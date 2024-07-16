You are here

From Biles to Sha'Carri, Team USA packed with star power heading into Olympic Games

From Biles to Sha’Carri, Team USA packed with star power heading into Olympic Games
This photograph shows Team USA House flags on the facade of the historic Palais Brongniart to provide guests with a home base to cheer and celebrate Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, on July 9, 2024. (AFP)
  • It’s a loaded US roster where the women outnumber the men 314 to 278 — at last count — and ages range from 16 to 59
  • That abundance of star power is why Nielsen’s Gracenote forecasts the US hauling in 123 medals
PARIS: From Simone Biles to Sha’Carri Richardson and Diana Taurasi to Katie Ledecky, Team USA will provide some of the biggest star power at the 2024 Olympic Games.

And it will be the women leading the way as the US looks to top the overall medal table for the eighth consecutive Summer Games.

The nearly 600 athletes going to the Paris Olympics include more than 250 returning Olympians and 122 Olympic medalists. Golfers Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda, along with surfer Carissa Moore, are among the numerous Olympians set to defend their titles in France.

It’s a loaded US roster where the women outnumber the men 314 to 278 — at last count — and ages range from 16 to 59. The most decorated member of Team USA in Paris will be Ledecky, who’s trying to add to her collection of 10 medals (seven golds).

Comebacks and redemption

Biles is back in action after pulling out of multiple gymnastics finals in Tokyo to protect her mental health and safety. There’s Richardson making her Olympic debut after a much-debated absence three years ago because of a positive marijuana test.

The 27-year-old Biles leads a US women’s gymnastics team filled with familiar faces and looking for redemption in Paris. The team settled for silver three years ago behind the Russian athletes competing as the Russian Olympic Committee.

Richardson has become a media sensation for her speed, charisma and perseverance. The 100-meter world champion earned a spot for Tokyo in 2021 but was banned following her positive test for marijuana. It sparked an intense debate about whether she was being unfairly singled out for taking a substance that doesn’t improve performance.

The 24-year-old Richardson, who graces the cover of Vogue magazine, said she was “overwhelmed with the emotions of just joy” after making the team.

Star power on the court

On the court, hoops royalty LeBron James and Taurasi lead their teams. And it’s no surprise that the men’s and women’s basketball squads brimming with talent are heavy favorites to bring home the gold.

James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry join forces to lead a US contingent going for a fifth straight Olympic title. A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Taurasi headline a women’s squad that has won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals. Taurasi has been a part of five of them.

Who else is on the Team USA roster?

Decorated swimmers Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are on deck to shine again in the pool, and majors winners and world No. 1 golfers Scottie Scheffler and Korda take to the links.

“We’re telling these stories — we’re laughing, we’re crying, we’re cheering them on,” said Lyndsay Signor, senior vice president of consumer engagement at NBC Sports. “So that really warrants both the combination of the athletes themselves and the celebrities we’ve partnered with.”

NBC has been airing promotional Olympic material around the clock. There’s Biles being interviewed by singer SZA. Other athletes featured in spots include Richardson, sprinter Noah Lyles, 400-meter hurdles world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Ledecky and reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics winner Suni Lee.

The US women’s soccer team, led by new coach Emma Hayes, chases after their first Olympic gold since 2012 and Victor Montalvo — “B-Boy Victor” — will be a contender when breaking makes its Olympic debut in Paris. Coco Gauff is among the favorites to bring home a medal on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open.

Medal forecast

That abundance of star power is why Nielsen’s Gracenote forecasts the US hauling in 123 medals. That’s ahead of China (87), Britain (62) and France (56). This could be the eighth straight Summer Games where the Americans have topped the medal table.

“If American athletes win, that drives ratings and endorsements, and makes it attractive for American corporations to invest in the Olympic movement,” said Dr. Yoav Dubinsky, an instructor of sports business from the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon. “All part of the story of American lifestyle. Their successes, and at times failures or adversities, contribute to Brand America.”

Olympic entertainers

NBC brought in Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg to narrate a short film titled, “Land of Stories,” where the Olympics set a scene to tell tales.

Even more stars will participate in the network’s coverage as celebrities Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, Colin Jost, Leslie Jones and Jimmy Fallon make appearances.

Snoop already is trotting out his tracksuits to get in some work. The 52-year-old hip-hop star ran a 200-meter race against Ato Boldon and Wallace Spearmon at the Olympic track trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month.

