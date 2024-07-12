Where We Are Going Today: Emmy Squared Pizza

JEDDAH: If you are craving comfort food or looking for a cheat-day indulgence, Emmy Squared Pizza at Jeddah Yacht Club is your go-to destination. Nestled alongside the tranquil waters of the Red Sea, the restaurant offers a serene sea view.

Emmy Squared has brought Detroit-style pizza to New York and now to Jeddah. Their pizzas, traditionally baked in square steel pans, offer a classic dish with a contemporary twist. Their signature square pizzas has a “frico” cheese crust and signature saucy stripes.

You may like to try their EURO Cup specials, including the Euro Cup Tray and cheesecake. The tray, enough for three people, offers crispy chicken crunchers, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, a mini Emily beef burger, a mini Jeddah chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and a key lime-baked cheesecake. The order comes with three different sauces: Emmy’s special sauce, fresh tomato sauce, and ranch sauce.

You might also try their festive Burger Tower, which is also under the EURO Cup specials and consists of four different burgers arranged on a steel stick — the Emily Burger, Le Matt Burger, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Jeddah Chicken Sandwich. This order is perfect for the whole family, with tender chicken and super-fresh beef.

They offer three flavors of milkshakes that you can order along with the Euro Cup offer — Brooklyn, Nashville, and Charlotte Shake — in chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla.

You will love their signature mocktails, including the Aperitivo Italiano, a refreshing mix of grapefruit, lemon and peach, and the Passion’tini, which comes with tropical mango, tangy lemon and passionfruit flavors.

Or try the kale salad, which features delicious ingredients such as artichoke, sunflower seeds, dried tomato and green olives. However, you might find the sauce a bit too spicy for a salad.

As you step into the restaurant, you will feel the family’s fun vibe. They offer a magician show on Fridays and face-painting activities for children.

They also offer SR200 vouchers for a challenge between diners who dare to eat their spiciest chicken burger. Plus, you can enjoy watching your Euro Cup game while savoring your meal.

For more information, visit the Instagram @emmy squaredpizza_sa