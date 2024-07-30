You are here

Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Egyptian fencer Dessouky's Olympic run ends at quarterfinals

Egyptian fencer Dessouky’s Olympic run ends at quarterfinals
Dessouky had earlier defeated Poland’s Jan Jurkiewicz and Spain’s Carlos Llavador to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. (Ahram)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Egyptian fencer Dessouky’s Olympic run ends at quarterfinals

Egyptian fencer Dessouky’s Olympic run ends at quarterfinals
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
PARIS: Egypt’s Mohamed Hamza Dessouky was eliminated from the Olympics Games’ men’s foil competition on Monday after losing 15-9 in the quarterfinals to Italy’s Fillipo Macchi.

Dessouky had earlier defeated Poland’s Jan Jurkiewicz and Spain’s Carlos Llavador to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

On Monday morning, Egypt’s Abdel-Rahman Tolba was eliminated from the men’s foil.

Tolba fell short in the round of 16 against America’s Nick Atkin with a score of 15-8.

Topics: Paris Olympics Egypt

Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’
Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day
Saudi Arabia
Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day

Club Championship competition intensifies as new trio enters EWC race

Club Championship competition intensifies as new trio enters EWC race
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Club Championship competition intensifies as new trio enters EWC race

Club Championship competition intensifies as new trio enters EWC race
  • Week 4 concluded with Smart Omega Empress winning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024, Alpha7 Esports taking the PUBG Mobile World Cup, and Crazy Raccoon the Overwatch
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The fans in attendance and the millions more who tuned in around the world witnessed some epic moments as the fourth week of the Esports World Cup drew to a close.

The summer-long celebration of elite competition and esports fandom has reached the halfway stage at Boulevard Riyadh City, with new EWC champions crowned across three action-packed tournaments.

Saturday saw Smart Omega Empress etch their names in the esports history books as they whitewashed Team Vitality 3-0 to win the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024. Hot on the heels of a flawless 3-0 semi-final win against Victory Song Gamers, the Filipino club delivered another dominant performance on the grandest stage esports to claim the $180,000 first prize — the highest-ever for a professional women’s event.

Another club successful in its bid for glory was Alpha7 Esports. Following 18 exhilarating rounds, the Brazilian team topped the main tournament standings to win the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024 on Sunday. They finished on 153 points, 29 clear of joint second-placed REJECT and Tianba. The victory meant Alpha7 scooped 1,000 EWC Club Championship points alongside the $467,312 first prize, capping off their sensational Riyadh campaign.

Elsewhere on an unforgettable Sunday, week four of the EWC came to a close with the latter stages of Overwatch 2.

Crazy Raccoon, a Japanese esports organization with players from the Republic of Korea, overcame hometown heroes Team Falcons 4-1 in the first semi-final, while Toronto Ultra of Canada defeated ZETA DIVISION in a seven-game epic, prevailing 4-3.

The Grand Final finished in the early hours of Monday with Crazy Raccoon sealing back-to-back 4-1 victories to take the title, the $400,000 first prize, and 1,000 Club Championship points.

The Esports World Cup, the pinnacle of professional esports, runs until Aug. 25 and features 22 tournaments across 21 titles. Week 5 begins on July 31 with three tournaments taking place up to Aug. 4 — Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and the Honor of Kings Mid-Season Invitational 2024.

Topics: Club Championship

Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day
Saudi Arabia
Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day
Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition
Sport
Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition

Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River

Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River
Updated 30 July 2024
AP
Men's Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris' Seine River

Men’s Olympic triathlon is postponed due to concerns over water quality in Paris’ Seine River
  • Heavy rains generally cause levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the Seine to rise
  • The decision to postpone the men’s triathlon followed a meeting early Tuesday morning that included the sport’s governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team and city officials
Updated 30 July 2024
AP

PARIS: The men’s Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris’ Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place.

