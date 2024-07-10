You are here

  • Home
  • Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks
War on Gaza

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks
Israeli police detain a protester as they they try to disperse Ultra-Orthodox Jews blocking a highway during a protest against possible changes regarding the laws on the military draft from which the Ultra-Orthodox community has traditionally been exempt (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92rwy

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks
  • Ultra-Orthodox Jews were under longstanding exemption from mandatory military service
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday draft notices would be delivered in the next few weeks to some ultra-Orthodox Jews who had previously been exempt from serving in the Israeli military.
Israel’s Supreme Court ruled last month that the defense ministry must end the longstanding exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service.
Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Gallant said the plan was to send out thousands of draft notices, though not all served with such notices would end up serving.
The fractious coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties who oppose the end of the exemption. However, the armed forces say they need more recruits to keep Israel safe and sustain the war against the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel ultra-Orthodox Jews

Related

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Middle-East
Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says
Middle-East
Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations

Updated 6 sec ago
AP
Follow

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations
  • Arab countries have restored diplomatic ties with Damascus, which was readmitted to the 22-member Arab League last year
  • Syria’s 13-year civil war is now largely frozen, with the central government in Damascus having reasserted control over most of the territory
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
DAMASCUS: Regular flights between the Syrian capital of Damascus and Saudi Arabia resumed Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade as part of a thaw in relations between the countries, Syrian state media reported.
Syria and Saudi Arabia had severed ties in 2012 over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters at the start of the civil war. But most Arab countries have restored diplomatic ties with Damascus, which was readmitted to the 22-member Arab League l ast year.
Syria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ayman Soussan, said the resumption of flights was “an additional step in the process of development in relations between the two brotherly countries,” state news agency SANA reported.
In May, Syrian pilgrims traveled on a direct flight to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, but Wednesday’s Syrian Airlines flight to Riyadh marked the return of regular commercial flights.
Syria’s 13-year civil war is now largely frozen, with the central government in Damascus having reasserted control over most of the territory, while much of the northwest is still controlled by a patchwork of opposition groups and the northeast by Kurdish forces.

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery
  • Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Tehran: An Iranian court has sentenced two convicted robbers to death after finding them guilty of the capital offense of “enmity against God,” the judiciary said on Wednesday.
A third defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his part in the April 8 robbery on a north Tehran highway, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.
“Branch 28 of Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced two of the defendants in the case to death on the charge of Moharebeh (enmity against God) through using cold weapons in order to take people’s property and create insecurity,” Mizan said.
All three convicts can appeal to Iran’s Supreme Court.
Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights said at least 249 people, including 10 women, were executed in Iran in the first six months of 2024.

Topics: Iran

Related

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
Middle-East
Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
Protests erupt in Balochistan’s Turbat over power cuts as official blames Iran’s supply suspension photos
Pakistan
Protests erupt in Balochistan’s Turbat over power cuts as official blames Iran’s supply suspension

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
  • Strikes targeted Hamas militants allegedly operating from inside a UN agency building
  • The heightened military strikes come as Israeli officials start talks in Qatar today
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

Israeli forces launched more deadly strikes across Gaza on Wednesday, according to medical sources and the military, which said it targeted Hamas militants operating from inside a UN agency building.
The Israeli army also said it was reviewing an attack on Tuesday in which hospital sources said at least 29 people were killed in a nearby school in the southern Khan Yunis area — the fourth attack on a school building in four days.
Early on Wednesday, four people were killed and one critically wounded in the bombing of a house in the central town of Nuseirat, a hospital source said.
And two people were killed and six injured in another strike on a home in Bani Suhaila, near Khan Yunis, according to another hospital source.
Israel has stepped up air and ground attacks in Gaza City and southern Gaza since issuing evacuation orders for tens of thousands of people in the war-stricken Palestinian territory.
The heightened military strikes come as Israeli officials start talks in Qatar on Wednesday on reaching a truce in the war raging since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
The Israeli military said that one overnight attack in Gaza City targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets operating from inside the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA.
The UN agency has not had control of the building since October. Israeli forces said in February they had found a Hamas tunnel underneath the headquarters.
The military said the militants were “operating inside UNRWA’s headquarters in the area and using it as a base to conduct attacks on IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) troops in the central Gaza Strip.”
It said that militants had been “eliminated” and “large amounts of weapons” found.
UNRWA had no immediate comment on the attack, but has said it has “no way to verify” claims that its facilities are being used by Hamas and its allies.
Meanwhile Tuesday’s deadly strike near the Al-Awda school in Abasan, near Khan Yunis, brought new condemnation from Hamas over the Israeli military tactics.
The Hamas government said a “majority” of the dead were women and children.
The Israeli military said the air force had “struck a terrorist from Hamas’ military wing who took part, among other terrorist activities, in the October 7 brutal massacre” in southern Israel.
It was the fourth time in four days that Gaza school buildings sheltering the displaced had been hit.
The military said it was “looking into the reports that civilians were harmed, adjacent to the Al Awda school,” which it acknowledged was “near the location of the strike. The incident is under review.”
The October 7 attack that started the Gaza war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 38,243 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures released Tuesday by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel UN

