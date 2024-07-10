Environment Ministry launches ‘Harvest Season’ campaign to promote local fruits

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign called “Harvest Season” to promote locally produced fruits and raise the efficiency of its marketing system to support Saudi farmers.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the launch was part of efforts aimed at raising awareness of the importance of eating local fruits; promoting a healthy lifestyle by buying local produce; and spreading knowledge of agricultural products.
Saleh Bindakhil, the ministry’s official spokesperson, said: “The campaign aims to educate the public about the health and nutritional benefits of various local fruits that are available in different seasons during the year, and to achieve a set of goals that are in line with the ministry’s policies and strategies and the objectives of Vision 2030.”
Bindakhil added that “Harvest Season” also aimed to support the production of local goods; enhance their quality and safety; increase awareness of agricultural produce and the health benefits of eating local fruits; help the marketing of local products; and support local farmers, while increasing their income in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve the standard of living and raise the quality of life.
He acknowledged the great support enjoyed by the agricultural sector from the leadership, which had contributed to enhancing the sustainability of local crop production and increased the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to SR100 billion.
This support has directly contributed to increasing and strengthening the rates of self-sufficiency in a number of fruits and agricultural crops, including dates, figs, cantaloupes, watermelons, grapes, mangoes, and pomegranates.
