Finest and hottest peppers to be showcased at 4th Shaqra Pepper Festival 

RIYADH: Here's a chance for pepper lovers to find the best and the hottest types of the favorite food.
The 4th Fourth Shaqra Pepper Festival, which runs from July 28 until August 6, 2024, is showcasing various varieties of the crop, with farmers from Shaqra on hand to help enlighten the public of the hottest farm produce of the governorate.
Shaqra, a part of Riyadh province, accounts for about 78% of Saudi Arabia's pepper production, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
As part of the festival, experts will guide entrepreneurs and farmers on healthy practices to produce high-quality crops and on processing methods. Competitions will also be held to select the best model pepper farm, product, and the largest pepper tree.
"Hot pepper, also known as 'Habhar Shaqra', is considered among the finest and most preferred in the Saudi and Gulf markets," SPA said.
It said that hot pepper is considered a top cash crop with high economic feasibility. "With advanced agricultural practices, hot pepper is grown in open fields and inside greenhouses, yielding large quantities and high-quality output and achieving the best economic returns," the report said.
Pepper farming in the Kingdom begins in April, October, and November, while it is grown in greenhouses from late August to early September.
According to the report, harvest time comes after 120 days. The Kingdom's annual pepper production is 119,700 tons, with a self-sufficiency rate reaching 72 percent.
It is grown in a total area of about 3,167 hectares in various provinces of the Kingdom, led by Riyadh province with an annual production of 65,796 tons in Shaqra Governorate, followed by Tabuk with a production of 10,484 tons; Qassim, 9,045 tons; Eastern Province, 8,871 tons; Jazan, 7,347 tons; Najran, 5,548 tons; Makkah, 4,675 tons; Madinah, 3,198 tons; Al-Baha, 2,331 tons; Hail, 1,155 tons; Asir, 773 tons; Al-Jouf, 357 tons, and the Northern Borders, 100 tons.
Chilli peppers are used in many ways, including food, especially spicy snacks, and traditional and fast meals in most countries.
Capsaicin found in chilli peppers is used in the manufacture of ointments to treat local pain and in skin patches as a topical pain killer, in addition to the manufacture of chemical irritants used for security reasons, while capsaicin is also used in the manufacture of pepper spray used in tear gas. It also has many health benefits, as it provides the body with essential vitamins, helps eliminate cancer, burns fat, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and helps eliminate harmful bacteria.
The report added that global pepper market is estimated at $1.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $2.16 billion by 2029.
SDAIA, KAUST launch miniGPT-Med model to help doctors diagnose medical radiology via AI
RIYADH: The Center of Excellence for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have introduced the MiniGPT-Med model. This large multi-modal language model is designed to help doctors quickly and accurately diagnose medical radiology using artificial intelligence techniques.
Dr. Ahmed Alsinan, the AI advisor at the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and head of the scientific team at SDAIA, explained that the MiniGPT-Med model is capable of performing various tasks such as generating medical reports, answering medical visual questions, describing diseases, locating diseases, identifying diseases, and documenting medical descriptions based on entered medical images. The model was trained on different medical images, including X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs.
The MiniGPT-Med model, derived from large-scale language models, is specifically tailored for medical applications and demonstrates significant versatility across different imaging methods, including X-rays, CT scans, and MRI. This enhances its utility in medical diagnosis.
Dr. Alsinan highlighted that the MiniGPT-Med model was developed collaboratively by artificial intelligence specialists from SDAIA and KAUST. The model exhibits advanced performance in generating medical reports, achieving 19% higher efficiency than previous models. It serves as a general interface for radiology diagnosis, enhancing diagnostic efficiency across various medical imaging applications.
The MiniGPT-Med model can be accessed at:
https://smex-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fgithub.com%2fVision%2dCAIR%2fMiniGPT%2dMed&umid=e3d9f104-1974-4715-9d8d-7dcd201c0ae2&auth=a44d8c9117996830c05b49c4ef5098064bd89b62-121cac9c9f1f4765317d707b6b297acfa40c64fd .
