You are here

  • Home
  • Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
England's forward #09 Harry Kane (R) celebrates with England's forward #19 Ollie Watkins after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final football match between the Netherlands and England at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2fnr

Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final

Super-sub Watkins sends England past Netherlands and into Euro 2024 final
  • It was an incredible finish to an evening that began badly for England, as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the semifinal in Dortmund
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

DORTMUND, Germany: Ollie Watkins struck a stunning injury-time winner as England beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday to set up a Euro 2024 final showdown with Spain in Berlin.
It was an incredible finish to an evening that began badly for England, as Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead in the semifinal in Dortmund.
However, England were soon level through a Harry Kane penalty following a contentions VAR call by German referee Felix Zwayer, and the match looked set to drift toward extra time until Watkins struck.
On for Harry Kane, Watkins received a pass from fellow substitute Cole Palmer with his back to goal in the first minute of stoppage time, turned and fired low into the far corner to leave the Netherlands completely stunned.
It has rarely been a convincing campaign from Gareth Southgate’s England side, but they are through to their second consecutive European Championship final as they dream of finally winning a first major trophy since 1966.
To do that they will surely have to perform better than at any point so far in Germany as they face an outstanding Spain team.
Spain will also have had an extra 24 hours to prepare for the final, having defeated France 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Netherlands had been hoping to repeat their triumph at the last Euros held in Germany, in 1988, but their current side lacks anyone with the star quality of Marco van Basten or Ruud Gullit.
A victory for them would have seen this Euros conclude with the same final as the 2010 World Cup. Instead they now go home.
England had got to this stage despite not winning any of their last four matches in 90 minutes, and having been taken to extra time by Slovakia and Switzerland.
That might have given the Dutch an edge physically, after the Oranje shrugged off finishing third in their group to brush aside Romania and then see off Turkiye.
England welcomed back Marc Guehi in defense after suspension, while Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman opted to start Donyell Malen in attack in the ground where he plays club football for Borussia Dortmund.
The Westfalenstadion is a special place for the Dutch, as the scene of their 2-0 win over Brazil that took them through to the 1974 World Cup final.

They went ahead here after just seven minutes thanks to a stunning goal by Simons, who robbed Declan Rice 35 meters from goal and advanced before sending a rasping drive beyond Jordan Pickford.
The Dutch players ran off to celebrate with their fans behind that goal, as England found themselves behind for the third game running.
Just like against the Swiss in the quarter-finals, however, they reacted swiftly.
Kane forced a save from Bart Verbruggen and moments later sent a volley over the bar, and was caught by Denzel Dumfries on the follow-through.
It seemed totally innocuous but Zwayer was summoned across to review the images and gave a penalty.
Kane, whose missed spot-kick against France cost England dear in the 2022 World Cup, made no mistake, slotting low into the bottom-left corner.
It settled into an open and entertaining game, with Dumfries redeeming himself by clearing off the line from Phil Foden.
Dumfries crashed a header off the bar from a Simons corner, but Foden responded by curling a superb shot from range off the top of the post.
England’s midfielders were being given too much time on the ball, and Koeman used an injury to Memphis Depay to reinforce the center, replacing the forward with Joey Veerman.
Another change followed at the interval, with Wout Weghorst — super-sub in previous rounds — replacing Malen.
Yet the game became more cagey as the minutes went on and the fear of making a mistake grew.
Pickford denied Virgil van Dijk on 65 minutes and the Netherlands began to take control as England’s leading players started to tire.
England did have the ball in the net on 79 minutes when Bukayo Saka turned in a Kyle Walker cutback, but the latter was just offside and the flag cut short the celebrations.
Southgate then decided to remove Kane and Foden, with Watkins and Palmer entering the fray to devastating effect.

Topics: Euro 2024 England Netherlands

Related

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Football
Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Football
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final

Argentina see off Canada to reach Copa America final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

EAST RUTHERFORD, United States: Lionel Messi was on target as world champions Argentina turned on the style to beat Canada 2-0 on Tuesday and reach the Copa America final where they will look for a third straight major title.

The defending Copa champions will face the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia in what will be a highly anticipated final in Miami on Sunday.

The 15-times Copa champions produced their best display of the tournament in front of a capacity crowd at the 82,500 MetLife Stadium and as in their 2022 World Cup triumph they look to be peaking at the perfect moment.

Canada, who surprised many by reaching the last four in their first Copa America appearance, can take great credit for their run in the tournament but Messi and company were simply a step too far.

Jesse Marsch’s side had progressed by hitting teams with high-energy football straight out of the gate but after an early opening for left-winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who fired wide after cutting in from the flank, the South Americans took control and never gave it up.

Angel Di Maria, the veteran wide-man playing in his final tournament for his country, was seeing plenty of the ball down the right and he offered an early warning of his threat when he picked out Messi with a ball inside which the forward flashed just wife of the post.

