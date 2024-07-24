Twisted Minds best Saudi team during PUBG Mobile ‘survival stage’

Jeddah: Mohammed Daouda Tolo, hailing from Riyadh’s Al-Uraija district, has secured a spot at the Paris Olympics following a stellar shot put performance that shattered the Asian record.
Tolo’s performance at the World Athletics Continental Tour Madrid Meeting in June met the Olympic qualifying standard with a throw of 21.80 meters.
Now, the formidable Saudi athlete, known affectionately as the “Big Man,” is set to compete among the world’s elite in the men’s shot put event on Aug. 2, aiming to advance to the Olympic final on Aug. 3.
Emerging as one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising talents, Tolo began his athletics journey at the Green Sports Hall as a member of Al-Hala Fitness Center in 2020. He now represents Al-Hilal club.
His rise to prominence culminated in a silver medal at the Asian Games in October 2023, where he not only secured victory, but also established a new Asian record, surpassing India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor by 3 cm.
The 23-year-old has competed in various tournaments, including the Gulf Games, Islamic Games, Arab Championship and the Asian Championship in Thailand, with each competition contributing to his growth and development.
Speaking to Arab News from the Saudi athletes training camp in Normandy, France, ahead of his Olympic debut, Tolo expressed his determination to triumph at the Paris Olympics.
“I have to prove to myself that I deserve to be at such an international event and face off against big names,” he said. Although this will be his first time at the Olympics, Tolo is eager and prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead.
For athletes worldwide, taking part in the Olympics represents a pinnacle achievement.
“I am honored to be a part of the Saudi team (on this global stage),” Tolo added. “I’m happy that my hard work has paid off and I made it to the Saudi squad for the Paris Olympics. This opportunity makes me work even harder to contribute to our team’s success. I look forward to making my country proud.”
Reflecting proudly on his national identity, Tolo highlighted his gratitude for the support from the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi.
As preparations intensify, Tolo acknowledges the challenges ahead but remains undeterred in his pursuit of Olympic glory.
Securing a medal will not be easy, he said, adding that challenges are what drive him. “I’m going to put my hand up again and challenge for a medal.”
With unwavering determination and the support of the Kingdom behind him, Tolo is poised to leave his mark on the Paris Olympics, embodying the spirit of Saudi athletics on the world stage.