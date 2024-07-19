You are here

War on Gaza

Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv

Israeli policemen search the scene where an explosion took place in Tel Aviv on July 19, 2024. (AFP)
Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv
Emergency personnel assist people at the site of an explosion amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Tel-Aviv, Israel. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv

Yemen Houthis claim responsibility for drone attack on Tel Aviv
  The army said an initial inquiry showed that the explosion was 'caused by the falling of an aerial target'
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters
TEL AVIV: Yemen’s Houthis military spokesperson said on Friday the group attacked Tel Aviv with a drone and will continue to target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

A statement from the militia, who have carried out dozens of attacks against Red Sea shipping in what they say is an act of solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war, said their “UAV force” attacked “one of the important targets in the occupied Jaffa region, what is now called Israeli Tel Aviv.”

The drone attack killed one man and slightly wounded four others, the Israeli military and emergency services said.
The explosion, which did not trigger air raid alarms, occurred hours after the Israeli military confirmed it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.
“An initial inquiry indicates that the explosion in Tel Aviv was caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated. The incident is under thorough review,” the military said in a statement.
The attack on Tel Aviv is likely to fan fears about further fallout from the Gaza war, as the Houthis and other Iranian proxies side with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
It said air patrols had been increased to protect Israeli airspace but said it had not ordered new civil defense measures, however the mayor of Tel Aviv said the city, Israel’s economic center, had been moved to a state of heightened alert.
A spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi militants, which like Hezbollah are backed by Iran, said the group had attacked Tel Aviv with a drone and would continue to target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.
In a televised speech, spokesperson Yahya Saree called Tel Aviv a primary target “within the range of our weapons.”
Israel’s emergency services said the body of a 50 year-old man was found in an apartment close to the explosion and said the circumstances were being investigated.
Four people were taken to hospital with slight shrapnel injuries and four others were treated for shock. All of them were later released, the hospital said.
Footage from the site showed an apparent impact on a building located close to US embassy premises in Tel Aviv. Broken glass could be seen strewn across the city pavements as crowds of onlookers gathered nearby. The site was sealed off by police tape.
Israeli media said fragments from an drone of a kind widely used by Iranian-backed militia groups in the region had been recovered nearby.
Israel has been exchanging daily missile and artillery fire with Hezbollah along its northern border and in southern Lebanon since the start of the war in Gaza, prompting fears of a wider regional conflict if the situation escalates.
The Houthis have also stepped up attacks against Israel and Western targets, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.
Israel invaded the Gaza Strip following an attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel in October last year.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel

Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
AFP
Tel Aviv blast leaves 1 dead, caused by 'falling aerial target'

Tel Aviv blast leaves 1 dead, caused by ‘falling aerial target’
  Emergency services said the explosion took place around 0015 GMT in a building in the center of the city
  Police and bomb disposal units were deployed to the scene and conducted searches for suspicious objects
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
TEL AVIV: An explosion in Tel Aviv early Friday left one person dead, an Israeli emergency services spokesperson said, with the army saying a falling “aerial target” caused the blast.

Emergency services said the explosion took place around 03:15 am (0015 GMT) in a building in the center of the city. Two people were lightly injured, Zaki Heller of the Magen David Adom medical service said.

An earlier police report had said seven people were injured, but they were mainly in a state of shock, Heller added.

The army said an initial inquiry showed that the explosion was “caused by the falling of an aerial target.”

“No sirens were activated,” it said in a statement, adding that the air force had “increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace.”

A resident of central Tel Aviv said he had been woken by a loud explosion.

“Everything shook,” he said.

Police found a body bearing injuries caused by shrapnel in the building, which is located on the corner of Ben-Yehuda Avenue and Shalom-Aleichem Street, not far from an annex of the US Embassy in Israel, spokesperson Dean Elsdunne said.

“It may have been an aerial explosion... We were very lucky,” said Peretz Amar, a Tel Aviv police commander at the scene, adding an investigation was “ongoing.”

“The police, along with emergency and rescue forces, discovered a man in his 50s in a nearby building who was found dead in his apartment, with shrapnel wounds on his body,” a police statement said.

Another 10 people with minor injuries were taken for medical treatment, it said.

Police and bomb disposal units were deployed to the scene and conducted searches for suspicious objects and additional threats, the statement added.

Residents were urged to “respect safety instructions and not to approach or touch debris or shrapnel that may contain explosives,” it said.

