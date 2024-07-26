You are here

4 rockets hit Iraq’s air base housing US-led coalition forces

4 rockets hit Iraq’s air base housing US-led coalition forces
This photo taken in 2020 shows a view inside Ain al-Asad military airbase housing US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
4 rockets hit Iraq’s air base housing US-led coalition forces

4 rockets hit Iraq’s air base housing US-led coalition forces
  • The attack came 2 days after a military summit in Washington where Iraqi and US officials discussed winding down the coalition’s work
  • US-led coalition forces came to Iraq a a decade ago to fight Daesh militants as they stormed across Iraq and Syria
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
ANBAR, Iraq: Four Katyusha rockets were launched at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base that houses US-led coalition forces late on Thursday, two security sources said, with no immediate confirmation of any casualties or damage.
The sources said two rockets hit inside the base and two struck its perimeter. A coalition spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The attack came two days after a military summit in Washington where Iraqi and US officials discussed winding down the coalition’s work a decade after it was formed to fight Daesh militants as they stormed across Iraq and Syria.
No major announcement was made at the end of the talks, though US and Iraqi sources say an announcement that it will begin to gradually wind down is likely in the coming weeks.
Iran-aligned Iraqi political and military factions have pressured the country’s government to quickly draw down the coalition’s work and say they want all 2,500 troops deployed by the country’s one-time occupier to leave.
Washington and the Iraqi government say they want to transition to a bilateral security relationship that would likely see some troops remain in an advisory role.
US-led forces invaded Iraq in 2003, toppled former leader Saddam Hussein and then withdrew in 2011, only to return in 2014 to fight Daesh at the head of the coalition.
Iran-backed Iraqi armed factions have targeted bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria dozens of times since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, though there have only been a handful of attacks since February, when a truce took hold.
 

Topics: Iraq Iran proxies

One killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon as fears of escalation grow

One killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon as fears of escalation grow
Updated 51 min 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
One killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon as fears of escalation grow

One killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon as fears of escalation grow
  • UN secretary-general ‘profoundly concerned,’ says conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, ‘poses grave threat to stability of Lebanon, Israel and the region’
  • He calls on both sides to take action ‘to avoid further suffering and the risk of a wider, devastating conflagration’
Updated 51 min 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: One person was killed and two wounded by an Israeli military attack on the Lebanese border village of Rab Al-Thalathin on Thursday, amid growing concerns about the escalation of the conflict between Hezbollah and the Israel.

Hezbollah said it launched anti-aircraft missiles after Israeli warplanes entered Lebanese airspace in the south, forcing them to retreat.

It came as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his report on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 between Feb. 21 and June 20 this year, warned against “the expansion of a destructive war on both sides of the Blue Line.”

Resolution 1701, which was adopted in 2006 with the aim of ending the war that year between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for an end to hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah.

In his latest report, Guterres highlighted the continuing confrontations in southern Lebanon and said he “remains profoundly concerned by the repeated breaches of the cessation of hostilities across the Blue Line since Oct. 8, 2023.”

He warned that “the cycle of escalation between Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups in Lebanon and the Israel Defense Forces severely affects the civilian populations on both sides of the Blue Line and poses a grave threat to the stability of Lebanon, Israel and the region,” and that the “intensification and geographical expansion of the exchanges of fire, coupled with increasingly bellicose rhetoric and threats of an all-out war, are deeply alarming.”

The UN chief called on both sides to “urgently recommit to the full implementation of Resolution 1701, return immediately to a cessation of hostilities and avail themselves of all diplomatic channels, including the UN’s good offices, to avoid further suffering and the risk of a wider, devastating conflagration.”

Noting that “exchanges of fire demonstrate the possession of weapons outside the authority of the state … by Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups, in violation of Resolution 1701,” he urged the Lebanese government to take all actions “necessary to ensure there will be no weapons or authority in Lebanon other than those of the Lebanese state, including through the full implementation of” existing agreements and UN resolutions that “require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon.”

Guterres again condemned “all violations of Lebanese sovereignty from Israel” and called on Israeli authorities “to cease all overflights of Lebanese territory.”

He also called on Lebanon’s political leaders to take “resolute steps toward the election of a president to address pressing political, economic and security exigencies facing the country.”

The office of president has been vacant since October 2022, when Michel Aoun’s term ended, as political factions in the country have been unable to agree on a successor.

Guterres also said the ability of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon “to implement its operational activities as mandated is more critical than ever,” but warned that restrictions on the force’s freedom of movement continue to be of “great concern.” He called on the Lebanese government "to address any such incidents.”

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery fired on the outskirts of the village of Kfarchouba on Thursday morning while civil defense members were trying to extinguish a fire caused by an earlier attack on the area at dawn. No one was injured but civil defense teams had to halt their fire-fighting efforts. An Israeli combat drone launched a guided missile that targeted the same area.

