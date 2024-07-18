RISE SCE appoints Richard Arrowsmith as sales director

Amazon.sa has unveiled thousands of incredible deals for its longest Prime Day sale event ever in Saudi Arabia from July 16 until July 21, offering exceptional value exclusively to Prime members.
For the first time, Prime members will enjoy six full days of Prime Day deals and savings across over 30 product categories, including electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon devices. It is not too late to join Prime for only SR16 ($4.2)/month, or SR140/year, and enjoy year-round benefits of membership, such as unlimited free and fast local and international delivery options and access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming.
Prime members in Saudi Arabia will also be able to shop a wider selection of deals across products from Amazon US, UK, and for the first time Amazon Germany, which brings an additional 3 million products to the Amazon.sa Global Store from popular international brands including Samsung, Nivea, PlayStation, Philips, Calvin Klein, and LEGO. Prime Members on Amazon.sa using Mastercard and SNB Mastercard cards for Prime Day Sale orders can enjoy additional discounts.
Abdo Chlala, country manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Prime Day has always been the biggest celebration of Prime and this year we are ensuring our members across the Kingdom get even more value with a full six days of epic deals. This is the biggest celebration of Prime, with thousands of deals across top local and international brands, and more savings with instant bank discounts. Prime members will also enjoy a wider selection of deals via our Amazon.sa Global Store, featuring new selection from Amazon Germany for the first time as well. I encourage our members to explore the range of benefits that aim to make their shopping experience easier and more fun, through one single membership delivering value, savings, convenience, and entertainment for only SR16/month.”
During Prime Day, Prime members can enjoy saving benefits from top local and international brands across different categories, including:
-
Save up to 24 percent on the new Echo Spot, just launched by Amazon in celebration of Prime Day. Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock with a compact, colorful display that makes it easy to see the time, weather, prayer time notifications and song titles from your nightstand.
-
Up to 41 percent on mobile phones from brands including Honor, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola
-
Up to 36 percent on TVs from brands including Samsung and Panasonic
-
Up to 40 percent on laptops from brands including HP, Microsoft and ASUS
-
Up to 10 percent on video gaming from brands including PlayStation, Sony, Microsoft and Razer
-
Up to 23 percent on gaming monitors and gear from brands including ASUS, LG, Thrustmaster, VINNYSEN, SteelSeries and GAMFAMI
-
Up to 50 on vacuum cleaners and carpet cleaners from brands including Bissell, ECOVACS, Roborock, Philips and Eufy
-
Up to 50 percent on coffee machines from brands including Philips and Delonghi
-
Up to 50 percent on cookware sets from brands including Tefal, Korkmaz and Royalford
-
Up to 60 percent on self-care and beauty items from brands including Nivea, Garnier and J&J
-
Up to 60 percent on perfumes from brands including Davidoff and Calvin Klein
-
Up to 60 percent on shoes from brands including New Balance, adidas and Puma
-
Up to 50 percent on watches from brands including Lacoste, Coach and NIBOSI
-
Up to 50 percent on toys including LEGO, Mattel and Barbie Dolls
Additional ways to save this Prime Day:
-
Prime members on Amazon.sa using Mastercard and SNB Mastercard cards for Prime Day Sale orders can enjoy additional discounts for eligible purchases, T&Cs apply.
-
Buy-now, pay-later: Prime members on Amazon.sa can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping during Prime Day with Tabby, offering the convenience of splitting payments into four or six interest-free installments.
-
Bank installments plan: Prime members on Amazon.sa will also be able to enjoy zero percent installment plans on their Prime Day orders from a wide range of banks.
Prime Day deliveries
Fast, free delivery of Prime Day orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s operations network in Saudi Arabia, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, optimized transportation services, dedicated employees, and partners, powering same-day and one-day deliveries to customers. With a strong fulfillment network, over 25 owned and third-party delivery stations, and a network of delivery service partners across Saudi Arabia, the company’s advanced last-mile technology enables the Prime delivery promise to customers in Jeddah, Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Abha, and Dammam.
Get ready for Prime Day
Prime members across the Kingdom can make their Prime Day shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.sa/primeday.