elections, he said.
But Russia, he continued, has begun through social media and other means trying to influence specific groups of US voters in battleground states, “promote divisive narratives and denigrate specific politicians” who he did not identify.
“Russia is undertaking a whole of government approach to influence the election, including the presidential, Congress, and public opinion,” he said.
Moscow “determines which candidates they’re willing to support or oppose largely based on their stance toward further US aid to Ukraine and related issues,” said the official. “It’s all the tactics we’ve seen before, primarily through social media efforts” and “using US voices to amplify their narratives.”
Russia recently has been seeking to influence US audiences through “encrypted direct messaging channels,” said the official. He did not elaborate.
China is assessed as currently not planning “to influence the outcome of the presidential race,” the official said.
The US views China as its leading geostrategic rival. Beijing and Washington have been working to ease strains. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Beijing is trying to expand its ability to collect and monitor data from social media platforms “probably to better understand and eventually manipulate public opinion,” the official said.
The official called generative artificial intelligence a “malign influence accelerant” being increasingly used to “more convincingly tailor” video and other content ahead of the November vote.

 

Topics: 2024 US presidential campaign Russia Joe Biden Donald Trump

NATO continues to monitor supply of weapons by Iran to Russia for use in Ukraine

NATO continues to monitor supply of weapons by Iran to Russia for use in Ukraine
Updated 10 July 2024
NATO continues to monitor supply of weapons by Iran to Russia for use in Ukraine

NATO continues to monitor supply of weapons by Iran to Russia for use in Ukraine
  • Senior NATO official tells Arab News recent attacks clearly show the ‘significant impact’ military support provided to Moscow by Tehran is having on the war
  • Alliance aims to draw attention to Iran’s actions and provide support for member states to take action against Tehran in form of sanctions or other responses
Updated 10 July 2024
Ephrem Kossaify

WASHINGTON: A senior NATO official on Tuesday told Arab News that the military support Iran has provided to Russia — including hundreds of attack drones, artillery rounds and tank ammunition — has had a “significant impact” on the war in Ukraine. The Alliance is also closely monitoring possible deliveries of missiles from Tehran to Moscow, he added.

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve seen Iran originally just exporting drone systems to Russia and now we’re seeing, with the Iranian government, we saw hundreds of one-way attack drones being shipped to Russia for battlefield use. We also saw artillery and tank rounds that were being delivered to Russia.”

He added that NATO continues to monitor “talk about missile deliveries from Iran to Russia as well, although I can’t confirm that those missiles have actually moved from Iran to Russia yet.

“And then we also see going beyond, moving to specific systems but actually giving Russia the capability to produce one-way attack vehicles themselves. So they’ve actually set up production plants in Russia to produce Iranian-design Shahed drones.”

The official was speaking on the sidelines of the annual NATO summit in Washington, which this year marks the 75th anniversary of the alliance.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said support for Ukraine will be the “most urgent task” during the summit, which began on Tuesday and continues until Thursday. NATO members were expected to unveil substantial new measures to aid the war-ravaged country, including security assistance and training, with a command center in Germany led by a three-star general and staffed by about 700 personnel, and logistical nodes in eastern parts of alliance territory.

NATO’s security assistance for Ukraine will be worth €40 billion ($43.3 billion) over the coming year, officials said. The support will include the provision of further air-defense systems and munitions.

Stoltenberg said during a recent press conference that the war in Ukraine “demonstrates and confirms the very close alliance between Russia and authoritarian states like North Korea, but also China and Iran,” as he emphasized the need to view security through a global lens and consider the importance of strengthening Indo-Pacific partnerships.

The NATO official who spoke to Arab News said the “significant impact” of Iranian weapons in Ukraine over the past two and a half years of war can clearly be seen, most recently in the attacks by Russia on Monday that killed 31 civilians and wounded more than 150. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 40 missiles hit several cities, causing damage to the largest children’s hospital in the country and other buildings and infrastructure.

The NATO official said: “When you talk about attacks that we are seeing regularly in Ukraine today, whether attacks like we saw in the past few days or for months, for years now, we’ve seen those Iranian vehicles, Iranian weapons have a significant impact on the battlefield in terms of depleting Ukrainian air-defense systems, but then also at times of striking targets that are of strategic value.”

