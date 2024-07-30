You are here

Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting

Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting
“They’re coming in on Thursday to see me,” Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, said in an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday. (AFP/File)
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting

Trump agrees to sit for interview with FBI as it investigates shooting
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump said he would sit for an interview with the FBI, as the bureau continues to investigate what motivated 20-year-old Thomas Crooks to try and assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“They’re coming in on Thursday to see me,” Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, said in an interview on Fox News that aired on Monday.

Police noticed the man who tried to assassinate Trump more than an hour before the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, and took a photo to share with other law enforcement officers, an FBI official said on Monday.

“The shooter was identified by law enforcement as a suspicious person,” Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, told reporters at a briefing on the agency’s investigation into the assassination attempt.

He said a local officer took a photo of Crooks and sent it to other law enforcement officials at the scene of Trump’s rally that day. Some 30 minutes later, Rojek said, SWAT team operators saw Crooks using a rangefinder and browsing news sites.

Crooks was seen carrying a backpack around 5:56 p.m., less than 20 minutes before the shooting took place, and at 6:08 p.m. he was caught on a police dashboard camera walking on the roof from where he ultimately fired the shots, Rojek said.

Although the FBI is not the agency responsible for investigating any lapses in Trump’s security, FBI personnel are putting together a timeline of events, he said.

FBI officials said they had yet to identify a motive for Crooks, who was shot dead by a Secret Service agent after opening fire.

But they said he had conducted online searches on prior mass shooting events, on improvised explosive devices and on the attempted assassination of the Slovakian prime minister in May.

Trump, who has been highly critical of the FBI, agreed to sit for a standard victim’s interview, which “will be consistent with any victim interview we do,” Rojek said. “We want to get his perspective.”

Rojek confirmed Trump was struck by a bullet, whether “whole or fragmented into smaller pieces.”

FBI officials have described Crooks as a loner who had no close friends or acquaintances, with his social circle limited primarily to immediate family members.

Using encrypted applications, Crooks made 25 firearm-related purchases and six chemical precursors used to make explosive devices, FBI officials told reporters.

Crooks’ longtime interest in science and doing science experiments did not rouse any suspicion by his parents, whom the FBI said have been cooperative with the investigation. 

Topics: Donald Trump US FBI

Death toll from landslides in India’s Kerala jumps to 41

Death toll from landslides in India’s Kerala jumps to 41
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Death toll from landslides in India’s Kerala jumps to 41

Death toll from landslides in India’s Kerala jumps to 41
  • India’s forest minister says “situation is serious,” government has pressed agencies into rescue 
  • Rescue operations in southern Kerala state obstructed after collapse of region’s main bridge 
Updated 56 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: At least 41 people were killed and scores injured after landslides in the hills of India’s southern Kerala state, local media reported, with rescue operations obstructed after a main bridge collapsed in the region. State Health Minister Veena George said that over 70 people were injured and the Indian Express reported that many people are likely to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river.

“The situation is serious. The government has pressed all agencies into rescue,” state Forest Minister A K Saseendran told Reuters after the landslides in the Wayanad district of the state. More rain was predicted through the day.

The army was roped in to build a temporary bridge after a bridge in the district that linked the affected area, mostly tea and cardamom estates, to the nearest town of Chooralmala was destroyed, Saseendran added. Local news channel Asianet TV said as many as 41 people died after the landslides caused havoc in the region.

Television visuals showed relief personnel making their way through rocks and uprooted trees as muddy water gushed through, with many houses destroyed.

One man was seen struggling to free himself after being stuck in chest-high mud for hours, as rescue workers were not able to reach him despite multiple efforts.

Rashid Padikkalparamban, a resident involved in the relief efforts, said there were at least three landslides in the area starting around midnight, which washed away the bridge connecting the affected area, the Mundakkai estates, to Chooralmala.

“Many people who were working in the estates and staying in makeshift tents inside are feared trapped or missing,” he said. Kerala is prone to heavy rain and flooding, with nearly 400 people killed in one of the worst floods in 2018.

Relief efforts were ongoing on Tuesday, and two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been mobilized, the Kerala chief minister’s office said in a statement. Rescue operations were hampered as the area was not reachable by road because of the bridge collapse, Mohsen Shahedi, a senior National Disaster Response Force officer told Reuters. Rahul Gandhi, who won the recently-contested general election from Wayanad, but resigned as he was also elected from his family bastion in the north, said he had spoken to the state chief minister to ensure coordination with all agencies.

