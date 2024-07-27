You are here

Nada Koussa crowned Miss Lebanon 2024 in a high-octane show at the Beirut Waterfront

Nada Koussa crowned Miss Lebanon 2024 in a high-octane show at the Beirut Waterfront
Nada Koussa crowned Miss Lebanon 2024 by Miss Lebanon 2022 and Miss World first runner-up Yasmina Zaytoun. (Instagram)
Zeina Zbibo
Nada Koussa crowned Miss Lebanon 2024 in a high-octane show at the Beirut Waterfront

Nada Koussa crowned Miss Lebanon 2024 in a high-octane show at the Beirut Waterfront
Zeina Zbibo
BEIRUT: The Beirut Waterfront hosted a showcase of glittering Lebanese talent on Saturday night as 26-year-old Nada Koussa was crowned Miss Lebanon 2024, amid a heightened national and regional political environment.

Miss Lebanon 2022 and Miss World first runner-up Yasmina Zaytoun passed the title and the tiara on to her successor Koussa, who beat out fellow contestants Sarah Leen Bou Jaoude, who finished as first runner-up; Gael Balian, who was named second runner up; and Melissa Kozah and Sibelle Bou Chaaya came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Koussa hails from the village of Rahbe, Akkar and has a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology.

The much-anticipated show presented 15 candidates from various cities and regions in front of a judging panel consisting of eight women: actress Razane Jammal, model and fashion blogger Nour Arida, interior designer Diane Ghandour, model and socialite Georgina Rizk, Dr. Petra Khoury, socialite Paola Pharaon Rizk, TV presenter Raya Abirached and restaurateur Mireille Hayek.

Hosted by Lebanese actress and TV host Aimee Sayah, the event featured a performance by Lebanese singing icon Elissa, who started with a rendition of “Batmayel Aala El Beat.”

Speaking about women’s empowerment, the theme of this year’s competition, Elissa said it is “the secret to continuity in life, the drive to fight and most importantly, when (she) succeeds, to lift other women up, and represent her country in the best possible way.”

In the run up to the event, the singer’s fans got on social media to guess which of the singer’s famous hits will be performed during the event organized by the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) and The Ministry of Tourism.

From evening gowns to bathing suits, contestants were dressed by Lebanese designer Tony Ward, and glammed up by celebrity makeup artist Bassam Fattouh.

Faithful to its tradition, the 2024 edition of Miss Lebanon addressed a range of current social issues on stage. Contestants answered questions around women’s empowerment, Paris Olympics and the importance of sports, threats of war and humanitarian acts, as well as challenges facing today’s youth.

International Lebanese jeweller Mouawad provided the “Cedar of Hope” crown for this year’s ceremony. This is the second time the acclaimed jeweller has created the official crown for Miss Lebanon.

The winner was selected from a pool of candidates chosen during auditions held between Dec. 2023 and Feb. 2024, with Lebanese women aged between 18 and 27 invited to participate.

Years of instability and accumulating crisis in Lebanon did not hold back the glam and opportunity to celebrate beauty. The event was a renewed invitation to support Lebanon in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s 2024 national campaign “Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar,” which translates to “We’re going on a trip.”

Despite the current geopolitical situation and looming escalation threats since the Oct. 7, 2023, more than 400,000 visitors were recorded for June 2024, expatriates and tourists overlooking travel communications from several embassies.

Topics: Miss Lebanon 2024 Nada Koussa

DUBAI: Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini will champion the Refugee Olympic Team at the Olympic Games in Paris this week.

She took to Instagram to post a message encouraging support for the team.

In a video shared with her 804,000 followers, Mardini said: “I am here to introduce you to a very special team that have fought harder and traveled further to be here tonight. They are the Refugee Olympic Team.

 

 

“Please support them with all your hearts, and when you see them, show your support by sharing your heart with them.”

The Olympian also gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her career highlights. One snap shows her posing next to a sign reading “Brazil,” with the caption: “Where it all started eight years ago,” a nod to her participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

On Wednesday, Mardini carried the Olympic flame while representing the Refugee Olympic Team.

 

 

The Olympic torch tradition dates back to the 1936 Berlin Olympics when Carl Diem, secretary-general of the Olympic organizing committee, proposed the idea of a relay carrying the symbol from the founding site of the ancient Olympics to the Games.

Yusra and her sister Sarah’s journey from Syrian war refugees to Olympic athletes has been chronicled in the BAFTA-nominated film “The Swimmers.”

 

 

The sisters fled their war-torn home in 2015, making a perilous journey to Europe that included swimming for three hours to push a sinking boat to safety. Settling in Germany, Yusra resumed her training and joined the Refugee Olympic Team, competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She is also a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and focuses on her Yusra Mardini Foundation, which facilitates education and sports opportunities for refugees.

