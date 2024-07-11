You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar

Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar
The location is suitable for small groups or solo customers. (AN Photo)
Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar
The location is suitable for small groups or solo customers. (AN Photo)
Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar
The location is suitable for small groups or solo customers. (AN Photo)
Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar
The location is suitable for small groups or solo customers. (AN Photo)
Jasmine Bager
Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar

Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar
Jasmine Bager
Alkhobar’s Qaf Coffee Roasters is one of the first Saudi-owned cafes to launch in the Eastern Province.

The brand opened its first location in the Kingdom in 2016. The branch, in the Olaya district, is located on a quiet corner street just a short drive from the ever-busy Dhahran Mall.

Customers can try the iced cappuccino for SR17 ($4), roasted with Ethiopian beans. They will also enjoy the lemon cake with sugary frosting.

The location is suitable for small groups or solo customers.

Customers often visit Qaf for a caffeine fix on a work break, or to use the cafe as a workspace.

There are plenty of discreet outlets to charge your devices. There are also window-facing spaces with good natural light, as well as seating away from the sun. Real plants line the edges of the cafe, breathing life into the space. Fresh flowers are on every table.

Many visitors have long associated Qaf with elegant seating and good quality beans — with a distinctly Saudi feel. The cafe’s logo is the letter Qaf in Arabic, the same letter that the word “qahwa” starts with, which translates to “coffee.”

Over the years, Qaf has served customers at its original branch, as well as two others in the Alkhobar area. Now, the brand has two more locations in Riyadh with plans to expand.

The breakfast and brunch menu includes avocado toast, pancakes and other favorites, offered between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Qaf also serves savory and sweet pastries, and several dessert options, including brownies and beverages.

Drip coffee packets are available for customers to make coffee at home.

To find Qaf’s opening hours and locations, visit Instagram @QafCoffee.

Updated 07 July 2024
Jasmine Bager
  • Popular offerings this summer include waffle sticks for SR22 ($5) which provide a fun way to eat waffles without the need for a knife and fork
Updated 07 July 2024
Jasmine Bager

A short walk from the Villaggio Restaurants Village’s dancing foundation is Alkhobar’s own brand of cafes, Density Coffee Roasters.

The brand’s two outlets are both in Alkhobar — the Villaggio branch opened five years ago and the second location, at Roofz on the corniche, opened about two years ago.

We tried their latte, which gave us the option to choose from regular, coconut, almond or lactose-free milk. It hit the spot.

Popular offerings this summer include waffle sticks for SR22 ($5) which provide a fun way to eat waffles without the need for a knife and fork.

The tiramisu bowl is also quite popular, going for SR30. For savory lovers, the cafes offer flaky cheesy or zataar croissants for about SR11, as well as a brioche sandwich for SR18.

We opted for the acai bowl. We devoured the neatly stacked banana circles sprinkled with chia seeds, scattered bits of pomegranate, lush and vibrant berries including blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries. They were all atop a glistening layer of peanut butter, granola and acai at the very bottom. One could swap out the peanut butter for yogurt. Each goes for SR36.

There is also fresh orange juice, mint lemonade, passion fruit and chocolate shakes on offer, among other items.

The cafes are open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Thursdays, noon until 1 a.m. on Fridays, and 7 a.m. until midnight on Saturdays.

Delivery is via the usual apps, mainly Jahez and Hunger Station.

For more information and to see a full menu, visit them on Instagram @DensityCoffee.

