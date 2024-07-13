JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said it targeted Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif on Saturday in a strike on Gaza, after the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry said dozens were killed in an Israeli attack on a displacement camp.
The army “struck Mohammed Deif and Rafa Salama, the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, who are two of the masterminds of the October 7 massacre,” it said in a statement.
It came after the Gaza health ministry said 71 people were killed and 289 wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Mawasi camp for displaced people in southern Gaza.
Israel says Gaza camp strike targeted Hamas military chief Dief
