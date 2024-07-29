You are here

  • Home
  • Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
US' Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6s6xx

Updated 29 July 2024
AP
Follow

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games

Simone Biles and LeBron James shine as Americans step up at the Games
  • The US had a strong Sunday on Day 2 of the Games
  • Leon Marchand lived up to the huge expectations at his home Olympics with a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke
Updated 29 July 2024
AP
Follow

PARIS: On the first sunny day of the Paris Olympics, the stars from the US shined bright.

Simone Biles and LeBron James dazzled, so did the US women’s soccer team. Torri Huske grabbed some of the spotlight, and Haley Batten made a name for herself by earning a silver medal in mountain biking for the best finish ever by an American rider.

Although it was French swimmer Leon Marchand who received the most boisterous cheers in crushing the field to win gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley, the US had a strong Sunday on Day 2 of the Games.




Gold medalist France's Leon Marchand celebrates after the men's 400m individual medley swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 28, 2024. (AFP)

Simone shines

Biles made her Olympic return three years after pulling out of multiple finals at the Tokyo Games to protect her safety, which prompted an international discussion about mental health, by powering through discomfort she felt in her calf to lead the US women’s gymnastics team into the finals.

Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles went 1-2-3 in the all-around during early qualifying, though Chiles will miss the all-around final due to rules that limit countries to entering two athletes per competition.

There’s a chance Chiles will make the floor exercise final should she finish in the top eight. Lee is practically a lock for the beam and bars finals, with 2020 floor exercise champion Jade Carey in good position to join Biles in the vault final.

But all eyes were on Biles, who briefly scared an entire nation when she left the after her floor exercise and received medical attention. She had tweaked her calf in warmup, but US coach Cecile Landi said it was a minor injury.

She performed in front of a star-studded crowd that included Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, Snoop Dogg, Anna Wintour and Lady Gaga, who wrote on social media of Biles: “She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!”

LeBron James leads Team USA

Two of the most experienced Olympians on the US men’s basketball team, James and Kevin Durant, began the squad’s bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal with a near-flawless performance.

Durant made his first eight shots and scored 23 points, James added 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the US rolled to a 110-84 win over Serbia in the Olympic opener for both teams.




Lebron James of the US scores a basket during the Group C Olympics basketball preliminary game against Serbia  at the Lille, Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Villeneve-d'Ascq, France, on July 28, 2024. (Reuters) 

James and Durant were a combined 18 for 22 from the field — 8 of 9 for Durant, 9 of 13 for James — as the US had no trouble with the reigning World Cup silver medalists.

Jrue Holiday scored 15, Devin Booker had 12 and Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry each added 11 for the US

Pool party

Huske knocked off world-record holder Gretchen Walsh in the women’s 100 butterfly, using a strong finish to get her hands to the wall just ahead of her teammate in a 1-2 finish for the US

The favorite went out with her usual strategy: start fast and try to hold on. It worked at the US trials, where she set her world record of 55.18 last month, and she was under record pace at the turn.

But Huske chased her down in the race that really mattered. The winner touched in 55.59 — about the length of a finger ahead of Walsh’s time of 55.63.

When Huske saw the “1” beside her name on the scoreboard, she reached across the lane rope to give Walsh and hug while breaking down in tears.

Marchand, meanwhile, lived up to the huge expectations at his home Olympics with a flag-waving crowd cheering his every stroke. He was under world-record pace on the final turn but faded a bit coming home, touching in 4 minutes, 2.95 seconds — an Olympic record, but just shy of his own world mark of 4:02.50.

Marchand claimed that mark at last year’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, erasing a record held by Michael Phelps for 15 years.

And, in an upset, Italian swimmer Nicolo Martinenghi shocked record-holder Adam Peaty in the 100 breaststroke.

Peaty, the gold medalist in both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, had taken a long layoff to deal with mental health issues. Upon his return, he worked his way back up to speed and entered the final as the top qualifier but settled for silver as his quest for a third consecutive gold was ended.

