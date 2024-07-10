You are here

A Tunisian village’s fight for running water

Women freshen up with water as they arrive to fill containers from a private irrigation well provided by a farmer in Sbikha town, which has been having drinking water problems for years, near Tunisia's central city of Kairouan on June 25, 2024. (AFP)
Women freshen up with water as they arrive to fill containers from a private irrigation well provided by a farmer in Sbikha town, which has been having drinking water problems for years, near Tunisia's central city of Kairouan on June 25, 2024. (AFP)
Women wait to fill containers with water from a private irrigation well provided by a farmer in Sbikha town, which has been having drinking water problems for years, near Tunisia's central city of Kairouan on June 25, 2024. (AFP)
Women fill containers with water from a private irrigation well provided by a farmer in Sbikha town, which has been having drinking water problems for years, near Tunisia's central city of Kairouan on June 25, 2024. (AFP)
Women queue to fill containers with water from a private irrigation well provided by a farmer in Sbikha town, which has been having drinking water problems for years, near Tunisia's central city of Kairouan on June 25, 2024. (AFP)
AFP
  • Tunisia’s national water grid supplies almost all of the country’s urban areas, but only about half of the rural population
AFP
SBIKHA, Tunisia: In front of a small mosque in central Tunisia, women queue at one of their village’s last water sources, a pipe meant for crop irrigation, but now a lifeline in the parched area.
“We just need something to drink,” said Ribh Saket, 56, under the punishing summer sun as she placed a jerrycan beneath a makeshift tap hooked into the water supply.
Like its neighbor Algeria and large areas of the Mediterranean region, Tunisia suffers from “alert drought conditions,” according to the European Drought Observatory.
But while drought and rising temperatures impact the region as a whole, repercussions are felt twofold in rural areas, where poverty rates tend to be higher.
Tunisia’s national water grid supplies almost all of the country’s urban areas, but only about half of the rural population.
The other half largely rely on wells built by local agrarian associations officially working under the agriculture ministry.
“We’ve been marginalized,” said Saket, whose village of around 250 families had one such well.
But it was shut down in 2018 due to unpaid electricity bills — a common issue among agrarian associations — and the villagers were left without pumps to extract the water for their community in the Sbikha area, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Kairouan city.
Since then, the families said they have been relying on water from wells originally dug up by local farmers to irrigate their lands.
None of these wells have been authorized by the state as they are often contaminated with pollutants and unfit for human consumption due to improper construction and testing.

Flashing a scar that ran the length of his abdomen, Ali Kammoun, 57, said he has had two surgeries due to waterborne diseases.
“Half of us have kidney issues,” his neighbor, Leila Ben Arfa, said. “The water is polluted, but we have to drink it.”
The 52-year-old said she and other women “bring the jerrycans on our backs.”
Tunisia, in its sixth year of drought, ranks as the world’s 33rd most water-stressed country, according to the World Resources Institute.
The World Bank says by 2030 the Middle East and North Africa will fall below the “absolute water scarcity” threshold of 500 cubic meters yearly per person.
That amount is already below 450 cubic meters per inhabitant in Tunisia.
More than 650,000 Tunisians, mainly in the countryside, have no running water at home, with almost half of them living far from a public water source, according to a 2023 United Nations report.
Bottled water, costing around half a Tunisian dinar (16 cents) per liter, remains a luxury for the families whose governorate is Tunisia’s poorest.
“We need to find a solution,” said Djaouher Kammoun, a 26-year-old farmer who has been sharing his well water with other villagers.
“Most families come to fetch water while we’re working, and sometimes we can’t do both,” he said, describing the system as unsustainable.
According to the National Agricultural Observatory (ONAGRI), about 60 percent of wells across the country are privately dug and unauthorized.
But while the practice may provide a temporary — albeit unhealthy — solution for some, it exacerbates water scarcity.
A 2022 study by ONAGRI found that Tunisia’s deep aquifers were being exploited at 150 percent their rate of recharge, and groundwater aquifers at 119 percent.