Related

Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities
Middle-East
Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities
Saudi ministers reiterate call for immediate Gaza ceasefire as Israel intensifies raids
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministers reiterate call for immediate Gaza ceasefire as Israel intensifies raids

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Syria, Turkiye, Chad and Sudan

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Syria, Turkiye, Chad and Sudan
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Syria, Turkiye, Chad and Sudan

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Syria, Turkiye, Chad and Sudan
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief has continued its humanitarian work in Syria, Turkiye, Chad and Sudan, providing support and aid to those most in need, the state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

A training program for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye recently concluded in Reyhanli, Turkiye, with 101 Syrian refugees receiving information on how to improve their living standards.

KSrelief medical volunteers also assembled and provided 59 prosthetic limbs and 33 orthotic devices, and conducted 980 physical therapy sessions for patients injured by earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye.

Additionally, psychological support for 701 Turkish individuals and Syrian refugees was also provided to help cope with the disaster.

In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 300 shelter kits and 500 personal hygiene kits to displaced — and the neediest — families in Umbada, benefiting 4,600 individuals, and also gave out 1,500 personal hygiene kits in the Al-Suki locality of Sinnar State, benefiting 8,825 people.

In Chad, 400 food parcels were handed out in the Chari-Baguirmi region, benefiting about 2,400 individuals covered by a KSrelief project to support food security in the country.

In Yemen, the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center in the Seiyun district of Hadhramaut governorate provided medical services to 237 Yemenis in May, with KSrelief’s support.

Artificial limbs and prosthetics were measured, manufactured, fitted, delivered and maintained for patients, who also received physiotherapy services, including specialized consultations.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Arabia chad Sudan Turkiye Syria

Related

KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief supports vulnerable people in Sudan, Yemen and Jordan
KSrelief launches food program in earthquake-hit areas of Syria, Turkiye
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief launches food program in earthquake-hit areas of Syria, Turkiye

Jordan appeals for more aid to help with growing number of refugees

Jordan appeals for more aid to help with growing number of refugees
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Jordan appeals for more aid to help with growing number of refugees

Jordan appeals for more aid to help with growing number of refugees
  • Urgent intervention needed for rising refugee poverty and child labor, says Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has urged the international community to provide more aid to help with the country’s growing number of refugees, the Petra news agency reported on Tuesday.

Jordan has over 1.35 million refugees, with 233,000 Syrian children born since 2011, making it the world’s largest refugee-hosting country relative to its population, said Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh.

Speaking during a one-day forum in Amman titled “Embracing Modernization: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation in Border Management and Control,” the minister said the government prioritizes the needs of its citizens.

He said Jordan was not the home of the refugees and that the amount of aid provided to support them “did not meet the required level.”

Farrayeh said the influx of refugees had placed considerable financial strain on the government.

He said there was less funding from the international community, which included only 5.8 percent of the support needed to assist refugees from Syria.

Farrayeh added that a recent study by the UNHCR and the World Bank revealed rising levels of poverty, unemployment and child labor in refugee camps inside the country and elsewhere.

This situation could only be remedied with further financial aid to Jordan, the minister said.

Farrayeh added that Jordan’s stability and strategic location at the crossroads of three continents made it an attractive destination for foreign workers.

However, this was creating further pressure on the government, he said.

Topics: Jordan refugees

Related

UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown
World
UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown
A leading human rights group calls on Iraq to halt deportations of Syrian refugees
Middle-East
A leading human rights group calls on Iraq to halt deportations of Syrian refugees

Latest updates

Saudi POS spending hits $3.5bn; hotel sector sees highest increase
Saudi POS spending hits $3.5bn; hotel sector sees highest increase
Le Pen blames Macron for French government gridlock
Le Pen blames Macron for French government gridlock
Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations
Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations
The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
Kremlin says there were no disagreements between Putin and Modi at Moscow meeting
Kremlin says there were no disagreements between Putin and Modi at Moscow meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.