US soccer wins

Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals to lead the US past Germany 4-1 and put the team in good position to advance out of its group at the Olympics.

Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams also scored for the Americans, who defeated Zambia 3-0 in the opener but won’t know their fate in the knockout round for sure until after the final Group B matches on Wednesday.

The Americans play Australia in Marseille to conclude group play.

Mountain biker medals

Batten broke a rule but still came home with America’s best ever mountain biking finish when she won silver.

Batten was fined by the Olympic mountain bike judges for violating a rule on the final lap of her race. She was jockeying for second place when she went through a lane dedicated for taking on food and drink or stopping for mechanical problems.

After the judges reviewed the footage, they decided Batten had done neither and broke one of the rules of the race. She was fined 500 Swiss francs, or about $565, for “failure to respect the instructions of the race organization or commissaires,” though the judges apparently decided that the infraction was not serious enough to warrant a disqualification.

Batten finished ninth three years ago at the Tokyo Games.




Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his first round match Tennis Men's Singles against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the Paris 2024 Olympics on  July 28, 2024. (REUTERS)

Tennis veterans win

Rafael Nadal was unsure he could even play men’s singles Sunday the day before his match, but turned up at Roland Garros and beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round.

The victory set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic.

It will be the 60th meeting between this pair of greats, more than any other two men have played against each other in the sport’s Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, leads the head-to-head series 30-29, and his 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal’s 22.

Andy Murray’s tennis career, meanwhile, was extended for at least one more match when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win. Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9.

The Brits trailed 9-4 in the decisive tiebreaker, which is held in place of a third set in doubles.

The 37-year-old Murray announced before the Summer Games that it would be the final event of his career, and then pulled out of the singles bracket, leaving him only in doubles.

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds — from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.


 

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Sport
A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners
Palestinian Olympic swimmer hopes for sporting chance
Sport
Palestinian Olympic swimmer hopes for sporting chance

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi
Updated 59 sec ago
Ali Khaled
Follow

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi
  • The 32-year-old American is on a three-fight winning streak as he takes on Umar Nurmagomedov at Etihad Arena on Aug. 3
Updated 59 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: When Cory Sandhagen steps into the Octagon at Etihad Arena for UFC Night on Aug. 3, it will be with an increasing sense of familiarity.

The 32-year-old American is set to face Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout next week, marking the third time he has been to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

With one win and one loss in Abu Dhabi, Sandhagen has been preparing for all eventualities against the rising star from Dagestan in the UAE capital.

“I’m just preparing my best for everything that’s going to come in the fight,” Sandhagen told Arab News.

“Just learning and understanding all of the ways that he fights, the ways that he grapples, the way that he strikes,” he added. “Making sure that I’m not going to be caught off guard by anything because I do know with guys that have very unique styles like that, it’s really easy for people to go in and think that it’s going to be one thing and have it definitely not be that thing.”

Sandhagen (17-4-0) is on a three-fight winning streak, and another victory in Abu Dhabi should give him a shot at the title belt.

“I definitely think so. I don’t think that there’s anyone else really in the division that is beating (these opponents),” said Sandhagen. “(Yadong) Song is a top 10 guy, Chito (Marlon Vera) is a top 10 guy, and (Rob) Font, when I fought him, was a top 10 guy.

“A lot of those wins were really impressive,” he added. “A stop against Song, winning every round against Chito, and then winning every round against Font — I think that I definitely am having the most impressive performances against some of the best guys. I think that a fight against a big up-and-comer who’s known as one of the better prospects in the division, a win against him, I think will definitely solidify that (title shot) for me.”

Sandhagen dismisses any suggestion that, as the second-ranked bantamweight fighter, he has more to lose in Abu Dhabi than his 10th-ranked opponent, who has a record of 17-0-0.