Rawan Shouman’s styling skills can turn an everyday dish into a work of art
Updated 27 July 2024
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: In the Kingdom’s culinary art scene, food styling, though a key ingredient, remains a niche career. However, one culinary artist is quickly making a name for herself by plating with style.
Rawan Shouman’s interest in food styling — the process of staging food to look as attractive and appealing as possible for photography or video — began during her university days, shortly before the global pandemic, when she decided to help out a photographer friend.
“With a passion for cooking and photography, styling seemed like a natural fit,” she told Arab News.
Although a cooking background is not necessary for styling, it has proven to be a bonus in Shouman’s case. “Knowing how to speak the chef’s language and the photographer’s language is essential for communication,” she said.
Shouman said that she has “always loved cooking and photography, so styling seemed convenient as it combines both.”
The result is a career that combines food styling, set and props design, and creative direction.
Shouman invested money she earned as a stylist in the specialist gear needed for photography and videography.
But with food styling relatively new in the Kingdom, she faced challenges establishing herself professionally.
“Most of us go in faking knowing what we are doing until we actually do,” she said. However, with hard work, determination, and a good portfolio, she convinced clients to work with her.
So, what exactly does a food stylist do? “We work with chefs to produce the best quality looking food, either in restaurants or on advertisement sets, where I hire a production chef on my team,” Shouman said. “With their culinary skills, and my styling tricks and vision, we develop the best-looking final products.”
Each project is different and has its own needs and budgets. A stylist’s work finishes at the end of the shoot, but Shouman also gets involved in pre and post-production.
“The creative process starts with the client’s needs, then comes idea formation and planning,” she said. “We prepare for the shoot needs from backgrounds, plates, everything. Then it is shoot day … sometimes we do trials before the shoot to perfect a method in styling.”
Shouman also looks for props that fit the project and recipes. “I keep in mind what other elements I want to add on set, so not just to provide plate options but also providing glasses, utensils, boards, and ramekins for sauces, garnishes, or ingredients,” she said.
When creating a visually appealing food setup, she considers textures, props for layering, and fabrics.
As our food industry evolves, it needs to be presented in a way that captures attention and showcases its uniqueness.
Rawan Shouman, Food stylist
She said that Santos Loo, a Los Angeles-based food stylist, “once mentioned that he thinks of textures, and I like to think in that way, too.”
In the past, the mainstream food photography standard was to aim for perfection, but now there is a trend toward a more natural aesthetic.
“Victoria Granof (the US-based food stylist) is the one who started defying these rules, and her style became more acceptable and in demand now,” Shouman added.
The Saudi stylist makes sure to stay updated with the latest trends and techniques by following artists she admires, and checking cookbooks, magazines, and websites.
“We are artists, we create trends, we don’t need to follow them, if you know what I mean,” she said.
Like a painter, her techniques and styles depend on the mood and feelings at the time of creating a plate or set. She is also an advocate for working ethically with less food waste, as well as finding and creating edible substitutes for chemicals that are usually used in styling.
Shouman is happy that creatives in the industry have the opportunity to show their talents, adding that it is necessary for the field to expand.
Food photoshoots “take place every day,” but, unfortunately, styling is not always asked for because of budgeting and a “what you see is what you get” approach, she said.
Shouman has worked with many leading figures, studios, businesses, and hotels, as well as local and international brands, including Al-Osra sugar, Wister, Rustic Grill, IKEA, Lallo Restaurant, Plan Burger, Savola, Nespresso, and Haagen-Dazs.
Shouman views food styling as an essential ingredient in Saudi Arabia’s growing culinary landscape.
“As our food industry evolves, it needs to be presented in a way that captures attention and showcases its uniqueness,” she said. “That is where food styling comes in … it helps to communicate the story behind the dish, enhancing its appeal and drawing people in.”
