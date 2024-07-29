You are here

MODON signs $266m contracts with private sector to improve industrial infrastructure

Construction and implementation of essential services will be undertaken in the second industrial cities of Jeddah, Tabuk, and Hafr Al-Batin. File
  • Authority signed 9 contracts with private sector to improve service facilities and infrastructure
  • MODON also revealed plans for several new projects
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, has signed nine contracts valued at over SR1 billion ($266.5 million) with the private sector to improve service facilities and infrastructure across various industrial hubs.

In a recent post on X, MODON highlighted projects secured by its CEO, Majed Al-Argoubi. These include the development of the first phase of infrastructure networks in Makkah’s industrial city and the completion of the initial phase of infrastructure in Jeddah’s Third Industrial City. MODON also plans to construct 132-kilovolt overhead power lines to enhance electrical services in Tabuk’s industrial city.

Private-public partnerships have become pivotal in attracting significant investments to Saudi Arabia. The names of the companies awarded the contracts and their values were not disclosed.

MODON also revealed plans for several new projects, such as the development of 115-kV overhead power lines to improve electrical services in Hafr Al-Batin’s industrial city. The authority will also work on establishing and enhancing infrastructure networks for the first and second phases in Dammam’s Third Industrial City.

Construction and implementation of essential services will be undertaken in the second industrial cities of Jeddah, Tabuk, and Hafr Al-Batin.

In June, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., a major player in the Kingdom’s food sector, signed a long-term lease contract with MODON for a warehouse in Jazan, spanning over 15,000 sq. meters. This announcement was made at the Saudi Food Show in Riyadh in May, with the agreement signed by Talal Al-Nounou, SADAFCO’s Director of Public Relations and Government Relations, and the MODON CEO.

Since its establishment in 2001, MODON has been responsible for developing and overseeing industrial lands and infrastructure. It currently manages 36 industrial cities, both operational and under development, as well as private industrial cities and complexes across the Kingdom.

In the second quarter of 2024, MODON attracted over SR3.4 billion in private sector investments, signed 142 new industrial contracts, and registered a total of 6,758 factories. The authority conducted 3,217 regulatory visits in industrial cities, planted over 576,000 trees, and finalized 335 logistics contracts.

London Metal Exchange approves Saudi port as warehouse delivery point

London Metal Exchange approves Saudi port as warehouse delivery point
London Metal Exchange approves Saudi port as warehouse delivery point

London Metal Exchange approves Saudi port as warehouse delivery point
  • Kingdom aims to be a major global player in the energy, mining, logistics and industry sectors
Updated 57 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The London Metal Exchange has approved the Red Sea port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as a warehouse delivery point for copper and zinc, it said on Monday.
The exchange said the listing will become active three months after the first warehouse company has been approved in the new location.
Warehouses registered with the LME, the world’s largest and oldest metals trading venue, are usually located in areas of net metals consumption or top transit hubs such as Rotterdam.
Saudi Arabia is planning an ambitious industrial development and logistics program, part of its wider Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to make the Kingdom a major global player in the energy, mining, logistics and industry sectors.
In March, the LME said it planned to add Jeddah as a new delivery point subject to consultation about a technical change to the LME warehouse framework.
In a separate notice on Monday, the LME said it had amended a clause in the LME’s policy on the approval of locations as delivery points related to warehouse insolvency following a consultation.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

UAE’s Masdar Spanish solar farm deal heralds more European investments

UAE’s Masdar Spanish solar farm deal heralds more European investments
UAE's Masdar Spanish solar farm deal heralds more European investments

UAE’s Masdar Spanish solar farm deal heralds more European investments
  • Masdar inked $887 million deal to buy stake in Endesa’s solar plants
  • Deal demonstrates Masdar’s commitment to accelerating energy transition in Spain and Europe
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters

MADRID: The UAE’s renewable energy company Masdar is seeking more opportunities in Europe’s green energy sector and will consider both minority investments and controlling stakes, its CFO said, following a deal last week with Spain’s Endesa.

Masdar on Thursday agreed to pay €817 million ($887 million) for a 49.99 percent stake in 48 solar plants controlled by Endesa — a unit of Italy’s Enel — in Spain, with an overall capacity of 2 gigawatt.

The investments needed to meet Europe’s ambitious green targets, coupled with a “normalization” of asset prices which had risen too high during the era of low interest rates, create big opportunities in the region, Mazin Khan told Reuters in an interview.

Masdar has invested in renewable projects around the world at different stages of development with an overall capacity of roughly 20 GW and a value of more than $30 billion. It expects Europe to be a key contributor to reaching its 100-GW capacity target by 2030.

“Whether we do that with partners... or with a majority stake, will depend on the opportunity and the jurisdiction,” he said, adding that buying a stake in a portfolio of assets like Endesa’s was just a first step to expand investments.

“When we look at M&A opportunities, we’re not solely looking at them to add gigawatts to our portfolio... We’re also putting a lot of emphasis on future pipelines and how we are effectively going to use those acquisitions to further expand within the region,” he said.

Masdar and Endesa also signed a memorandum of understanding to potentially develop an additional 3 GW of solar capacity, he said.

With high interest rates and rising debt costs hitting Europe’s renewable industry, utilities like Iberdrola and Enel have turned more cautious on new renewable projects and are happy to sell minority stakes in wind farms and solar plants to maximize returns and curb debt.

Last month, Masdar — which is controlled by UAE’s power and water firm TAQA, its National oil company ADNOC and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company — agreed to buy a majority stake in Greek renewable energy company Terna.

While Spain and Europe are key in Masdar’s strategy, the company will consider suitable opportunities wherever they arise, including the US, which is already a major market for the company, he said.

