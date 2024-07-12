Biden says during press conference he’s going to ‘complete the job’ despite calls to bow out

You are here

Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris Vice President Trump
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference Thursday to deliver a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies, and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years even as he flubbed a reference to Donald Trump in one of his first answers.
“I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job I started,” Biden said as he insisted his support among the electorate was strong and he would stay in the race and would win.
Fumbles notwithstanding, the president pushed back at every suggestion that was slowing down or showing noticeable signs of decline, or that he was not in command of the job. But he was facing a growing chorus of calls from lawmakers, celebrities and other prominent Democrats to step aside from the 2024 race.
“My schedule has been full bore,” he declared. “So if I slow down and I cant get the job done, that’s a sign that I shouldn’t be doing it. But there’s no indication of that yet — none.”
Democrats are facing an intractable problem. Top donors, supporters and key lawmakers are doubtful of Biden’s abilities to carry on his reelection bid after his disastrous June 27 debate performance, but the hard-fighting 81-year-old president refuses to give up as he prepares to take on Trump in a rematch.
“I’m determined on running but I think it’s important that I allay fears — let them see me out there,” he said.
The first questioner of Biden’s press conference asked about him losing support among many of his fellow Democrats and unionists, and asked about Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden was at first defiant, saying the “UAW endorsed me, but go ahead,” meaning the United Auto Workers. But then he mixed up Harris and Trump, saying, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if she wasn’t qualified.”
Trump weighed in live on Biden’s news conference with a post on his social media network of a video clip of the president saying “Vice President Trump.”
Trump added sarcastically, “Great job, Joe!”
Most of the hourlong press conference was vintage Biden: He gave long answers on foreign policy and told well-worn anecdotes. He used teleprompters for his opening remarks on NATO, which ran about eight minutes. Then the teleprompters lowered and he took a wide range of questions from 10 journalists about his mental acuity, foreign and domestic policy and — mostly — the future of his campaign.
“I believe I’m the best qualified to govern. I believe I’m the best qualitied to win,” Biden said, adding that he will stay in the race until his staff says, “There’s no way you can win.”
“No one’s saying that,” he said. “No poll says that.”
 

 

Earlier, Biden’s campaign laid out what it sees as its path to keeping the White House in a new memo, saying that winning the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the “clearest pathway” to victory. And it declared no other Democrat would do better against Trump.
“There is also no indication that anyone else would outperform the president vs. Trump,” said the memo from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez that was obtained by The Associated Press.
The memo sought to brush back “hypothetical polling of alternative nominees ” as unreliable and it said such surveys “do not take into account the negative media environment that any Democratic nominee will encounter.”
Meanwhile, the campaign has been quietly surveying voters on Harris to determine how she’s viewed among the electorate, according to two people with knowledge of the campaign who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to talk about internal matters.
The people said the polling was not necessarily to show that she could be the nominee in Biden’s place, but rather to better understand how she’s viewed. The research came after Trump stepped up his attacks against Harris following the debate, according to another person familiar with the effort. The survey was first reported by The New York Times.
While Biden has expressed confidence in his chances, his campaign on Thursday acknowledged he is behind, and a growing number of the president’s aides in the White House and the campaign privately harbor doubts that he can turn things around.
But they’re taking their cues from Biden, expressing that he is in 100 percent unless and until he isn’t, and there appears to be no organized internal effort to persuade the president to step aside. His allies were well aware heading into the week there would be more calls for him to step down, and they were prepared for it.
But in announcing a compact that would bring together NATO countries to support Ukraine, Biden referred to the nation’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” to audible gasps in the room. He quickly returned to the microphone: “President Putin — he’s going to beat President Putin ... President Zelensky,” Biden said.
Then he said, “I’m so focused on beating Putin,” in an effort to explain the gaffe.
“I’m better,” Zelensky replied. “You’re a hell of a lot better,” Biden said back.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Biden’s team to meet with senators privately at the lunch hour to discuss concerns and the path forward, but some senators groused they would prefer to hear from the president himself. In the Senate, only Peter Welch of Vermont has so far called for Biden to step out of the race.
The 90-minute conversation with the president’s team, which one person said included no new data, polling or game plan on how Biden would beat Trump, did not appear to change senators’ minds. The person was granted anonymity to discuss the closed door session.
The meeting was frank, angry at times and also somewhat painful, since many in the room know and love Biden, said one senator who requested anonymity to discuss the private briefing. Senators confronted the advisers over Biden’s performance at the debate and the effect on Senate races this year
One Democrat, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said afterward, “My belief is that the president can win, but he’s got to be able to go out and answer voters’ concerns. He’s got to be able to talk to voters directly over the next few day.”
At the same time, influential senators are standing strongly with Biden, leaving the party at an impasse.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, told the AP he thinks Biden “is going to win this election. I think he has a chance to win it big.”
Sanders said he has been publicly critical of the campaign, and said Biden needs to talk more about the future and his plans for the country. “As we come closer to Election Day, the choices are very clear,” he said.