The outskirts of Aitaroun also came under artillery attack, which caused fires, as did areas around the town of Naqoura. And Israeli forces targeted areas around the town of Mays Al-Jabal with incendiary phosphorus bombs. Though such weapons are not banned under international humanitarian law, conventions heavily restrict their use in populated civilian areas.

Also on Thursday, Hezbollah said it attacked and hit a building used by Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement in response to an attack on Kfarhamam on Wednesday. The group said it also targeted military buildings in Shtula, a target in Hanita, and “espionage equipment at the Birkat Risha site … leading to its destruction.”

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said forces carried out raids against “Hezbollah targets and targeted military buildings.”

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Antonio Guterres

US not seen a detailed post-war plan from Israel: Gen. Brown

Israeli mobile artillery units stand near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Israel, July 25
Israeli mobile artillery units stand near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Israel, July 25
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters
US not seen a detailed post-war plan from Israel: Gen. Brown

Israeli mobile artillery units stand near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Israel, July 25
  • “There’s not a lot of detail that I’ve been able to see from a plan from them,” Brown told a Pentagon press conference
  • For months, Washington has repeatedly urged Israel to craft a realistic post-war plan for Gaza
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The top US general said on Thursday Israel still has not shared much of its “day after” planning for Gaza once the war with Hamas ends.
The remarks by Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, followed a speech to Congress on Wednesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that sketched only a vague outline for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza.
“There’s not a lot of detail that I’ve been able to see from a plan from them,” Brown told a Pentagon press conference. “This is something that we’ll continue to work with them on.”
For months, Washington has repeatedly urged Israel to craft a realistic post-war plan for Gaza and warned that the absence of it could trigger lawlessness and chaos as well as a comeback by Hamas in the Palestinian territory.
“As far as the day after, we have talked to the Israelis about this, how to make a transition. We’ve talked to them a number of times,” Brown said.
Palestinians have previously said only an end to Israeli occupation and the creation of a Palestinian state will bring peace.
But in his speech to Congress, Netanyahu made no mention of creating a pathway to Palestinian statehood following the war in Gaza. That is something he and his far-right coalition partners have staunchly opposed even as the Biden administration has pushed Israel to give ground on the issue.
Netanyahu stopped short of ruling out a role for the West Bank-led Palestinian Authority, whose place in a future two-state solution is favored by the Biden administration but opposed by Netanyahu’s coalition partners.
Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2006 after Israeli soldiers and settlers withdrew in 2005. Israel controls access to Gaza.
Israel’s war has devastated the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 39,000 of its residents, according to Gaza health officials. Hamas fighters triggered the war on Oct. 7 by storming into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 captives, according to Israeli tallies.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel US

Sudan’s agriculture minister says there is no famine in the country

Sudan’s agriculture minister says there is no famine in the country
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters
Sudan’s agriculture minister says there is no famine in the country

Sudan’s agriculture minister says there is no famine in the country
  • Sudan has become the world's worst hunger crisis since the outbreak of a war
  • "755,000 citizens are not a significant percentage compared to the total population ... they cannot call that famine," said Abubakr al-Bushra
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters

CAIRO/DUBAI: Sudan’s agriculture minister said there is no famine in the country and cast doubt on UN-backed data that 755,000 are experiencing catastrophic hunger, rejecting the idea of aid agencies overriding cross-border delivery restrictions.
Sudan has become the world’s worst hunger crisis since the outbreak of a war between the Sudanese army, whose head is also Sudan’s head of state, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who have taken over wide swathes of the country.
“755,000 citizens are not a significant percentage compared to the total population ... they cannot call that famine,” said Abubakr Al-Bushra, in a news conference in Port Sudan, the country’s de facto capital.
Sudan has a population of 50 million.
The army has blocked aid and commerce from entering RSF-controlled areas, while supplies that reach those areas are expensive and frequently stolen, often by RSF soldiers, residents and aid agencies say.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an initiative of UN agencies, regional bodies and aid groups, had in late June said that while half the population were experiencing acute hunger, there were 14 spots across the country at risk of famine.
Famine can be declared if at least 20 percent of the population in an area experience catastrophic hunger, and thresholds on child malnutrition and death from starvation are met
Al-Bushra cast doubt on experts’ ability to measure data in RSF-controlled areas, and said the malnutrition indicators had not yet been determined.
Following the IPC data, an independent committee could declare a famine, potentially triggering Security Council orders overriding army restrictions on which crossings could be used for aid deliveries.
Al-Bushra said the government rejected such orders.
“We reject the opening of our borders by force because that could open the borders with opposing states, borders that the militia controls,” he said, while another official cast such a move as part of a conspiracy against the country.
Aid agencies say Al-Tina, the only crossing authorized by the government into the Darfur region, where most of the famine-risk hotspots are, is inaccessible due to rains. The army says that Adre, the crossing into West Darfur that aid agencies are asking to access, has been used to supply the RSF with weapons.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Abubakr al-Bushra

