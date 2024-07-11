You are here

Education ministry dispatches 136 teachers to Saudi schools, academies abroad

Education ministry dispatches 136 teachers to Saudi schools, academies abroad
136 educators will take up places in 19 countries in the upcoming academic year.
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Education ministry dispatches 136 teachers to Saudi schools, academies abroad

Education ministry dispatches 136 teachers to Saudi schools, academies abroad
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Over a hundred teachers will be dispatched to Saudi educational institutions abroad, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Education Ministry issued the decision that would see 136 educators take up places in 19 countries in the upcoming academic year.
Mohammad Al-Ghamdi, the deputy minister, said the annual program seeks to provide educational opportunities for the children of delegates, workers, and residents abroad.
He also emphasized the Kingdom’s dedication to extending education opportunities to the children of Islamic and Arab communities residing in those countries.
Al-Ghamdi highlighted the merits of the Saudi curriculum and hope the educators selected for the program serve as excellent representatives of the Kingdom in the countries they have been assigned to.
 The following link provides a list of names of the teachers, supervisors, and other educational staff selected for teaching positions abroad:
 https://filer.moe.gov.sa/url/vhgey2nssijcgeta.

Environment Ministry launches 'Harvest Season' campaign to promote local fruits

Environment Ministry launches ‘Harvest Season’ campaign to promote local fruits
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Environment Ministry launches ‘Harvest Season’ campaign to promote local fruits

Environment Ministry launches ‘Harvest Season’ campaign to promote local fruits
  • Initiative aims at raising awareness of the importance of produce
  • ‘Campaign aims to educate the public about health and nutritional benefits,’ says spokesperson Saleh Bindakhil
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign called “Harvest Season” to promote locally produced fruits and raise the efficiency of its marketing system to support Saudi farmers.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the launch was part of efforts aimed at raising awareness of the importance of eating local fruits; promoting a healthy lifestyle by buying local produce; and spreading knowledge of agricultural products.
Saleh Bindakhil, the ministry’s official spokesperson, said: “The campaign aims to educate the public about the health and nutritional benefits of various local fruits that are available in different seasons during the year, and to achieve a set of goals that are in line with the ministry’s policies and strategies and the objectives of Vision 2030.”
Bindakhil added that “Harvest Season” also aimed to support the production of local goods; enhance their quality and safety; increase awareness of agricultural produce and the health benefits of eating local fruits; help the marketing of local products; and support local farmers, while increasing their income in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve the standard of living and raise the quality of life.
He acknowledged the great support enjoyed by the agricultural sector from the leadership, which had contributed to enhancing the sustainability of local crop production and increased the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to SR100 billion.
This support has directly contributed to increasing and strengthening the rates of self-sufficiency in a number of fruits and agricultural crops, including dates, figs, cantaloupes, watermelons, grapes, mangoes, and pomegranates.

Topics: Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture Harvest Season fruits Saudi farmers

Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk's Hisma desert

Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert

Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert
  • Magnet for astro-tourists, says local astronomer
  • Has unique rock formations over 500m years old
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: As the lights of nearby towns fade into the distance, visitors will no doubt find themselves spellbound by the majesty of the cosmos unfolding over the Hisma desert, situated 90 km west of Tabuk.

Beneath this heavenly canopy adorned with countless twinkling stars that stretch in all directions, Hisma desert also boasts unique rock formations known locally as masabih and gharamil, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

In an interview with the SPA, Abdulaziz bin Laboun, a geological expert and professor, said the distinctive rock formations are the result of erosion processes spanning millions of years.

“This natural sculpting has created a geological wonderland estimated to be over 500 million years old, forming a landscape of rare aesthetic beauty that is hard to find anywhere else in the world,” he said.

“As night falls, Hisma’s distance from high artificial light pollution makes it an ideal spot for observing stars, galaxies, passing meteors, and falling comets.”

This captivating natural landscape is a magnet for enthusiasts of “astro-tourism,” a growing factor in the region’s tourism appeal, says Majed Abu Zahra, president of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.

“Astro-tourism is a novel addition to the diverse types of tourism, joining the ranks of recreational, medical, and cultural tourism, among others,” he explained.

The crown jewel of Hisma’s celestial display is the Milky Way galaxy. Our solar system, nestled in one of its spiral arms, lies approximately 8,000 light years from the galactic center.