Topics: US Joe Biden

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel

US ‘moving forward’ with 500-pound bombs for Israel
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is “moving forward” with sending 500-pound bombs to Israel after a pause over concerns that 2,000-pound munitions in the same shipment could be used in populated areas, a US official said Thursday.

Washington halted the bomb shipment in early May when it appeared Israel was on the verge of a major ground operation in Rafah in southern Gaza that the US government strongly opposed, with Israel eventually launching a more limited incursion instead.

“We’ve been clear that our concern has been on the end-use of the 2,000-pound bombs, particularly in advance of Israel’s Rafah campaign which they have announced they are concluding,” the US official said on condition of anonymity.

“Because of how these shipments are put together, other munitions may sometimes be co-mingled. That’s what happened here with the 500-pound bombs,” the official said, adding: “Because our concern was not about the 500-pound bombs, those are moving forward as part of the usual process.”

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly accused President Joe Biden’s administration of slowing down weapons deliveries to Israel, which has been at war in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

US officials denied the accusations, saying that the single bomb shipment was the only one affected, with the two sides later signaling progress on resolving the rift.

Biden said during a news conference on Thursday that the 2,000-pound bombs would not be sent to Israel.

“I’m not providing the 2,000-pound bombs. They cannot be used in Gaza or any populated area without causing great human tragedy and damage,” the president said.

The United States is Israel’s main military backer, but the White House has voiced frustration over the rising civilian death toll in Gaza, where Israel has conducted more than nine months of operations against Hamas.

The unprecedented October 7 attack by Palestinian militants on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas has killed at least 38,345 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the Gaza health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza

China says it will never accept ‘unfounded accusations’ at NATO summit

China says it will never accept ‘unfounded accusations’ at NATO summit
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

China says it will never accept ‘unfounded accusations’ at NATO summit

China says it will never accept ‘unfounded accusations’ at NATO summit
Updated 12 July 2024
Reuters

BEIJING: China will never accept the “unfounded accusations” made against it at the NATO Summit this week, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to his Dutch counterpart over a phone call, his ministry said.

Wang said China is willing to maintain contact with NATO on “an equal footing” and conduct exchanges on the basis of mutual respect, asking the military alliance not to interfere with its internal affairs.

About relations with the Netherlands, Wang said China is willing to establish close ties with the new Dutch government and carry out all-round dialogue.

He added that China believed the Netherlands will encourage the European Union to look at China objectively and rationally, and play a constructive role in maintaining healthy and stable development of China-EU relations. 

Topics: China NATO

Australia charges couple over Russian spying

Australia charges couple over Russian spying
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Australia charges couple over Russian spying

Australia charges couple over Russian spying
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

SYDNEY: Australian police announced Friday they have charged a married couple with espionage, accusing them of trying to pass sensitive information to Russia.

The 40-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband — both holders of Russian passports — were charged with “preparing for an espionage offense,” federal police commissioner Reece Kershaw told a news conference.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.

The couple were arrested at their homes in Brisbane on Thursday.

They were to appear in the city’s magistrates court later Friday.

The accused woman was an Australian army private and had been working for several years as an “information systems technician” in the defense force, Kershaw said.

She took “non-declared” travel to Russia during her long-term leave from the defense forces, he said.

While in Russia, she allegedly told her husband how to log into her official account at home.

“We allege her husband would access requested material and would send to his wife in Russia,” Kershaw said.

“We allege they sought that information with the intention of providing it to Russian authorities,” he added.

“Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation.”

The police chief said the woman obtained Australian citizenship in 2016 and her husband did so in 2020.

Topics: Australia Russia

France will support Ukraine ‘as long as necessary’: Macron

France will support Ukraine ‘as long as necessary’: Macron
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP
Follow

France will support Ukraine ‘as long as necessary’: Macron

France will support Ukraine ‘as long as necessary’: Macron
Updated 12 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: France will continue to support Ukraine “as long as necessary,” President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday after a NATO summit.

Macron, asked by reporters about his meetings with Joe Biden, also said the embattled US president appeared “in charge” and on top of matters.

