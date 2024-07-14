Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom

RIYADH: Weqaa, the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases, recently identified the most invasive plant types discovered in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported
The invasive plants identified by the technical team were the prickly pear; two types of Austrocylindropuntia — Hudson pear cactus and Eve’s needle cactus; mesquite (Prosopis); tree tobacco; parthenium; lantanas; two types of argemone; sweet rush plant; and two types of reeds — the common reed and the giant reed.
Weqaa’s CEO Ayman bin Saad Al-Ghamdi said: “This success is the result of the tireless efforts and field visits carried out by the project’s team in various regions of the Kingdom to identify the most important invasive plants and their proliferation location.”
“The Kingdom’s identification and control of invasive plants project is currently working on a new experiment to control the spreading of the opuntia cylindrica and tree tobacco,” Al-Ghamdi said.
He also pointed out that the identification and diagnosis of invasive plants is being studied in cooperation with experts from the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International, and that they are relying on the results of the plants’ identification to create Weqaa’s unique atlas.
Al-Ghamdi underlined the importance of the phytosanitary (plant health) sector in ensuring the monitoring and control of plant pests and crop diseases, applying good agricultural practices, and protecting the flora and biodiversity from pests through the implementation of all the available technical, administrative, legal and logistical measures.
The aforementioned project is part of the Integrated Pest Management scheme, one of the National Transformation Program initiatives aimed at controlling agricultural pests and invasive plants as well as protecting plant production.
The project is implemented in cooperation with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification to ensure the health of plants and crops, namely cultivated plants, to promote economic development and achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.
Eastern Municipality signs 6,000 development investment contracts
According to SPA, this will contribute to the creation of tens of thousands of job opportunities and support economic growth and development in the area
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
DAMMAM: The Eastern Province Municipality has recently confirmed more than 6,000 contracts in the field of investments and revenue development in the cities and governorates of the province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
According to SPA, this will contribute to the creation of tens of thousands of job opportunities and support economic growth and development in the area.
The municipality said that the contracts were signed in cooperation with the Eastern Province Development Authority. It also stated that Prince Saud bin Nayef, governor of the Eastern Province, launched 18 development and investment projects at the beginning of this year, with a total cost of SR14 billion ($3.733 billion) to support the quality of life in the province.
This includes improving services and city economies by making a digital and qualitative leap in the number of projects and quality investment services through launching a large and diverse range of projects, contracts, agreements, investment opportunities and developments in various cities and governorates of the region, according to SPA.
The municipality said that Dammam city has obtained most of the projects, contracts, opportunities and investment agreements. These include investment in King Abdullah Cultural Hall, Dammam Corniche development, Al Marjan Island marine activities project, collaboration with Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Seven) of the Public Investment Fund, an opportunity to invest in naming and sponsorship rights for the Dammam Corniche, infrastructure development projects, industrial and service plans, landfills and recycling factories in partnership with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company affiliated with the PIF.
Additionally, there are projects in resorts, transport, sea taxis, ports and marinas to connect cities and governorates in the Eastern Province. These projects are expected to bring about a significant improvement in entertainment services, tourism, marine activities, infrastructure, environmental safety and industry, ultimately enhancing the quality of life.
Saudi crown prince receives message from Emir of Qatar
Updated 13 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday received a letter from the Emir of Qatar, relating to relations between the two brotherly countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The message was received on behalf of foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan by deputy minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji during a reception in Riyadh with the Qatari ambassador to the Kingdom Bandar Mohammed Al-Attiyah.
During the reception, they reviewed ties between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing topics of common interest, SPA added.
KSrelief launches training program for orphan supervisors in Yemen
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has started a training program for people supervising orphans in Yemen’s coastal area of Hadramout in coordination with the country’s ministry of social affairs and labor.
The initiative is part of the agency’s Sanad for Orphans project to “enhance the efficiency and capabilities of orphan supervisors through skills development, knowledge enhancement, and practical behavioral training,” the Saudi Press Agency said.
It will also cover practices related to orphan protection and care.
The Sanad project provides social, educational and economic empowerment programs for orphans and their families. As part of this initiative, a training program will be provided for 30 social supervisors from organizations working in orphan care in Hadramout and Taiz governorates.
Skill meets heritage in initiative boosting Saudi handicrafts sector
Saudi Artisanal Company is ‘leveraging the country’s cultural wealth to empower local artisans’
Updated 13 July 2024
Nada Hameed & Lama Alhamawi
JEDDAH/RIYADH: The Saudi Artisanal Company is playing a central role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s flourishing handicrafts sector — a reminder of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and commitment to honoring its traditions.
According to the company’s acting CEO, Ibrahim Al-Dulaijan, the SAC is “leveraging the country’s cultural wealth to empower Saudi artisans, build sustainable partnerships, and deliver Saudi-crafted goods that are an integral part of the nation’s legacy.
