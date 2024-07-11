Saudi contestants for 2024 Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad undergo training

RIYADH: A “Summer Forum” is underway in Riyadh to prepare Saudi high school students selected to compete in the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The olympiad will take place from August 17 to 27, 2024, in the city of Vassouras in Brazil.

This year will be the first time for Saudi Arabia to compete in the IOAA, a yearly competition that started in 2007.

In its report, SPA said Mawhiba — known formally as the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity — launched the summer forum on July 7 in collaboration with the Saudi Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST).

The forum, which will run until August 1, calls for the training of 11 male and female students for the olympiad.

"The forum aims to equip students with the necessary skills to participate in the Olympiad and help build a generation proficient in space science and technology," the report said.

"It also seeks to raise awareness among students and society about the importance of space science, enhance human capabilities in the space sector, and inspire future generations to pursue careers in applied scientific and engineering fields within the sector," it added.

Mawhiba and the CST had also been involved various training programs implemented over a 12-month period, with a view to developing future engineers and scientists to play a role in the Kingdom's nascent space industry.

The first IOAA event was held in the city of Chiang Mai in Thailand from November 30 to December 9 of that same year.

Brazil is hosting it for the second time. It was the host of the 6th Olympiad, held from August 4 to 13, 2012 in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Vassouras.

