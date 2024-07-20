You are here

Houthis damage cargo ship in Gulf of Aden as it steps up attacks
Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, delivers a statement in which he claimed an attack on the Lobivia ship, during a pro-Palestinian rally in Sanaa, Yemen July 19, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Houthis damage cargo ship in Gulf of Aden as it steps up attacks
  • Houthis in recent weeks have become more adept at inflicting damage on their targets
Reuters
CAIRO: Yemen’s Houthi militants hit and damaged a Singapore-flagged container ship with two missiles on Friday as they escalate attacks on global shipping over Israel’s war in Gaza.
The overnight assault on the Lobivia cargo ship came as the Iran-aligned Houthis also claimed responsibility for a fiery, long-range aerial drone strike in the center of Tel Aviv that killed one man and wounded four others.
The Houthis in recent weeks have become more adept at inflictingdamage on their targets. In June, the militants struck the Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier with missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat, causing it to sink.
Tutor was the second ship sunk in the Houthi campaign against commercial shipping, which since November has killed at least three sailors and upended global trade by forcing ship owners to avoid the Suez Canal trade shortcut.
“Their capacity, their access to more sophisticated weapons, has only increased over the course of this conflict,” said Gerald Feierstein, director of the Arabian Peninsula Affairs Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree in a television speech on Friday said the group launched the Lobivia strikes, adding that the assault also included drones. The manager of Lobivia did not immediately comment.
Lobivia was in the Gulf of Aden when the missiles struck two areas on its port side, the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said in an incident report.
The ship was located 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden during the attack. All crew are reported safe and the ship was returning to its last port of call, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
“The ship was transiting northeast along the Gulf of Aden when a merchant vessel in the vicinity observed ‘light and blast’ where the ship was located,” British security firm Ambrey said.
The ship appeared to perform evasive maneuvers immediately and switch off her automatic identification system approximately an hour later, Ambrey said.
On Tuesday, the Houthis hit the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Chios Lion with a drone boat, causing damage to the port side that left an oily trail that experts said appeared to be fuel.
Britain and the US have conducted retaliatory strikes since February, shooting down drones and bombing attack sites in Yemen.
That has come at a significant cost, said Feierstein, who was the US Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen from 2010 to 2013 under President Barack Obama.
“We’re basically spending a million dollars every time we shoot down a Radio Shack drone. That’s wearing on the Navy and wearing on our supplies,” he said.

Killing of Gaza girl, 5, may be Israeli war crime: UN experts

Killing of Gaza girl, 5, may be Israeli war crime: UN experts
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Killing of Gaza girl, 5, may be Israeli war crime: UN experts
  • The UN experts said “the absence of proper investigation and accountability” five months after the facts “is deeply troubling and may in itself amount to a violation of the right to life”
AFP

GENEVA: The death of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl whose final appeals for help moved public opinion worldwide, may constitute a war crime, UN experts said on Friday.
“The killing of five-year old Hind Rajab, her family and two paramedics may amount to a war crime,” the experts said in a press statement.
Israeli claims its troops were not in the area at the time were “unacceptable,” they added.
In a statement, the Israeli Embassy in Geneva said that its own army was investigating.
The UN experts said “the absence of proper investigation and accountability” five months after the facts “is deeply troubling and may in itself amount to a violation of the right to life.”
They also referred to “compelling evidence” on where the family’s car was in relation to an Israeli tank “and how it was shot at from very close range using a type of weapon that can only be attributed to the Israeli forces.”
“Audio recordings of calls between Hind and emergency services suggest that she was the only survivor in the car before she was also killed,” the experts added.
The UN experts, while mandated by the Human Rights Council, do not speak in its name.
The Gaza war was triggered by the Oct. 7 attack by militants on southern Israel.
Israel’s military retaliation to wipe out Hamas has killed at least 38,848 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the Health Ministry in Gaza.

 

Jordanian minister, Rwandan ambassador discuss bilateral investment cooperation

Jordanian minister, Rwandan ambassador discuss bilateral investment cooperation
Updated 6 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
Jordanian minister, Rwandan ambassador discuss bilateral investment cooperation
  • Meeting in the wake of King Abdullah’s visit to Rwanda in January
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf met Rwandan Ambassador to Jordan Urujeni Bakuramutsa on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral investment cooperation, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The meeting came following King Abdullah’s visit to Rwanda in January.

Saqqaf spoke of the importance of the Rwandan minister of industry and trade’s visit to Jordan in February, which featured the Jordanian-Rwandan Business Forum and high-level discussions.

