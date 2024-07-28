You are here

Gulf Air signs a collective labor agreement with Gulf Air Pilots Trade Union

The agreement was signed by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh, and Captain Essa Albinali, president of GAPTU, in the presence of representatives from both sides. (Supplied)
The agreement was signed by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh, and Captain Essa Albinali, president of GAPTU, in the presence of representatives from both sides. (Supplied)
Arab News
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced that it has signed a collective labor agreement with the Gulf Air Pilots Trade Union.
The agreement settles a longstanding dispute over pilot employment terms and allowances, marking an amicable resolution between the two parties.
The agreement was signed by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh, and Captain Essa Albinali, president of GAPTU, in the presence of representatives from both sides.
Goh said: “This agreement sets the terms and conditions for current pilots’ allowances and establishes a foundation for future pilot employment in line with the provisions of the Bahraini Labour Law. It is the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation and collaboration between the executive management and the union, with a focus on achieving sustainable success for the company.”
Albinali expressed his gratitude to the executive management of Gulf Air for the positive outcome of the negotiations.
He said: “I extend my appreciation to all pilots for their continuous support of the union’s efforts and their dedication in the workplace. Congratulations to the pilots and the Gulf Air family on this achievement, which comes as a result of the cooperation and understanding between all concerned parties. This will empower the improvement of the work environment and will motivate pilots to even greater professional excellence.”

 

Aldar Properties has received the United Arab Emirates’ first LEED platinum certification for community planning and design at Athlon, the company’s active living residential project in Dubai. With sustainability positioned as a priority for the new community, this achievement places Athlon at the forefront of sustainable real estate in the UAE.
The US Green Building Council’s LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a rigorous data-driven rating framework to pursue global sustainable development and resilient buildings.
Athlon has been recognized by LEED for its human-centric focus, purposefully engineered to enhance social cohesion and promote sustainable living practices.
Faisal Falaknaz, group chief financial and sustainability officer, said: “We are proud that Athlon is the first community in the UAE to receive this recognition, raising the bar for the sustainable design of real estate in the region. LEED is a prestigious global standard, and we are committed to ensuring our real estate projects align with leading global practices. Driving these standards is not only a crucial component of our net-zero plan.”

 

 

 

After a hugely successful pre-order phase, global technology brand HONOR is pleased to announce the availability of the new HONOR 200 Series.
This marks the launch of two revolutionary new phones – the genre-defining HONOR 200 Pro and the artistic HONOR 200.
Both the HONOR 200 Pro and the HONOR 200 take portrait photography on smartphones to new heights, and harness the power of AI to produce stunning pro-grade photographs with exceptional results.
Through a unique collaboration with the renowned Studio Harcourt, HONOR’s expertise and cutting-edge AI capabilities allows users to capture the most incredible portrait photographs ever seen on a smartphone.
With a host of other AI-powered features, outstanding battery life, and competitive performance, the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 deliver a smartphone experience that is above any other.
 Powering the HONOR 200 Pro is the industry-defining Snapdragon 8s Gen3 AI Chipset, which offers incredible performance across a range of everyday tasks. From streaming media to intense gaming sessions, users will experience flagship performance with a smooth and highly responsive interface.
Knowing how important battery life is to users, the HONOR 200 Pro is equipped with a superior 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery that offers up to 61 hours of music streaming on a single charge. To further extend battery life, the HONOR 200 Pro uses AI to detect low periods of inactivity and enters a standby mode that saves precious battery life.
When the time comes to recharge, the HONOR 200 Pro can be fully recharged in 41 minutes, thanks to powerful 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge. A 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge also allows users to top up their battery at any time, ready to take on even the most demanding games and apps without running low on battery life. Featuring a zero-risk AI eye comfort display, 3840Hz risk-free PWM Dimming technology, which eliminates flickering and reduces eye fatigue, the HONOR 200 uses advanced methods to reduce screen flickering and eye strain for users. To protect the user’s sleep, the device features HONOR’s AI circadian night display, which intelligently adjusts the screen’s color temperature to match the time of day.
Adaptive Dimming also intelligently adjusts screen brightness in all lighting conditions, ensuring the most comfortable viewing experience under any circumstance.
Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 200 Pro is available for purchase in three color ways: ocean cyan, moonlight white, and black at an exciting price of SR2,699.
Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth SR816 including HONOR CHOICE watch, HONOR care+ including 12-months screen protection service for one time, 12-month back cover protection service for one time and 30-day device replacement warranty
HONOR 200 is available in moonlight white, emerald green, and black. The (12GB+512GB) version is available at a price of SR1,999 and (12GB+256GB) version is available at a price of SR1,699. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth SR499 including HONOR choice earbuds and 12-month screen protection service
for one time.
HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 are available for purchase at HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC, Amazon, Lulu, Noon and other stores.