 

Updated 05 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Diabetes drugs like Ozempic lower cancer risks: study

Diabetes drugs like Ozempic lower cancer risks: study
  • The researchers found that the patients who received GLP-1 agonists had a significantly lower risk of developing 10 out of 13 cancers studied
Updated 05 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: A class of diabetes medications, which include the best-selling drug Ozempic, are associated with a reduced risk of certain obesity-related cancers, according to a study released Friday.
Published in the journal JAMA, the study compared patients with Type 2 diabetes who were treated with insulin versus patients who were given a class of drug known as GLP-1 agonists, like Ozempic, between 2005 and 2018.
The researchers found that the patients who received GLP-1 agonists had a significantly lower risk of developing 10 out of 13 cancers studied, including kidney, pancreatic, esophageal, ovarian, liver and colorectal cancer.
Among the cancers which saw no significant change in risk were thyroid cancer and breast cancer in postmenopausal women.
“Obesity is well known to be associated with at least 13 cancer types,” study author Rong Xu said in an email to AFP.
“Our study provides evidence that GLP-1RAs hold promise in breaking the link between obesity and cancer,” Xu said.
Among the drugs studied were semaglutide — commercially sold as Ozempic — as well as liraglutide and others. Ozempic was approved in the United States in 2017.
GLP-1 agonists have been around for about 20 years, but a new generation of these drugs, among them Ozempic, has been popularized for their more significant weight loss effects.
Xu suggested that the protective benefits demonstrated in the study may encourage doctors to prescribe GLP-1 treatments for diabetes patients instead of other medicines like insulin.

Where We Are Going Today: Luff donuts

Where We Are Going Today: Luff donuts
Updated 04 July 2024
Nada Hameed
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: Luff donuts

Where We Are Going Today: Luff donuts
Updated 04 July 2024
Nada Hameed

If you are looking for a delicious and satisfying treat, Luff’s donuts are a must-try.

Luff is a Saudi brand offering donuts stuffed with a variety of sweet and savory fillings. 

Try their lavender cream, zaatar chocolate, or cinnamon and cheese frosting donuts. You will love the cinnamon, which is perfectly spiced and complements the fluffy dough.

Whether you prefer traditional flavors or more unique ones, Luff’s menu features an array of options inspired by sweets from around the globe. 

Some of the highlights include salted caramel, lotus, chocolate caramel, lemon curd, cheese berry, tiramisu, zaatar cheese, pistachio, brownie, peanut butter tiramisu, and pecan cardamom.

Luff offers donuts in boxes of four, nine, and 16 buns, making them perfect for gatherings and group breakfasts. It also provides a selection of hot and cold coffees to pair with the delightful donuts.

Its packaging comes in beautiful shades of purple and is seasonally updated for special occasions such as Valentine’s Day, national celebrations, and Eid.

Luff is available on various food delivery applications such as The Chefz, ToYou, Jahiz, and Hungerstation, serving customers in Jeddah, Makkah, Taif, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam. 

For more information, visit Luff’s Instagram page @luffdonuts.

Updated 05 July 2024
Hams Saleh
Follow

5 Dubai restaurants receive Michelin stars in 2024 guide

5 Dubai restaurants receive Michelin stars in 2024 guide
Updated 05 July 2024
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Five restaurants in Dubai on Thursday received a Michelin star in the guide’s third edition for the Emirati city.

Four restaurants won one star each, while one restaurant received two stars.

A ceremony was held at One&Only One Za’abeel hotel to mark the release of the third edition.

Row on 45, a new addition to the guide, immediately earned two Michelin stars. Launched by acclaimed British chef Jason Atherton, the restaurant is located on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House in Dubai. The eatery offers a tasting menu for just 22 guests, featuring refined dishes that blend Japanese ingredients with French techniques.

Atherton got emotional on stage as he received the award. “It is just a dream come true, it really is. It takes a lot to stay in the kitchen for 36 years as a chef. All these people in the room work tirelessly to maintain standards for our guests. There are so many people I want to thank. I am just looking at the stars on the screen, oh my god. It is really a dream come true,” he said, tearing up.

The three two-star restaurants — Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, known for its Italian fare, Stay by Yannick Alleno, which serves French cuisine, and Trssind Studio, renowned for its modern Indian cuisine — retained their ratings from last year.

One star was awarded to Smoked Room, Sagetsu by Tetsuya, La Dame de Pic Dubai and Orfali Bros, run by three Syrian brothers, which was promoted from the Bib Gourmand.