His time was 34.44 seconds. Usain Bolt’s world record of 19.19 remains safe.

“(Snoop) has really brought a perspective that’s not only fun and interesting,” Signor said, “it’s lovable as well.”

Topics: Team USA Paris Olympics 2024 Olympic Games

Colombia’s soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

Colombia’s soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final
Colombia's soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

Colombia’s soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final
  • Both men are facing three counts of felony battery on an official after being accused of fighting multiple stadium security guards
  • In a statement released Monday, CONMEBOL said it regrets the scene in which countless fans entered the stadium without tickets and “tarnished” the event
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Colombia’s soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.

Ramon Jesurun and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurun were detained after the event at Hard Rock Stadium and charged, Miami-Dade police detective Andre Martin told The Associated Press.

Both men are facing three counts of felony battery on an official after being accused of fighting multiple stadium security guards. Arrest records said both men tried to go onto the field through a tunnel where media was gathering after the match. They were stopped by security, and the police report said they “became irate” at the delay. A verbal altercation eventually turned physical with a guard placing an “open palm” on Ramon Jamil Jesurun’s chest to “guide him back” and the younger Jesurun grabbing the guard “around his neck” and pulling him to the ground before throwing “two punches that impacted” the guard, the report said. The two men were placed into custody after midnight.

Colombia’s soccer federation didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from the AP.

Ramon Jesurun, 71, has been president of the Colombian soccer federation since 2015 and is a vice president of CONMEBOL, South American soccer’s governing body that organizes the Copa America tournament.

Ramon Jesurun, the head of Colombia’s soccer federation, is shown in this police booking photo after an altercation at the stadium shortly after midnight, according to arrest reports by Miami police, in Miami, Florida, Monday. (Reuters)

In a statement released Monday, the organization said it regrets the scene in which countless fans entered the stadium without tickets and “tarnished” the event. The game was delayed for more than an hour as authorities worked to control the situation, eventually deciding to let some fans in without going through security checkpoints.

“In this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, according to the contractual responsibilities established for security operations,” the organization said. “In addition to the preparations determined in this contract, CONMEBOL recommended to these authorities the procedures proven in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account.”

Hard Rock Stadium — the site of 2026 World Cup matches — said security was a shared responsibility between its stadium officials, the organization, CONCACAF (the governing body that oversees soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean) and local police.

“More than double the personnel” used for a typical event were onsite Sunday, a stadium spokesperson said in a news release.

Miami-Dade police said more than 800 law enforcement officers were at the match. In addition to the arrests, 55 people were ejected, they said.

It was a chaotic scene just hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. start of the championship match between the two South American countries: Fans forced their way in and jumped over security railings and ran past police officers and stadium attendants, some appearing hysterical as they searched for the people they arrived with.

There appeared to be significant damage to the venue as a result. Video and images posted to social media showed the shattered side railings of an escalator inside the stadium, with shoes, soda cans, reading glasses and articles of clothing left behind. Security railings at a checkpoint in the southwest entrance to the stadium were bent over as thousands of people, including crying children, pushed against them.

The Hard Rock Stadium release said stadium officials communicated with tournament organizers around 8 p.m. and decided to open the gates to both ticketed and unticketed fans who were thrust against the entrance in fear of stampedes and serious injuries. The gates were then closed with many ticketed fans left outside.

The stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is home to the NFL’s Dolphins, will be the site of seven World Cup matches in 2026, including a quarterfinal and third-place match.

FIFA organizes the World Cup and is a different organization from CONMEBOL. FIFA is an international federation that oversees more than 200 affiliated associations under regional bodies like CONMEBOL.

Ramon Jesurun is also a member of the FIFA Council.

FIFA did not immediately respond Monday to the AP’s request for comment on the crowd control issues and how it would prevent similar problems in 2026.

Attorney Steve Adelman, a crowd control expert and vice president of the Event Safety Alliance, said Hard Rock organizers failed to understand that Sunday’s game would bring out passionate fans desperate to see their teams, some willing to force their way inside.

“A match between fans of two rival South American nations is about as passionate as you’re going to get,” he said.

Adelman said organizers should have learned from the 2021 Euro Cup final at London’s Wembley Stadium, where ticketless England fans forced their way inside for their team’s match with Italy. The melee injured 19 police officers and resulted in 53 arrests. In 1989, 97 people were fatally crushed at a major English match when fans forced their way into the stadium.