 

 

Topics: Paris 2024 Olympics

DUBAI: Time magazine released its annual list of the “world’s greatest places” this week, with Saudi Arabia securing a spot due to its Dar Tantora The House Hotel in AlUla Old Town historical village.

Designed by Egyptian architect, Shahira Fahmy, the hotel is the “first and only lodging option built directly out of the over 800-year-old mudbrick houses that were once a pivotal stop along the incense trading route through the Arabian Peninsula,” Time reported.

Fahmy and her team restored 30 buildings in the area. The hotel is candlelit with minimal electricity.

“(The inhabitants) used to use cross-ventilation for optimal airflow, with one window higher than the other and one larger, so we have replicated that too,” she told Arab News in a previous interview. “They kept cool on terraces, so our rooms are terraced.” 

People who lived in the city 800 years ago whitewashed the interior walls and adorned them with red and blue murals, Fahmy said.

“I was dealing with heritage. It’s an (ancient) Islamic city, so, it’s an archaeological ruin. You have context, where buildings are built between stones, mud bricks and farms. You are restoring something that already exists,” she said.

Topics: Dar Tantora

PARIS: Lady Gaga and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura joined dancers, an opera diva and even a heavy metal band in an opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics that sought to proudly showcase French culture with a modern twist.
The first-ever opening ceremony held outside a stadium — on the River Seine — had to battle driving rain that cast a pallid gloom over the City of Light.

The fast-moving and multi-location ceremony masterminded by acclaimed French theater director Thomas Jolly was aimed at impressing the global TV audience as much as those who braved the weather and intense security to watch live.
“It is now. The world is watching us. Let’s open the Games in style!” French President Emmanuel Macron, who watched the ceremony in a VIP stand with other leaders, wrote on X.

In a nod to her passion for French culture, US pop star Lady Gaga appeared from behind a fan of pom-poms held by her dancing troupe to sing “Mon truc en plumes” (“My Thing With Feathers“) an iconic French music hall hit by the legendary Zizi Jeanmaire.
“It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on,” Gaga wrote on her social media channels after the performance, saying she always “felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music.”

Franco-Malian R&B superstar Aya Nakamura, the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world, performed a medley with two of her hits “Pookie” and “Djadja” and a classic by Charles Aznavour, “For me Formidable,” one hundred years since his birth.
Rumours she was to perform had sparked a backlash from the extreme right in France and a torrent of racist abuse on social media. But in a striking symbol, she was accompanied in her performance by musicians from France’s Republican Guard.


According to Jolly, the 12 different phases of the ceremony tell the story of a country rich in its “diversity,” “inclusive,” “not one France but several Frances,” and celebrating “the whole world united.”
He has been backed by a writing team including famed novelist Leila Slimani and screenwriter Fanny Herrero, who penned the smash-hit casting agency comedy “Dix pour cent” (“Call My Agent).
In another highlight, the star “etoile” dancer of the Paris Opera Guillaume Diop performed on a Paris rooftop.


For many French spectators, the highlight was the surprise appearance of the heavy metal group Gojira, who burst out onto platforms constructed on the Conciergerie, a key building in the French Revolution, where deposed queen Marie-Antoinette was held.
With a mannequin of headless Marie Antoinette after her guillotine execution for good measure, they belted out the revolutionary chant “Ah! Ca ira.”
In an unlikely collaboration, they were joined by the French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, who makes no secret of her taste for metal as well as classical.


Jakub Jozef Orlinski, a Polish couter-tenor who is also a break-dancer, interpreted an aria from the opera “Les Indes Galantes” by Jean-Philippe Rameau combining both of his talents.

The ceremony, which was due to last several hours, had got under way with a clip of French actor Djamel Debbouze carrying the Olympic torch into the national stadium, the Stade de France, only to realize he should have gone to the river.
Helped by French football great Zinedine Zidane, he then takes the torch on un underground odyssey through Paris and hands it to a group of children who are then guided by a mysterious masked individual who is expected to eventually light the Olympic flame.

Topics: Paris 2024 Olympics Olympics France Paris Snoop Dogg

DUBAI: An Etihad Airways aircraft has been decorated with classic cartoon characters as part of a collaboration with the film and entertainment giant Warner Bros. World.

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner will feature favorite Looney Tunes characters on one side of the aircraft and popular DC super heroes on the other.

Passengers up to 10 years of age traveling on Etihad Airways’ longer flights will receive new Warner Bros. World Kids Packs, which include activities designed to entertain and educate, such as drawing their favorite super heroes and engaging in fun tasks throughout the flight.

The aircraft’s maiden flight will be to London Heathrow on Saturday. It will then rotate service to destinations such as Dublin, Amsterdam, Vienna, Bangkok and Manila. (Supplied)

Infants will receive a DC super hero-themed soft blanket, while older children will receive items such as a branded backpack, superhero cape, water bottle and activity kit.