Organizers said they will try to hold the men’s triathlon Wednesday instead. The women’s competition is also scheduled on Wednesday, but both are subject to water tests. A risk of storms in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings could complicate rescheduling the events.

Heavy rains generally cause levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the Seine to rise. Paris experienced a downpour during the Olympic opening ceremony Friday, with rain continuing into Saturday. The swimming portion of training events meant to let the triathletes familiarize themselves with the course was canceled on both Sunday and Monday because of concerns over water quality.

The decision to postpone the men’s triathlon followed a meeting early Tuesday morning that included the sport’s governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team and city officials.

The event is now scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m., which may make heat a factor. Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast to be 95 F (35 C), and the event may be finishing at the hottest part of the day.

Organizers and city officials had expressed confidence that bacteria levels would improve as skies cleared and temperatures warmed in the days that followed, but that apparently wasn’t sufficient to ensure the athletes’ safety.

Paris made an enormous effort to improve the water quality in the long-polluted Seine so the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming event in August could be held in the famed river that runs through the city center. But bacteria levels have remained in flux.

Daily water quality tests measure levels of fecal bacteria known as E. coli, with a safe limit of 900 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters determined by European rules. Monitoring group Eau de Paris releases data each Friday, but it is updated only through the previous Tuesday.

High levels of E. coli in water can indicate contamination from sewage. Most strains are harmless and some live in the intestines of healthy people and animals. But others can be dangerous. Even a mouthful of contaminated water can lead to diarrhea, and the germ can cause illnesses such as infections in the urinary tract or in the intestines.

Efforts to make the river suitable for swimming cost €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion). They include the construction of a giant basin to capture excess rainwater and keep wastewater from flowing into the river, renovating sewer infrastructure and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo very publicly took a swim in the river two weeks ago, along with Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet, and the top government official for the Paris region, Marc Guillaume, along with swimmers from local swimming clubs. Data released last week show that E. coli levels at the Bras Marie were at 985 units per 100 milliliters that day, slightly above the established threshold.

Other swimming events planned in the Seine are the triathlon mixed relay on Aug. 5 and the women’s and men’s marathon swimming events on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition
Sport
Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition
Saudi Arabia signs development agreement with Kosovo
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia signs development agreement with Kosovo

A French fencing queen is crowned in gold at the Grand Palais

A French fencing queen is crowned in gold at the Grand Palais
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
A French fencing queen is crowned in gold at the Grand Palais

A French fencing queen is crowned in gold at the Grand Palais
  • In freshly-crowned Apithy-Brunet, France has found a new fencing queen to fit the fancy setting of the event
  • She made history as the first French fencer to win an Olympic title in women’s sabre, and the first in women’s fencing overall since ‘grande dame’ Laura Flessel won gold in women’s epee in Atlanta in 1996
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

PARIS: It was an evening for France. After three days of intense cheering for the local fencers, the Grand Palais crowd finally got the Olympic gold medal it craved in women’s sabre at the Paris Games on Monday — and a silver one for good measure.

Manon Apithy-Brunet, a bronze medalist in Tokyo, won 15-12 in a final bout that left countrywoman Sara Balzer, the 2023 world champion, with a silver medal.

In freshly-crowned Apithy-Brunet, France has found a new fencing queen to fit the fancy setting of the event.

She made history as the first French fencer to win an Olympic title in women’s sabre, and the first in women’s fencing overall since ‘grande dame’ Laura Flessel won gold in women’s epee in Atlanta in 1996.

“It’s just a dream, I really don’t realize. It’s like, Olympic champion, me? I’m just dreaming now,” Apithy-Brunet told reporters.

“For me, we won gold together,” she said of Balzer. “Of course she has the silver medal and it’s different, but it’s France that won.”

French coach Mathieu Gourdain said: “It was a possibility that they would both be in the final, but I hadn’t prepared for it. It’s hard because you know that at the end, there is one that loses.