“The company not only supports its skilled local artisans but also equips them with the latest technologies to create their pieces blending heritage, tradition, and innovation.”
Al-Dulaijan told Arab News in a written statement: “Empowering local artisans and designers is a key element of the company’s operations. We have activated a strategic partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, through which practical training is provided for artisans, offering them practical and profitable opportunities in the artisanal field.”
HIGHLIGHT
Saudi Artisanal Company’s strategic partnership with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts provides practical training to artisans.
Part of the training includes extensive research on the history and cultural significance of various products.
“The team believes in the importance of preserving heritage and reviving and empowering crafts approved by the Heritage Authority. This belief is reflected in the communication, implementation, and supervision processes with artisans and designers.” Al-Dulaijan added.
The resulting products “reflect genuine heritage” and “tell enriching stories,” he said.
During a recent visit to the company’s studio in Riyadh’s JAX district, Arab News witnessed some of these skilled artisans at work. Each of them has dedicated years to perfecting their craft, whether working with wool, wicker, wood, plaster, or engraving.
Abeer Al-Rabiah, the product design manager at the company, spoke to Arab News about her background and approach to design.
We aim to enhance our culture, preserve our identity, and pass on our heritage to future generations.
Sadiq Al-Hajri, Artisan supervisor, Saudi Artisanal Company
Growing up in an artistic household, she was surrounded by art and design but also had a strong interest in science. Al-Rabiah felt torn between these passions until discovering industrial design, which combines elements of both.
She emphasized that product design is not just about creating beautiful objects but also about considering their functionality and manufacturability.
Al-Rabiah highlighted the responsibility designers have toward the environment, especially when creating products for mass production.
“Handmade products are a lot more sustainable and eco-friendly than products designed in factories,” she said. “This is the main thing that drew me into the crafts field — the materials used, usually natural materials. You’re not using an entire factory that’s producing a lot of toxins into the environment.
“We do a lot of research before making every product and try to connect our history, culture, and heritage into the design,” she added. “Every product that we make either has a story or a meaning that is related to our heritage and culture. The fact that the products are handmade by Saudi hands, with crafts that have been in the region for years, also connects it to our heritage.
“We try to highlight parts of our heritage that are kind of forgotten or not widely talked about. A good example would be our Khawlani coffee collection. The Arabian Peninsula had a Golden Age when coffee was produced here and sent throughout the entire world.”
The collection is an award-winning piece that celebrates Saudi coffee. The 3D-modeled cover and hand-crafted wooden box reflect the mountainous terrains of the coffee-producing regions of the Kingdom, specifically Mount Talan.
Inside the box sit two porcelain coffee cups inspired by coffee fruits, along with coffee capsules filled with a blend of espresso and Saudi Khawlani coffee.
The Khawlani coffee collection won Best Luxury Item at the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism Awards earlier this year, while the dates bowls collection won Best Contemporary Interpretation and Design.
“It’s a global award that we’re very proud of,” Al-Rabiah added.
The SAC also has an online store offering more than 100 products, with local and international shipping options available.
“The company also participates in certain seasons and events. For example, we displayed artisans’ products during this year’s Hajj season,” Al-Dulaijan said. “Additionally, we’ll be opening stores in several cities in the Kingdom to serve citizens, residents, and tourists by providing high-quality artisanal products, supporting local products, and empowering local artisans and designers.”
Fatima Al-Thubyani, production unit manager at the company’s workshop, has eight years of experience in the field of handicrafts and an academic background in fashion design.
Al-Thubyani told Arab News, “To support the emerging generation, we use modern materials paired with traditional heritage patterns, creating contemporary and innovative outcomes. This approach integrates designers and artisans, providing sustainable job opportunities.”
The company invites artisans and designers from all over the Kingdom to collaborate, whether by showcasing their products on various sales platforms, participating in training programs, or working on business opportunities together. This mutual collaboration provides sustainable income sources for them and is, the company says, “pivotal in driving a significant transformation in the artisanal sector.”
Sadiq Al-Hajri, the artisan’s supervisor, who has more than 14 years of experience in the field, said: “We aim to enhance our culture, preserve our identity, and pass on our heritage to future generations. We strive to convey what our ancestors were, what we have added, and what the next generation will add.
“My interest in handicraft industries began at a young age, specifically with wood carving. Through workshops, I aim to demonstrate to artisans how an artisan as an artist differs from an artisan as a producer. We work to value artisans by providing the necessary tools to achieve outstanding work.”
The SAC has participated in numerous local and international events and exhibitions, such as the Artigiano in Fiera exhibition in Italy and the Benan exhibition in the Kingdom. International participation is a “significant focus” for the near future, according to Al-Dulaijan, in order to “introduce Saudi heritage to the world.”