Topics: India rain landslide Kerala

US anti-Muslim incidents rose about 70 percent in first half of 2024 amid Gaza war

US anti-Muslim incidents rose about 70 percent in first half of 2024 amid Gaza war
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

US anti-Muslim incidents rose about 70 percent in first half of 2024 amid Gaza war

US anti-Muslim incidents rose about 70 percent in first half of 2024 amid Gaza war
  • Human rights advocates have reported a global rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism since the eruption in October
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Discrimination and attacks against Muslims and Palestinians rose by about 70 percent in the US in the first half of 2024 amid heightened Islamophobia due to Israel’s war in Gaza, the Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group said on Tuesday.
Human rights advocates have reported a global rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism since the eruption in October of the Israel-Gaza war which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.
In the first six months of 2024, CAIR said it received 4,951 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents, a rise of nearly 70 percent compared with the same period in 2023.
Most of the complaints were in the categories of immigration and asylum, employment discrimination, education discrimination and hate crimes, CAIR said.
In 2023, CAIR documented 8,061 such complaints in the whole year, including about 3,600 in the last three months after the war broke out.
Alarming US incidents in the last nine months include the fatal October stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American child in Illinois, the February stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas, the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont in November and the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl in May.
There have been numerous protests in the US, Israel’s key ally, against the war in Gaza since October. The CAIR report noted the crackdown by police and university authorities on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campuses.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel’s military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations that Israel denies.
CAIR says it compiles numbers by reviewing public statements and videos as well as reports from public calls, emails and an online complaint system. It also contacts people whose incidents are reported by media.

Topics: US Islamophobia Muslims Gaza

At least 19 dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, more rain predicted

At least 19 dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, more rain predicted
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

At least 19 dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, more rain predicted

At least 19 dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, more rain predicted
  • Hundreds of people are likely to be trapped and as many 19 people have died, including a child, the Indian Express newspaper reported
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

THIRUVANANTHPURAM: At least 19 people were killed after multiple landslides in the hills of India’s southern state of Kerala on Tuesday, local media reported, with heavy rain and poor Internet connectivity hampering rescue efforts.
Hundreds of people are likely to be trapped and as many 19 people have died, including a child, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
Television visuals showed water gushing through rocks and fallen trees, with many houses destroyed.
“The situation is serious. The government has pressed all agencies into rescue,” state Forest Minister A K Saseendran told Reuters.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rain in the state on Tuesday.
Relief efforts are ongoing, and two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been mobilized, the Kerala chief minister’s office said in a statement.
Rescue efforts were hampered as there was no Internet connectivity in the area, Mohsen Shahedi, a senior National Disaster Response Force officer said.

Topics: India

Several feared dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, local media report

Several feared dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, local media report
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Several feared dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, local media report

Several feared dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, local media report
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Several people were feared dead after landslides in the hilly region of India’s southern state of Kerala on Tuesday, with heavy rainfall hampering rescue efforts, local media reported.
Hundreds of people are likely to be trapped and as many as eight people have died, including a child, several media outlets reported.

Topics: India Kerala landslide

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti’s prime minister escaped unharmed Monday after gangs opened fire near a hospital he was visiting, a government source told AFP, as the troubled nation seeks to restore stability after months of gang related violence.

Garry Conille, who came to office in June, was leaving the establishment in a gang-controlled area of capital Port-au-Prince when gunmen began firing automatic weapons, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Conille, escorted by Haitian police and members of a UN-backed Kenyan security force, was able to flee the area unharmed.

Video footage showed several police officers running to take cover as shots rang out. It has not been announced if there were any injuries.

The hospital building was under gang control from the end of February until early July, when a police operation succeeded in taking it back.

Criminal groups control some 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, with residents saying they have faced the threat of murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom.

Hundreds of police officers from Kenya have been deployed in Haiti’s capital, part of an international effort to bring stability to a country riven by political, social and economic chaos.

Conille has vowed to restore the authority of the state. He came to office as part of an interim government that was formed following the resignation of his unpopular and unelected predecessor, Ariel Henry.

Topics: Haiti

