Where We Are Going Today: Qaf Coffee Roasters in Alkhobar

Alkhobar’s Qaf Coffee Roasters is one of the first Saudi-owned cafes to launch in the Eastern Province.

The brand opened its first location in the Kingdom in 2016. The branch, in the Olaya district, is located on a quiet corner street just a short drive from the ever-busy Dhahran Mall.

Customers can try the iced cappuccino for SR17 ($4), roasted with Ethiopian beans. They will also enjoy the lemon cake with sugary frosting.

The location is suitable for small groups or solo customers.

Customers often visit Qaf for a caffeine fix on a work break, or to use the cafe as a workspace.

There are plenty of discreet outlets to charge your devices. There are also window-facing spaces with good natural light, as well as seating away from the sun. Real plants line the edges of the cafe, breathing life into the space. Fresh flowers are on every table.

Many visitors have long associated Qaf with elegant seating and good quality beans — with a distinctly Saudi feel. The cafe’s logo is the letter Qaf in Arabic, the same letter that the word “qahwa” starts with, which translates to “coffee.”

Over the years, Qaf has served customers at its original branch, as well as two others in the Alkhobar area. Now, the brand has two more locations in Riyadh with plans to expand.

The breakfast and brunch menu includes avocado toast, pancakes and other favorites, offered between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Qaf also serves savory and sweet pastries, and several dessert options, including brownies and beverages.

Drip coffee packets are available for customers to make coffee at home.

To find Qaf’s opening hours and locations, visit Instagram @QafCoffee.