“I don’t care about the rankings. If people are better than me, I want them to have the belt over me,” he said. “If Umar is better than me (and beats me), I want him to go on because that means that he earned it and deserves it more than I do. I don’t care about the rankings. I don’t care about having things to lose.

“I want the best guy to be the champion, and if I think that I’m the best guy, I’ll have to go out and prove that regardless of who (my opponent) is, regardless of ranking, regardless of how many fights they’ve had in UFC,” the Colorado native said. “If Umar is better than me, I want him to beat me, that means that he earned it. If I beat Umar, it means that I’m better than him and I earned the title shot. That’s the way that I approach talking fights. We’ll see if he’s better than me.”

Sandghagen has already performed in Abu Dhabi twice, first beating Marlon Moraes at Flash Forum in October 2021 before losing to Petr Yan a year later at Etihad Arena. He looks back fondly on both experiences.

“It was great, I honestly love that part of the world,” he said. “My first time there was when I went out and fought Marlon. I love that part of the world, I thought that the hospitality was insane, very kind. The hotels were really awesome.”

He also had special praise for the local fans.

“I really don’t recall hearing a ton of boos out there. I think that demographic of fans is very different than the American one, in that they’re not really big booers. They still root for their guy, but I do think that part of the world just has a deeper, richer history in martial arts. And I think what they care most about is watching good fights and watching high-level performers.

“The Middle East has some of the best fighters in the world. A lot of those areas around the Middle East have some of the best fighters in the world, and a deep, rich culture in martial arts. I love the fans in Abu Dhabi. I think they are very kind and fair.”

Abu Dhabi has for several years been a UFC hub, and on June 22, Saudi Arabia held its first-ever UFC Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Sandhagen believes that hosting events in this region has boosted UFC and its roster of fighters.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “The more globalized that UFC gets, the more opportunities that we have. More than anything, man, I think that it’s really cool that fighting is bringing all parts of the world together.

“Right now, the Dagestani guys are really hot, and people here (are) really liking it, really enjoying it,” he added. “It put Dagestan on the map. I didn’t know where it was before, and I think (that) is a very cool aspect of what the UFC is doing. It’s making us all a little bit closer.”

Sandhagen hopes that the spread of UFC in the region will in the coming years also produce more local fighters, something he is happy to play a role in.

“One of my favorite things about going to UFC fights is that I typically leave very inspired,” he said. “Inspired to be better at fighting, but I also just feel very inspired by the people, some of the fighters and the way that they can go out and perform. I think that if you can just add a touch of inspiration to someone’s life, it can make a giant difference.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Related

Pakistan PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Turki
Pakistan
Pakistan PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Turki
KSrelief chief meets with Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets with Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics

Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics
Updated 38 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics

Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics
  • Competing in his second Olympic Games, Ashish avenged his previous losses to the Kazakhstan fighter
  • He will face Japan’s Okazawa Sewon in the next round on Wednesday
Updated 38 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: Jordan’s Ziad Ashish has qualified for boxing’s under-71 kg round of 16 at the Olympic Games after beating Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov.

Competing in his second Olympic Games, Ashish avenged his previous losses to the Kazakhstan fighter, winning Sunday’s bout 3-2.

He will face Japan’s Okazawa Sewon in the next round on Wednesday.

On Monday, in the 63.5 kg category’s round of 16, Jordan’s Obada Al-Kasbeh takes on France’s Sofiane Oumiha.

Al-Kasbeh had opened his account at the Olympics on Saturday with a victory over Ireland’s Dean Clancy.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
Sport
Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss
Sport
First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss

Alpha7 say Neymar inspired ‘PUBG Mobile’ victory at the Esports World Cup

Alpha7 say Neymar inspired ‘PUBG Mobile’ victory at the Esports World Cup
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Alpha7 say Neymar inspired ‘PUBG Mobile’ victory at the Esports World Cup

Alpha7 say Neymar inspired ‘PUBG Mobile’ victory at the Esports World Cup
  • Brazilian team reveals what Al-Hilal’s football star said that powered them to success on Sunday night at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Alpha7 won $467,312 from the over $3m tournament prize pool, and ensured 1,000 Esports World Cup Club points  
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian powerhouses Alpha7 Esports roared to “PUBG Mobile” gold at the Esports World Cup on Sunday night — then revealed meeting compatriot Neymar in Riyadh provided the inspiration for their triumph.