Chef Mohamad Orfali, who founded the eatery with his two brothers, Wassim and Omar, said on stage as he received the award: “(We are) super happy and super excited. (We have a) big responsibility right now. Thank you so much to Dubai, the Michelin Guide and to everyone who supports us. Thank you to the community. I give this (award) to all the young Arab chefs, especially in Syria.”

Smoked Room entered the guide with a Michelin star. In 2024, chef Dani Garcia introduced Dubai diners to the sister restaurant of his flagship in Madrid, showcasing dishes prepared using fire and grilling techniques.

Sagetsu by Tetsuya, led by chef Tetsuya Wakuda and his team, combines Japanese and French culinary influences in serene surroundings. The restaurant earned a Michelin star in its first entry into the guide.

La Dame de Pic, acclaimed chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s debut in Dubai, was awarded a Michelin star for its modern French cuisine. Pic incorporates subtle local influences into some of her renowned signature dishes, bringing a unique twist to her celebrated culinary creations.

The restaurants that maintained their one-star rating from last year’s list are 11 Woodfire, Al-Muntaha, Armani Ristorante, Avatara, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Atlantis The Royal, Hakkasan, Hoseki, Moonrise, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez and Torno Subito.

Six new establishments were added to the 2024 Bib Gourmand distinction list: Persian venue Berenjak, DUO Gastrobar, Korean spot Hoe Lee Low, ramen house Konjiki Hototogisu, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki at Dubai Hills and Indian dining spot Revelry.

The restaurants that retained their Bib Gourmand accolades were 21 Grams, 3Fils, Aamara, Al-Khayma Heritage Restaurant, Bait Maryam, Goldfish, Ibn Albahr, Indya by Vineet, Kinoya, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki at Dar Wasl, Shabestan and Teible.

The Bib Gourmand award, launched in 1997, highlights restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at moderate prices.

The Guild restaurant received the Opening of the Year award, an accolade introduced in 2023, while the Service award was given to DuangDy by BO.LAN. Michael Mpofu from Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco won the Sommelier award, and Jesus Lobato Suarez at Smoked Room earned the Young Chef award.

The Green Star award was retained by Boca, Lowe and Teible. 

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Babulal’ authentic Indian restaurant in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 02 July 2024
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Babulal’ authentic Indian restaurant in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
  • Our top recommendations are butter chicken, chicken 65, broccoli salad, crunchy potatoes, and chicken biryani
Updated 02 July 2024
Lama Alhamawi

Babulal has opened its doors in Riyadh serving Indian classics tailored to Saudi taste buds.

A Jeddah staple, the dining spot seems lesser known in Riyadh, making it a true hidden gem for Indian cuisine in the capital city.

The menu offers a variety of meat options and spice levels, and guests can request to adjust the spice level on almost all the dishes except the butter chicken which has a distinct flavor.

The staff are professional, welcoming, and well-versed on the menu to help guests make the proper selection.

The ingredients and quality of the food are up to par. We went on two separate occasions and both times the food was exceptional, arriving hot, fresh and speedily.

Our top recommendations are butter chicken, chicken 65, broccoli salad, crunchy potatoes, and chicken biryani.

If you decide to opt for the butter chicken, we recommend ordering it with the plain biryani rice and naan or plain white rice with a side of yogurt sauce.

Other menu recommendations include chicken tandoori, vegetable samosa, chicken masala, and coconut shrimp curry.

The menu offers roti and a selection of steaming hot naan varieties including plain, butter, garlic, cheese, chili cheese, and spinach cheese.

The prices are reasonable and are on the lower end compared to other restaurants in the area.

The interior and layout of the restaurant is spacious and calming with a high ceiling draped with carpets and lanterns.

The restaurant has a calm and quiet ambience so it is great for those who wish to enjoy their meals and conversations in peace.

Babulal in Riyadh is located on Anas Ibn Malik Rd in Al-Malqa district.

For updates check their Instagram @eatbabulal.

 

 