“Two medals in Paris, the most beautiful medals,” said Gourdain. “What more can I ask for?“

Though Balzer entered the piste looking determined and focused and scored first, Apithy-Brunet quickly took over and was leading until victory, in a twist from earlier bouts throughout the day.

“I’m very happy for her, fencing like she did and to win is exceptional, and I respect her work and efforts to reach this goal,” said Balzer.

“The public, the noise, the atmosphere, and this magnificent Grand Palais — I will have many good memories.”

Before the finals, a cold-blooded yet fiery Balzer breezed through all the rounds, taking out veteran Olympian and champion Olga Kharlan of Ukraine 15-7 in less than two minutes in the semifinals.

Kharlan went on to claim bronze, Ukraine’s first medal of the Paris Games.

Apithy-Brunet had a more challenging day, qualifying for the semifinals with a disputed and contentious 15-14 win against Greece’s Theodora Gkoutoura.

Yet she celebrated every win with an expansive joy, jumping and dancing. After snatching gold, an elated Apithy-Brunet kissed her partner on the piste.

“Manon is naturally spontaneous and Sara is maybe more structured, reasoned. Two quite different personnalities,” said Gourdain.

The whole French staff quickly convened a joint celebration, draping the two medalists in blue, white and red and making them jump in the air.

Defending champion Cheung Ka-long of Hong Kong retained his title in men’s foil, beating first-time Olympian Filippo Macchi of Italy 15-14 in a disputed bout.

Nick Itkin of the US took bronze.

Topics: Paris Olympics

US tops medal tally in World Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships in Riyadh video
Saudi Sport
US tops medal tally in World Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships in Riyadh
Biles chases first Paris Olympic gold, fingers crossed over River Seine
Sport
Biles chases first Paris Olympic gold, fingers crossed over River Seine

Biles chases first Paris Olympic gold, fingers crossed over River Seine

Biles chases first Paris Olympic gold, fingers crossed over River Seine
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Biles chases first Paris Olympic gold, fingers crossed over River Seine

Biles chases first Paris Olympic gold, fingers crossed over River Seine
  • The US team topped the rankings in qualifying and Biles wowed an A-list crowd in Paris on Sunday in her first appearance in the French capital
  • Organizers cancelled a second day of triathlon training on Monday because of the poor water quality and said they would make a last-minute decision on the men’s race after reviewing laboratory results overnight
  • On the fourth day of swimming, defending champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia and US world record-holder Regan Smith go head-to-head for 100m backstroke glory
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Simone Biles is tipped to win her first Olympic gymnastics gold since 2016 on Tuesday while Paris organizers will be nervously monitoring pollution levels in the River Seine ahead of the men’s triathlon.

America’s Biles appears to be back at the peak of her powers as she leads the US on what has been billed as a redemption mission in the women’s team final.

The 27-year-old, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, won four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Games.

But she battled the disorientating mental block gymnasts call the “twisties” at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Biles dramatically pulled out of most of her events including the team final and the US settled for silver behind Russia after winning gold in 2012 and 2016.

Biles, a 23-time world champion, went home with a silver and a bronze, and while she won many plaudits for opening up on her mental health, there were critics who accused her of putting herself before her country.

“It has to be for us,” Biles said of the US’s bid to recapture their women’s team crown.

“It can’t be for anybody else. We do it for ourselves and the love of the sport and the love for representing the USA.”

The US team topped the rankings in qualifying and Biles wowed an A-list crowd in Paris on Sunday in her first appearance in the French capital, despite tweaking her left calf and competing with her leg taped.

The Seine, which snakes through the French capital, is supposed to stage the swimming leg of the triathlon competition, which begins on Tuesday morning with the men’s individual event.

French officials had hoped that holding triathlon and marathon swimming on the river, lined by some of Paris’s most famous landmarks, would create enduring images of the Games.