“Today we are in the same spiral, the same vicious circle, with the same problems,” said Minyara Mejbri, Kairouan coordinator at the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES).
The villagers have protested, blockaded roads, and complained multiple times — all to no avail.
“The governorate said we already had access to drinking water,” said Saief Naffati, a 34-year-old who has been leading his community’s efforts to solve the crisis.
“They told us if we protest, we should own up to it, because the National Guard would arrest us.”
At their wit’s end, many have left the village, Naffati added.
Among them is his brother, Raouf, now living in the coastal city of Hammamet.
Saleh Hamadi, a 55-year-old farmer also struggling with distributing his well water, said “at least 150 families have left.”
“Most of our youth have moved away, leaving their elders on their own,” he said.
“In 2024, why is this still a problem? Why are we still thirsty?“
 

 

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
AP
Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
  • The fracas at the Tehran office of the Turkish Airlines took place on the same day as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his win in Iran’s presidential runoff last week
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Police in Iran shut down the Turkish Airlines office in the capital of Tehran, Iranian media reported Tuesday, after female employees there apparently refused to wear the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, in an act of defiance of the country’s law.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said police officers went to the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran on Monday to issue what is called a first warning over the “non-observance of hijab” by the company’s employees.
However, the employees — who are Iranian nationals — reportedly “made trouble for the police officers,” prompting the closure. The Tasnim report said police subsequently sealed the office over the employees’ behavior.
According to Tasnim, the Turkish Airlines office will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday and resume business as usual, something that the police did not confirm. The report further said that police would not seal any business due to the non-observance of hijab but issue first warnings.
There was no immediate comment from the Turkish Airlines over the incident in Tehran.
An open defiance of the headscarf law erupted into mass protests across Iran following the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police. While those demonstrations appear largely to have cooled, the choice by some Iranian women to remain uncovered in the street poses a new challenge to the country’s theocracy.
Iranian authorities have over the past years shuttered hundreds of businesses across the country — from shops, restaurants to pharmacies and offices — for quietly allowing their female employees to forgo wearing the hijab.
That reinforcement was intensified in the months running up to Iran’s presidential election in June to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash a month earlier.
The fracas at the Tehran office of the Turkish Airlines took place on the same day as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his win in Iran’s presidential runoff last week.
Pezeshkian bested hard-liner Saeed Jalili in the election by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement on the country’s mandatory headscarf law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.
The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi as saying that no legal proceedings or ruling had been issued regarding the sealing the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran.
Iran and Turkiye have maintained good relations and in 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between the two stood at $5.4 billion. Turkiye is also a popular tourist destination for Iranians, with some 2.5 million visiting last year.
Turkish Airlines is a favored carrier among Iranians because of the shorter travel time to the United States and Canada, compared to other long-haul flights from Arab countries in the Arabian Gulf.

 

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has dismantled an armed group, says state TV

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has dismantled an armed group, says state TV
AP
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has dismantled an armed group, says state TV

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has dismantled an armed group, says state TV
  • In 2022, Iran’s intelligence forces dismantled the biggest spy network affiliated with Israel that allegedly tried to hire thugs to carry out sabotage in the country
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard forces have dismantled armed bandits in the northwest of the country, state TV reported Tuesday.
The report said ground forces of the Revolutionary Guard, known as IRGC in West Azerbaijan province, dismantled a counter-revolutionary terrorist team that was planning to enter Iran from its northwestern borders.
Several members of the “terrorist” team were killed and wounded in the operation, and their equipment was confiscated by the Guard, said the state TV.
The Guard warned that any action against the security and territorial integrity of Iran would be met with a decisive and firm response, it added.
The TV report did not elaborate on the exact location of the operation.
The province has borders with two countries, Turkiye and Iraq. The border with Turkiye is 550 kilometers (341 miles) long.
The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Daesh group.
In 2022, Iran’s intelligence forces dismantled the biggest spy network affiliated with Israel that allegedly tried to hire thugs to carry out sabotage in the country.