“Unfortunately, international soccer matches have been marked by this sort of aggressive supporter behavior,” Adelman said. “This behavior is not desirable, it’s not good, but it is reasonably foreseeable. ... They needed to plan for the crowd they were likely to have, not the crowd they wished they had.”

Topics: Copa America

Egyptian cyclist Shahd Saeed disqualified from Olympics

Egyptian cyclist Shahd Saeed disqualified from Olympics
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Egyptian cyclist Shahd Saeed disqualified from Olympics

Egyptian cyclist Shahd Saeed disqualified from Olympics
  • Decision followed a collision with a rival teammate in April
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian track cyclist Shahd Saeed has been disqualified from participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics later this month, the BBC reported on Monday.

The decision, taken by the Egyptian Olympic Committee, followed a collision with a rival teammate in April.

Video footage of the incident at the Republic Championship race shows 19-year-old Saeed riding behind teammate Ganna Eliwa before veering into her, resulting in a severe crash.

Eliwa suffered a concussion, a broken right collarbone, and multiple cuts and bruises, according to medical reports.

The incident occurred just 300 meters before the finish line, leaving Eliwa with long-term injuries, including temporary memory loss and an inability to resume competitive cycling.

Saeed consistently maintained that the collision was accidental.

However, Eliwa countered this, stating that Saeed never offered an apology, fueling further speculation about the cause of the crash.

Following an investigation, the Egyptian Cycling Federation suspended Saeed for one year and imposed a fine equivalent to $100 — the maximum penalty under their regulations.

The federation’s decision to register Saeed for the Olympics ignited a wave of public outrage in Egypt. Many social media users urged authorities to reconsider, with some claiming the selection violated the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the EOC emphasized that Saeed’s actions in April were deemed to have violated “the regulations, customs, values, and ethics of sports.”

It continued: “Shahd Saeed is not eligible to participate in any international competition, including the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, due to her one-year suspension until 26 April 2025.”

In a TV interview following the EOC decision, Saeed acknowledged her responsibility for the crash but reiterated that it was “not deliberate.”

She told the talk show: “I wish I had represented Egypt in the Olympics and my efforts over three years had paid off.”

Meanwhile, Eliwa expressed satisfaction with the EOC’s decision, stating: “It was expected. Saeed does not deserve to be in Paris.”
 

Topics: Egypt 2024 Olympics

SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list

SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list

SPL unveils exciting 2024-25 RSL fixtures list
  • Opening round of games takes place from Aug. 22, with champions Al-Hilal starting title defence at Al-Okhdood
  • New ‘Magic Rounds’ will feature derbies across Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province in weeks 9 and 26
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News

Riyadh: The Saudi Pro League’s competitions department has officially announced the fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 Roshn Saudi League season, which is set to kick off from Aug. 22-24.

The opening weekend will see reigning champions Al-Hilal beginning their title defense away against Al-Okhdood.

This season will feature 306 matches, meticulously scheduled to accommodate international breaks, continental competitions, and Saudi Arabian Football Federation tournaments. Notably, no fixtures will be held during the last 10 days of Ramadan, ensuring respect for the holy month.

The league has also prioritized player welfare by ensuring a minimum two-day rest between matches.

One of the highlights of this season is the introduction of “Magic Rounds.” Scheduled for Matchweeks 9 and 26, these special weekends will host thrilling derbies across Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, showcasing rivalries such as Al-Ahli versus Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal against Al-Nassr.

The league’s fixture list is designed to ensure a balanced competition. Each team will play nine home matches and eight away matches in the first half, mirroring the same structure in the second half. Teams will avoid playing more than two consecutive matches at home or away, with a maximum of two such occurrences permitted per half of the season.

Clubs from the same city will be paired to guarantee that when one team is at home, the other is away, promoting exciting local derbies. Additionally, the season’s start and end are synchronized; a team playing at home in Matchweek 1 will play away in Matchweek 34, and vice versa. The final four rounds will feature each team playing two home and two away matches, ensuring an electrifying conclusion to the season.

The season opens with a series of compelling matchups.

Al-Shabab will host Al-Ettifaq, while 2023-24 runners-up Al-Nassr will face Al-Raed at home. Newly promoted Al-Orobah will travel to Jeddah to challenge Al-Ahli, and Al-Taawoun will welcome Al-Fayha. In Ar Rass, Al-Ittihad will take on newcomers Al-Kholood. The 2023-24 First Division League champions, Al-Qadsiah, will host Al-Fateh, and Damac will begin their campaign at home against Al-Khaleej, with Al-Riyadh traveling to Makkah to meet Al-Wehda.

