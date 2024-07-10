You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli army urges all Gaza City residents to leave
War on Gaza

Israeli army urges all Gaza City residents to leave

Israeli army urges all Gaza City residents to leave
Palestinians, who fled the eastern part of Gaza City after they were ordered by Israeli army to evacuate their neighborhoods. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zyhaw

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israeli army urges all Gaza City residents to leave

Israeli army urges all Gaza City residents to leave
  • Leaflets set out routes out of the city to the south
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gaza City: The Israeli army on Wednesday dropped thousand of leaflets on Gaza City urging all residents to leave amid an intensified military offensive on the Palestinian territory’s main city, an AFP journalist said.
The leaflets, addressed to “everyone in Gaza City,” set out routes out of the city to designated safe areas further south and warned the urban area would “remain a dangerous combat zone” as the army hits Hamas targets.
Israel issued a first formal evacuation order for part of the city on June 27, and two more in following days.
In the leaflet drop, the army said residents would be able to take two safe roads “quickly and without inspection from Gaza City to shelters in Deir Al-Balah and Al-Zawiya.”
Following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israel said in January that it had “dismantled” the militant group’s “military structure” in the northern city.
Tens of thousands more residents have already fled Gaza City since troops launched the latest offensive in the city’s eastern Shujaiya district and ground battles have since raged.
The two latest orders covered central and western districts where tanks and troops have move in this week.
The army also said its forces had attacked militants inside Gaza City’s vacated headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA.
Strikes have also hit Deir Al-Balah, an area where Palestinians have been urged to move to for safety.
The United Nations on Tuesday expressed alarm at Israel’s evacuation orders, saying they tell Palestinians to go to zones where there is fighting.
The October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 38,243 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures released Tuesday by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Hamas

Related

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Middle-East
Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities
Middle-East
Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities

Iraq court condemns to death Daesh leader widow: judiciary

Iraq court condemns to death Daesh leader widow: judiciary
Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iraq court condemns to death Daesh leader widow: judiciary

Iraq court condemns to death Daesh leader widow: judiciary
  • The wife of the polygamous Baghdadi was brought back to Iraq after being detained in Turkiye
  • slain leader’s wife detained the Yazidis who “were later kidnapped” by Daesh fighters in the Sinjar district of northern Iraq
Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Baghdad: An Iraqi court has sentenced to death a wife of slain Daesh group leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi on charges of detaining Yazidi women, the judiciary said on Wednesday.
The wife of the polygamous Baghdadi was brought back to Iraq after being detained in Turkiye, judicial sources told AFP under cover of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.
“The Karkh (west Baghdad) criminal court sentenced to death the wife of the terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi for the crime of working with the Daesh terrorist group and detaining Yazidi women in her house,” the Supreme Judicial Council said on its website, using an Arabic acronym for IS.
The slain leader’s wife detained the Yazidis who “were later kidnapped” by Daesh fighters in the Sinjar district of northern Iraq, it added.
A judicial source identified her as Asma Mohammed.
Washington announced in October 2019 that US troops had killed Baghdadi in an operation in northwestern Syria, five years after he proclaimed a “caliphate” across swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq.
During their lightning advance through northern Iraq in 2014, the Islamist extremists of IS singled out the non-Muslim Yazidis, systematically killing thousands of men and forcing women into sexual slavery.
Over several years, Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences as well as life prison terms under the penal code for membership in “a terrorist group.”
Among those convicted in Iraq were more than 500 foreign men and women found guilty of joining Daesh.
Iraq announced in February it had secured “the repatriation of the family” of Baghdadi, with a judicial source telling AFP that Baghdadi’s wife, “detained in Turkiye,” had been returned along with her children.
The announcement coincided with a broadcast of an interview with “Baghdadi’s wife” by Saudi-owned pan-Arab TV channel Al Arabiya. It named her as Asma Mohammed.
In November 2019, Turkiye said it had arrested a wife of Baghdadi, whom Turkish media identified as Asma Fawzi Mohammed Al-Qubaysi, in June 2018.
US-backed forces defeated IS in Iraq in 2017, and in Syria two years later. But remnants of the group continue to attack civilians and security personnel in both countries.

Topics: Daesh Iraq

Related

Five Daesh bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency
Middle-East
Five Daesh bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency
Daesh killed more than 4,000 since Syria territorial defeat: monitor
Middle-East
Daesh killed more than 4,000 since Syria territorial defeat: monitor

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks
Updated 25 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks

Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks
  • Ultra-Orthodox Jews were under longstanding exemption from mandatory military service
Updated 25 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday draft notices would be delivered in the next few weeks to some ultra-Orthodox Jews who had previously been exempt from serving in the Israeli military.
Israel’s Supreme Court ruled last month that the defense ministry must end the longstanding exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service.
Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Gallant said the plan was to send out thousands of draft notices, though not all served with such notices would end up serving.
The fractious coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties who oppose the end of the exemption. However, the armed forces say they need more recruits to keep Israel safe and sustain the war against the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel ultra-Orthodox Jews

Related

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Middle-East
Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says
Middle-East
Dozens killed by Israeli strike on tents housing Palestinians, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
AP
Follow