 

stc recently shared company’s preliminary financial results for the first half of 2024.
Revenues for the six-month period of 2024 reached SR38,255m with an increase of 4.79 percent as compared to the comparable period last year. The growth of revenues was mainly attributed to the increase in stc KSA’s revenues by 0.6 percent driven by an increase in commercial unit revenues by 6.0 percent, carriers and wholesale unit revenues by 0.2 percent. Furthermore, stc’s subsidiaries revenues also increased by 13.4 percent.
 Gross profit for the six-month period of 2024 reached to SR18,957m with an increase of 3.88 percent as compared to the comparable period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the six months period of 2024 reached to SR12,889m with an increase of 5.96 percent as compared to the comparable period last year.
Net profit for the six-month period of 2024 reached to SR6,590m with an increase of 7.73 percent as compared to the comparable period last year.
 stc distributes SR0.40 per share for the second quarter of 2024, in accordance with the dividends distribution policy approved by General Assembly.
 Commenting on the results, Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, stc group’s CEO, commended the efforts made by the group through its various sectors and subsidiaries in strengthening the group’s position in a competitive market, which were achieved due to the group’s commitment to achieving its “Dare 2.0” strategy, resulting in a strong financial performance during the first six months of this year.
The comprehensive cost efficiency program adopted by the group also played a prominent role in improving profit margins through enhanced operational efficiency and cost control, which strengthened the company’s financial position and its ability to seize available opportunities and continue investing in the digital infrastructure, which will cement stc group’s position as the leading digital enabler in the Kingdom.
The group’s CEO also praised the efforts made by the Kingdom to provide the best services and facilities for pilgrims and improve their experience during the Hajj season.
The group’s commitment to utilizing its technical expertise has ensured the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. This included providing high-speed internet access for 1.8 million stc network users in the holy sites, as well as a 65 percent increase in voice call volume compared to the previous Hajj season.

 
 

 

As part of its corporate sustainability strategy and echoing its commitment to environmental preservation in the Kingdom, Zain KSA has signed a strategic partnership with the nonprofit organization Ertiqa to roll out the second phase of its e-waste management and recycling campaign.  Through this partnership, Zain KSA and Ertiqa will boost investment in the electronic waste management industry by recycling over 5,000 electronic devices. This initiative targets reduced carbon emissions and increased economic efficiency, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

At Zain KSA, our strategy focuses on reducing our carbon footprint by implementing global best practices, says Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi, VP of corporate communications, Zain KSA

 Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi, VP of corporate communications at Zain KSA, said: “At Zain KSA, our strategy focuses on reducing our carbon footprint by implementing global best practices. This supports national efforts to achieve nationwide sustainability and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to cut carbon emissions by over 278 million tonnes annually by 2030 and reach zero emissions by 2060. Through our strategic partnership with Ertiqa, we aim to promote the recycling of electronic devices by reconditioning and redistributing them to organizations for reuse. This initiative supports the circular economy and raises environmental awareness, fostering a culture of sustainability and resource conservation. It reflects our commitment to contributing to national sustainability efforts and aligns with our participation in initiatives supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”
Omar Khalid Al-Shaibani, executive director at Ertiqa, said: “Our organization is dedicated to partnering with the private sector to advance the circular economy, promote sustainability, reduce pollution, and attract local and global investments into the recycling industry.”

Collaborating with Zain KSA,  a leading telecom and digital services provider, is crucial to this mission. Recycling telecom electronic waste not only boosts sustainability but also offers significant business opportunities through the export of recycled products to international markets.”

Zain KSA has reached a global milestone by launching the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network at The Red Sea.

 

Global skincare leader NIVEA celebrated the launch of its revolutionary Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range in Saudi Arabia. This innovative product empowers Saudi women to embrace their radiant confidence by addressing a common concern — uneven skin tone and stretch marks.

The launch event took place on July 8 in Riyadh. It brought together a gathering of celebrated beauty insiders, influencers like Lojain Omran and Noha Nabil, celebrities, and international entertainment acts. The NIVEA team kicked off the event by sharing their brand heritage and future vision, culminating in the much-anticipated reveal of the NIVEA Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range.

Guests were welcomed into a vibrant pre-function area filled with interactive activities and captivating mirror art installations, setting the stage for a truly unique experience. Renowned DJ and violinist Andre Soueid took the stage after that, electrifying the ambiance even further. Guests also enjoyed a live stream screening of the “Boulevard Takeover,” capturing the launch’s real-time excitement.

A thought-provoking discussion panel followed, featuring a lively exchange between skincare expert Dr. Yasmin El-Masri and media personality Suha Nowailaty. Dr. El-Masri, a renowned dermatologist, shared valuable skincare insights, while Nowailaty brought her deep understanding of the multifaceted lives of Saudi women. The speakers engaged in a dynamic conversation about the importance of feeling confident in your skin and explored the latest trends and approaches to achieving an even skin tone. Through partnerships with influential figures like these, NIVEA continues to inspire and nurture the growing confidence of Saudi women.

“We are thrilled to introduce the NIVEA Body Luminous630 range to the Saudi Arabian market,” said Alia Lotfy, head of marketing at NIVEA MENA. “Uneven skin tone is a common concern for many people in the region, and this range offers a powerful and effective way to achieve a radiant, even-looking complexion.”

Following a decade of research, NIVEA developed the patented Luminous630 enzyme. This breakthrough ingredient regulates melanin production and reduces the visibility of dark spots, making it the world’s most effective solution for even skin tone. The NIVEA Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range, available in oil serum and cream formats, offers a clinically proven solution for achieving a visibly even skin tone and stretch marks reduction.

