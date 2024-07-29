MODON signs $266m contracts with private sector to improve industrial infrastructure

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, has signed nine contracts valued at over SR1 billion ($266.5 million) with the private sector to improve service facilities and infrastructure across various industrial hubs.

In a recent post on X, MODON highlighted projects secured by its CEO, Majed Al-Argoubi. These include the development of the first phase of infrastructure networks in Makkah’s industrial city and the completion of the initial phase of infrastructure in Jeddah’s Third Industrial City. MODON also plans to construct 132-kilovolt overhead power lines to enhance electrical services in Tabuk’s industrial city.

Private-public partnerships have become pivotal in attracting significant investments to Saudi Arabia. The names of the companies awarded the contracts and their values were not disclosed.

MODON also revealed plans for several new projects, such as the development of 115-kV overhead power lines to improve electrical services in Hafr Al-Batin’s industrial city. The authority will also work on establishing and enhancing infrastructure networks for the first and second phases in Dammam’s Third Industrial City.

Construction and implementation of essential services will be undertaken in the second industrial cities of Jeddah, Tabuk, and Hafr Al-Batin.

In June, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., a major player in the Kingdom’s food sector, signed a long-term lease contract with MODON for a warehouse in Jazan, spanning over 15,000 sq. meters. This announcement was made at the Saudi Food Show in Riyadh in May, with the agreement signed by Talal Al-Nounou, SADAFCO’s Director of Public Relations and Government Relations, and the MODON CEO.

Since its establishment in 2001, MODON has been responsible for developing and overseeing industrial lands and infrastructure. It currently manages 36 industrial cities, both operational and under development, as well as private industrial cities and complexes across the Kingdom.

In the second quarter of 2024, MODON attracted over SR3.4 billion in private sector investments, signed 142 new industrial contracts, and registered a total of 6,758 factories. The authority conducted 3,217 regulatory visits in industrial cities, planted over 576,000 trees, and finalized 335 logistics contracts.