Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar

DUBAI: Five restaurants in Dubai on Thursday received a Michelin star in the guide’s third edition for the Emirati city.
Four restaurants won one star each, while one restaurant received two stars.
A ceremony was held at One&Only One Za’abeel hotel to mark the release of the third edition.
Row on 45, a new addition to the guide, immediately earned two Michelin stars. Launched by acclaimed British chef Jason Atherton, the restaurant is located on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House in Dubai. The eatery offers a tasting menu for just 22 guests, featuring refined dishes that blend Japanese ingredients with French techniques.
Atherton got emotional on stage as he received the award. “It is just a dream come true, it really is. It takes a lot to stay in the kitchen for 36 years as a chef. All these people in the room work tirelessly to maintain standards for our guests. There are so many people I want to thank. I am just looking at the stars on the screen, oh my god. It is really a dream come true,” he said, tearing up.
The three two-star restaurants — Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, known for its Italian fare, Stay by Yannick Alleno, which serves French cuisine, and Trssind Studio, renowned for its modern Indian cuisine — retained their ratings from last year.
One star was awarded to Smoked Room, Sagetsu by Tetsuya, La Dame de Pic Dubai and Orfali Bros, run by three Syrian brothers, which was promoted from the Bib Gourmand.
Chef Mohamad Orfali, who founded the eatery with his two brothers, Wassim and Omar, said on stage as he received the award: “(We are) super happy and super excited. (We have a) big responsibility right now. Thank you so much to Dubai, the Michelin Guide and to everyone who supports us. Thank you to the community. I give this (award) to all the young Arab chefs, especially in Syria.”
Smoked Room entered the guide with a Michelin star. In 2024, chef Dani Garcia introduced Dubai diners to the sister restaurant of his flagship in Madrid, showcasing dishes prepared using fire and grilling techniques.
Sagetsu by Tetsuya, led by chef Tetsuya Wakuda and his team, combines Japanese and French culinary influences in serene surroundings. The restaurant earned a Michelin star in its first entry into the guide.
La Dame de Pic, acclaimed chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s debut in Dubai, was awarded a Michelin star for its modern French cuisine. Pic incorporates subtle local influences into some of her renowned signature dishes, bringing a unique twist to her celebrated culinary creations.
The restaurants that maintained their one-star rating from last year’s list are 11 Woodfire, Al-Muntaha, Armani Ristorante, Avatara, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Atlantis The Royal, Hakkasan, Hoseki, Moonrise, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez and Torno Subito.
Six new establishments were added to the 2024 Bib Gourmand distinction list: Persian venue Berenjak, DUO Gastrobar, Korean spot Hoe Lee Low, ramen house Konjiki Hototogisu, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki at Dubai Hills and Indian dining spot Revelry.
The restaurants that retained their Bib Gourmand accolades were 21 Grams, 3Fils, Aamara, Al-Khayma Heritage Restaurant, Bait Maryam, Goldfish, Ibn Albahr, Indya by Vineet, Kinoya, REIF Japanese Kushiyaki at Dar Wasl, Shabestan and Teible.
The Bib Gourmand award, launched in 1997, highlights restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at moderate prices.
The Guild restaurant received the Opening of the Year award, an accolade introduced in 2023, while the Service award was given to DuangDy by BO.LAN. Michael Mpofu from Celebrities by Mauro Colagreco won the Sommelier award, and Jesus Lobato Suarez at Smoked Room earned the Young Chef award.
The Green Star award was retained by Boca, Lowe and Teible.