RISE SCE appoints Richard Arrowsmith as sales director

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News
International commercial advisory agency, RISE Sport | Culture | Entertainment (RISE SCE) has named Richard Arrowsmith as its new sales director.

Based in the RISE headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Richard will lead RISE SCE’s growing rights sales team, responsible for delivering commercial revenues for clients across the sport, entertainment and cultural sectors.

RISE SCE is the agency that leads the Saudi Pro League sponsorship.

“We are delighted to have Richard join the team at a time of significant growth for commercial rights sales in our industry and RISE as an agency,” said Dave McCann, Partner, RISE SCE. “He joins with a proven track record in sports, culture, and entertainment rights sales across the Middle East and I have no doubt that he will continue to build on the commercial success RISE has delivered for our clients over the last decade.”

Founded in 2014, RISE SCE creates and implements commercial strategy for rights holders, governing bodies, and governments in the sector. It also boasts a growing brand activation team, creating platforms that deliver measurable return on sponsorship investments.

“We have an excellent team of consultants and brand specialists, as well as a proven commercial team that has delivered financial return for clients across the GCC,” said Richard Arrowsmith. “I am proud to be joining the team and look forward to driving more commercial success stories for RISE and the select group of rights holders that we represent in the market.”

Richard joins RISE SCE from Damac Properties, where he led the commercial program for the Trump International Golf asset in Dubai.