But it was Rodrigo De Paul who was to create the breakthrough in the 22nd minute, picking the ball up on the half-way line, taking a quick glance up and then lofting the ball over the top to Julian Alvarez.

The Manchester City forward, recalled to the starting line-up ahead of Lautaro Martinez, delivered a deft first touch that took him away from Moises Bombito and gave him just enough room to drive the ball home.

The classy triangle of Di Maria, Messi and De Paul, was a constant source of danger for Canada’s back line and the former threatened a second with a chip from the right which floated over the bar.

The assuredness of Argentina’s build-up play reflects the confidence of coach Lionel Scaloni’s team, a well-drilled unit but one that never allows their organizational solidity dominate over their creativity.

Two minutes before the break, former Real Madrid winger Di Maria provided a slide-rule pass to Messi, who worked himself space for a shot on his right-foot, but he was narrowly wide of Max Crepeau’s right-hand post.

Canada’s American coach Marsch had plenty of work to do at the interval if he was to find a way of getting his team back on level terms and any strategy went out of the window when the world champions doubled their lead, just six minutes after the restart.

The excellent De Paul pulled the ball back from the byline to Enzo Fernandez and his side-foot shot was directed home by Messi in front of goal.

For a moment Canada had hope that Messi may have been offside but the VAR review showed that defender Derek Cornelius had played him onside.

The two-goal cushion established, Argentina were content to sit back and preserve their energy and invite the Canadians to take them on.

It was not until the final minutes though that Canada were able to trouble Emiliano Martinez with substitute Tani Oluwaseyi forcing the keeper into action after some sloppy defending.

But it was a comfortable victory for Scaloni’s men and one which leaves them one win away from a record 16th Copa America triumph.

Topics: Argentina Canada Copa America

Related

Argentina reach Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw
Sport
Argentina reach Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw
No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America
Sport
No Messi, no problem as Argentina down Peru at Copa America

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream

Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream
  • Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
  • Fifth-ranked Medvedev avenged his Australian Open final loss to Sinner in a four-hour quarterfinal win
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev set up a Wimbledon semifinal repeat on Tuesday as Donna Vekic ended the magical run of New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun.

Alcaraz battled back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 while Medvedev stunned world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who suffered a mid-match health scare, 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3.

Vekic recovered to defeat Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach her first Slam semifinal where she will take on Italian late bloomer Jasmine Paolini, who swept past Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1.

Spanish world No. 3 Alcaraz, seeking a fourth Grand Slam title, was broken twice by 12th-seeded Paul in a 72-minute first set.

Paul raced into a two-game lead in the second set before Alcaraz got back on level terms.

Three breaks in the third set put the Spaniard in charge and he stepped up another gear in the fourth, making just four unforced errors.

Alcaraz, seeking to become just the sixth man to capture the French Open and Wimbledon titles back to back, defeated Medvedev in straights sets in last year’s Wimbledon semifinals.

“Hopefully I’m going to get the same result,” he said.

“But he won against Jannik Sinner, the best player right now, so I know that he’s in really good shape.”

Fifth-ranked Medvedev avenged his Australian Open final loss to Sinner in a four-hour quarterfinal win.

Medvedev, 28, will be playing in his ninth Grand Slam semifinal.

Sinner, a semifinalist in 2023, required medical treatment early in the third set as he appeared dazed and unsteady on his feet.

He had his blood pressure taken before undergoing a medical time-out.

“It’s always tricky because you want to play more points to make him suffer a little bit more but in a good way,” said Medvedev.

In a tight first set in which neither man gave up a break point, Medvedev edged ahead in the tie-break on the back of a lung-busting 33-shot rally.

However, he squandered a set point and his game suddenly fell apart, serving up a double fault as Sinner pocketed the opener.

The mercurial Russian levelled the quarter-final before Sinner summoned the tournament physio after falling a break down in the third set.

After a 10-minute delay, the 22-year-old resumed play and thrilled the Center Court crowd when he bravely clawed his way back to 5-5.

He then wasted two set points, which allowed Medvedev to sweep through the tie-break.

However, the Italian was undaunted and levelled the quarter-final before Medvedev finished the fresher of the two players, breaking in the fourth game of the final set on his way to victory.

“I was not feeling great. I didn’t vomit but I took some time because I was dizzy quite a lot,” said Sinner.

Vekic has reached the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 43rd attempt.

“I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” said the 28-year-old world No. 37.

Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, was playing her eighth match of the tournament, including qualifying, in two weeks and the strain eventually told.

“Maybe if I could have moved faster, maybe if I didn’t have the cramps, who knows what would have happened,” said Sun, who will rise into the top 60 thanks to her All England Club run.

Italian seventh seed Paolini, the runner-up at the French Open last month, needed just 57 minutes to see off Navarro, the conqueror of second-ranked Coco Gauff in the last round.

