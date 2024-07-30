Rashed Al-Qemzi looks to boost title bid in Norway

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi expects to boost his challenge for a record fifth UIM F2 World Championship title when the series returns to Norway at the weekend following a five-year gap.

After three days of rigorous testing in Italy this week, defending champion Al-Qemzi and teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori are determined to shrug off a disappointing start to the season in Brindisi last month, where they were beset with technical issues.

Team manager Guido Cappellini and his mechanics are using three days of preparation in San Nazzaro to put the two drivers, and their boats, in top condition ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix of Norway in Tonsberg.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted, but that’s behind us now and we expect to be in a much better position to challenge for the win this weekend,” said Al-Qemzi, who battled his way to a sixth-place first-round finish, while Al-Mansoori suffered an early retirement.

“Everybody has been working very hard to make sure we have the chance to get the results we want and know we can achieve together.

“We know our team can get the best out of our boats, and as drivers, we have to make sure that we match their hard work and get the best out of ourselves.”

Back in the driving seat after a long absence from powerboat racing, Britain’s Matthew Palfreyman leads the championship from Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko and Portugal’s Duarte Benavente.

Al-Qemzi, who finished second the last time the championship visited Tonsberg in 2019, remains characteristically confident that he can add to his four F2 world titles this season, despite the obvious intense competition now on display.

“You could see in Brindisi that there are a lot of good drivers who want to win, and it will be very difficult for anyone to take the championship this year,” he said.

“I want to be in a good position to go for the win on Sunday, and Mansoor wants to be there with me, fighting for the points. So, the first target is to be on the pace when qualifying starts on Saturday and build from there.”