Topics: France Ukraine

NATO committed to closer ties and dialogue with Gulf states, supporting Ukraine, Boris Ruge tells Arab News

NATO committed to closer ties and dialogue with Gulf states, supporting Ukraine, Boris Ruge tells Arab News
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
NATO committed to closer ties and dialogue with Gulf states, supporting Ukraine, Boris Ruge tells Arab News

NATO committed to closer ties and dialogue with Gulf states, supporting Ukraine, Boris Ruge tells Arab News
  • Assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy says NATO has “limited toolbox” in addressing Israel-Palestine conflict
  • Gives Donald Trump credit for pressuring European allies who are now bearing their fair share of defense spending burden
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In its third year, the war in Ukraine is at the forefront of NATO’s agenda, at the alliance’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C.

The final declaration solidified NATO’s pledge to remain steadfast in its support for Kyiv, highlighting a pivotal shift in policy where NATO as an alliance will directly coordinate the provision of weapons, ammunition and training for Ukraine.

“We’re going into a different phase now, and that’s linked to the notion that the future of Ukraine is NATO,” Boris Ruge, NATO’s assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy, told Arab News in a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the three-day summit.

General view of the NATO-Ukraine Council during the NATO 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on July 11, 2024. (AFP)

NATO’s commitment to supporting Ukraine is reinforced by a significant financial package of 40 billion euros and the establishment of a Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Center (JTEC) in Poland, alongside bolstering Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

The US, Denmark and the Netherlands announced on Wednesday that the transfer of F-16 jets had begun and that UKraine will be flying operational F-16 this summer. This has been a  key request by Kyiv, which wants advanced aircraft as it strives to gain parity in the skies with Russia.

Ruge said that the urgency of fortifying Ukraine’s defenses against aerial threats was underscored on the eve of the summit when Russia fired a barrage of missiles on several Ukrainian cities, killing dozens, including in Kyiv where a children’s hospital was reduced to rubble.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer talk before a session during NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C., on  July 11, 2024. (REUTERS)

“These guys desperately need more air defense. That’s part of the package,” he said.

“It does not make us a party to the conflict. We’re supporting Ukraine in its exercise of self-defense under Article 51.”

NATO will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Ruge said, stressing that such steadfast support stems from a collective understanding that “Russia is a long-term threat to our alliance and to European security in general, and that we cannot let Russia prevail in Ukraine, because that would mean that our security order in Europe is undermined. And the assumption is Russia will not stop in Ukraine if it prevails.”

There had been much speculation in the lead-up to the 75th anniversary summit about the potential detrimental effect on trans-Atlantic unity and purpose were President Donald Trump, who is described as a NATO skeptic, to return to the White House next year.

“It’s not my business as a NATO international staff person to take an interest in US domestic politics,” Ruge said, refocusing the conversation on NATO’s collective security and strategic priorities.

In this photo taken on May 25, 2017, US President Donald Trump (R) delivers a speech as NATO heads of governments listen during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AFP)

He gave credit to the Trump administration for catalyzing increased European defense spending, with 23 members now meeting the 2 percent GDP spending threshold, which has fortified NATO’s capabilities and solidarity amid geopolitical turbulence.

“President Trump had one major complaint about NATO, and that was that European allies were not taking on their fair share of the burden, and sadly, this was entirely true,” Ruge said.

“President Trump pushed allies hard, and in a very direct way — you could say undiplomatic way — but entirely, absolutely legitimate.”

 

The situation, according to Ruge, is very different today. “Now we have 23 allies above 2 percent of GDP, so we’re in a better situation. And we can also show that when it comes to supporting Ukraine, half of the support roundabout is being provided by Europe,” he said.

“So, there’s been a real change in terms of European stepping up.

“Why is that? That is because the Americans have kept telling us, but (it) is also because the security situation in Europe after the full-scale invasion is such that it has dawned on allies that they really need to deliver on the 2 percent. So, two-thirds of our allies are now 2 percent-plus, and we will continue to push the allies who are not there to get there.”

Turning his attention to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Ruge, drawing on his extensive diplomatic experience, having served as German ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted its strategic importance due to its resources, geopolitical weight, and influence.”

He has already paid three visits to the region since he was appointed to his post in September of last year.

“Think of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, who have the ability to shape the environment, not just in the immediate region and neighborhood, but beyond,” Ruge said.

“So, we better be in touch with them.”

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (NATO photo/File)

Ruge is candid about the reasons why NATO-Gulf cooperation has yet to achieve its full potential.