The 28-year-old, who had not won a tour-level main draw match on grass before this year, fired 19 winners to her opponent’s six.

“It’s a dream to be here in this position, to be in the semifinal,” said Paolini, the first Italian woman in the Open era to make the last four.

The tournament’s remaining quarterfinals take place on Wednesday, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic facing Alex de Minaur, while Taylor Fritz clashes with Lorenzo Musetti.

In the women’s draw, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina tackles Elina Svitolina, with Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova meeting in a clash of former French Open champions.

Topics: Wimbledon 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon

Related

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
Tennis
Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
Ikram Abdi serves up courtside style at Wimbledon
Lifestyle
Ikram Abdi serves up courtside style at Wimbledon

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final

Yamal makes history as Spain sink France to reach Euro 2024 final
  • Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Lamine Yamal, 16, became the tournament’s youngest ever goalscorer as Spain came back to beat France 2-1 in Munich on Tuesday and reach the Euro 2024 final.
Trailing after Randal Kolo Muani headed in a Kylian Mbappe cross in the ninth minute, Spain turned the match around in a four-minute period, scoring twice against a side who had only conceded once in five previous games in this tournament.
Yamal, who turns 17 a day before Sunday’s final against either the Netherlands or England in Berlin, equalized with a superb strike from outside the box, curling a long-range effort into the top corner and past the fingertips of an airborne Mike Maignan.
Spain took the lead on 25 minutes, Dani Olmo expertly gathering a loose ball and firing a low shot into the net with the aid of a deflection off Jules Kounde.
Masters of midfield game management, Spain shut up shop after taking the lead, frequently holding possession rather than attack on the counter, controlling the match and claiming the win.
Three-time champions Spain became the first team to win six games at a Euros and are one game away from a record-breaking fourth crown.
Finalists in three of the past four major tournaments, questions will be asked of how France failed to click up front despite boasting enviable attacking riches.
France had only scored three goals heading into the match, none of which were scored by a French player from open play and coach Didier Deschamps reacted, benching forward Antoine Griezmann for Ousmane Dembele.
Yamal created the first chance of the match four minutes in, lofting a curling cross to an unmarked Fabian Ruiz, who headed over from point-blank range.
Four minutes later, Mbappe skated down the left flank and sent in a carbon copy of Yamal’s cross, but Kolo Muani’s header was on target to give France the lead.
While the pre-match doubts focused on Spain veterans Jesus Navas, 38, and Nacho, 34, who replaced suspended duo Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, the younger Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella were at fault for Kolo Muani’s opener.
France’s strike seemed to take the wind out of Spain’s sails but it was the youngest player on the pitch who produce a piece of sublime brilliance to level the scores.
Collecting the ball well outside the box, Yamal cut inside, took one look at the goal and unleashed a perfect curling strike into the top left corner.
The goal made Yamal, who already has three assists at Euro 2024, the youngest scorer in the competition’s history, beating the previous record by a year and a half.
Lamal’s goal, 13 minutes after France’s opener, ignited Spain’s attack and La Roja took the lead four minutes later through Olmo.
Olmo leapt acrobatically to collect a cleared cross, shed a defender and smashed goalwards, his shot taking a deflection off Kounde before bouncing in.
France’s best chance to force extra time fell to their captain with five minutes remaining, but Mbappe blasted well over with only goalkeeper Unai Simon to beat.

Topics: Euro 2024 Spain France Lamine Yamal

Related

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England
Football
Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Football
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England

Netherlands hit by travel disruption ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal against England
  • The Dutch were due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund, but the service was canceled, the team said
  • The squad instead were having to fly the short trip to Dortmund
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

DORTMUND, Germany: The Netherlands’ preparations for their match against England in the European Championship semifinals were disrupted Tuesday when they had to rearrange travel plans to host city Dortmund because of a “blockage” on a train line.
The Dutch were due to get a train from Wolfsburg to Dortmund but the service was canceled, the team said.
The squad instead were having to fly the short trip to Dortmund, forcing the cancelation of the Netherlands’ planned pre-match news conference at Westfalenstadion with coach Ronald Koeman and defender Nathan Aké.
“We are currently looking for other options,” the team said about the news conference, which may now be held over Zoom.
Dutch media reported that players and staff were on the train platform when they learnt about the issues with the service. Germany has been hit with very warm temperatures on Tuesday.
Members of the team typically take a walk on the field on the day before a game at Euro 2024.