Netanyahu, Biden meet for tense Gaza ceasefire talks

Netanyahu, Biden meet for tense Gaza ceasefire talks
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP
Netanyahu, Biden meet for tense Gaza ceasefire talks

Netanyahu, Biden meet for tense Gaza ceasefire talks
  • Relations between Biden, Netanyahu strained over Israel’s conduct in war sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks
  • Israeli PM to meet Republican contender Donald Trump on Friday in Florida
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON DC: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he was ready to work with Joe Biden for the rest of his presidency, as the two leaders met for the first time at the White House for talks on a Gaza ceasefire.
“I want to thank you for the 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said after they shook hands in the historic setting of the Oval Office.
“And I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead.”
Biden stunned the world Sunday when he announced that he was bowing out of the US presidential election, with Vice President Kamala Harris now set to be the Democratic Party’s candidate.
Netanyahu will also meet Harris separately at the White House, in a reflection of the new political reality that will see Biden as a lame duck president for his remaining six months in office.
The Harris meeting comes amid speculation that if she wins in November it could herald a tougher approach on Israel’s war in Gaza.
Relations between Biden and Netanyahu are tense over Israel’s conduct in the war sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks, but the US president has continued strong military and political support.
They have met just three times during his presidency, once in September last year in New York, and then when Biden traveled to Israel after the attacks and hugged Netanyahu on the airport tarmac at Tel Aviv.
The meetings come after Netanyahu vowed “total victory” against Hamas in a fiery speech Wednesday to the US Congress.
Biden and Netanyahu will later meet the families of US hostages held in Gaza.
The White House was surrounded by metal barriers and a heavy police presence, after rowdy protests broke out near the Capitol following Netanyahu’s speech.
Harris on Thursday condemned the “despicable” and “unpatriotic” burning of an American flag by protesters, after attempts by Donald Trump’s Republicans to paint Democrats as pro-Hamas.
In a primetime speech explaining his decision on Sunday to bow out of the US presidential election, Biden made clear that resolving the conflict would remain a top priority.
“I’m going to keep working to end the war on Gaza, bring home all the hostages to bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war,” the US president said.
A senior US administration official said Wednesday that negotiations on a Gaza deal were in the “closing stages” and that Biden would try to close some “final gaps” with Netanyahu.
Harris has previously been more outspoken about Israel’s conduct of the war, prompting speculation she will shift her policy as presidential nominee.
The US official said there was “no daylight between the president and vice president,” who will meet Netanyahu at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT).
Netanyahu will meet Republican contender Donald Trump on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
The ex-president on Thursday morning urged Israel to quickly “finish up” its war in Gaza, warning its global image was being tarnished.
Biden has offered Israel steadfast support since October 7.
But the US president has been increasingly critical of Israel over the Palestinian death toll in its offensive in Gaza, and criticized restrictions on the amount of aid getting through to the territory, much of which has been reduced to rubble.
The Hamas attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 111 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including 39 who the military says are dead.
More than 39,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip since the war began, according to data provided by the health ministry of Hamas-run Gaza, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
According to the Israeli military 327 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza military campaign since the start of the ground offensive on October 27.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine US Gaza Hamas Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu US President Joe Biden

Iran releases cargo of oil tanker St. Nikolas, shipping source says

The vessel, M/T St. Nikolas, was laden with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkiye when it was seized. (File)
The vessel, M/T St. Nikolas, was laden with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkiye when it was seized. (File)
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters
Iran releases cargo of oil tanker St. Nikolas, shipping source says

The vessel, M/T St. Nikolas, was laden with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkiye when it was seized. (File)
  • The cargo was transferred onto the Turkiye-flagged tanker T. Semahat earlier this week via a ship-to-ship transfer near Iran’s Larak Island
  • Iran seized the tanker in January in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its oil by the US
Updated 25 July 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: Iran has released the oil cargo of a Greek-owned, Marshall-Islands-flagged tanker it seized in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year, a shipping source told Reuters on Thursday.
The vessel, M/T St. Nikolas, is still being held by Iran, the source added. It was laden with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkiye when it was seized.
“The cargo was released earlier this week after negotiations,” the source said.
The cargo was transferred onto the Turkiye-flagged tanker T. Semahat earlier this week via a ship-to-ship transfer near Iran’s Larak Island, said Claire Jungman, chief of staff at US advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, which tracks Iran-related tanker traffic via satellite data.
T.Semahat’s Turkiye-based operator Ditas, which is majority-owned by Turkish refiner Tupras, was not immediately available for comment.
The vessel had the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates as its destination and was sailing away from Iran on Thursday, LSEG shipping data showed.
LSEG data also showed T.Semahat had reached Larak Island earlier on July 21 and left that area close to being fully loaded with oil.
Iran seized the tanker in January in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its oil by the US, Iranian state media had reported at the time.
Iran’s foreign and oil ministries were not immediately available to comment.

Topics: Iran oil tanker Gulf of Oman M/T St. Nikolas Turkiye Iraq

