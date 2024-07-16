You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Tech Coup

What We Are Reading Today: The Tech Coup
Author: Marietje Schaake

Over the past decades, under the cover of “innovation,” technology companies have successfully resisted regulation and have even begun to seize power from governments themselves. Facial recognition firms track citizens for police surveillance. Cryptocurrency has wiped out the personal savings of millions and threatens the stability of the global financial system. 

In “The Tech Coup,” Marietje Schaake offers a behind-the-scenes account of how technology companies crept into nearly every corner of our lives and our governments.

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Data Economy’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Data Economy’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

Authors: ISAAC BALEY AND LAURA VELDKAMP

The most valuable firms in the global economy are valued largely for their data. Amazon, Apple, Google, and others have proven the competitive advantage of a good data set.

And yet despite the growing importance of data as a strategic asset, modern economic theory neglects its role. In this book, Isaac Baley and Laura Veldkamp draw on a range of theoretical frameworks at the research frontier in macroeconomics and finance.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Liquid Empire’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Leon Battista Alberti: Writer and Humanist

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Liquid Empire’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Liquid Empire’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News

Author: COREY ROSS

In the 19th and 20th centuries, a handful of powerful European states controlled more than a third of the land surface of the planet.

These sprawling empires encompassed not only rainforests, deserts, and savannahs but also some of the world’s most magnificent rivers, lakes, marshes, and seas. “Liquid Empire” tells the story of how the waters of the colonial world shaped the history of imperialism, and how this imperial past still haunts us today.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Leon Battista Alberti: Writer and Humanist
What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes

What We Are Reading Today: Leon Battista Alberti: Writer and Humanist

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Leon Battista Alberti: Writer and Humanist

Photo/Supplied
  • McLaughlin begins with what we know of Alberti’s life, comparing the facts laid out in Alberti’s autobiography with the myth created in the 19th century by Burckhardt, before moving on to his extraordinarily wide knowledge of classical texts
Updated 12 July 2024
Arab News

Author: Martin McLaughlin

Leon Battista Alberti (1404–1472) was one of the most prolific and original writers of the Italian Renaissance—a fact often eclipsed by his more celebrated achievements as an art theorist and architect, and by Jacob Burckhardt’s mythologizing of Alberti as a “Renaissance or Universal Man.” In this book, Martin McLaughlin counters this partial perspective on Alberti, considering him more broadly as a writer dedicated to literature and humanism, a major protagonist and experimentalist in the literary scene of early Renaissance Italy. McLaughlin, a noted authority on Alberti, examines all of Alberti’s major works in Latin and the Italian vernacular and analyzes his vast knowledge of classical texts and culture.

McLaughlin begins with what we know of Alberti’s life, comparing the facts laid out in Alberti’s autobiography with the myth created in the 19th century by Burckhardt, before moving on to his extraordinarily wide knowledge of classical texts. He then turns to Alberti’s works, tracing his development as a writer through texts that range from an early comedy in Latin successfully passed off as the work of a fictitious ancient author to later philosophical dialogues written in the Italian vernacular (a revolutionary choice at the time).

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Class Dismissed’ by Anthony Abraham Jack
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Class Dismissed’ by Anthony Abraham Jack

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes

What We Are Reading Today: The Little Book of Black Holes
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News

Authors: Steven S. Gubser & Frans Pretorius

Although Einstein understood that black holes were mathematical solutions to his equations, he never accepted their physical reality — a viewpoint many shared. 

This all changed in the 1960s and 1970s, when a deeper conceptual understanding of black holes developed just as new observations revealed the existence of quasars and X-ray binary star systems, whose mysterious properties could be explained by the presence of black holes.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Class Dismissed’ by Anthony Abraham Jack
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Class Dismissed’ by Anthony Abraham Jack
What We Are Reading Today: On the Art and Craft of Doing Science
books
What We Are Reading Today: On the Art and Craft of Doing Science

