Saudi ballet star, 18, dances to inspire dreams

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia ballet dancer Halaa Nagadi, 18, is captivating audiences with her unwavering passion and hopes others would be inspired to “embrace this beautiful and expressive art form.”

She is currently preparing for the 2024 Dubai International Dance Competition set to start on Nov. 17 that will have professional and amateur dancers participating from all over the world.

“I became interested in ballet when I was on a journey to find a dance form that truly resonated with me,” Nagadi told Arab News. “The way ballet dancers could convey such powerful emotions and narratives through their bodies was simply captivating.”







Halaa Nagadi is currently preparing for the 2024 Dubai International Dance Competition set to start on Nov. 17 that will have professional and amateur dancers participating. (Supplied)



From a young age, Nagadi was mesmerized by the graceful movements and emotive storytelling of ballet, and she has pursued her dream with determination.

“One of my greatest goals is to represent Saudi Arabia on the international ballet stage,” Nagadi said. “I want to showcase the talent and artistry that exists within our country, and inspire others to embrace this beautiful and expressive art form.”

Though ballet may not have been a typical path for a young Saudi Arabia woman, Nagadi was undeterred. She immersed herself in studying ballet, first through online videos and then by seeking out local and international training opportunities.

“Balancing my studies in tourism and event management at King Abdulaziz University with my rigorous ballet training has not been an easy task,” Nagadi revealed.

“But I’ve remained steadfast in my pursuit, spending four to eight hours each day honing my skills, whether it’s at the ballet studio or the gym, ensuring that I am constantly improving and pushing the boundaries of my craft.”

Nagadi’s journey has not been without its challenges, however. Finding suitable ballet facilities in Saudi Arabia has been a significant hurdle, and sourcing specialized equipment is proving to be an ongoing obstacle, she explained.

Undaunted, Nagadi has sought out opportunities abroad, including a summer program in Romania and a ballet performance opportunity in Turkiye.

“I also took a masterclass for professional dancers from the principal of the Royal Ballet in London,” she added.

Nagadi’s dedication and passion have not gone unnoticed locally. “I have received the support of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, who have provided me with opportunities to showcase my talents at local events, such as the Taif Rose Festival and a theatrical performance that fused Arabic music with ballet,” she said.

As Saudi Arabia’s arts and culture scene continues to evolve, the ballet talent envisions a future where the dance form will flourish and draw audiences from across the Kingdom.

“I believe the ballet scene in Saudi Arabia will only continue to grow and develop,” she said. “More and more people are becoming interested in learning and practicing this art form.”

Nagadi’s unwavering determination has not only earned her recognition within the Saudi Arabia arts community but has also inspired a new generation of young people to explore the world of ballet.

Her story is a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and a willingness to challenge societal norms, anything is possible.