Topics: Tel Aviv

UN court opinion due on occupied Palestinian land

UN court opinion due on occupied Palestinian land
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
AFP
UN court opinion due on occupied Palestinian land

UN court opinion due on occupied Palestinian land
  Any opinion delivered by the International Court of Justice would be non-binding
  But it comes amid mounting concern over Israel's war against Hamas
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
THE HAGUE: The UN’s top court will on Friday hand down its view on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, amid growing international pressure over the war in Gaza.
Any opinion delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) would be non-binding, but it comes amid mounting concern over Israel’s war against Hamas sparked by the group’s brutal October 7 attacks.
A separate high-profile case brought before the court by South Africa alleges that Israel has committed genocidal acts during its Gaza offensive.
Judges will read their findings at 1300 GMT at the opulent Peace Palace in The Hague, the home of the ICJ.
The UN’s General Assembly asked the ICJ in late 2022 to give an “advisory opinion” on the “legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”
The ICJ held a week-long session in February to hear submissions from countries following the request — supported by most countries within the Assembly.
Most speakers too during the hearings called on Israel to end its 57-year occupation. They warned a prolonged occupation posed an “extreme danger” to stability in the Middle East and beyond.
But the United States said Israel should not be legally obliged to withdraw without taking its “very real security needs” into account.
Israel did not take part in the oral hearings.
Instead, it submitted a written contribution in which it described the questions the court had been asked as “prejudicial” and “tendentious.”
The General Assembly has asked the ICJ to consider two questions.
Firstly, the court should examine the legal consequences of what the UN called “the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”
This relates to the “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967” and “measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem.”
In June 1967, Israel crushed some of its Arab neighbors in a six-day war, seizing the West Bank including east Jerusalem from Jordan, the Golan Heights from Syria, and the Gaza Strip and Sinai Peninsula from Egypt.
Israel then began to settle the 70,000 square kilometers (27,000 square miles) of seized Arab territory.
The UN later declared the occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, and Cairo regained Sinai under its 1979 peace deal with Israel.
The ICJ has also been asked to look into the consequences of what it described as Israel’s “adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”
Secondly, the ICJ should advise on how Israel’s actions “affect the legal status of the occupation” and what are the consequences for the UN and other countries.
The ICJ rules in disputes between states. Normally, its judgments are binding although it has little means to enforce them.
In this case however, the opinion it issues will be non-binding, although most advisory opinions are in fact acted upon.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Israel UN ICJ

Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen’s Aden, UKMTO says

Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen’s Aden, UKMTO says
Updated 52 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen's Aden, UKMTO says

Vessel hit by projectiles southeast of Yemen’s Aden, UKMTO says
  All crew are reported safe, UKMTO said in an advisory note
Updated 52 min 47 sec ago
CAIRO: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday that a vessel has been hit by unknown projectiles 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Aden.
All crew are reported safe, UKMTO said in an advisory note. It did not identify the vessel.
Since November, Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group has said its actions are in solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel’s war in Gaza.
Britain and the US have conducted retaliatory strikes since February, shooting down drones and bombing attack sites in Yemen.

Topics: shipping UKMTO

Senior Hezbollah commander among 5 reported dead in Israel strikes on Lebanon

Senior Hezbollah commander among 5 reported dead in Israel strikes on Lebanon
Updated 19 July 2024
AFP
Senior Hezbollah commander among 5 reported dead in Israel strikes on Lebanon

Senior Hezbollah commander among 5 reported dead in Israel strikes on Lebanon
  Hezbollah said two of its members were among the dead, including Ali Jaafar Maatouq, said to be a commander of the elite Al Radwan operational unit
  A separate Israeli strike on Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley killed Mohamad Jbara, a commander of Jamaa Islamiya, a military group close to Hamas
Updated 19 July 2024
BEIRUT: Israeli strikes on Thursday killed at least five people, including the commander of a Hamas-allied group in Lebanon, militant groups and a security source said.
Since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel sparked war in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly targeted militants of Jamaa Islamiya, whose armed wing has launched attacks on Israel from southern Lebanon over the past nine months.
A Lebanese security source said that an Israeli strike on a house near the southern village of Jmaijmeh killed three people and wounded several more.
Hezbollah said two of its members were among the dead, including Ali Jaafar Maatouq. A source close to the Islamist group described him as a commander of its elite Al Radwan operational unit.
The Israeli army confirmed that its air force had "eliminated" Ali Jaafar Maatouq in a strike against "a command centre where Hezbollah terrorists were operating in the Jmaijmeh region".
Hezbollah earlier announced the death of another member in an Israeli raid in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army confirmed that it had killed him "in the Qana area", adding that he had been "involved in numerous attacks against Israel".
The army said it killed another Al Radwan commander in Majdal Selm, near Jmaijmeh, which was not immediately confirmed by Lebanese sources.

