Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business

RIYADH: Saudi farmers are sowing the seeds for the expansion of a lucrative business in growing Arabian jasmine.

Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture figures show that 950 farms in the Kingdom’s southwestern Jazan region will soon be seeing the plants bloom.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, more growers are focussing on the high-value species as part of plans to boost cultivation in the country.

Jazan’s Chamber of Commerce recently conducted joint studies in Jazan Economic City into the crop’s production potential and found the plant offered generous returns on investment.

Last year, the region’s farmers established the Association of Arabian Jasmine and Aromatic Plants.

Chairman, Mohammed Al-Hobani, said: “The association aims to be a pioneer in cultivating Arabian jasmine and aromatic plants and downstream industries, and to provide comprehensive investment solutions for all farmers and those interested.”

Native plants such as the Arabian jasmine, narcissus, and the pandanus tectorius, known locally as the hala tree, have played a prominent role in shaping the region’s cultural heritage and folklore.

They have also taken center stage at wedding ceremonies, birthdays, and holiday events, and are often presented as gifts to tourists and visitors to Jazan.

Saudi Arabia aims to plant 100 million mangrove trees around its coastline over the coming years, and according to the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, Jazan will be getting the bulk of more than 3.3 million seedlings.

The first Jasmine and Aromatic Plants Festival was held in 2018, overseen by Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser. The second event will take place this year and include the Jazan Winter Festival alongside other special attractions showcasing locally sourced harid fish, mango, coffee, and honey.