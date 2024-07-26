You are here

  • Home
  • Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics
Suni Lee of the US practices during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics Thursday in Paris. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3b8p

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics
  • The apparatus finals consist of the eight highest scoring gymnasts on each device (again with a maximum two per country)
  • The supreme test of a gymnast’s artistry, ability, athleticism, and bravery — blink and you miss the five or six seconds of high drama
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Don’t know your pommel horse from your uneven bars?

AFP Sport takes a look at the ins and outs of the artistic gymnastics competition which springs into life at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The men compete on six apparatus: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal/high bar.

It’s four for women: vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.

The competition at Bercy Arena from Saturday to Aug. 5 is split into four phases: qualifications, team final, all-around final, and apparatus finals.

In this weekend’s qualifying, gymnasts compete as part of their country’s team or as individuals with results used to qualify gymnasts for the team final, the all-around and the apparatus finals.

Team results are based on the three highest scoring gymnasts on each apparatus.

The eight highest scoring countries secure their tickets to the team final, held over all the apparatus.

The top 24 qualifiers (maximum two per country) face off for the all-around title held over all apparatus again and regarded as gymnastics’ blue riband event.

The apparatus finals consist of the eight highest scoring gymnasts on each device (again with a maximum two per country).

Identical for both men and women — magic on a 12m x 12m mat, performing inch perfect tumbles across the diagonal with music only for the women.

The men’s equivalent to the women’s balance beam — placing the emphasis on core and shoulder strength as only the hands are allowed to touch the foam and leather-clad horse and two handles.

A ‘mere’ 5.75m off the ground, gymnasts need a helping hand from their coaches to clasp on to them. A moment of stillness is followed by a demonstration of strength and control like the iron cross: this is when the gymnast holds himself still, with arms outstretched horizontally, legs pointing downward, every sinew straining.

The supreme test of a gymnast’s artistry, ability, athleticism, and bravery — blink and you miss the five or six seconds of high drama. The men’s vaulting table is 10cm higher than the women’s. Watch out for American superstar Simone Biles, who nailed her spectacular signature Biles II Yurchenko double pike vault in training on Thursday.

Controlled movements swinging above and below the bars positioned at roughly head height and a shoulder width apart — a glue-like landing is what the beady-eyed judges will be looking for.

Or high bar is what is says on the tin — scarily high at around 2.78m off the ground. The solitary metal bar — uneven and parallel bars in contrast are made of fiberglass with a wood coating — is smaller in diameter to parallel bars and triggers gasps from the fans as the gymnast builds up to somersaults above the bar — hopefully to catch hold of it afterwards.

This apparatus is only for women gymnasts and comprises two bars of different heights and widths to allow the gymnast to seemingly swing from bar to bar. The high bar is 2.5m (8.2ft) off the ground, the low bar 1.7m. Watch out for Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour, who boasts the most complex uneven bar routine as she seeks to become the African continent’s first gymnastics Olympic medallist.

The original concept came from the ‘grandfather of gymnastics’ — Johann Guts Muth — an early 19th century German physical education professor. Olga Korbut stunned fans at the 1972 Munich Olympics with the first ever backflip. At only 10cm wide it requires pinpoint accuracy and nerves of steel. The rectangular beam provides women gymnasts with a supreme test of balance, tumbling, jumps and leaps, while at the same time trying not to hit the deck.

Saturday, July 27 — Men’s qualification

Sunday, July 28 — Women’s qualification

Monday, July 29 — Men’s team final

Tuesday, July 30 — Women’s team final

Wednesday, July 31 — Men’s all-around final

Thursday, Aug. 1 — Women’s all-around final

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Men’s floor exercise final; Women’s vault final; Men’s pommel horse final

Sunday, Aug. 4 — Men’s rings final; Women’s uneven bars final; Men’s vault final

Monday, Aug. 5 — Men’s parallel bars final; Women’s balance beam final; Men’s horizontal bar final; Women’s floor exercise final

Topics: Paris Olympics gymnastics

Related

US gymnastics great Biles aims to lock up Paris berth at US Olympic trials
Sport
US gymnastics great Biles aims to lock up Paris berth at US Olympic trials
Indonesia’s first Olympic gymnast encourages others to ‘dream higher’
Sport
Indonesia’s first Olympic gymnast encourages others to ‘dream higher’