Saudi Real Estate Market platform average visits per day double since February

Saudi Real Estate Market platform average visits per day double since February
Saudi Real Estate Market platform average visits per day double since February

Saudi Real Estate Market platform average visits per day double since February
  • Platform aims to facilitate real estate transactions and provide various e-service
  • Kingdom’s real estate sector is poised for substantial growth
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Market online platform has seen daily visits doubled to 60,000 in July since February, driven by government efforts to enhance transparency and streamline property procedures.
In a statement, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice said that the portal provides multiple services, including real estate trading, mortgage, and financing services, as well as issuing title deeds for requests to subdivide and consolidate properties using real estate identification. 
This falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s aim to facilitate the digitization of title deeds and provide multiple options for real estate indicators and inquiries, ensuring ease of access and reliability. It also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focusing prominently on housing, tourism, and commercial development.
The move comes as the country’s real estate sector is poised for substantial growth, with projections reaching $69.51 billion in 2024 and anticipated to surge to $101.62 billion by 2029. 
“The Real Estate Market platform plays a significant role in improving the investment environment by enhancing transparency in bidding processes and governing real estate notarization procedures,” the ministry said.
“It serves as an integrated platform for managing real estate wealth,” the entity added.
In February, the ministry revealed that the service recorded over 1 million registered users, with the average daily user count surpassing 30,000. 
The average number of daily transactions processed through the platform at the time stood at 2,000, while the total value of these transactions exceeded SR1 billion ($266 million) per day.
Launched in August 2023 by the Kingdom’s Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani, the platform aims to facilitate real estate transactions and provide various e-services for property owners and buyers. 
“It is part of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization initiative, which is one of the ministry’s projects under the national transformation program,” a ministry statement said.
The platform, launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the Saudi Central Bank, serves as a reliable source of data for investors, offering real-time real estate information and direct and periodic reports. 
This accessibility aids in developing the real estate notarization system and fosters transparency in property transactions.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red; Nomu in green 
  • Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was $1.84 billion
  • Best-performing stock of the day was Kingdom Holding Co.
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Monday, losing 54.03 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 12,121.40.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.90 billion ($1.84 billion) as 69 of the listed stocks advanced, while 150 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 5.19 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 1,519.30. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu increased by 10.08 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 26,513.06. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 31 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Kingdom Holding Co., with its share price surging 9.50 percent to SR9.80. 

Other top performers include Saudi Automotive Services Co. and Tanmiah Food Co., whose share prices soared by 6.14 percent and 3.43 percent, to stand at SR62.20 and SR132.80, respectively. 

Other top gainers included National Co. for Glass Industries and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance. 

The worst performer was Bawan Co. whose share price dropped by 4.25 percent to SR47.30. 

Other notable decliners included Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. and City Cement Co., with share prices falling by 3.87 percent and 3.68 percent to SR20.86 and SR18.84, respectively. 

Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw their share prices decline. 

On the announcements front, Arabian Cement Co. reported a 7.8 percent decline in sales, dropping to SR402.8 million in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the company attributed the decrease to lower sales volume due to reduced demand, despite an increase in the average selling price for the parent company. 

However, its net profit surged by 7.6 percent in the first six months of this year to reach SR83.1 million compared to SR77.2 million in the same period last year. 

The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in the group’s cost of sales, an increase in the parent company's average selling price, and a decrease in selling and distribution expenses.  

Arabian Pipes Co.’s revenues during the same period surged by 22.3 percent to reach SR651.8 million. Its net profit also surged reaching SR111.8 million marking a 96.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The company attributed the revenue increase to higher sales volume, with net profit rising due to gross profits climbing to SR180.5 million in the financial year 2024 from SR99.4 million in the previous 12-month period. This growth is largely a result of improved production efficiency and supply chain management, as well as ongoing efforts to reduce production costs. 

Saudi Arabia raises financial support by 20% for 98 municipal jobs, activities

Saudi Arabia raises financial support by 20% for 98 municipal jobs, activities
Saudi Arabia raises financial support by 20% for 98 municipal jobs, activities

Saudi Arabia raises financial support by 20% for 98 municipal jobs, activities
  • Decision aims to enforce localization and supply sector with qualified workers
  • Also aims to create more engaging and productive job opportunities for citizens
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi national workforce is set to receive a 20 percent boost in financial support for nearly 98 jobs and activities within the municipal and housing sectors.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund, announced an increase in the financial aid percentage for the Employment Support Program from 30 percent to 50 percent. This adjustment will apply to 53 professions and 45 activities, with a maximum limit of SR3,000 ($800).

The ministry, formerly known as the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, said in a post on its X account that the decision aims to enforce localization and supply the sector with well-trained and qualified workers.

The employment program is part of the government’s broader strategy to increase the participation of Saudi nationals in various sectors, aligning with Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and enhance employment opportunities for Saudis.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, announced that the decision to localize 25 percent of engineering professions took effect on July 21. This policy will apply to private sector establishments employing five or more workers in engineering jobs.

This decision is part of both ministries’ efforts to create more engaging and productive job opportunities for citizens throughout the Kingdom.

The housing ministry said that it will oversee and implement this decision to boost labor market participation, ensuring alignment with market requirements and the specific needs of engineering professions.

The ministry also said that private sector establishments will benefit from various incentives and support programs offered by the human resources and social development system to aid in hiring Saudis.

The ministry explained that these programs include recruitment and job-matching assistance, essential training and qualifications, and ongoing employment support. Establishments will receive priority access to all available localization and employment support programs through HRDF.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued a procedural guide outlining the localization requirements and necessary percentages, saying that establishments must comply with these regulations to avoid non-compliance penalties.