Talks between Saqqaf and Bakuramutsa centered on key investment opportunities, indicators, and incentives available under Jordan’s newly implemented Investment Environment Law. Saqqaf also provided the ambassador with an overview of the investment platform invest.jo.

The two officials reviewed Jordan’s advances in its investment climate over the past two years, noting the increased potential for attracting further investment.

Saqqaf highlighted significant opportunities for collaboration, particularly within the trade and investment sectors, and expressed Jordan’s eagerness to strengthen and expand partnerships.

The Jordanian minister called for greater encouragement for Rwandan businesses to explore investment opportunities in Jordan, suggesting that promotional visits could be instrumental in showcasing Jordan’s investment potential.

Bakuramutsa praised the robust bilateral relations between the countries and reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to deepening ties for mutual benefit.

The ambassador also stressed the importance of organizing reciprocal meetings of investors to showcase prominent opportunities in both Jordan and Rwanda.
 

Kyrgyzstan brings back wives, children of Daesh terrorists

Kyrgyzstan brings back wives, children of Daesh terrorists
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
AFP
Kyrgyzstan brings back wives, children of Daesh terrorists
  • More than 500 Kyrgyz citizens have been repatriated since 2021, most of whom need to be rehabilitated before reintegrating into Kyrgyzstan’s officially secular society, according to authorities
AFP

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan repatriated around 20 women and children from Syrian camps on Friday in the Central Asian state’s latest mission to return those stranded by the collapse of Daesh.
Thousands, including from Muslim-majority countries in Central Asia, joined extremist groups like Daesh at the height of the Syrian war from 2013 to 2015.
Many militants and their family members are now held in detention centers or are stuck in displacement camps, often in dire conditions as countries concerned about security threats resist calls for their repatriation.

BACKGROUND

More than 500 Kyrgyz citizens have been repatriated since 2021, most of whom need to be rehabilitated before reintegrating into Kyrgyzstan’s officially secular society.

“On July 19, 2024, another humanitarian mission was carried out to repatriate citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in refugee camps in the northeast of Syria,” Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry said.
“As a result, 22 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic — eight women and 14 children — were safely brought back to their homeland,” it said.
It added that the US, UNICEF, and other international bodies helped carry out the operation.
More than 500 Kyrgyz citizens have been repatriated since 2021, most of whom need to be rehabilitated before reintegrating into Kyrgyzstan’s officially secular society, according to authorities.
The issue of whether to repatriate the families of terrorists is also sensitive in European countries, many of which refuse to let citizens linked to radical groups return.

 

 

Iran can produce fissile material for bomb in ‘one or two weeks’: Blinken

Iran can produce fissile material for bomb in ‘one or two weeks’: Blinken
Updated 31 min 39 sec ago
AFP
Iran can produce fissile material for bomb in 'one or two weeks': Blinken
Updated 31 min 39 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Iran is capable of producing fissile material for use in a nuclear weapon within “one or two weeks,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.
The details on Iran’s capabilities emerged following the recent election of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
He has said he wants to end Iran’s isolation and favors reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers.
Blinken said, however, that “what we’ve seen in the last weeks and months is an Iran that’s actually moving forward” with its nuclear program.
In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, which was designed to regulate Iran’s atomic activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.
Speaking at a security forum in Colorado, Blinken blamed the collapse of the nuclear deal for the acceleration in Iran’s capabilities.
“Instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, (Iran) is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that,” Blinken said.
He added that Iran had not yet developed a nuclear weapon.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said last month that Iran is further expanding its nuclear capacities, with Tehran informing the agency that it was installing more cascades — or series of centrifuges used in enrichment — at nuclear facilities in Natanz and Fordow.
According to the IAEA, Iran is the only non-nuclear weapons state to enrich uranium to the high level of 60 percent — just short of weapons-grade — while it keeps accumulating large uranium stockpiles, enough to build several atomic bombs, the agency says.
Following the US withdrawal, the Islamic republic has gradually broken away from its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.
But the country’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri told CNN earlier this week that Iran remained committed to the accord, known as the JCPOA.
“We are still a member of JCPOA. America has not yet been able to return to the JCPOA, so the goal we are pursuing is the revival of the 2015 agreement,” he said. “We are not looking for a new agreement.”
Bagheri said no one in Iran had talked “about a new agreement. We have an agreement (signed) in 2015.”
Blinken was speaking just days after reports that the US Secret Service had increased security for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump weeks ago, after authorities learned of an alleged Iranian plot to kill him.
Tehran has denied the allegations.

