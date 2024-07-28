You are here

War on Gaza

UN officials urge 'maximum restraint' on Lebanon-Israeli front

An Israeli ambulance returns from Majdal Shams after rockets were launched across Lebanon's border with Israel which, according to Israel's ambulance services critically injured multiple people at a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 27 2024. (REUTERS)
An Israeli ambulance returns from Majdal Shams after rockets were launched across Lebanon's border with Israel which, according to Israel's ambulance services critically injured multiple people at a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 27 2024. (REUTERS)
Reuters
  • Israel blamed the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and vowed to retaliate but Hezbollah denied responsibility
Reuters
CAIRO: The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon and the head of a UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon urged maximum restraint on the Lebanese-Israeli border early on Sunday, after a deadly attack in the area caused tensions to spiral.
A rocket attack on a football ground in a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 people, including children, on Saturday.
Israel blamed the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and vowed to retaliate but Hezbollah denied responsibility.

 

NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Hezbollah continues attacks against Israeli military sites, targets ‘espionage equipment’
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Israeli military said that one of its missile ships had intercepted a drone launched from Lebanese territory toward Israel’s Karish gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean on Saturday.

Israel’s Army Radio said: “The drone, which came from Lebanon and was downed by a military ship in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, was heading toward the Israeli Karish gas field,” adding that it was “likely” an intelligence drone, “but it remains unclear whether it was armed or conducting reconnaissance.”

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the ship — in cooperation with the Air Force — intercepted a drone that was flying “from Lebanon over Israel’s economic waters.”

BACKGROUND

Israeli forces have traded near-daily fire with Hezbollah since the Palestinian group’s Oct, 7 attack on southern Israel started the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for the drone, but its military media has previously published footage from 2022 titled “In the Crossfire,” which documents gas extraction coordinates on Israel’s coast.

At the time, there was a maritime border demarcation crisis between Lebanon and Israel over the issue of gas extraction from disputed areas.

Also on Saturday, Israel targeted the outskirts of Jebbayn in the western sector and the outskirts of Mays Al-Jabal with artillery, and Israeli military aircraft struck the border village of Kfarkila, destroying two houses and injuring their residents.

Israel’s Channel 12 said that four missiles were fired toward Kiryat Shmona, and one missile was launched toward Arab Al-Aramsheh in western Galilee from Lebanon, with no casualties reported.

Israeli military aircraft broke the sound barrier in two waves over Chouf, Iklim Al-Kharoub, Saida, Jezzine and its surroundings, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah said it targeted “espionage equipment in the Maskaf Am site” and “Al-Jardah point with missile weapons” on Saturday, and that it had launched “an aerial attack and targeted with a squadron of assault drones the positions and bases of officers and soldiers from an armored force that was recently stationed north of the Yiftah Barracks, hitting their tents and causing injuries among them, in response to the Israeli aggression on the town of Markaba on Friday.” The Markaba attack resulted in the death of two Hezbollah fighters.

Sirens sounded in Yiftah in the Galilee panhandle, while Israeli media reported that “two explosive-laden drones exploded in the Ramot Naftali in Upper Galilee.”

Ali Fayyad, a member of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, speaking at the funeral of a Hezbollah member, accused the US of being “a full partner in all the crimes committed against Lebanon and the Palestinians on various levels.”

Fayyad said: “The hand that clapped yesterday in US Congress for (PM Benjamin) Netanyahu is a partner in every drop of blood that fell in Gaza or southern Lebanon and is no different from the hand that drops tons of explosives on women and children.”

Fayyad stressed that Hezbollah “will continue to confront Israel until the aggression on Gaza (ends) and (Gaza) achieves its goals and wins, regardless of how long the war may last and how great the sacrifices may be.”

He continued: “Israel today is at its weakest point in history, while our resistance is at its strongest.”

 

High expectations for increase in tourism to Egypt

High expectations for increase in tourism to Egypt
MOHAMED SHAMAA
  • Europeans see Egypt as a primary holiday destination
MOHAMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: Expectations are high in Egypt for an increase in tourist numbers toward the end of 2024.