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations

Syria and Saudi Arabia resume regular commercial flights as part of a thaw in relations
  • Arab countries have restored diplomatic ties with Damascus, which was readmitted to the 22-member Arab League last year
  • Syria’s 13-year civil war is now largely frozen, with the central government in Damascus having reasserted control over most of the territory
Updated 55 min 59 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: Regular flights between the Syrian capital of Damascus and Saudi Arabia resumed Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade as part of a thaw in relations between the countries, Syrian state media reported.
Syria and Saudi Arabia had severed ties in 2012 over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters at the start of the civil war. But most Arab countries have restored diplomatic ties with Damascus, which was readmitted to the 22-member Arab League l ast year.
Syria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ayman Soussan, said the resumption of flights was “an additional step in the process of development in relations between the two brotherly countries,” state news agency SANA reported.
In May, Syrian pilgrims traveled on a direct flight to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, but Wednesday’s Syrian Airlines flight to Riyadh marked the return of regular commercial flights.
Syria’s 13-year civil war is now largely frozen, with the central government in Damascus having reasserted control over most of the territory, while much of the northwest is still controlled by a patchwork of opposition groups and the northeast by Kurdish forces.

Topics: Syria Saudi Arabia

Related

KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Syria, Turkiye, Chad and Sudan
Middle-East
KSrelief continues humanitarian work in Syria, Turkiye, Chad and Sudan
An Israeli air force fighter aircraft flies over in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2024. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Israel launches airstrike near Syria’s Baniyas, Syrian news agency says

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery
  • Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

Tehran: An Iranian court has sentenced two convicted robbers to death after finding them guilty of the capital offense of “enmity against God,” the judiciary said on Wednesday.
A third defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his part in the April 8 robbery on a north Tehran highway, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.
“Branch 28 of Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced two of the defendants in the case to death on the charge of Moharebeh (enmity against God) through using cold weapons in order to take people’s property and create insecurity,” Mizan said.
All three convicts can appeal to Iran’s Supreme Court.
Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights said at least 249 people, including 10 women, were executed in Iran in the first six months of 2024.

Topics: Iran

Related

Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
Middle-East
Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
Protests erupt in Balochistan’s Turbat over power cuts as official blames Iran’s supply suspension photos
Pakistan
Protests erupt in Balochistan’s Turbat over power cuts as official blames Iran’s supply suspension

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City

Israeli strikes hit UN agency’s building in Gaza City
  • Strikes targeted Hamas militants allegedly operating from inside a UN agency building
  • The heightened military strikes come as Israeli officials start talks in Qatar today
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

Israeli forces launched more deadly strikes across Gaza on Wednesday, according to medical sources and the military, which said it targeted Hamas militants operating from inside a UN agency building.
The Israeli army also said it was reviewing an attack on Tuesday in which hospital sources said at least 29 people were killed in a nearby school in the southern Khan Yunis area — the fourth attack on a school building in four days.
Early on Wednesday, four people were killed and one critically wounded in the bombing of a house in the central town of Nuseirat, a hospital source said.
And two people were killed and six injured in another strike on a home in Bani Suhaila, near Khan Yunis, according to another hospital source.
Israel has stepped up air and ground attacks in Gaza City and southern Gaza since issuing evacuation orders for tens of thousands of people in the war-stricken Palestinian territory.
The heightened military strikes come as Israeli officials start talks in Qatar on Wednesday on reaching a truce in the war raging since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
The Israeli military said that one overnight attack in Gaza City targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets operating from inside the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA.
The UN agency has not had control of the building since October. Israeli forces said in February they had found a Hamas tunnel underneath the headquarters.
The military said the militants were “operating inside UNRWA’s headquarters in the area and using it as a base to conduct attacks on IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) troops in the central Gaza Strip.”
It said that militants had been “eliminated” and “large amounts of weapons” found.
UNRWA had no immediate comment on the attack, but has said it has “no way to verify” claims that its facilities are being used by Hamas and its allies.
Meanwhile Tuesday’s deadly strike near the Al-Awda school in Abasan, near Khan Yunis, brought new condemnation from Hamas over the Israeli military tactics.
The Hamas government said a “majority” of the dead were women and children.
The Israeli military said the air force had “struck a terrorist from Hamas’ military wing who took part, among other terrorist activities, in the October 7 brutal massacre” in southern Israel.
It was the fourth time in four days that Gaza school buildings sheltering the displaced had been hit.
The military said it was “looking into the reports that civilians were harmed, adjacent to the Al Awda school,” which it acknowledged was “near the location of the strike. The incident is under review.”
The October 7 attack that started the Gaza war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 38,243 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures released Tuesday by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel UN

Related

Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities
Middle-East
Airstrike kills 25 in southern Gaza as Israeli assault on Gaza City shuts down medical facilities
Saudi ministers reiterate call for immediate Gaza ceasefire as Israel intensifies raids
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministers reiterate call for immediate Gaza ceasefire as Israel intensifies raids

Latest updates

Iraq court condemns to death Daesh leader widow: judiciary
Iraq court condemns to death Daesh leader widow: judiciary
Simone Biles and LeBron James are among athletes expected to bid ‘adieu’ to the Olympics in Paris
Simone Biles and LeBron James are among athletes expected to bid ‘adieu’ to the Olympics in Paris
Israeli army urges all Gaza City residents to leave: AFP journalist
Israeli army urges all Gaza City residents to leave: AFP journalist
James Anderson to bowl on 1st day of his last ever test after England wins toss against West Indies
James Anderson to bowl on 1st day of his last ever test after England wins toss against West Indies
Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index up 0.9%: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index up 0.9%: GASTAT

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.