Saudi authority is first in world to achieve ISO's new AI management system certification

Saudi authority is first in world to achieve ISO’s new AI management system certification
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi authority is first in world to achieve ISO’s new AI management system certification

Saudi authority is first in world to achieve ISO’s new AI management system certification
  • The standard, introduced in December last year, is the first of its kind for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems
  • It provides guidance on addressing the challenges posed by AI, such as ethical values, transparency and continuous learning
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence has become the first organization in the world to achieve the International Standards Organization’s 42001:2023 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ISO standard, which was introduced in December last year, is the first of its kind for AIMS. It provides guidance on addressing the challenges posed by AI, such as ethical values, transparency and continuous learning.

It also defines a systematic approach for managing risks and opportunities, and for achieving a balance between innovation and governance in organizations that adopt AI technologies in their work.

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, the president of SDAIA, said he was proud of the accreditation and that it represents recognition of the implementation by the authority of appropriate standards and practices related to management of AI, and reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing reputation for excellence in the field of data and AI.

He added that the authority’s progress and successes would not be possible without the continuing support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is chairman of its board of directors.

This support enables the organization to serve as a national reference point for data and AI, he added, and to regulate, develop and manage the implementation of these technologies in ways that ensure they are properly governed and position Saudi Arabia as a leader in the field.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) ISO artificial intelligence (AI)

Saudi Water Authority, World Bank sign cooperation agreement

Saudi Water Authority, World Bank sign cooperation agreement
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
SPA
Saudi Water Authority, World Bank sign cooperation agreement

Saudi Water Authority, World Bank sign cooperation agreement
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Water Authority, represented by its President Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, signed a cooperation agreement with the World Bank as part of the Saudi Ministry of Finance’s technical cooperation program with the international institution.

The agreement aims to benefit from the authority’s expertise in developing the water sector and from its know-how in managing water resources by reducing operational costs.

It also aims to invest the accumulated research and engineering expertise to enhance water security through knowledge transfer.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Water Authority (SWA) World Bank

Patients receive hearts from donors in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Patients receive hearts from donors in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Updated 38 min 31 sec ago
SPA
Patients receive hearts from donors in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Patients receive hearts from donors in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Updated 38 min 31 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has given hope to three patients, two men and one girl, after it successfully transplanted hearts from donors in Riyadh, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

The journey of hope began with medical teams traveling from the hospital’s cardiac unit to Abu Dhabi and Jeddah to remove the hearts from two donors. The hearts were then transported by private jet to Riyadh.

A team from King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre then traveled to the King Abdulaziz Medical City to remove the third heart. It was transported by ambulance with the cooperation of the traffic department of the Riyadh region, which accelerated its arrival.

Traffic patrols escorting ambulances from King Khalid International Airport and King Abdulaziz Medical City to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre helped enable the transplant operations to take place within less than 24 hours.

One of the patients was a 9-year-old girl suffering from a weakened heart muscle. Her life had been saved by implanting an artificial pump last March.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSH&RC)

Riyadh prepares to host UN desertification conference in December

Riyadh prepares to host UN desertification conference in December
Updated 45 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
Riyadh prepares to host UN desertification conference in December

Riyadh prepares to host UN desertification conference in December
Updated 45 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital will host the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, or COP16, in December.

The event will be held between Dec. 2-13 in Riyadh, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the convention.

“COP16 will be a landmark event for accelerating action on land and drought resilience and a gamechanger for the green transition in Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond,” the UNCCD said in a statement on its website.

In preparation for what is deemed the largest UN environmental event focused on desertification, Saudi Arabia has laid out its vision for sustainable environmental solutions, focusing on combating the problem at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

At an event being held from July 8-18 in New York, the Saudi delegation participated in key sessions addressing economic, social, political, and environmental issues which directly impacted sustainable development.

The delegation highlighted Saudi Arabia's initiatives and legislative efforts aimed at environmental protection, which have significantly influenced cities and villages across the Kingdom.

An exhibition at the UN headquarters showcased Saudi Arabia’s preparations for hosting the 11-day UNCCD COP16 event.