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony
Updated 53 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony
  • Olympics opening ceremony begins Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) with a wildly ambitious parade on the river Seine
  • The center of Paris is set to be locked down by 45,000 police and gendarmes, 10,000 soldiers, and around 22,000 private security guards
Updated 53 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: “It’s going to be a beautiful success,” says Claudine Vacelet confidently of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, before pausing. “Well, with the security issues, I suppose we’ll only see whether it’s a success at the end.”
After years of planning, the Olympic spotlight is set to finally fall on the French capital on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), when a wildly ambitious opening parade on the river Seine begins.
Vacelet, 77, a retired orthodontist from southwest Paris, is like many residents who are confident about the artistic flair and ability of France to put on a memorable show, but are also slightly anxious about the outcome.
“But then there are always security issues nowadays. It’s the world we live in,” she sighed.
The center of Paris is set to be locked down by 45,000 police and gendarmes, 10,000 soldiers, and around 22,000 private security guards on Friday evening.
The sound of helicopters, sirens, and the ever-present sight of police officers in recent days has given the impression of a capital under siege, hinting at unseen threats in a city that has known numerous attacks over the past decade.
“I hope the games will go well, but I am a bit worried because the world is on fire right now,” Sonia Jacob, a 42-year-old mother of three, told AFP in the northeastern 20th district.

The security measures and the vast scale of the opening ceremony — nearly 7,000 athletes will sail six kilometers (four miles) down the Seine — have tested the patience and tolerance of many locals.
Most of the bridges and the river banks have been out of bounds for a week and more than 40,000 metal barriers erected along the sailing route have left some residents feeling like they are living behind bars in a zoo.
Restaurants and shop owners are complaining about the impact on their businesses. The city’s famously grumpy taxi drivers are on the verge of despair about the traffic and a lack of customers.
And in wealthy areas, many residents let their feelings about the Games known weeks ago by leaving town for holidays.
“It’s hard for Parisians at the moment. Crossing the city is a real nightmare,” Jaime Castellanos, a 67-year-old painter, told AFP as he finished his shopping in southwest Paris, a short walk from the Seine.
“But in terms of the image of France, I think it’ll be positive.”

There are gathering signs that after all the grumbling and the complaining this year, all the suspense and performance anxiety ahead of the start, that the city might finally be getting ready to party.
Organizers have constantly stressed that pre-Olympics discontent is predictable and customary.
It was the same for the Games in Sydney in 2000 and in London in 2012, they say — both of which are now fondly remembered by locals there.
Emelie Harvey, a 26-year-old who works as a florist in the 15th district of the capital, said she was indifferent about the Games until the torch relay came past her boutique at the start of the month.
“You can feel there’s excitement building. People love criticizing the country, complaining, but I think we’re going to make it a success,” she told AFP.
“For us young people, it’s the first time we’ve had a major sports event like this.”
Jeanne Farret, a 47-year-old French teacher, said she had become accustomed to living with the threat of attacks and would not let it spoil her enjoyment.
“I’m definitely concerned about the risk of terrorism, but no more so than in the past ten years or so,” she said.
In a TV interview this week, President Emmanuel Macron urged Parisians to stay upbeat.
“All of us will see from Friday why it was worth the bother,” he promised.
 

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics

Related

Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics
World
Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics
Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister
Sport
Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
Follow

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas
Updated 26 July 2024
AP

LAS VEGAS: Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend.
Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) will put the WBC, WBA and WBO versions of the 168-pound title on the line in the bout at T-Mobile Arena, which will be available by pay-per-view on Prime Video.
The Mexican superstar has had a number of his biggest bouts around his country’s holiday, including all three of his fights against Gennady Golovkin.
Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) won his first 16 pro fights by first-round knockout, though hadn’t shown the same explosive power since moving up in weight until stopping Padraig McCrory in February in his most recent bout.
The New York native who represents Puerto Rico is ranked No. 1 by the WBA at 168 pounds.
Erislandy Lara will defend his WBA middleweight title against Danny Garcia, a former champion at 140 and 147 pounds, in the co-main event.