Authorities have highlighted the stability of the tourism sector in several Egyptian locations, particularly in the Red Sea region.

They say that a significant number of tourists from Germany are visiting Hurghada, while Italians prefer Marsa Alam.

Mounir Fikry, a member of the Red Sea Tourism Chamber, said that the European market continued to see Egypt as a primary destination.

Fikry told Arab News that the Red Sea Governorate was “rich with its cities and enchanting beaches, making it a major destination for many foreign tourists.”

He added that Europeans see Egypt as an attractive destination, with tourists from Germany, Britain, Poland and Italy, among other countries, having the country high on their list of desirable places to visit.

Fikry advocated for facilitating internal flights between Marsa Alam and Luxor and between Hurghada and Luxor to mitigate the impact of long distances.

Amjad Al-Nasharati, a tourism expert, told Arab News that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had affected tourism in Russia, with Hurghada receiving around 760,000 Russian tourists in the first half of 2024 alone.

He added that the number of tourists from Scandinavian countries had declined.

Al-Nasharati urged the relevant authorities to reactivate tourism promotion offices in those countries to attract visitors again, and emphasized the importance of targeting travelers from African countries such as South Africa and Nigeria, which send significant numbers of visitors to Dubai and other Arab markets.

Al-Nasharati added that European tourism to the Red Sea — particularly from Italy, Germany, and Britain — remained robust. However, recent figures from Russia and Ukraine had not hit those hitherto reached from those countries.

He highlighted that domestic tourism in Egypt had substantially compensated, with Egyptian tourists boosting hotel occupancy rates to more than 80 percent.

Rami Faiz, a member of the Red Sea Hotel Facilities Chamber and vice president of the Marsa Alam Tourism Investors Association, said that occupancy rates in hotels across the Red Sea region ranged from 85 percent to 95 percent in the first half of 2024.

This region includes locations like Hurghada, El-Gouna, Sahl Hasheesh, Makadi, El Quseir, Marsa Alam, and Safaga.

 

Egypt to push ahead with economic reforms, finance minister vows

Egypt to push ahead with economic reforms, finance minister vows
LAILA MOHAMED
  • Cairo ‘strategically managing geopolitical factors to improve performance,’ says Ahmed Kouchouk
  • $820m loan in pipeline as IMF finalizes review of wide-ranging reform program
LAILA MOHAMED

CAIRO: Egypt’s Finance Ministry is awaiting IMF Executive Board approval of the third review of the country’s economic reform program, scheduled for Monday.

The IMF is expected to disburse $820 million to Egypt after concluding its review, and the government aims to ensure the continued success of future reviews.

Egyptian Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said the government was strategically managing complex geopolitical factors to improve economic performance.

“We are looking forward to the IMF’s approval of this third review of the economic reform program, aiming for the continued success of forthcoming reviews and pursuing funding through the Resilience and Sustainability Fund,” he said in a statement.

Kouchouk’s remarks follow his talks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the G20 meetings in Brazil.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving fiscal discipline by reducing debt relative to gross domestic product.

“Furthermore, the government aims to create sufficient fiscal space to increase spending on education, health, and social protection, and to reduce inflation rates to stabilize prices, thereby improving living conditions for citizens and supporting the competitiveness of companies.”

Kouchouk highlighted the government’s priority to increase private sector investment, and boost productive and export activities.

He said Egypt was working to simplify procedures within the tax and customs systems in order to rebuild trust between the business community and the tax administration, as well as enhance service quality for taxpayers.

Egypt was also keen to advance structural reforms and private investment in renewable energy, technology, water desalination, and infrastructure, Kouchouk said.

“The government is ensuring economic policy consistency by setting limits on total public investment, government guarantees, and the ratio of public debt to GDP.”

Georgieva reaffirmed the IMF’s commitment to continue close cooperation with Egypt.

The IMF managing director posted on social media: “We look forward to the board review this Monday.”

Egyptian economic expert Medhat Nafee told Arab News: “This review was originally scheduled earlier, but the board indicated the need to postpone it slightly to Monday, July 29.