The delegation included representatives from 18 Saudi government entities and engaged in bilateral meetings, public discussions and key sessions with ministers from various countries. It also provided detailed insights into sustainable land management, and discussed the negative impacts of land degradation on the global economy, food security, climate change and water scarcity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COP16

Taqmeera brings to the table Madinah's rich culinary heritage

Taqmeera brings to the table Madinah’s rich culinary heritage
Updated 11 July 2024
Nada Hameed
Taqmeera brings to the table Madinah’s rich culinary heritage

Taqmeera brings to the table Madinah’s rich culinary heritage
  • The restaurant takes its name from the Arabic term for the golden-brown crust on freshly baked bread
  • The building that houses Taqmeera is a treasure trove, dating back over 80 years
Updated 11 July 2024
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Tucked away in a historic building in Madina, lies a culinary gem that embodies the city’s rich cultural heritage. 

Taqmeera is a restaurant that takes its name from the Arabic term for the golden-brown crust on freshly baked bread. 

The building that houses Taqmeera is a treasure trove, dating back over 80 years.

Originally owned by Ghazi Al-Maghzawi, the son of Saleh Al-Maghzawi, who served the Prophet’s Chamber in Madinah, the building has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

While the restaurant owners do not own the building, they have invested in its renovation, carefully preserving its traditional character while incorporating modern touches. 

The restaurant’s founders believe that by sharing the city’s rich cultural traditions, they can inspire a new appreciation for Madinah’s history and people.

Saleh Shahini is the brain behind turning this building into a restaurant to attract international visitors and introduce them traditional Madini dishes with a modern twist.

Shahini told Arab News he considers Taqmeera “a revival of Madinah’s urban symbolism.”

He added: “The inspiration behind Taqmeera was to revive the traditional urban symbol and style of Madinah from the past, while also embracing the present. We aimed to create a space that would transport visitors back in time, immersing them in the city’s rich cultural heritage.”

The historic building that houses Taqmeera boasts three floors, each featuring three rooms, including a kitchen and two traditional sitting areas known as Al-Tarbi’a.  The spacious areas on each floor are designed to welcome guests, evoking a sense of warmth and hospitality. 

Guests are treated to traditional floor seating and classic chairs, adding to the restaurant’s nostalgic charm.

“The serving dishes are a mix of imported and locally sourced items, each with its own historical significance,” Shahini said.

The menu features a variety of urban Hijazi dishes, highlighting the region’s unique culinary traditions. One of the classic dishes is Madinah’s fatoot, known for its distinctive preparation and flavor. This type of unleavened bread is primarily made from wheat flour, water, and salt, and is typically baked on a hot griddle or saj. It is served alongside creme cheese and pickled mango.

They also offer ta’ateemah, the name of the breakfast feast Hijazis enjoy on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, and aish bellaham, a delicious and juicy beef pie made with tahini and leek, garnished with sesame and black seeds.

For hot beverages, the menu includes the famous Madini tea with fresh mint leaves, habaq (basil leaves), and Madini roses. Accompanying the tea is mamoul, a traditional shortbread cookie made with special spices and filled with date paste.

“We are very proud that through Taqmeera, our local specialty has gained a loyal following among regular and global customers,” Shahini said.

Taqmeera offers a range of special products, including homemade jams, pickles, various types of mamoul, and ghraybeh — all of which have gained a loyal customers.

The restaurant has also welcomed visitors from outside the Kingdom, including pilgrims from Turkey, the US, and Kuwait. These visitors have been unanimous in their praise, citing the warm hospitality, traditions, and distinctive character of Madinah’s residents as highlights of their experience.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah

KSrelief signs agreement worth $9 million to support Yemen Humanitarian Fund

The agreement was signed via video conference by KSrelief assistant supervisor general of operations and programs Ahmed Al-Baiz.
The agreement was signed via video conference by KSrelief assistant supervisor general of operations and programs Ahmed Al-Baiz.
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News
KSrelief signs agreement worth $9 million to support Yemen Humanitarian Fund

The agreement was signed via video conference by KSrelief assistant supervisor general of operations and programs Ahmed Al-Baiz.
  • Agreement aims to continue to respond to the urgent needs outlined in the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan
  • Also aims to support the integration of women-led organzations into governance of fund
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed an agreement on Thursday with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, committing $9 million to support the Yemen Humanitarian Fund.

The fund is an OCHA-managed country-based pooled fund operating under the leadership of the UN Humanitarian Coordinator. It makes funding directly available to humanitarian partners operating in Yemen, enabling them to deliver assistance to people who need it most.

The agreement aims to continue to respond to the urgent needs outlined in the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan and support the participation and integration of women-led organzations into the governance of the fund.

It also aims to support capacity-building for non-governmental organizations and leverage regional partners for better coverage.

The collaboration underscored KSrelief’s commitment to humanitarian aid around the world, the aid organization said on X.

Topics: Yemen Humanitarian Fund Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