This vast cosmic metropolis, home to over 100 billion stars, stretches across the night sky like a luminous ribbon, offering observers a front-row seat to the galaxy’s dazzling core.

The Hisma desert serves as a natural amphitheater for both astronomical wonder and scientific discovery. Its pristine skies provide an ideal backdrop for a variety of cosmic events, from World Space Weeks to Astronomy Day, the SPA reported.

It is a prime location for engaging in a wide range of astronomical activities, including the observation of solar and lunar eclipses, meteor showers, and planetary alignments, the report stated.

Saudi Quality of Life Program showcases sustainable development successes at UN forum

Saudi Quality of Life Program showcases sustainable development successes at UN forum
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Quality of Life Program showcases sustainable development successes at UN forum

Saudi Quality of Life Program showcases sustainable development successes at UN forum
  • The program is hosting sessions during the high-level event in New York to highlight its efforts to improve life in the Kingdom, in keeping with goals of Vision 2030
  • CEO Khalid Al-Baker discusses cooperation with global partners and says: ‘We seek to find innovative solutions and create a knowledge system that redefines the concept of quality of life’
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program is showcasing during a high-profile political event in New York the Kingdom’s contributions to global efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
The program, a key initiative of the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan, is also using its participation at the UN’s High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development to highlight the work it is doing to improve quality of life in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.
On the opening day of the forum, which began at the UN headquarters in New York City on July 8 and continues until July 18, the program hosted a session titled “From Vision to Impact: Integrations for Achieving Sustainable Social and Environmental Change,” the Saudi Press Agency reported, the aim of which was to raise awareness of Vision 2030, the work of the program, and the role of each in sustainable development efforts.
It included a review of key urban challenges, how best to address them using advanced data and innovative practices, and the effects of cooperation, participation and the exchange of experiences on efforts to achieve local, regional and international goals.
On the forum’s second day, the program held an event called “Quality of Life and its Link to Sustainable Development,” which included panel discussions and lectures, featuring experts and officials from the Kingdom and around the world.
During this event the program’s chief executive, Khalid Al-Baker, talked about the ways in which it is helping to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and the aims of Saudi Vision 2030. He said it works to improve the quality of life for everyone in the Kingdom through a variety of initiatives that focus on key areas such as arts and culture, sports, tourism, urban development, entertainment, hobbies, security and safety.
“We seek to find innovative solutions and create a knowledge system that redefines the concept of quality of life,” he said.
“Our cooperation with global partners such as the United Nations Human Settlements Program (also known as UN-Habitat) strengthens our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”
Al-Baker called on all those attending the forum to cooperate and actively participate in discussions and efforts to achieve sustainable development, adding that through the exchange of ideas and experiences, effective solutions can be found and implemented to help build a sustainable and prosperous future for all.
Other topics included the importance of data in urban planning and policymaking, the challenges facing modern cities, and strategies for enhancing quality of life through innovative urban interventions. Officials also discussed the successes of the Quality of Life Program in achieving various goals, including increasing green spaces, improving municipal services and supporting security operations to achieve safer communities. Participants included representatives of government agencies and ministries, and specialist organizations.

French ambassador completes diplomatic term, bids farewell to Saudi Arabia

French ambassador completes diplomatic term, bids farewell to Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 July 2024
Samia Hanifi
French ambassador completes diplomatic term, bids farewell to Saudi Arabia

French ambassador completes diplomatic term, bids farewell to Saudi Arabia
  • ‘Our joint future will be radiant,’ says Ludovic Pouille
Updated 10 July 2024
Samia Hanifi

RIYADH: Appointed French ambassador to Saudi Arabia in 2020, Ludovic Pouille is at the end of his diplomatic mission in the country.

Arab News en Francais caught up with the ambassador for an interview, in which he discussed the main aspects of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and France.

Pouille told Arab News: “During my four years in office, I have had the opportunity to witness Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a vast and ambitious program of reform and modernization in all sectors — economic, social and cultural — spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

He added that over the past two years, bilateral relations were marked by various ministerial and parliamentary visits, illustrating the importance attached to the Kingdom by French authorities, including the visit by President Emmanuel Macron in December 2021. The crown prince’s visit to France in in July 2022 and June 2023 also marked “a very important moment in the history of our relations,” Pouille said.

Commercial relations between France and Saudi Arabia are flourishing in all sectors, particularly in the key sectors of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation plan.