Topics: Canelo Alvarez

Related

Canelo Alvarez puts unified belts on line against Charlo in ‘hometown’ match
Sport
Canelo Alvarez puts unified belts on line against Charlo in ‘hometown’ match
Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico
Sport
Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico

Historic French club Bordeaux to become amateur after bankruptcy

Historic French club Bordeaux to become amateur after bankruptcy
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Historic French club Bordeaux to become amateur after bankruptcy

Historic French club Bordeaux to become amateur after bankruptcy
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

BORDEAUX: Former French Ligue 1 champions Bordeaux on Thursday said they will become an amateur club for the first time in almost 90 years after filing for bankruptcy.

They had announced earlier in the week that they would accept their relegation to the third-tier Championnat National by French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG.

Bordeaux, based in France’s south-west, won the last of their six top flight titles in 2009.

They first turned professional in 1937.

The club needs to find 40 million euros ($43.6 million) to balance their books and had been in talks with the owners of Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), before the American investors pulled out of negotiations earlier this month.

“On Tuesday, the club filed for bankruptcy with Bordeaux’s commercial court, to be able to begin necessary restructuring,” they said in a statement.

“The club had to give up asking to maintain its professional status” as it risked “heavy sanctions” if it presented a recovery plan to the DNCG that did not reflect its future financial reality.

Bordeaux were relegated to Ligue 2 in 2022, just 12 years after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

The town’s mayor slammed the decision by Bordeaux’s controversial owner Gerard Lopez, who has invested 60 million euros into the club since 2021.

“I’ve learnt with consternation the sudden and personal decision made by Gerard Lopez,” Pierre Hurmic told AFP.

“It confirms the risky management that has led our club in the space of three years from the elite Ligue 1 to the amateur level,” he added.

A host of well know players — past and present — have played for Bordeaux including World Cup winners Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu and Christophe Dugarry, as well as Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I feel extremely sick like everyone who loves the club,” 1998 World Cup winner Lizarazu said on Instagram.

“What’s happing is unfortunately the result of disastrous football and financial management for many years,” he added.

One consequence to the move is that the club’s academy will close and a host of professional players will leave the outfit.

The new Championnat National season begins on August 16 with Bordeaux expected to play at their 42,000-capacity Matmut Atlantique home, France’s sixth biggest stadium, for the campaign.

Topics: Bordeaux

Related

PSG win the French Cup and the double in Kylian Mbappe’s last game
Football
PSG win the French Cup and the double in Kylian Mbappe’s last game
Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash before game
Football
Violence mars French Cup final as Lyon and PSG ultras clash before game

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal has suffered a thigh injury to put his participation at the Paris Olympics in doubt, his coach Carlos Moya said on Thursday.

The 14-time French Open champion is scheduled to play in the singles and in the men’s doubles alongside rising star and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros.

“He had some discomfort yesterday (Wednesday) morning,” Moya told Spanish radio.

“In the afternoon he was more limited and before it got worse he decided to stop.”

The 38-year-old Nadal did not train on Thursday, which Moya said was “the most responsible thing to do.”

“Don’t force it at the moment and see if he recovers well,” he added. “We will see what condition he’s in tomorrow and Saturday.”

Nadal returned to tennis this year after a lengthy absence with a hip injury, reaching his first ATP final since winning the 2022 French Open in Bastad last weekend before losing to Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

He is scheduled to face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the singles first round on Sunday, the day after partnering Alcaraz in the doubles.

If Nadal defeats Fucsovics, he would set up a possible second-round meeting with old rival Novak Djokovic.

“I can’t guarantee anything, neither that he won’t play or he will play,” said Moya. “At the moment he needs to rest, undergo treatment.

“He is obviously very excited to play these Olympics. It has been something marked on his calendar for years.

“He is a born competitor and wants to play singles and doubles. He’s very excited about the doubles with Alcaraz. It will be the first time they have played together and it will be something historic for Spanish tennis.”