Asked about her future projects and plans, Shouman said: “I am always excited about the next project, meeting new people, and collaborating on creative endeavors. I am not one to follow rigid plans, I prefer to embrace new challenges and let inspiration guide my work.”
She added: “Inspiration is everywhere; you just need to be curious and open to it. I like to think in series — coming up with concepts, titles, and ideas for food photography and videography. I find inspiration in nature, movies, podcasts, and even in seemingly unrelated fields like car photoshoots or fashion shows.”
Shouman makes sure to document her ideas, even if they are not immediately applicable, believing it is a valuable practice for the creative mind.
One defining moment in her career was a project that pushed her out of her comfort zone. “I was getting started in photography and videography,” she recalled, “and my usual collaborators were unavailable. I had to rely on my skills and resourcefulness to complete the project. That experience taught me a lot about adaptability and independence.”
This anecdote highlights the career path of a food stylist — a constant pursuit of learning, growth, and creative expression.
Indonesia’s angklung concert captivates international audience in Riyadh
Embassy hosts Muhibah Angklung team from Bandung
Updated 28 July 2024
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Embassy of Indonesia in Riyadh hosted “The Magic of Angklung” concert on Friday at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter.
The event featured a mesmerizing performance by the Muhibah Angklung team from Bandung, Indonesia, attracting more than 600 spectators from various countries including Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Portugal.
The angklung, which is a traditional Indonesian musical instrument made from bamboo, was recognized by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2010 as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.
To help celebrate Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day, the Muhibah Angklung team delivered an emotional performance, playing iconic songs like “We Are the World.” The audience’s swaying hands and tears reflected the unity and peace evoked by the music.
Sugiri Suparwan, the deputy Indonesian ambassador in Riyadh, told Arab News: “It was a pleasure to have you at today’s cultural event.
“We call it angklung, (which has been) recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage since 2010.
“We are proud to share it with the world and will perform at Jeddah Season as well.
“We bring the best piece of Indonesia to Riyadh. There is so much more to experience and enjoy in Indonesia, and we hope to welcome you there soon.”
The event also served to promote Indonesian culture and tourism. After the angklung performance, the audience enjoyed traditional Indonesian culinary delights like cendol, onde-onde, and pastel, which were warmly received.
Audience members like Saudi residents Abdulaziz and Noura were captivated by the performance.
Abdulaziz said: “I will travel to Indonesia to see more of this beautiful country.” Noura praised the team’s harmonious execution of their works.
The Muhibah Angklung team’s performance in Riyadh formed part of their cultural tour across various countries, including European nations and the UAE.
Following Riyadh, they plan to continue to Jeddah, promoting angklung and spreading messages of peace and togetherness through music.
Maulana M. Syuhada, the team leader of Muhibah Angklung, told of his pride in being part of the Independence Day celebration in Riyadh and introducing angklung to the world. “We hope to continue inspiring and elevating Indonesia’s name,” he said.
Saudi authorities arrest 21,103 illegals in one week
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 21,103 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
According to an official report, a total of 12,997 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 5,657 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,449 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 1,785 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 56 percent were Ethiopian, 43 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 55 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 18 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Under the patronage of King Salman, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs will host the ninth conference of ministers of awqaf and Islamic affairs on Aug. 3.
In addition to ministers of awqaf and Islamic affairs, the conference will also be attended by muftis and heads of Islamic councils and associations from more than 60 countries.
The three-day conference will address the role of the ministries in promoting Islamic principles and consolidating the values of moderation.
In 10 working sessions, participants are scheduled to discuss the role of a renewed concept of religious address; how to confront extremism, fanaticism, and terrorism; and the need to immunize society against the dangers of hate speech and extremism.
They will also discuss how to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence; how to combat Islamophobia; the role of awqaf in increasing gross domestic product; and the role of endowment funds in development and investment.