The aircraft’s maiden flight will be to London Heathrow on Saturday. It will then rotate service to destinations such as Dublin, Amsterdam, Vienna, Bangkok and Manila.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said in a statement: “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level.

“Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero-themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide, promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our little VIP guests while they journey with us.”

Topics: Etihad Airways Warner Bros

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated film, “The Glassworker,” is poised to debut nationwide today, Friday, a feature that took its creator Usman Riaz a decade to complete since he first picked up a pencil and started to sketch. 
Riaz has hand-drawn and storyboarded each frame of the movie, comprising 1,477 cuts and 2,500 individual drawings, bringing to life the coming-of-age tale of two people from disparate backgrounds: young Vincent who is an apprentice at his father’s glass workshop, and the talented violinist Alliz, the daughter of a military colonel. Around them, a war threatens to upend their lives and the relationships between the children and parents are tested. 
“It has been a 10-year obsession to get this done,” Riaz told Arab News in an interview this week, saying the film was the work of creatives from Pakistan, Malaysia, Canada, South Africa, the US and UK.
“The film’s production took four years but the entire journey took 10 years. I was 23 when I started and I am 33 now.
“The first year was just me drawing alone. I would stay up all night sketching my concepts for the characters and on the storyboards. I wanted to do it well and present something to the rest of the world of animation that we can proudly say was made in Pakistan.”
Riaz grew up obsessing over animated films and said he had been drawing ever since he could hold a pencil, spending long hours watching films like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Porco Rosso and Princess Mononoke by famed Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli. 
By the time he was 21 in 2012, he was considered something of a whiz at the percussive guitar and was selected that year as a TED Fellow to attend TED Global as a speaker. The TED Fellows program hand-picks young innovators from around the world to raise international awareness of their work and maximize their impact.
The following year, Riaz was selected as a Senior TED Fellow and has since spoken at TED and TEDx conferences in Japan, India, Malaysia, Costa Rica, Turkiye, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
In 2015, as the result of giving a TEDxTokyo talk about his love for Japanese animation, Riaz was extended an invitation to Studio Ghibli where he got to share his work with his heroes and was advised to make something that was truly his own. 

After finishing a degree in composition on a full scholarship at the Berklee College of Music in 2017, Riaz returned to Pakistan and co-founded Mano Animation Studios, the country’s first-ever hand-drawn animation facility, with his now wife Mariam Paracha and his cousin Khizer Riaz as its CEO.
“I realized there must be many people like me who loved animation but worked on their own. What if I were to bring some of these artists under one roof?” Riaz wrote in an article for TED in 2016, explaining how Mano Studios came about.
“I searched online for likeminded artists, architects, animators and video game designers, and spread the word by holding workshops in art schools about what I wanted to achieve. I managed to gather a small team of incredibly talented professionals from the UK, South Africa, Malaysia and of course Pakistan.
“I chose the name Mano for the studio because it was my first cat’s name, but I found out later that in Spanish it means “hand” — perfect for a studio that will make animation by hand.”
“COMPELLING STORY”
Riaz said financing to make the film was “extremely difficult” given that Mano was a first-time studio and he was a first-time animation director. 
“As much as I have obsessed over the film since I was a child, there was no way to quantify that when I was pitching,” Riaz said, adding that his network and experience at TED helped him obtain funding and get the right people on board.
A total of 250 people worked on “The Glassworker,” including a national and an international cast and crew. Paracha is the art director on the film and Khizer is the producer, alongside Spanish animation veteran Manuel Cristobal of Wrinkles and Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles. Apoorva Bakshi of Delhi Crime fame is executive producer while international sales are being handled by Charades. The film has been made in both the English and Urdu languages. 
“We got to work with David Friedman on the English language version of ‘The Glassworker’ and that was very special because David has worked on a lot of my favorite animated movies. He and his wife, Lynn Friedman, did the casting for the film with us,” Riaz said, speaking about the conductor of the music scores for Disney’s animated features, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

 The voice cast for Riaz’s film includes Art Malik (“Man Like Mobeen”), Sacha Dhawan (“Wolf”), Anjli Mohindra (“The Lazarus Project”) and Tony Jayawardena (“Ackley Bridge”).
“For the Urdu version, I learned everything that I could from David, and I voice-directed it here in Karachi,” Riaz said. 
Before the film releases in Pakistan today, “The Glassworker” had its world premiere on June 10 at the Annecy International Animation Festival 2024 in the Contrechamp competition, the first Pakistani film ever to take part in this competition. The film also received rave reviews at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2024.
“Pakistan’s filmmaking tapestry needed something different and I am hoping that this film could be that,” Riaz added.
“Even though ‘The Glassworker’ is an animated film, I hope people resonate with its characters and story. Animation is just the medium we chose to tell this story. We have a compelling story but ultimately the people will decide.”

 

Topics: The Glassworker animator animation films

