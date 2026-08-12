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Israel seeking to ‘remove Palestine from world’s agenda’: Erdogan

Israel seeking to ‘remove Palestine from world’s agenda’: Erdogan
Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. (AFP)
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Updated 12 August 2026 20:17
AFP
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Israel seeking to ‘remove Palestine from world’s agenda’: Erdogan

Israel seeking to ‘remove Palestine from world’s agenda’: Erdogan
  • Erdogan has repeatedly lambasted Netanyahu’s government, accusing the Israeli prime minister of committing “genocide” in Gaza
Updated 12 August 2026 20:17
AFP
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ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to “remove Palestine” from the world’s agenda.
“The aim of the Netanyahu government is to remove Palestine from the common agenda of humanity by profiting from chaos and new conflicts in the region,” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.
“No matter what they do, they will not succeed. The Palestinian cause will continue to grow in people’s hearts as they try to destroy it,” he said, vowing Turkiye would fight for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
A strong advocate of the Palestinian cause, Erdogan has repeatedly lambasted Netanyahu’s government, accusing the Israeli prime minister of committing “genocide” in Gaza and of pursuing expansionist policies in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and beyond.
Abbas arrived in Ankara on Tuesday accompanied by his diplomatic adviser Majdi Khalidi, intelligence chief Majed Faraj and senior Palestinian official Ziad Abu Amr.
He met Erdogan on Wednesday with the pair discussing developments in the region in talks the Palestinian leader described as “important and fruitful.”
Last month, Abbas, 90, said Palestinian legislative elections would take place on November 28 followed by a presidential poll early next year.
If the November election goes ahead, it would be the first such ballot in two decades.
“I hope the decision to hold legislative and presidential elections in Palestine after a long time will bring good fortune.. (and) will advance the reconciliation process,” Erdogan said, in a nod to the historic rivalry between Abbas’ Fatah movement and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
Abbas also hailed the August 7 defense pact between Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, saying it was “of utmost importance” and expressing hope it would help enhance security and stability in the region.

Topics: War on Gaza Occupied West Bank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

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