“I would say, somewhat self-critically, since the first Russian invasion of Ukraine (in 2014), we’ve been super focused on Russia, Ukraine, deterrence and defense. And because we were so absorbed in this immediate issue, we have not invested enough into the relationship with our Gulf partners,” he said.

At the Washington summit, there were attempts to compensate for the underinvestment in the relationship. The alliance announced the establishment of its first liaison office in Amman, demonstrating, according to a joint NATO-Jordan statement, its “commitment to reinforcing engagement and cooperation with its partners in the Middle East and North Africa.”

The liaison office will be in addition to the NATO regional center in Kuwait, and its presence and work with security forces in Iraq.

This photo taken on December 16, 2019, shows ​NATO and Kuwaiti officials during the NAC-ICI meeting to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Istanbul cooperation initiative in Kuwait City (AFP/File). 

There will now also be a special NATO representative for the “southern neighborhoods,” and a number of various measures aimed at engaging more regularly at a higher level with MENA partners, and building various types of cooperation.

Four of the six GCC are members of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative — the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Established in 2004, ICI is a platform through which NATO and MENA partners can meet and discuss security issues of common concern.

The latter include, as reflected in the summit’s declaration, irregular migration (“that’s a big one,” said Ruge) climate change, counterterrorism, the threat of a nuclear Iran, and Iran as a “destabilizing factor in the region” and “a supporter of the Russian war effort.”

“Iran is very much on our radar,” Ruge said.

Boris Ruge, NATO's assistant secretary general for political affairs and security policy. (Photothek via Getty Images/File)

He underscored NATO’s commitment to countering terrorism and enhancing regional security architectures through initiatives such as the ICI and Mediterranean Dialogue.

These programs, tailored to individual partner countries, aim at facilitating military interoperability and capacity-building, underpinned by robust political dialogues.

Ruge envisions future enhancements to these initiatives, advocating for broader participation and deeper and more regular high-level engagement with partner nations to mitigate shared security threats across the Mediterranean and MENA regions.

“The most important thing for me is to start with an improvement, a strengthening of the political dialogue, and everything else flows from there.

“So, cooperation, in terms of military interoperability, the participation of officers from these countries in NATO courses, NATO exercises, all super important, but it starts with a proper political dialogue.”

NATO forces conduct a military exercise in Mediterranean waters in this file photo. (AFP)

Reflecting further on the importance of MENA, Ruge said: “Anyone who thought that this was a region that we could neglect woke up on the eighth of October to see that this is a region that we have to keep in touch with.”

On the question of conflict de-escalation in Gaza, he acknowledged what he called NATO’s “limited toolbox.”

“NATO’s toolbox is in a sense limited, you have to say, because we do not have a common position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue,” Ruge said.

“We are not a player when it comes to crisis management in Gaza, but we are well aware that this has a huge impact on our security: Deterioration of stability in the region, refugees, terrorism, all those things.

“So, the starting point again, is understanding the point of view of our Arab partners in the region, in the Gulf in this particular case, understanding where they come from, to be mindful of that and to look at where we can work together.

Palestinians make their way past destroyed buildings following a two-week Israeli offensive in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, on July 11, 2024. The civil defense agency in Hamas-run Gaza said on July 11, that around 60 bodies have been found. (AFP)

“But we do not have, and I don’t think we will have, any role in addressing the situation in Gaza. We have a basic position, which is that international humanitarian law is relevant and must be applied by all parties to the conflict.”

In contemplating NATO’s future partnerships, Ruge expressed openness to expanding partnerships, particularly with influential middle powers such as Saudi Arabia. 

“For 20 years, I think the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has considered whether it wants to be part of the ICI and whether it wants to be a partner of NATO, and we are very open to that.

“Witness the visit of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the first visit of a sitting secretary general to the Kingdom,” Ruge said.

“But we are also open to other forms of dialogue and cooperation with the Kingdom. Saudi officers and officials do participate in NATO courses, including in Kuwait at the NATO ICI Regional Center, or in Rome at the NATO Defense College.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (left) meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Munich Security Conference in Germany earlier this year. (X: @jensstoltenberg)

“We are very, very happy to build on that cooperation. We would be happy to open the door for a partnership if the Kingdom were interested. But again, the starting point is political dialogue.

“That took place during my visits with senior officials and during the secretary general’s visit. But I think most recently, at the sort of top level, when Secretary General Stoltenberg met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Munich Security Conference in February, when they had a very good conversation on the margins.

“So, we are definitely very, very keen to develop the relationship and the dialogue with the Kingdom.”
 

 

Topics: Editor's Choice NATO Boris Ruge