The French ambassador said: “In 2023, trade in goods between France and Saudi Arabia reached &euro;9.5 billion ($10.2 billion), an increase of 18 percent compared to 2016, when Vision 2030 was launched. French exports to Saudi Arabia have continued to rise since 2019, driven by various industries, and amounted to &euro;4.2 billion in 2023.

“The dynamism of our aeronautics sector, and the recognition of French expertise, have enabled our exports in the sector to be doubled in 2023 compared with 2021. I am also delighted with the recent contract signed between the Saudia group and Airbus on May 20.”

France is involved in many mega-projects thanks to its companies, which play a major role in achieving the economic objectives of the two countries. “I am convinced that our joint future will be radiant, thanks in particular to the development of artificial intelligence, in which France is a major player, promising a successful digital transition in many sectors,” he added.

Investment is a key area, and the stock of French direct investment in Saudi Arabia is estimated at almost $5 billion in value, mainly concentrated in the energy and industrial sectors.

Major French groups are particularly well positioned in renewable energies, including EDF, Engie, TotalEnergies, and the water sector, including Saur, Suez, Veolia — these areas are the focus of highly ambitious national programs implemented in the form of private investment.

More recently, French companies and investors have shown particular interest in the health, digital and high added-value technology sectors, notably through the French Tech label and its 22,000 startups, Pouille said.

France, he added, has created economic partnerships and cooperation in all areas, including energy, water and the environment, transport and logistics, tourism, leisure and culture, sport, health, agri-food, new technologies, aeronautics and space, as well as financial services and investments.

“France, the world’s leading tourist destination, is proud to offer its expertise to the Kingdom, which has major ambitions in this area,” said Pouille. “Whether it’s building infrastructure, training young people or organizing major sporting or cultural events.

“France excels in all these sectors, which are at the heart of Saudi Vision 2030. The AlUla laboratories, which has been the subject of exceptional cooperation between our two countries since 2018, is exemplary in this respect.”

The ambassador also noted that the results of Saudi-French cultural cooperation are “more than positive; they have been enriched by our respective know-how and our joint initiatives in various fields such as fashion, architecture, art and education.

“The news I’m most delighted about, of course, is the award to Saudi Arabia of the organization of World Expo 2030. This is a resounding success, to which France contributed by lending its support to the bid in the summer of 2022,” he added.

The ambassador said that many events took place during his diplomatic mandate, including the Riyadh Season, the First Riyadh Biennial of Contemporary Art, the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, the DesertX exhibition in AlUla, the Noor Riyadh festival and the MDLBeast Sandstorm Festival.

“Just a few days ago, I had the immense honor of awarding the Medal of Arts and Letters to a number of Saudi personalities who have contributed to the development of culture in Saudi Arabia, including Her Highness Princess Adwa bint Yazid bint Abdullah Al-Saud, Ahmed Mater, Mohannad Shono and Noura Bin Saidan.”

Reflecting on his time in the Kingdom, the ambassador added: “To the Saudis, I want to say thank you! I express my deep gratitude for the warm welcome they have given my family and me during my four years in Riyadh. I will have unforgettable memories of this country and its ambitious and talented men and women.

“To my 7,000 compatriots, I would also like to thank them for helping and guiding me in my mission to serve our country and the bilateral relationship with the Kingdom,” he said. “I would like to tell them to continue their work and to continue sowing the seeds of our cooperation, because in the end, they are our country’s true ambassadors in Saudi Arabia.

“Finally, when I return to France, I will encourage my compatriots not to hesitate for a second to come and visit, work or study in Saudi Arabia.”

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green
Updated 10 July 2024
SPA
Follow

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green

Volunteers dig deep to help Taif go green
Updated 10 July 2024
SPA

TAIF: Volunteer efforts by school students and members of nonprofit associations have helped Taif increase green spaces in the city this year.

Thousands of trees have been planted as part of an afforestation program that aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative. 

Free seedlings were distributed to community members who helped in the program, with Taif’s fertile soil and moderate climate ensuring the success of the plan. 

The municipality said that its program is addressing environmental challenges, combating air pollution caused by greenhouse gases, and reducing land degradation. 

Green spaces also attract locals and tourists, promote community gatherings, and offer opportunities for physical activities.

Taif now has almost 2,000 acres of green space, the municipality said.  

