UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed

John Hunt is BBC radio’s main horse racing commentator, his voice known to millions through his coverage of the world famous Grand National and The Derby. AFP/File
John Hunt is BBC radio’s main horse racing commentator, his voice known to millions through his coverage of the world famous Grand National and The Derby. AFP/File
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
  • Kyle Clifford is believed to be responsible for the deaths of radio racing commentator John Hunt's wife and two daughters
  • Motive for the murders remains unknown, but British media reported that Clifford was an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters
LONDON: British police were hunting Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women were killed in a house just northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder, which potentially involved a crossbow and other weapons.
“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident,” Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said.
Police said the three women — ages 25, 28 and 61 — were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC Radio 5 Live, the corporation’s main news and sports radio channel, said the victims were Carol Hunt, wife of its commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters.
John Hunt is BBC radio’s main horse racing commentator, his voice known to millions through his coverage of the world famous Grand National and The Derby. British media say that he found the bodies early Tuesday evening after returning home from reporting at Lingfield Park racecourse, which is just south of London.
As part of a note sent to BBC staff, the broadcaster described the incident as “utterly devastating” and that it will provide Hunt “with all the support we can.”
Police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women, but British media reported that he was an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters.
Local councillor Laurence Brass, who lives nearby, said the area is “a typical leafy British suburb.”
“At about eight o’clock last night, I was watching the football on television, and suddenly a helicopter landed in the lawn outside my flat, which is at the top of this road, and then my phone started going, and I was told that there was a major incident here in Bushey and we should all keep away because there was somebody apparently on the run,” he told the BBC.
Addressing the suspect directly, Simpson said: “Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police.”
Britain’s new home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said she is being kept “fully informed” about the “truly shocking” incident.
People in Britain do not need a license to own a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
  • During a press briefing, Daniel Hagari said Hamas will continue to exist for the next 5 years
  • Claims renew debate about the feasibility of Israel’s goal to ‘destroy Hamas’
LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the army’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, for saying that Hamas will continue to exist in the Gaza Strip for the next five years.

According to local media reports, Netanyahu was angered by Hagari’s public remarks, which seemed inconsistent with the stance of the prime minister’s office.

“Israel is planning a long war against Hamas,” Hagari said in an interview with the American ABC network on Monday, adding that he believes that “Hamas will remain with the ambition to be a terror organization” for years to come.

“Will you and me be talking five years from now about Hamas as a terror organization in Gaza?” Hagari asked the host, then continued: “The answer is yes.”

Reports from Israel’s Channel 14 indicated that Netanyahu criticized Hagari in private, saying: “There are also members of Hamas in the West Bank, but there is no Hamas rule. There are neo-Nazis in Germany, but there is no Nazi rule.”

Netanyahu claimed that “Israel will eliminate Hamas’s rule and will not allow it to control the Gaza Strip again and threaten Israel from there.”

This is not the first instance of Hagari diverging from the prime minister’s office.

Late last month, he told Channel 13 that to truly achieve Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas in Gaza, an alternative must be introduced.

Hagari described Hamas as an “idea” rooted in the hearts of Gazans, stating that “anyone who thinks it can be eliminated is wrong.”

Netanyahu and the Israeli army issued a clarification following Hagari’s comments, stating that the army is “committed to achieving the goals of the war as defined by the Cabinet” and has been working on this “throughout the war, day and night, and will continue to do so.”

Hagari’s remarks have intensified public debate in Israel regarding the feasibility of Israel’s goal to “destroy Hamas,” with many military analysts and observers expressing skepticism about achieving this objective.

Updated 09 July 2024
Reuters
  • Meta said it would take down content “attacking ‘Zionists’ when it is not explicitly about the political movement”
LONDON: Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would start taking down more posts that target “Zionists,” where the term is used to refer to Jewish people and Israelis rather than representing supporters of the political movement.
The Facebook and Instagram parent said in a blog post it would remove content “attacking ‘Zionists’ when it is not explicitly about the political movement” and uses antisemitic stereotypes or threatens harm through intimidation or violence directed against Jews or Israelis.
Meta’s hate speech policy prohibits direct attacks on people on the basis of what it calls protected characteristics, which include race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, disability and gender identity, among others.
The social media giant said its existing policies, which treat the term “Zionist” as a proxy for Jewish or Israeli people in just two narrow circumstances, did not sufficiently address the ways people use the word more broadly.
The policy update, which follows Meta’s consultations with 145 stakeholders representing civil society and academia across global regions, comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Meta has been criticized for years on how it handles content involving the Middle East, and those criticisms shot up further after the start of the war, with rights groups accusing the company of suppressing content supportive of Palestinians on Facebook and Instagram.

Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
  • Messages ‘unacceptable and deeply upsetting,’ says Columbia president
LONDON: Columbia University in New York City has suspended three senior administrators following the discovery of private messages deemed antisemitic.

In a statement on Monday, Minouche Shafik , university president, said that the incident took place during a seminar on Jewish campus life in May.

The three deans, who were placed on indefinite leave, had exchanged messages apparently downplaying the concerns of Jewish students about discrimination.

“This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” said Shafik.

“Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our university’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community.”

The suspended administrators are Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer of Columbia College; Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life; and Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support.

Josef Sorett, dean of Columbia College, was also implicated in the exchanges but was not placed on leave.

The incident follows a series of scandals at Columbia University, including accusations of excessive police force in response to campus demonstrations by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier this year.

In May, the university faced criticism for briefly cutting a microphone during a graduation speech as a speaker criticized the university’s stance on Gaza.

Updated 09 July 2024
AFP
  • Arshad Sharif was shot in the head when Kenyan police opened fire on his car in October 2022
  • High Court in Kajiado, a town south of Nairobi, rejected a police claim that the killing was a case of mistaken identity
NAIROBI: A Kenyan court on Monday found police acted unlawfully over the killing of a Pakistani journalist in 2022 following a complaint by his widow, her lawyer and local media said.
Arshad Sharif, a strident critic of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment and supporter of former premier Imran Khan, was shot in the head when Kenyan police opened fire on his car in October 2022.
His widow Javeria Siddique and two journalist groups in Kenya filed a complaint last year against top police and legal officials over the “arbitrary and unlawful killing” of Sharif and the respondents’ “consequent failure to investigate.”
On Monday, the High Court in Kajiado, a town south of Nairobi, rejected a police claim that the killing was a case of mistaken identity, and that officers’ believed they were firing on a stolen vehicle involved in an abduction.
Judge Stella Mutuku ruled that Sharif’s murder was unconstitutional and that his rights to life and protection were violated, Kenyan media said.
“I find that the respondents, jointly and severally through their actions violated the rights of the petitioners,” Mutuku said, according to The Nation.
Siddique’s lawyer Ochiel Dudley confirmed the court ruling, describing it as a “great precedent for police accountability.”
He said the ruling found “Kenya violated Arshad Sharif’s right to life, dignity, and freedom from torture, cruel, and degrading treatment.”
He said the court ordered the government to pay 10 million Kenyan shillings ($78,000) in compensation.
The Kenyan court said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Independent Policing Oversight Authority had violated Sharif’s rights by not prosecuting the two officers involved, Dudley added.
It ordered the two institutions to conclude their investigations and charge the two police officers, he said.
Sharif fled Pakistan in August 2022, days after interviewing a senior opposition politician who said junior officers in Pakistan’s military should disobey orders that went against “the will of the majority.”
The country has been ruled by the military for several decades of its 75-year history and criticism of the security establishment has long been seen as a red line.

Updated 05 July 2024
Rahaf Jambi
  • Premiere of rebooted series held at Roshn Front cinema
  • Japanese writer Ichiro Okouchi thanks ‘fans around the world’
RIYADH: The world premiere of Manga Production’s rebooted anime series “Grendizer U” was held in Riyadh on Thursday, more than 40 years after it first appeared in the Arab world.

The launch event at the Roshn Front Vox Cinema was attended by Ichiro Okouchi, who wrote the new series, and Essam Bukhari, CEO of Manga Production Co., an affiliate of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, which holds the global distribution rights for the show.

The Saudi capital features heavily in the opening episode.

“Thanks to our fans around the world, we were able to produce the new ‘Grendizer U’ and show it to you today,” Okouchi said.

“That’s why we decided to start our new story here in Riyadh. Paris, Rome and other cities and locations will be present in the series.”

He said the writers and producers wanted to present the series “in a new and distinct way from the old version”.

“We hope that the work this time will be admired by generations, so that parents, children and all family members can enjoy it together,” he said.

“Grendizer U” launches in Japan and across the Middle East on Friday, with the first episode airing on MBC at 8:30 p.m. All subsequent episodes will be shown exclusively on Shahid.

Bukhari said: “Okouchi was very amazed by the audience today and how Saudi fans are really in love with Grendizer.”

The two teasers for the new series had been viewed more than 100 million times, he told Arab News.

“I think this proves the capabilities of Saudi talents and how they can work with the world, cooperate with the world and at the same time compete with our original work in the global market.”

Manga has collaborated with Shahid on several productions, including “The Journey,” which is one of the most viewed movies on the platform, and the series “Legends in the Coming of Time” and “Captain Tsubasa.”