The Roshn Saudi League fixtures list. photo credit: @SPL_EN

The SPL will announce match dates and kick-off times in a phased manner:
July 18: breakdown for Matchweeks 1 and 2.
Aug. 18: (Subject to AFC draw date) breakdown for Matchweeks 3 to 8.
Sept. 30: (Subject to King’s Cup Round of 16 draw date) breakdown for Matchweeks 9 to 13.
Oct. 31: (Subject to King’s Cup quarter-final draw date) breakdown for Matchweeks 14 to 22.
Feb. 22: (Subject to AFC Round of 16 draw date) breakdown for Matchweeks 23 to 34.

These announcements will depend on confirmation from the AFC and SAFF regarding their respective competition draw dates.

As the league prepares for another thrilling season, fans can look forward to a calendar packed with drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments in Saudi football.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Al-Hilal Al-Nassr

USA’s Dream Team 2.0 ready to rock Abu Dhabi

USA’s Dream Team 2.0 ready to rock Abu Dhabi
Updated 15 July 2024
Reem Abulleil
Follow

USA's Dream Team 2.0 ready to rock Abu Dhabi

USA’s Dream Team 2.0 ready to rock Abu Dhabi
  • LeBron James, Stephen Curry and co. ramp up Olympics preparations with warmup games in UAE capital
Updated 15 July 2024
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: Stephen Curry hesitates when asked to give a nickname for the USA Basketball squad headed to the Paris Olympics.

The Golden State Warriors point guard is part of a star-studded 12-man roster that includes the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards.

No US team has had that much talent and star power since the fabled 1992 dream team that featured Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, and which demolished all opposition to bring home gold at the Barcelona Olympics.

Spearheaded by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Team USA are in Abu Dhabi this week as part of their preparations for the 2024 Olympics and will take on Australia on Monday and Serbia on Wednesday in exhibition games at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

With James and company warming up behind Curry ahead of a practice session at NYU Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the star stopped short of picking a label for the group that will be gunning for a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris.

“I got to do my homework. I don’t know if Magic, Michael and Larry, if they coined that themselves and walked around calling themselves the ‘Dream Team,’ or if that was the nickname that fans and the media gave them,” Curry told reporters in the UAE capital.

“I feel like we’re going to have the same vibe. We just want to be called a gold medal-winning team and whatever the nickname is that comes with it, we’ll take it. But we’ve got a great group, obviously, so I’m excited about what we’re capable of doing and hopefully we can get it done.”

A first Olympics for Steph

Curry has suited up for USA at previous World Cups, but never at the Olympics, and the 36-year-old is excited for his maiden experience at the games.

“Everything around the Olympics for me, I’m just a kid in the candy store, because I’ve never been able to experience it before,” he said.

The USA’s win over Canada in an exhibition game in Las Vegas last week was Curry’s first appearance on the national team in 10 years. He played for 19 minutes and had 12 points and three assists.

Managing star power

Head coach Steve Kerr assured the press that managing such a loaded roster “isn’t difficult at all” and while the team is still figuring out the best combinations on the court, he is confident that his players will deliver when it matters most.

Curry described what it is like being part of such a strong collective, saying: “It’s been an amazing experience so far. Like, the energy with this group, a lot of guys that have accomplished a lot of things in basketball in their careers and it just seems like we’re just having fun playing the game. And that’s the cool part about what we have in front of us.

“Because you put agendas aside … you put egos — you bring the healthy egos of who you are, but you put aside everything other than just winning. We talk about it every day. And hopefully we can show it when we actually start.”

Tatum, who helped guide the Boston Celtics to the NBA championship title last month, spoke about the challenge of having just three weeks to get acquainted with new teammates ahead of the Olympics.

“You got to get used to playing with 11 new guys. You got to find the balance of being unselfish but still being yourself and being the guy, the reason why they wanted you on this team, you got to be yourself,” said the 26-year-old forward.

“So, figuring out that balance of, you never want to step on anyone’s toes, still got to play the right way and be aggressive in your own way.”

Celtics trio add championship DNA to the team

There are three Celtics players on Team USA — Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White — and they are keen to add to what has already been a successful year for them.

Tatum and Holiday were part of the team that won gold in Tokyo 2020 but this time return to the squad as reigning NBA champions.