Topics: Euro 2024 Netherlands Ronald Koeman

Related

Sancho praises Saka for redemptive penalty at Euro 2024 and says “you did it for me and Marcus“
Sport
Sancho praises Saka for redemptive penalty at Euro 2024 and says “you did it for me and Marcus“
England beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals
Football
England beat Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure
Updated 09 July 2024
AP
Follow

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure

Under-fire Brazil hope Neymar and history will bring fresh hope after Copa America failure
  • The squad and their all-time leading scorer weren’t all that focused on the Copa when it started
  • So far, there are few signs Brazil and Neymar will re-engage in time to make a meaningful difference
Updated 09 July 2024
AP

SAO PAULO: When Brazil were knocked out of the Copa America quarterfinals by Uruguay on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Neymar wept for his distressed teammates while at a samba concert in Brazil.
The squad and their all-time leading scorer weren’t all that focused on the Copa when it started, but they will desperately need each other in two years if they want a different outcome at the next World Cup.
So far, there are few signs Brazil and Neymar will re-engage in time to make a meaningful difference.
Neymar was never going to the Copa after he ruptured the ACL in his left knee last October. Vinicius Junior, Brazil’s top scorer in the Copa with two, missed the Uruguay quarterfinal because of a suspension. And teenage sensation Endrick didn’t find the net during the tournament.
Expectations of Brazil winning a first Copa in five years were low. Not with the team lying sixth in South America World Cup qualifying, not without Neymar, and not with World Cup champion Argentina lying in wait. But a goal-less draw with Costa Rica, getting outplayed by Colombia, and failing to score against 10-man Uruguay was worse than expected.
“It is not the first time that they say we are finished, but believe it, we will win again,” the Brazilian Football Confederation said on its social media channels on Monday, in a rare public acknowledgement of the squad’s shortcomings.
“We are the national team that has won the most in the history of the game. But losing is also part of our history.”
Brazilian pundits, former footballers and analysts say the team can regroup, but wonder whether coach Dorival Júnior — who has had the job only since January — is the right man to lead that process.
They also regard Neymar as wasting his talent in Saudi Arabia far from the big leagues and overly focused on his private life. They also point to Brazil wasting a full year under interim coach Fernando Diniz, allegedly because CBF executives were waiting for Carlo Ancelotti to quit Real Madrid.
“We need to speed it up after this Copa America because we are starting (World Cup preparations) now,” said TV Globo pundit Júnior, who played for Brazil’s 1982 World Cup team. “France have the same coach for years, many of the same players. Spain were very much starting like we were and now they are ahead. Argentina are aging, but still very hard to beat. Brazil are dropping well behind.”
Nostalgic fans point to 2001 to believe Brazil can turn things around quickly. That year, Brazil under new coach Luiz Felipe Scolari were dumped from the Copa quarterfinals by Honduras. That embarrassment made supporters believe Brazil had no hope for the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.
Brazil’s then-star Ronaldo missed that Copa but, along with a team overhaul, recovered from his second ACL injury to lead the team to their fifth World Cup star.
Several Brazil players damaged their 2026 hopes at the Copa. Others, such as goalkeeper Alisson, defender Danilo, midfielder João Gomes and striker Raphinha under-performed, and their jobs are under extra pressure.
“It was an honor for me to be with this squad, there was a lot of work, professionalism and effort,” Danilo said after the quarterfinals exit. “This young team showed they could achieve great things. I just hope that people are a little more patient.”
In his recovery from the ACL injury, the 32-year-old Neymar has become an even more divisive figure at home. He had spats with celebrities, politicians, and fellow footballers. Supporters started arguing against his return to the national team.
But following the team’s poor showing at the Copa, Brazilian analysts say Neymar was the biggest Brazilian winner from the ongoing tournament and remains key to the team’s future.
“Neymar is one of the greats of world soccer, and God willing he will continue to be,” coach Júnior told ESPN. “We need patience for him to come back at his best. He is a very important player for us, and we need to give him enough time, we do not need to speed this up.”
A source at the CBF told The Associated Press it is unlikely that Neymar will return for the next two World Cup qualifiers in September. The source spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
With or without Neymar, Júnior said Brazil will be much stronger at the World Cup.
“Two years from now, the same people who are speaking too much might have to swallow another big achievement of our national team,” the coach said. “Be calm and patient, follow our work being developed. I wish I could have delivered a better result at this Copa America but this is a process.”

Topics: Copa America Brazil Neymar Dorival Junior

Related

Canada stun Venezuela on penalties to reach Copa America semifinals
Football
Canada stun Venezuela on penalties to reach Copa America semifinals
Argentina reach Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw
Sport
Argentina reach Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw

Latest updates

External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit
External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit
Environment Ministry launches ‘Harvest Season’ campaign to promote local fruits
Environment Ministry launches ‘Harvest Season’ campaign to promote local fruits
Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert
Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert
Saudi Quality of Life Program showcases sustainable development successes at UN forum
Saudi Quality of Life Program showcases sustainable development successes at UN forum
French ambassador completes diplomatic term, bids farewell to Saudi Arabia
French ambassador completes diplomatic term, bids farewell to Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.