Alpha7 won $467,312 from the over $3 million prize pool, and collected 1,000 Esports World Cup Club points, after putting on a commanding performance at a packed SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Their 153 main tournament points — consisting of 71 placement points, 82 kill points and five WWCDs, or Winner Winner Chicken Dinner — lifted the Brazilians 29 points ahead of second-placed outfit Reject.

Al-Hilal football star Neymar, a Brazilian hero as well as a keen esports fan who recently attended the Esports World Cup in person, may not have been able to cheer Alpha7 on to victory at the arena. But his words when he met the team recently proved inspiration aplenty.

Alpha7 player Revo, real name Roan Henrique Alessio, revealed: “We talked about so many things because he’s just a guy like us. He’s so humble. It was a dream come true.

“The inspiration came from meeting Neymar face to face. When we met him, we were like: ‘We need to win this now. We need to become champions now.’

“He said: ‘I trust you guys and I want to come to the arena to see you.’ But unfortunately, he couldn’t. But all the words he said to us were good (enough). We took photos to send to our families and they couldn’t believe it.”

Revo added: “I’m feeling great and grateful because we fought so much to be champions. I feel so good. I think we are writing a new story for esports in Brazil. I think we are going to become champions more times.”

After thoroughly enjoying playing at Gamers8 in Riyadh, Revo believes that the Esports World Cup has boosted Saudi Arabia’s status as a host on the global scene.

“Last year it was so good,” he said. “This year is so good. Every time we come here it’s better — there’s always something better. It’s the best organization we have ever seen. I want to say thank you because every time we come here it’s a good time. Thank you to all the fans and all the organizers.”

Japanese outfit Reject — whose player Reiji claimed $50,000 as the “PUBG Mobile” tournament MVP — earned $259,312 for finishing second, while $212,312 went to Chinese side Tianba in third.

The Esports World Cup, which features a unique cross-game structure pitting the world’s top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games, runs until Aug. 25.

Befitting the largest gaming festival in the world, the tournament has a prize pool of $60 million — the largest in the history of esports.

More than 1,500 players, of over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup. Week five, which begins on Wednesday, sees competitions in “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” “Apex Legends,” and “Honor of Kings” taking place.

Topics: Neymar PUBG Esports World Cup

Related

KSrelief chief meets with Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets with Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Pakistan PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Turki
Pakistan
Pakistan PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Turki

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium draws the crowds looking for the perfect social media post

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium draws the crowds looking for the perfect social media post
Updated 29 July 2024
AP
Follow

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium draws the crowds looking for the perfect social media post

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium draws the crowds looking for the perfect social media post
  • TikTok said the Eiffel Tower location tag on its app had over 80,000 posts Sunday, with the beach volleyball hashtag around 88,900
  • American college gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne was there Saturday night getting some shots for all her socials
Updated 29 July 2024
AP

PARIS: Lena Von Schonlaub used Eiffel Tower Stadium as a backdrop for her own personal photo shoot.

Von Schonlaub shifted her head from side to side, smiling big while she held her phone in front of her face and clicked over and over. Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower hovered right behind her, overlooking the site where beach volleyball is being played at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It has been one of the most popular attractions of the Olympics, drawing hundreds of people looking for the best photo to post on their social media pages. The perfect setting for a digital age.

“I think it’s the most beautiful location you can have,” said Von Schonlaub, who traveled to Paris from Munich, Germany. “It’s Instagrammable.”