Jamaa Islamiya, a military group close to Hamas, said in a statement that its commander Mohamad Jbara had died in a "despicable Zionist raid" in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.
Hamas's armed wing also announced Jbara's death and said he was one of its commanders.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Jbara was killed when an "enemy drone" targeted his vehicle in the village of Ghazze.
The Israeli military said it "eliminated" Jbara in a strike, who was "responsible for carrying out terror attacks and missile launches" against Israel.
Jamaa Islamiya, formed in the 1960s, has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks against Israel, including joint operations with Hamas in Lebanon.
The cross-border violence since October has killed 516 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally. Most of the dead have been fighters, but they have also included at least 104 civilians.
On the Israeli side, 18 soldiers and 13 civilians have been killed, according to authorities.
The violence has raised fears of all-out conflict between the two foes, who last went to war in the summer of 2006.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Israel

US announces $203 million in new aid to war-torn Sudan amid major humanitarian crisis

US announces $203 million in new aid to war-torn Sudan amid major humanitarian crisis
Updated 19 July 2024
AP
US announces $203 million in new aid to war-torn Sudan amid major humanitarian crisis

US announces $203 million in new aid to war-torn Sudan amid major humanitarian crisis
  US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield urges other countries to fulfill their financial pledges to address "the world's worst humanitarian crisis"
  More than 11 million people had been forced to flee their homes since the war between two warlords plunged Sudan into chaos in April 2023
Updated 19 July 2024
UNITED NATIONS: The US ambassador to the United Nations announced nearly $203 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Sudan on Thursday but warned that the money is not a “panacea” and urged other countries to fulfill their financial pledges to address what she called “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.”
World leaders pledged more than $2.1 billion in humanitarian aid for Sudan at a donors conference in Paris in April, but US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said only about a quarter of the promised funds have been received three months later.
The northeastern African country descended into chaos in April 2023 when simmering tensions between the country’s military and a notorious paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in the capital of Khartoum.
The devastating conflict has spread, especially to western Darfur, and has killed more than 14,000 people and wounded 33,000 others, according to the United Nations. It has also created the world’s largest displacement crisis, with more than 11 million people forced to flee their homes.
Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday’s contribution raises total US humanitarian assistance to Sudan to $1.6 billion since September 2023, making the United States Sudan’s largest single donor.
“We hope this new round of aid serves as a call to action for others to follow,” she said.
The ambassador said the additional $203 million will go toward food supplies, shelters, schools and health services, as well as cash assistance to refugees to help pay their rents. The funds also will help neighboring countries, where over 2 million Sudanese refugees have fled, she said.
The US mission to the UN said Thomas-Greenfield briefed UN diplomats on the hunger crisis in Sudan, where a record 25 million people face acute food insecurity and 755,000 people face famine in the coming months, according toa recent report by the UN global network monitoring the threat of famine.
Human rights experts working for the United Nations said both sides have used food and starvation as a weapon of war.
Thomas-Greenfield recalled her visit to a hospital in Chad run by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders: “Children were so weak they lacked the energy to even cry.”
Global humanitarian aid organization Mercy Corps recently estimated that nine in 10 children suffer from life-threatening malnutrition in central Darfur, where the World Food Program has delivered aid in recent months after facing challenges negotiating access with armed groups.
Thomas-Greenfield said the US will continue diplomatic efforts to hold perpetrators of the violence accountable and reach a peace agreement between the warring parties.
Last week, representatives of the two sides arrived in Geneva for separate talks with the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, about protecting civilians through possible local ceasefires.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Thursday that Lamamra and his team have continued engaging separately with each of the delegations throughout this week on humanitarian assistance and protection of civilians. He said the talks are expected to conclude Friday.
They marked the second attempt at deescalation after talks in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah broke down at the end of last year.

Topics: sudan crisis Sudan Linda Thomas-Greenfield Mercy Corps