“The reasons for the delay were not clear, although I suspect it was linked to Egypt’s prior commitments, particularly concerning the recent hike in fuel prices and important measures requested by the fund.”

Nafee said that the disbursement of the new tranche of the IMF loan might be delayed, “necessitating further discussions and careful assessment of the situation.”

The IMF had already recouped around $3.3 billion in debt and associated interest, while the remaining amount to be disbursed to Egypt stood at at only about $820 million, he said.

Rocket kills 10 at a football pitch in Israeli-occupied Golan

Rocket kills 10 at a football pitch in Israeli-occupied Golan
Reuters
  • Israeli foreign minister says approaching ‘moment of all-out war’ against Hezbollah
  • Hezbollah said it had “absolutely nothing to do with incident”
  • Israel’s military said it was preparing response to rocket attack
Reuters

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT: Ten people, including children, were killed in a rocket attack on a football ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday, Israel’s ambulance service said, with Israel accusing Hezbollah of the strike but the Lebanese group denying any role.
Israel’s military said it was preparing a response to the rocket attack, the deadliest strike in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since the start of the conflict in Gaza.
Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire in areas at or near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in a conflict that has stirred fears of a full-blown war between the heavily armed adversaries.
The Israeli ambulance service said 13 more people were wounded by a rocket fired from Lebanon that hit a football pitch in the Druze village of Majdal Shams.
“We witnessed great destruction when we arrived at the soccer field, as well as items that were on fire. There were casualties on the grass and the scene was gruesome,” Idan Avshalom, a medic with the Magen David Adom ambulance service, said.
A witness told Reuters: “It landed in the soccer pitch, all of them are children ... many bodies and remains are in field we don’t know who they are.” She asked not to be named.
The attack on the soccer pitch followed an Israeli strike in Lebanon that killed four militants on Saturday. Two security sources in Lebanon said the four fighters killed in the Israeli strike on Kfarkila in southern Lebanon were members of different armed groups, with at least one of them belonging to Hezbollah.
The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a military structure belonging to Hezbollah, after identifying a militant cell entering the building.
At least 30 rockets were then fired from Lebanon across the border, the military said.
“According to an IDF situational assessment and the intelligence in our possession, the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the military said.
In a written statement, Hezbollah said: “The Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.”
Hezbollah claimed at least four attacks, including with Katyusha rockets, in retaliation for the Kfarkila attacks. However senior Hezbollah media representative Mohammad Afif denied responsibility for the strike on Majdal Shams.
Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since October, after Hamas’ attack on southern Israel triggered the Gaza war, in their worst escalation since 2006.
The Golan Heights were part of Syria until 1967, when Israel captured most of the area in the Six Day War, occupying it and annexing it in 1981. That unilateral annexation was not recognized internationally, and Syria demands the return of the territory.

Turkiye stages artillery strikes on Kurd fighters in Iraq

Turkiye stages artillery strikes on Kurd fighters in Iraq
AFP
  • The Turkish army named 25 targets including PKK “caves, bunkers, shelters, stores and installations”
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye staged new artillery strikes against Kurdish separatist positions in northern Iraq, the defense ministry and Iraqi sources said Saturday.
While President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this month said operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Iraq were coming to an end, a security source in northern Iraq said the latest overnight shelling was “intense.”
“In line with our right to self-defense... air operations were carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq, in the Gara, Qandil and Asos regions,” Turkiye’s defense ministry said in a statement.
The Turkish army named 25 targets including PKK “caves, bunkers, shelters, stores and installations.” Turkiye and most of its western allies consider the PKK to be a terrorist group. It has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984.
Kamran Othman, a member of the Community Peacemakers Teams (CPT) group working in Iraqi Kurdistan, said the attacks lasted about 45 minutes and there were no civilian victims of the shelling.
The Turkish army said it had “neutralized several terrorists.”
CPT says it has recorded more than 230 artillery shelling incidents since June 15, some of which have started fires on agricultural land and hit civilians.
Turkiye says it wants to establish a security zone in northern Iraq and Syria to prevent militant incursions.

