Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law

Iran's riot police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Iran's riot police forces stand on a street amid the implementation of the new hijab surveillance in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
  • The fracas at the Tehran office of the Turkish Airlines took place on the same day as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his win in Iran’s presidential runoff last week
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: Police in Iran shut down the Turkish Airlines office in the capital of Tehran, Iranian media reported Tuesday, after female employees there apparently refused to wear the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, in an act of defiance of the country’s law.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said police officers went to the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran on Monday to issue what is called a first warning over the “non-observance of hijab” by the company’s employees.
However, the employees — who are Iranian nationals — reportedly “made trouble for the police officers,” prompting the closure. The Tasnim report said police subsequently sealed the office over the employees’ behavior.
According to Tasnim, the Turkish Airlines office will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday and resume business as usual, something that the police did not confirm. The report further said that police would not seal any business due to the non-observance of hijab but issue first warnings.
There was no immediate comment from the Turkish Airlines over the incident in Tehran.
An open defiance of the headscarf law erupted into mass protests across Iran following the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police. While those demonstrations appear largely to have cooled, the choice by some Iranian women to remain uncovered in the street poses a new challenge to the country’s theocracy.
Iranian authorities have over the past years shuttered hundreds of businesses across the country — from shops, restaurants to pharmacies and offices — for quietly allowing their female employees to forgo wearing the hijab.
That reinforcement was intensified in the months running up to Iran’s presidential election in June to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash a month earlier.
The fracas at the Tehran office of the Turkish Airlines took place on the same day as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his win in Iran’s presidential runoff last week.
Pezeshkian bested hard-liner Saeed Jalili in the election by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.
The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi as saying that no legal proceedings or ruling had been issued regarding the sealing the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran.
Iran and Turkiye have maintained good relations and in 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between the two stood at $5.4 billion. Turkiye is also a popular tourist destination for Iranians, with some 2.5 million visiting last year.
Turkish Airlines is a favored carrier among Iranians because of the shorter travel time to the United States and Canada, compared to other long-haul flights from Arab countries in the Arabian Gulf.

 

Topics: Iran hijab Turkish Airlines

AP
  • In 2022, Iran’s intelligence forces dismantled the biggest spy network affiliated with Israel that allegedly tried to hire thugs to carry out sabotage in the country
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard forces have dismantled armed bandits in the northwest of the country, state TV reported Tuesday.
The report said ground forces of the Revolutionary Guard, known as IRGC in West Azerbaijan province, dismantled a counter-revolutionary terrorist team that was planning to enter Iran from its northwestern borders.
Several members of the “terrorist” team were killed and wounded in the operation, and their equipment was confiscated by the Guard, said the state TV.
The Guard warned that any action against the security and territorial integrity of Iran would be met with a decisive and firm response, it added.
The TV report did not elaborate on the exact location of the operation.
The province has borders with two countries, Turkiye and Iraq. The border with Turkiye is 550 kilometers (341 miles) long.
The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Daesh group.
In 2022, Iran’s intelligence forces dismantled the biggest spy network affiliated with Israel that allegedly tried to hire thugs to carry out sabotage in the country.

 

Topics: Iran Iran Revolutionary Guards

Arab News
  • Turkey hosts more than 3 million Syrian migrants, and resentment is growing
Arab News

JEDDAH: Growing warmth in ties between Ankara and Damascus has raised fears among refugees in Turkiye that they will be deported back to Syria.

Syria has said normalization can come only after Turkiye pulls troops out of opposition-held areas of Syria, a condition Ankara has called unacceptable. Nevertheless, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks increasingly of reconciliation and said at the weekend he would invite Syrian leader Bashar Assad “any time” to restore relations severed since 2011.

“There are fears that Erdogan will make a deal with Assad and send the Syrians back,” said Samir Alabdullah of the Harmoon Centre for Contemporary Studies in Istanbul. “There are also those who fear they will be stripped of their Turkish citizenship.”

Turkey hosts more than 3 million Syrian migrants, and resentment is growing. 

Ahmad, 19, a Syrian student in the Eyupsultan district of Istanbul, said his family was considering selling their property because of anti-immigrant unrest. “They are scared even though they have Turkish citizenship,” he said.

In the city’s densely populated Sultanbeyli district, where many Syrian refugees live, attackers broke the windows of a Syrian-owned barber shop and chanted anti-immigrant slogans. A Syrian mother said her son, 8, now “wants to stay indoors because he believes people might do us harm.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Syrian refugees