 

Migrants in Turkiye fear being sent back to Syria

Migrants in Turkiye fear being sent back to Syria
Arab News
Migrants in Turkiye fear being sent back to Syria

Migrants in Turkiye fear being sent back to Syria
  • Turkey hosts more than 3 million Syrian migrants, and resentment is growing
Arab News

JEDDAH: Growing warmth in ties between Ankara and Damascus has raised fears among refugees in Turkiye that they will be deported back to Syria.

Syria has said normalization can come only after Turkiye pulls troops out of opposition-held areas of Syria, a condition Ankara has called unacceptable. Nevertheless, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks increasingly of reconciliation and said at the weekend he would invite Syrian leader Bashar Assad “any time” to restore relations severed since 2011.

“There are fears that Erdogan will make a deal with Assad and send the Syrians back,” said Samir Alabdullah of the Harmoon Centre for Contemporary Studies in Istanbul. “There are also those who fear they will be stripped of their Turkish citizenship.”

Turkey hosts more than 3 million Syrian migrants, and resentment is growing. 

Ahmad, 19, a Syrian student in the Eyupsultan district of Istanbul, said his family was considering selling their property because of anti-immigrant unrest. “They are scared even though they have Turkish citizenship,” he said.

In the city’s densely populated Sultanbeyli district, where many Syrian refugees live, attackers broke the windows of a Syrian-owned barber shop and chanted anti-immigrant slogans. A Syrian mother said her son, 8, now “wants to stay indoors because he believes people might do us harm.”

Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, police say

Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, police say
Reuters
Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, police say

Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah retaliatory attack on Golan, police say
  • Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries
Reuters

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: Two people were killed when Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at the Golan Heights on Tuesday, Israeli police said, as the Lebanese militant group retaliated after a former bodyguard of its leader was killed in an Israeli strike.
One rocket hit a car in the Golan that instantly killed a man and woman, police said. Israel’s ambulance service had initially said in a statement that paramedics had reported two casualties “in critical condition” after red-alert sirens went off in the Israeli-occupied Golan.
Police said firefighters continued to battle several fires that broke out as a result of rockets that fell to the ground.
Israel’s military said its fighter jets had struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Qabrikha from which the projectiles were launched toward the area of the Golan Heights. It added it also struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in Syrian territory on the Damascus-Beirut highway, killing one of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s former bodyguards, who security sources said was recently involved in transporting weapons for the Iranian-backed group.
Hezbollah said that it had fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the Golan Heights in retaliation. The Israeli military said 40 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into the Golan.
Hezbollah mourned former bodyguard Yasser Nimr Qarnabsh without elaborating on his role in the organization. Two security sources said he had become a mid-ranking Hezbollah official involved in the transport of weapons.
Israel typically does not discuss attacks by its forces in Syria. When asked about the strike, an Israeli military spokesperson said: “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.”
Hezbollah began firing at Israeli targets along the border in support of Palestinians after its ally Hamas launched the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that precipitated the war in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.

 

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Maersk Sentosa ship in Arabian Sea

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Maersk Sentosa ship in Arabian Sea
Reuters
Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Maersk Sentosa ship in Arabian Sea

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Maersk Sentosa ship in Arabian Sea
  • Maersk told Reuters that no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo were reported
Reuters

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday they targeted the Maersk Sentosa ship in the Arabian sea with several ballistic and wing missiles.
“The American ship Maersk Sentosa was targeted in the Arabian Sea by naval forces and missile force in a joint operation,” Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group’s military spokesperson, said in a televised speech.
Earlier on Tuesday, shipping giant Maersk said one of its vessels, the Maersk Sentosa, reported being targeted by a flying object in the north of the Gulf of Aden.
Maersk told Reuters that no injuries to the crew or damage to the ship or cargo were reported.
A spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company said the ship was one of its US-flagged vessels sailing for the subsidiary Maersk Line, Limited.
The captain of an unnamed merchant ship reported an explosion close to the vessel some 180 nautical miles (333 km) east of Yemen’s Nishtun, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Tuesday.
UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew are safe.
Sarea also said the group targeted the Marathopolis ship in the Arabian Sea and the MSC Patnaree ship in the Gulf of Aden with a number of drones.
Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November. They say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians over the war in Gaza.

