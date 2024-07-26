LIVE: Athletes parade at Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Lady Gaga performs

PARIS: Crowds gathered in the rain along the River Seine in Paris on Friday to watch an extravagant opening ceremony that will kick off the Olympics, hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network caused travel chaos across France.

The Olympics opening ceremony, starting at 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), will go ahead as planned, organizers said.

Athletes from Saudi Arabia will be competing across four sports — athletics, equestrian, swimming and taekwondo — and you can read a guide to everything about them, their preparation and their Olympics schedule here.

Likewise, there are dozens of Arab athletes taking part in this year’s Games, you can check out Arab News’ guide to the best male competitors and female athletes representing the Middle East and North Africa.

Throughout the Olympics, you can follow all the action from Paris at the designated Arab News Sport section here.

Read the latest below (all times BST):

20:00 - We've had more images of the Saudi delegation, it's looking very wet in Paris this evening. But spirits remain high!

Lebanon, Jordan and Kuwait have also sailed past in the athletes' parade.

19:15 - In case you missed it in all the drama, Lady Gaga performed a catchy little jazz ditty on the banks of the Seine...

18:45 - Our first glimpse of Arab delegations on the River Seine! The Saudi Arabia and Bahrain teams float past...

18:30 - We're underway!

18:15 - All smiles on the Saudi Arabia team as they prepare for their appearance at the opening ceremony!







(Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee)



18:00 - We're about 30 minutes from the start of the ceremony, and the crowds are beginning to build on the banks of the River Seine. Not long to go now.







(AP)









(AP/Reuters)



17:30 - One of the highlights of the pre-Games events is the Olympic torch relay. It travels from Greece all around the world before ending its journey at the host city, in this case Paris. Watch a clip of its journey below:

It's the 101st and last day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay! What a journey, from the lighting in Greece to the voyage across the Mediterranean to the journey around France! What was your favourite moment? #OlympicTorchRelay #Paris2024 @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/EPcoysaNs6 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

17:15 - Despite the rocky start to Friday and the threat of a deluge on the French capital, the opening ceremony organizers are still in a positive mood. Which is probably just as well...

2 hours left until the #OpeningCeremony!

Are you ready celebrate the official beginning of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games ?

-

H-2

Plus que deux petites heures qui nous séparent d'une soirée mémorable pleine de surprises !!!

Prêts à vibrer au rythme des Jeux Olympiques… pic.twitter.com/RXiuv9RMDL — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024

16:45 - Actress Michelle Yeoh has shared a heart-warming message about the Olympic Refugee Team, who will be representing more than 100 million displaced people worldwide.

''I have asked everyone at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics to please show their support for the Refugee Olympic Team. Now, I ask all of you! Please share your heart and support the team.'' Thank you, Michelle Yeoh #RefugeeOlympicTeam #Forthe100Million… pic.twitter.com/6GdCq8lBuX — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

16:35 - We're still being teased as to who will performing at the ceremony. Any predictions? Let us know at @ArabNewsSport...

16:30 - French President Emmanuel Macron has started welcoming several dozen of heads of state and government at the Elysee presidential palace. Macron’s office said the Elysee reception was “an opportunity for France to deliver a message of peace and tolerance as 10,500 athletes from around the world gather to take part in the world’s biggest event.”

About 100 world leaders, government officials and heads of international organizations are expected to attend the ceremony later on.







(AFP)



16:15 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday that he absolutely condemned the saboteurs who struck France's TGV high-speed train network and hoped for the quick identification of the perpetrators. You can read about the arson attack here.

16:00 - The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has taken part in the Olympic flame relay as the Opening Ceremony nears.

After carrying the Olympic flame in the Athletes Village, IOC President Thomas Bach passes the flame to Emma Terho, Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.#OlympicGames #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/FAwBlcLXCl — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 26, 2024

15:45 - French TV shows Pharrell Williams carrying the Olympic flame atop the cathedral of Saint-Denis, on the northern outskirts of Paris.

His appearance follows superstar rapper Snoop Dogg being given the honor of carrying the flame earlier on Friday, which you can read more about below. Hopefully, he didn't drop it like it's hot...







(X/@Paris2024)



Camping out for the opening ceremony

People arrived hours before the start of the opening ceremony along the Seine River, seeking the best spot at the viewing areas. Some brought folding chairs, books, sandwiches and water.

Monica Merino, 57, came to Paris from Madrid for the Olympics and said it would be her first time watching the opening ceremony in person.

“We have visited Paris many times, and it is very different now because it is empty of people and full of military and police,” she said.

Giannis skirts train troubles

Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, selected as one of his country’s flagbearers, avoided Friday’s train issues altogether.

He left Lille on Thursday, traveling in a convoy of buses alongside players from a few other teams. A team spokesperson said multiple teams chose to travel at the same time for security purposes.

Germany’s men’s team boarded buses bound for the ceremony Friday morning, having never planned to travel by train. The plan was to then to immediately head back to Lille for Saturday’s game against Japan.

The Paris Olympics have sold a record 9.7 million tickets — but more are available

After getting off to a rocky start last year, Olympics 2024 organizers said the Paris Games have broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history. And yet, tickets are still available.

Organizers say 9.7 million tickets were sold or allocated for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, with 8.7 million sold for the former and 1 million for the latter.

For Paris, a total of 10 million tickets were put on sale for the Olympics — meaning that despite the historic popularity of the sporting events and unprecedented scale of this year’s competitions, there will still be many empty seats remaining.

The total ticketing figure will, however, likely rise because tickets are still on sale for some of the 45 sports.

Snoop Dogg keeps it lit

The rapper-turned-NBC Olympics correspondent was one of the final Olympic torch bearers before the opening ceremony. He carried the flame in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris.

In an interview before his leg of the relay, Snoop Dogg vowed to be on his “best behavior.”

“I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is,” he said.

Two trains carrying Olympic athletes stopped en route to Paris

Two trains carrying Olympic athletes to Paris on the western Atlantique line were stopped hours before the opening ceremony, rail company SNCF said.

One train was canceled, and authorities hope the other will become operational.

* With AP