Reuters
  • Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries
Reuters

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: Two people were killed when Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at the Golan Heights on Tuesday, Israeli police said, as the Lebanese militant group retaliated after a former bodyguard of its leader was killed in an Israeli strike.
One rocket hit a car in the Golan that instantly killed a man and woman, police said. Israel’s ambulance service had initially said in a statement that paramedics had reported two casualties “in critical condition” after red-alert sirens went off in the Israeli-occupied Golan.
Police said firefighters continued to battle several fires that broke out as a result of rockets that fell to the ground.
Israel’s military said its fighter jets had struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Qabrikha from which the projectiles were launched toward the area of the Golan Heights. It added it also struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in Syrian territory on the Damascus-Beirut highway, killing one of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s former bodyguards, who security sources said was recently involved in transporting weapons for the Iranian-backed group.
Hezbollah said that it had fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the Golan Heights in retaliation. The Israeli military said 40 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into the Golan.
Hezbollah mourned former bodyguard Yasser Nimr Qarnabsh without elaborating on his role in the organization. Two security sources said he had become a mid-ranking Hezbollah official involved in the transport of weapons.
Israel typically does not discuss attacks by its forces in Syria. When asked about the strike, an Israeli military spokesperson said: “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.”
Hezbollah began firing at Israeli targets along the border in support of Palestinians after its ally Hamas launched the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that precipitated the war in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Lebanon US Hamas Hezbollah

Reuters
  • Maersk told Reuters that no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo were reported
Reuters

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday they targeted the Maersk Sentosa ship in the Arabian sea with several ballistic and wing missiles.
“The American ship Maersk Sentosa was targeted in the Arabian Sea by naval forces and missile force in a joint operation,” Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group’s military spokesperson, said in a televised speech.
Earlier on Tuesday, shipping giant Maersk said one of its vessels, the Maersk Sentosa, reported being targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden.
Maersk told Reuters that no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo were reported.
A spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company said the ship was one of its US-flagged vessels sailing for the subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited.
The captain of an unnamed merchant ship reported an explosion close to the vessel some 180 nautical miles (333 km) east of Yemen’s Nishtun, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Tuesday.
UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew are safe.
Sarea also said the group targeted the Marathopolis ship in the Arabian Sea and the MSC Patnaree ship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of drones.
Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

Topics: Houthis Arabian Sea Yemen Maersk Sentosa ship

AP
  • In a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: “Americans across the political spectrum, acting in good faith, have sought to express their own independent views on the conflict in Gaza
AP

WASHINGTON: The Iranian government is covertly encouraging American campus protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza in a bid to stoke outrage ahead of the fall election, the nation’s top intelligence official said Tuesday.
Using social media platforms popular in the US, groups linked to Tehran have posed as online activists, encouraged campus protests and have provided financial support to some protest groups, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said in a statement.
“Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions,” Haines said.
This effort noted by the top US intelligence official is the latest evidence that America’s adversaries are harnessing the Internet to warp domestic debates and widen political divides ahead of the election.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was important to warn Americans to help them “guard against efforts by foreign powers to take advantage of or coopt their legitimate protest activities.”
She also warned Iran that “meddling in our politics and seeking to stoke division is unacceptable.”
In recent years, Iran, Russia and China have all refined their abilities to use online bots and networks of fake social media accounts to amplify divisive debates within the US over immigration, shootings by police, COVID-19, environmental catastrophes, and even Chinese spy balloons.
In most cases, these influence campaigns exploit existing social conflicts, and Haines noted Tuesday that Americans participating in protests over Israel’s conduct in Gaza have a right to express their views. But she said Americans need to know when foreign actors are trying to meddle in domestic American politics.
“Americans who are being targeted by this Iranian campaign may not be aware that they are interacting with or receiving support from a foreign government,” Haines said.
Demonstrations over Israel’s offensives in Gaza emerged on campuses across the country in recent months. The protests quickly became a factor in political campaigns and prompted concerns about antisemitism and the role of “outside agitators ” as well as worries about a larger regional conflict between Israel and Iran.
Iran isn’t the only nation seeking to influence American discourse ahead of the 2024 election. During a briefing with reporters Tuesday, intelligence officials said America’s adversaries will look to harness the latest artificial intelligence to dramatically expand the reach and penetration of election misinformation.
The officials — from agencies including the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — spoke with reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the office of the director.
Russia remains the greatest threat, according to the officials, who said the Kremlin is mounting a government-wide effort to spread election disinformation ahead of the 2024 race. Russia has already sought to exploit debates over immigration as part of its strategy to undermine international support for Ukraine.
Russia is also seeking to cover its tracks by laundering its disinformation through supposedly independent news sites and American influencers who may not know they are parroting Russian talking points.
The officials declined to answer directly when asked if Russia preferred a particular presidential candidate but pointedly noted that the country’s preference remained unchanged from prior election cycles, when Russia was assessed by the US intelligence community to have worked to try to get Republican candidate Donald Trump elected.
While China mounted a sprawling disinformation campaign ahead of Taiwan’s recent election, the nation has been more cautious in its use of disinformation targeting Americans this year. Officials said Tuesday that China shows no indication that it will try to influence the presidential race.
China, one official said, doesn’t see a benefit in choosing between candidates both seen as trying to curb its power.
Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has said the US may be more vulnerable to foreign disinformation this year than it was before the 2020 election. He thanked the intelligence community for holding Tuesday’s briefing as a way to inform the public about the threat.
“Social media, in particular, continues to be a popular vector for foreign covert influence attempts, and our adversaries remain focused on stoking social, racial, and political tensions among Americans,” said Warner, D-Virginia.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Iran Yemen Houthis