He said Iran is already under heavy Western sanctions and what NATO is doing now “is calling attention to it, for allies to take individual action regarding Iranian sanctions or other actions that they want to take.”

Topics: Iran NATO

Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support

Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support

Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support
  • Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, called Brazil’s decision “courageous, supportive and timely”
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazil has put into effect a free trade agreement with the Palestinian Authority that has been waiting for ratification for more than decade, in a show of support for the Palestinian people.
“The agreement is a concrete contribution to an economically viable Palestinian state, which can live peacefully and harmoniously with its neighbors,” Brazil’s foreign ministry said on Monday in a statement.
It said Brazil, which recognizes a Palestinian state and allowed a Palestinian embassy to be built in the Brazilian capital in 2010, ratified the agreement on Friday between the Mercosur trade bloc of South America and the Palestinian Authority that had been signed in 2011.
Uruguay has backed the Palestine deal, a foreign ministry source said, adding that there was little resistance since Mercosur has a similar agreement with Israel.
It was not clear whether other Mercosur members would follow Brazil’s lead. Argentina’s right-wing government of President Javier Milei is not expected to do so. Paraguay’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, called Brazil’s decision “courageous, supportive and timely.”
It is “the effective way to support peace in Palestine,” he said in a message to Reuters, adding that he hopes Palestine trade with Mercosur, currently only $32 million a year, will grow.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Brazil Uruguay US

US disrupts Russian government-backed disinformation campaign that relied on AI technology

US disrupts Russian government-backed disinformation campaign that relied on AI technology
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
US disrupts Russian government-backed disinformation campaign that relied on AI technology

US disrupts Russian government-backed disinformation campaign that relied on AI technology
  • Kremlin, with an officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service — or FSB — leading a private intelligence organization that promoted disinformation on social media through a network of fake accounts
Updated 10 July 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: A Russian propaganda campaign backed by the Kremlin that spread online disinformation in the United States and was boosted by artificial intelligence has been disrupted, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
US officials described the Internet operation as part of an ongoing effort to sow discord in the US through the creation of fictitious social media profiles that purport to belong to authentic Americans but are actually designed to advance the aims of the Russian government, including by spreading disinformation about its war with Ukraine.
US officials said the scheme was organized in 2022 after a senior editor at RT, a Russian-state-funded media organization that has registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent, helped develop technology for a so-called social media bot farm. It received the support and financial approval of the Kremlin, with an officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service — or FSB — leading a private intelligence organization that promoted disinformation on social media through a network of fake accounts.
The RT press office did not respond directly to a question about the allegations.
The disruption of the bot farm comes as US officials have raised alarms about the potential for AI technology to impact this year’s elections and amid ongoing concerns that foreign influence campaigns by adversaries could sway the opinions of unsuspecting voters, as happened during the 2016 presidential campaign when Russians launched a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed in part at helping Republican Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
“Today’s actions represent a first in disrupting a Russian-sponsored Generative AI-enhanced social media bot farm,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “Russia intended to use this bot farm to disseminate AI-generated foreign disinformation, scaling their work with the assistance of AI to undermine our partners in Ukraine and influence geopolitical narratives favorable to the Russian government.”
Among the fake posts, according to the Justice Department, was a video that was posted by a purported Minneapolis, Minnesota resident that showed Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that areas of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania were “gifts” to those countries from liberating Russian forces during World War II.
In another instance, the Justice Department said, someone posing as a US constituent responded to a federal candidate’s social media posts about the war in Ukraine with a video of Putin justifying Russia’s actions.
As part of the disruption, the Justice Department seized two domain names and searched 968 accounts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
According to a joint cybersecurity advisory released Tuesday by US, Dutch and Canadian authorities, the software was used to spread disinformation to countries including Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Ukraine and Israel.
The advisory said that as of last June, the software — known as Meliorator — only worked on X but that its functionality probably could be expanded to other social media networks.

Topics: AI technology Russian disinformation United States Federal Security Service

