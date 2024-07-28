Salam taps Oracle to optimize business operations

Zain KSA launches recycling campaign in collaboration with Ertiqa

As part of its corporate sustainability strategy and echoing its commitment to environmental preservation in the Kingdom, Zain KSA has signed a strategic partnership with the nonprofit organization Ertiqa to roll out the second phase of its e-waste management and recycling campaign. Through this partnership, Zain KSA and Ertiqa will boost investment in the electronic waste management industry by recycling over 5,000 electronic devices. This initiative targets reduced carbon emissions and increased economic efficiency, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi, VP of corporate communications at Zain KSA, said: “At Zain KSA, our strategy focuses on reducing our carbon footprint by implementing global best practices. This supports national efforts to achieve nationwide sustainability and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to cut carbon emissions by over 278 million tonnes annually by 2030 and reach zero emissions by 2060. Through our strategic partnership with Ertiqa, we aim to promote the recycling of electronic devices by reconditioning and redistributing them to organizations for reuse. This initiative supports the circular economy and raises environmental awareness, fostering a culture of sustainability and resource conservation. It reflects our commitment to contributing to national sustainability efforts and aligns with our participation in initiatives supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

Omar Khalid Al-Shaibani, executive director at Ertiqa, said: “Our organization is dedicated to partnering with the private sector to advance the circular economy, promote sustainability, reduce pollution, and attract local and global investments into the recycling industry.”

Collaborating with Zain KSA, a leading telecom and digital services provider, is crucial to this mission. Recycling telecom electronic waste not only boosts sustainability but also offers significant business opportunities through the export of recycled products to international markets.”

Zain KSA has reached a global milestone by launching the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network at The Red Sea.