A star in his own right, Tatum is ready to take on whichever role he is assigned by Kerr, even if it means coming off the bench.

Kerr will be testing out different starting lineups during the warmup games in Abu Dhabi and London before the team fly to Lille for their Olympics opener against World Cup silver medalists Serbia on July 28.

“Honestly, every USA team I’ve played on, going back to junior basketball, I would always come off the bench. It’s not something to look down upon. There’s so many talented guys and you know I was the second lead scorer in Tokyo — the main objective is for us to win,” said Tatum.

“If I start, if I come off the bench, I know how to impact the game and how to win at the highest level.”

LeBron ‘excited’ to be back in the Middle East

After a brief visit to Dubai in 2022, and a stop in Riyadh last year where he held a clinic with young Saudi basketballers, James is back in the region, ready to play his first game in the Middle East against Australia on Monday.

“I’m excited to be here once again. I spent a little time in Saudi Arabia, I was in Dubai as well, and now being here in Abu Dhabi. I’m looking forward to playing in the game on Monday, playing the game on Wednesday, and seeing the reception that we get for Team USA. I’m super excited. It’s always a treat,” said James.

The 39-year-old Lakers forward is chasing a third Olympic gold medal this summer to go with the ones he won in 2008 and 2012.

As the oldest player on the roster, James believes it is important to take on a mentorship role in the team, together with his fellow veterans.

“Absolutely, it’s always a responsibility that you should hold with honor and being able to give back to the younger generation because they have to keep going when we’re done,” he said.

“So, it’s definitely a responsibility for myself, KD and Steph to be able to just show them the ropes.”

KD still sidelined

The player with the most Olympics experience on the squad is Durant, who helped lead USA to gold in the last three editions of the games.

The Phoenix Suns forward has yet to practice with Team USA, though, as he continues to nurse a calf strain. Kerr said that Durant will not be playing in Monday’s game against Australia but is not too concerned about the injury.

The coach said he has not lined up a possible replacement for Durant, and sounds confident that the 35-year-old will be good to go in France.

“(A back-up plan is) not something we’ve even discussed at this point. Because we feel good that he’s going to be okay, it’s just day to day,” said Kerr.

Topics: basketball NBA Paris Olympics USA LeBron James Stephen Curry

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-backed firm, boosting Saudi sports sector

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-backed firm, boosting Saudi sports sector
Updated 15 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-backed firm, boosting Saudi sports sector

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-backed firm, boosting Saudi sports sector
Updated 15 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sports sector is set for a major boost as ownership of Diriyah Sports Club transfers from the Ministry of Sport to Diriyah Co., a firm owned by the Public Investment Fund.     

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, serving as chairman of the PIF company’s board of directors, has also approved the formation of Diriyah Sports Club’s board, chaired by Prince Khalid bin Saud. Board members include Jerry Inzerillo, Mohammed Al-Khreiji, Ayman Al-Fallaj, and Hamad Al-Bati, according to a statement.  

The moves align with strategic goals to develop and enhance Diriyah as a premier cultural, tourist, entertainment, and sports destination. The initiative also aims to empower the private sector to play a more significant role in the sports field, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals. 

Jerry Inzerill, group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, said: “The decision by the Ministry of Sport to transfer ownership of the Diriyah Sports Club to Diriyah Gate Development Authority will enable the organization to invest in their development, both from a facilities and a talent perspective.”  

He added: “We will be looking at developing a ground-up approach, from enhanced infrastructure to world-class athletic and athlete services, bolstering and growing the player base to enable them to compete at levels that were previously unachievable.”  

Inzerillo further emphasized that this initiative will expand their audience and fan base, encouraging youth and casual players to aspire to higher levels of competition. These efforts align with Vision 2030's goals of promoting wellness, well-being, and inclusive sports participation across all age groups and skill levels. 

Moreover, this initiative is part of the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project, announced by the Crown Prince in June 2023. The project, rolled out in collaboration with the National Privatization Center, aims to accelerate the development of Saudi Arabia’s sports industry by encouraging business sector involvement with clubs.  

Shortly after the project announcement at that time, PIF stated its intention to acquire ownership of Saudi Arabia's four leading football clubs: Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal. 

Founded in 1976, Diriyah Club is gearing up to compete in the Saudi Second Division League for the upcoming 2024/2025 sports season, having been assigned to Group 2 by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. 

Topics: main Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Diriyah Club Diriyah Sports Club