Top UN court says Israel’s settlement policy in occupied territories violates international law

Top UN court says Israel’s settlement policy in occupied territories violates international law
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
AP
Top UN court says Israel's settlement policy in occupied territories violates international law
  • The ruling is expected to have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies
  • Israel has built over 100 settlements, according to anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now
AP

THE HAGUE: The top United Nations court said Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank and east Jerusalem violates international law, as it delivered a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies.
International Court of Justice President Nawaf Salam was expected to take about an hour to read out the full opinion of the panel, which is made up of 15 judges from around the world.
In part of the opinion, he said the panel had found that "the transfer by Israel of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem as well as Israel’s maintenance of their presence, is contrary to article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.” The court also noted with “grave concern” that Israel’s settlement policy has been expanding.
The court also found that Israel's use of natural resources was “inconsistent” with its obligations under international law as an occupying power.
Friday’s hearing comes against the backdrop of Israel’s devastating 10-month military assault on Gaza, which was triggered by the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel. In a separate case, the International Court of Justice is considering a South African claim that Israel’s campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide, a claim that Israel vehemently denies.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek all three areas for an independent state.
Israel considers the West Bank to be disputed territory, whose future should be decided in negotiations, while it has moved population there in settlements to solidify its hold. It has annexed east Jerusalem in a move that is not internationally recognized, while it withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but maintained a blockade of the territory after Hamas took power in 2007. The international community generally considers all three areas to be occupied territory.
At hearings in February, then-Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki accused Israel of apartheid and urged the United Nations’ top court to declare that Israel’s occupation of lands sought by the Palestinians is illegal and must end immediately and unconditionally for any hope for a two-state future to survive.
Israel, which normally considers the United Nations and international tribunals as unfair and biased, did not send a legal team to the hearings. But it submitted written comments, saying that the questions put to the court are prejudiced and “fail to recognize Israel’s right and duty to protect its citizens,” address Israeli security concerns or acknowledge Israel-Palestinian agreements to negotiate issues, including “the permanent status of the territory, security arrangements, settlements, and borders.”
The Palestinians presented arguments in February along with 49 other nations and three international organizations.
Erwin van Veen, a senior research fellow at the Clingendael think tank in The Hague, said that if the court rules that Israel’s policies in the West Bank and east Jerusalem breach international law, that is unlikely to change Israeli policies but it would “isolate Israel further internationally, at least from a legal point of view.”
He said such a ruling would “worsen the case for occupation. It removes any kind of legal, political, philosophical underpinning of the Israeli expansion project.”
It would also strengthen the hand of “those who seek to advocate against it” — such as the grassroots Palestinian-led movement advocating boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel.
He said it also could increase the number of countries that recognize the state of Palestine, in particular in the Western world, following the recent example of Spain and Norway and Ireland.”
It is not the first time the ICJ has been asked to give its legal opinion on Israeli policies. Two decades ago, the court ruled that Israel’s West Bank separation barrier was “contrary to international law.” Israel boycotted those proceedings, saying they were politically motivated.
Israel says the barrier is a security measure. Palestinians say the structure amounts to a massive land grab because it frequently dips into the West Bank.
The U.N. General Assembly voted by a wide margin in December 2022 to ask the world court for the advisory opinion. Israel vehemently opposed the request that was promoted by the Palestinians. Fifty countries abstained from voting.
Israel has built well over 100 settlements, according to the anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now. The West Bank settler population has grown by more than 15% in the past five years to more than 500,000 Israelis, according to a pro-settler group.
Israel also has annexed east Jerusalem and considers the entire city to be its capital. An additional 200,000 Israelis live in settlements built in east Jerusalem that Israel considers to be neighborhoods of its capital. Palestinian residents of the city face systematic discrimination, making it difficult for them to build new homes or expand existing ones.
The international community considers all settlements to be illegal or obstacles to peace since they are built on lands sought by the Palestinians for their state.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government is dominated by settlers and their political supporters. Netanyahu has given his finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, a former settler leader, unprecedented authority over settlement policy. Smotrich has used this position to cement Israel’s control over the West Bank by pushing forward plans to build more settlement homes and to legalize outposts.
Authorities recently approved the appropriation of 12.7 square kilometers (nearly 5 square miles) of land in the Jordan Valley, a strategic piece of land deep inside the West Bank, according to a copy of the order obtained by The Associated Press. Data from Peace Now, the tracking group, indicate it was the largest single appropriation approved since the 1993 Oslo accords at the start of the peace process.