Nadal is a two-time Olympic champion, having won singles gold in Beijing in 2008, and doubles gold at the 2016 Rio Games alongside Marc Lopez.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Paris Olympics 2024

Related

Nadal ‘not comfortable’ ahead of Olympics bid
Tennis
Nadal ‘not comfortable’ ahead of Olympics bid
Nadal defeated in first tour final in two years
Tennis
Nadal defeated in first tour final in two years

Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister

Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister

Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister
  • “We need to remind the world that Ukraine exists, is fighting, and is capable of winning,” Bidnyi said
  • Ukraine won 19 medals in Tokyo in 2021, but Bidnyi says under the vastly different circumstances this year there was a different bar to be set
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Ukrainian Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi says “the Russians wanted his country to cease to exist” but instead over two years on from the invasion, “the opposite has happened” at the Paris Olympics.
“Ukrainians are here, Ukraine is participating in the Olympic Games,” he said on the eve of the opening ceremony.
Bidnyi, who replaced Vadym Gutzeit as sports minister last November, said sport’s greatest show spread over a fortnight in Paris — and televised around the globe — would for Ukraine “primarily be a big screen to the world.”
Despite heavily disrupted preparations, with some athletes leaving Ukraine, others being killed and training facilities destroyed since Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, Ukraine is still sending a 143-strong team to Paris.
“We need to remind the world that Ukraine exists, is fighting, and is capable of winning,” Bidnyi told AFP by email on Thursday.
“Under the coordination of the Office of the President of Ukraine, we plan a large campaign to best explain that the very fact we perform under the Ukrainian flag in Paris is a great display of willpower.”
Ukraine won 19 medals in Tokyo in 2021, but Bidnyi says under the vastly different circumstances this year there was a different bar to be set.
“We believe in every Ukrainian athlete and wish to win all the medals,” said the 44-year-old body builder.
“But the truth is broader — every Ukrainian athlete at the Olympic Games is a hero who is already a winner.
“At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, few believed we would stand.
“But we did, Ukrainian defenders stopped the Kremlin’s onslaught.”
Bidnyi said he could not be prouder that the athletes had managed to remain focused enough to qualify for Paris in their respective sports.
“Ukrainian athletes have proudly overcome the incredible hardships brought about by the Russian war,” he said.
“The killing of loved ones, the destruction of homes and stadiums, endless relocations — these are challenges that all Ukrainians, particularly athletes, constantly face.”
Ukrainian athletes, coaches and the country’s sporting infrastructure have not been spared from the destruction wreaked by Russia since their forces invaded in February 2022.
Ukraine co-hosted the European football championships as recently as 2012.
“Sports infrastructure has suffered significant losses — that’s true,” he said.
“The Russians damaged and destroyed more than 500 sports facilities, including 15 Olympic training bases across the country.
“But we can rebuild the sports infrastructure. However, we will never be able to bring back the killed athletes.”
Bidnyi said he dreads waking up to receive new figures about dead and wounded athletes and coaches.
“Every morning, I receive an SMS with updates on how many Ukrainian athletes and coaches the Russians have killed,” he said.
“Almost every day, this number increases. As of now, the Russians have killed 488 Ukrainian athletes and coaches.
“Among them are dozens of world and European champions, participants of previous Olympic Games, who should have been in Paris now but were killed by Russia.”
Those who have made it through to Paris have done so in the most trying of circumstances, says Bidnyi.
“Ukrainian rower Anastasia Rybychok lost her home and training base in Kherson,” he said.
“They were first bombed by the Russians and then flooded after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station.
“Because of Russian terror, we experience power outages. Our athletes have to train in gyms without air conditioning or ventilation simply because there is no electricity.
“Many Ukrainian athletes have lost loved ones due to the war.”
Bidnyi says he is delighted that under constant pressure from his office and others the International Olympic Committee have vastly restricted the number of Russians and Belarusians competing in Paris and ordered them to compete under a neutral flag. They are banned from the opening ceremony.
Russia sent a team of 330 to Tokyo “and today there will be a maximum of 15 people without a state, without a flag, without an anthem, without any possibility of hinting where they came from.”

Topics: Paris Olympics 2024 Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi Ukrainian athletes

Related

Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics
World
Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics
Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris
Middle-East
Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris

Latest updates

Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill
Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill
Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony
Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony
Palestinian and Jewish protesters stage rare peace march
Palestinian and Jewish protesters stage rare peace march
Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman
Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman
Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.