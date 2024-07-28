You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp
War on Gaza

Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp

A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, July 27, 2024. (Reuters)
A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, July 27, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytsxn

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp

A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
  • Since Monday, Israeli forces have operated in and around Khan Yunis including in parts of Al-Mawasi
  • “Today, the Israeli occupation targeted... the tents of displaced people on Al-Istable street in Al-Mawasi,” a Gaza civil defense agency official said
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

GAZA STRIP: The civil defense agency in Hamas-run Gaza said an Israeli strike Sunday hit tents at a declared safe zone in the Palestinian territory’s south, killing at least five people.
A witness told AFP a newborn was among the dead in Al-Mawasi near Khan Yunis city, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge from the war, now nearing its 11th month.
Since Monday, Israeli forces have operated in and around Khan Yunis including in parts of the coastal area of Al-Mawasi.
“Today, the Israeli occupation targeted... the tents of displaced people on Al-Istable street in Al-Mawasi,” Muhammad Al-Mughayyir of the Gaza civil defense agency told AFP.
“Five martyrs and seven wounded have been transferred to Nasser hospital” in Khan Yunis, he said.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.
Miriam Al-Astal who lives in Al-Mawasi said a newborn baby was killed.
“We were sitting in the tents... when suddenly we heard an explosion,” she told AFP.
“I swear” there was no militant activity in the area, she said.
Israel had warned on Monday its forces would “forcefully operate” in the Khan Yunis area — from which troops withdrew in April — and on Saturday the civil defense agency said that 170 people have been killed by the renewed fighting and military operations.
The military said its latest operations there were to prevent rocket fire. On Wednesday it also announced troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis seized by militants during Hamas’s October 7 attack and held in Gaza.
The attack on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages during the attack, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,324 people, according to the territory’s health ministry which does not provide details of civilian and militant deaths.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Al-Mawasi Khan Yunis

Related

Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza
Middle-East
Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza
Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst
Middle-East
Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst

Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel

Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel

Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
  • Cairo, a mediator in the ongoing Gaza war, also warned of the dangers of opening new war front with Lebanon
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt stressed the importance of supporting Lebanon and “sparing it the scourge of war,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Iran-aligned Lebanese Hezbollah group.
Cairo, a mediator in the ongoing Gaza war, also warned of the dangers of opening new war front with Lebanon.
Thousands of mourners attended funeral ceremonies on Sunday for the 12 children and teenagers killed by a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as Israel vowed swift retaliation against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.
Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts and now risks spilling into a wider regional conflict.
Israeli jets hit targets in southern Lebanon overnight but a stronger response was expected following a meeting of the security cabinet at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from a visit to the United States and met security officials ahead of the meeting.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was every indication that the rocket that hit a sports field where children were playing football had been fired by Hezbollah and said Washington stood by Israel’s right to defend itself.
But he said the US did not want a further escalation of the conflict, which has seen daily air strikes and exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Druze Lebanon Golan Heights Israel

Related

Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst
Middle-East
Egypt’s presence at Gaza talks highlights its ‘pivotal role’ in region, says analyst
Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack
Middle-East
Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
  • Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Yemenia Airways announced on Sunday that commercial flights from Yemen’s Sanaa to Egypt and India will resume starting Sunday evening, Yemen’s state news agency SABA said.
Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly.

The resumption in flights are part of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemen aimed at calming hostilities in Yemen’s decade-old civil war.
Flights between Sanaa and Cairo had been halted since late 2016.

Topics: Yemen Egypt India

UK fears escalation after deadly attack on Golan Heights

Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon’s border with Israel.
Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon’s border with Israel.
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UK fears escalation after deadly attack on Golan Heights

Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon’s border with Israel.
  • “The UK condemns the strike in Golan Heights that has tragically claimed at least 12 lives,” Lammy said in a statement
  • “We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilization,” he added
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned a rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which killed 12 children and teenagers and said he was concerned it would spark further violence.
“The UK condemns the strike in Golan Heights that has tragically claimed at least 12 lives,” Lammy said in a statement on the social media platform X.
“We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilization. We have been clear Hizballah must cease their attacks,” he added.
The Lebanese Hezbollah militia has denied any responsibility for the attack. Israel has dismissed the denials and vowed to hit Hezbollah hard.

Topics: War on Gaza Golan Heights Israel Hezbollah

Related

US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Middle-East
US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Middle-East
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods

Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods
Updated 50 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods

Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods
  • The officials, who were responsible for managing the country’s dams, were sentenced to between 9 and 27 years in prison
Updated 50 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

BENGHAZI: A Libyan court has jailed 12 officials in connection with the collapse of a series of dams in Derna last year that killed thousands of the city’s residents, the Attorney General said on Sunday.
The officials, who were responsible for managing the country’s dams, were sentenced to between 9 and 27 years in prison by the Court of Appeal in Derna. Four officials were acquitted.
Derna, a coastal city with a population of 125,000, was devastated last September by massive floods caused by Storm Daniel.
Thousands were killed and thousands more were missing as a result of the floods that burst dams, swept away buildings and destroyed entire neighborhoods.
The Attorney General in Tripoli said three of the defendants were ordered to “return money obtained from illicit gains,” according to a statement, which did not give the names or positions of those on trial.
“The convicted officials have been charged with negligence, premeditated murder and waste of public money,” a judicial source in Derna told Reuters by phone, adding that they had the right to appeal against the verdicts.
A report in January by the World Bank, United Nations and European Union said deadly flash flooding in Derna constituted a climate and environmental catastrophe that required $1.8 billion to fund reconstruction and recovery.
The report said the dams’ collapse was partly due to their design, based on outdated hydrological information, and partly a result of poor maintenance and governance problems during more than a decade of conflict in Libya.
Libya has been split since 2014 between rival power centers ruling in east and west following the toppling of Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

Topics: Libya

Related

Libya opens nominations for new government presidency
Middle-East
Libya opens nominations for new government presidency
South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp
World
South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp

US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah

US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Follow

US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah

US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
  • Blinken said Washington in talks with Israel to avoid conflict escalation
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that there was “every indication” that Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was behind a rocket strike in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights that killed 12 young people.
“Every indication is that indeed the rocket was from Hezbollah. We stand by Israel’s right to defend its citizens from terrorist attacks,” Blinken told reporters in Japan.
The Israeli military said the young people were struck on Saturday by an Iranian-made rocket carrying a 50-kilogram warhead that Iran-backed Hezbollah fired at a football field in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams.
Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the strike.
“We are determined to bring the Gaza conflict to a close. It’s gone on for far too long. It’s cost far too many lives. We want to see Israelis, we want to see Palestinians, we want to see Lebanese live free from the threat of conflict and violence,” Blinken said.
“We’re in conversations with the government of Israel. And again, I emphasize its right to defend its citizens and our determination to make sure that they’re able to do that,” he said in Tokyo.
“But we also don’t want to see the conflict escalating. We don’t want to see a spread. That has been one of our goals from day one, from October 7 on, and we’ll continue to do that.
“But again, the best way to do that in a sustained way is to get the ceasefire in Gaza that we’re working so hard on virtually every minute of the day,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Antony Blinken

Related

Update Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11 and threatens to spark a wider war. Hezbollah denies a role
Middle-East
Strike on Israeli Golan Heights kills 11 and threatens to spark a wider war. Hezbollah denies a role
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Middle-East
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Latest updates

Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp
A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175
Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel
Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.