The sand and upbeat DJ music always give beach volleyball the feel of a party. The sport has been played at plenty of iconic sites, including Copacabana Beach at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where beach volleyball is very popular.

But for many athletes and visitors, Eiffel Tower Stadium is an unparalleled background.

The 13,000-seat stadium was built specifically for the Olympics at Champ de Mars, a garden where Parisians and tourists typically sit on the grass for picnics or July 14 firework displays. The site draws hundreds of people on any regular day, but since the start of the Olympics, people buy tickets to beach volleyball matches just to squeeze through crowds of people for the perfect selfies and videos with the tower and sand in the background.

“We don’t really follow beach volleyball but we wanted to see the site with the Eiffel Tower,” said Solene Naeye, a local Parisian who came to the spot for pictures. She took in her surroundings and noted the beauty of the moment. “It’s a way for us French people to rediscover our city, so that’s really nice.”

Matt Knigge, an alternate with the US men’s indoor volleyball team, came to the stadium on his night off from training Sunday. Knigge, from California, has traveled all over playing volleyball but said he’s never seen such an “emblematic” location.

“You’re hard-pressed to find anything more beautiful than what we have right now,” he said, pointing up at the tower. “The sun is setting in the background. I think if you were writing a fairytale of beach volleyball at the Olympics, this is it.”

He took photos of himself with his digital camera, and then asked a stadium attendant to get a photo of him, hoping for the best angle possible. Then he took a few more on his phone.

“In the day and age of social media and people marketing based on social media, this is it,” Knigge said while pointing around. “They’ve done it. They’ve achieved it.”

TikTok said the Eiffel Tower location tag on its app had over 80,000 posts Sunday, with the beach volleyball hashtag around 88,900.

Athletes from sports all across the Games have come over. French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the stadium on Wednesday, posted a selfie video from the top row of the stands facing the Eiffel Tower.

American college gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne was there Saturday night getting some shots for all her socials. She shared a video with her 8 million followers on TikTok, as well as photos on her Instagram stories. Her TikTok post, during which she was standing right in front of the Eiffel Tower, had 1.6 million views and more than 173,000 likes only 23 hours later.

Right around 10 p.m. Sunday, the lights at the stadium dimmed. The tower lit up. Orange streaks painted the blue sky. Suddenly, the tower began to glitter and everyone “ooh’d” and “ah’d” in harmony. They all raised their phones, the same image displayed thousands of times throughout the venue.

“I’ll definitely be making a post on Instagram,” said Kaden Augustine, of St. Louis, Missouri, standing next to his brother, Kanen, in matching overalls displaying the US flag. “Just because of how pretty it is here.”

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
Sport
Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss
Sport
First Palestinian Olympic boxer defiant despite debut loss

Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics

Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics

Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics came on Sunday when fencer Mohamed El-Sayed scooped bronze in the Men’s Epee Individual event.

The 21-year-old took the prize following a hard-fought 8-7 win over Hungary’s Tibor Andrasfi.

He started his journey by beating Colombian fencer Jhon Rodríguez 15-7, before taking down Italy’s Santarelli 15-10 and then taking victory over Belgium’s Neisser Loyola 9-8 in the quarterfinal.

In the semi-final, El-Sayed lost to Frenchman and world number three Yannick Borel 15-9, before facing Andrasfi in the play-off.

This is Egypt’s second medal in fencing after Alaa Aboulkassem took silver at the London Olympics in 2012.

Egypt has sent its largest-ever team to Paris for this year’s Games, with its delegation numbering 149 competitors.

Topics: Paris Olympics Egypt Olympics Paris 2024

Latest updates

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi
‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi
Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics
Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics
Alpha7 say Neymar inspired ‘PUBG Mobile’ victory at the Esports World Cup
Alpha7 say Neymar inspired ‘PUBG Mobile’ victory at the Esports World Cup
Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 
Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 
Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election
Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.