But organizers cancelled a second day of triathlon training on Monday because of the poor water quality and said they would make a last-minute decision on the men’s race after reviewing laboratory results overnight.

The waterway was polluted by heavy rain that drenched the opening ceremony on Friday and disrupted the early action on Saturday, leading to discharges of raw sewage.

However, Paris 2024 officials and World Triathlon said they were “confident” that pollution would drop before the start of the competition given the hot, sunny weather, which helps keep bacteria levels down.

Temperatures are due to soar to highs of 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, prompting weather chiefs to issued a weather warning for Paris and surrounding areas.

On the fourth day of swimming, defending champion Kaylee McKeown of Australia and US world record-holder Regan Smith go head-to-head for 100m backstroke glory.

It is one of three golds up for grabs at La Defense Arena.

The others are in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and the men’s 800m freestyle, in which Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen is looking to become the first man from the country to claim an Olympic swimming gold.

The world champion posted the fastest time in the heats on Monday.

The England-born 23-year-old insisted he was not fixated on gold, and with it a place in Irish folklore.

“Any medal’s good, it’s my first race here, and it’s my first time actually being in contention for an Olympic medal, so I’ll take any medal, whatever color,” he said.

Gold medals are also up for grabs on Tuesday in fencing, judo, shooting and table tennis.

There is also the final of the women’s rugby sevens, after France clinched the men’s title in thrilling fashion.

In tennis, the “dream team” of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz return to action in the second round of the men’s doubles.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Trump says Olympic opening ceremony was ‘a disgrace’
World
Trump says Olympic opening ceremony was ‘a disgrace’
New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out
Sport
New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out

New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out

New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out

New Zealand to play US in Olympic rugby sevens semis, France out
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Defending champions New Zealand will play the United States in the semifinal of the Olympic sevens, but French hopes of double rugby gold were dashed after defeat by Canada at the Stade de France on Monday.

Another partisan, near sell-out crowd of 66,000 packed into the Stade de France primarily to watch the France team in their mission to emulate Antoine Dupont and the men’s team in claiming gold.

But there was disappointment as the Canadians ran out 19-14 winners to set up a semifinal against Australia.

The Australians outclassed Ireland 40-7 in their quarter, Maddison Levi scoring a hat-trick to set a new women’s record of 11 tries scored at an Olympics, beating Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s previous best of 10 at the 2016 Rio Games.

Piper Logan opened the scoring for Canada against France, haring away from a scrum for a fine individual try, Chloe Daniels converting.

But the home side, roared on by a raucous crowd, drew level at the whistle for half-time, Ian Jason sprinting away for a try.

Yolaine Yengo converted that and her own try to take the lead after a brilliant Lili Dezou offload out of a double tackle.

But Logan scooted away for her second, identikit, try, captain Olivia Apps converting to make it 14 points apiece with three minutes to play.

Daniels dashed French hopes when she shot down an unguarded blindside for Canada’s third try.

New Zealand, gold medallists at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, ran out comprehensive 55-5 winners over China and will play the US, 17-7 victors over Britain.

They were on the scoreboard within 30 seconds, veteran Sarah Hirini finishing off a break by Theresa Setefano.

But China roared back, Yang Feifei hauled down the line beckoning. When Hirini was yellow carded for a head-high tackle, the Chinese made the numerical advantage pay as Hu Yu outstripped the stretched defense for a try.

There was no panic from New Zealand, who went on to score eight tries without reply.

Five-pointers for Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Michaela Blyde and global rugby legend Woodman-Wickliffe, in her third and final Olympics, made it 24-5 at half-time.

Blyde crossed for her seventh try of the tournament early in the second period, swiftly followed by four more from Felix-Hotham, Mahina Paul (2) and Hirini in what turned out to be a procession.

New Zealand’s trans-Tasman rivals Australia, winners at the 2016 Rio Games, made a strong start against Ireland.

Levi bagged a first-half hat-trick in what was a re-run of both sides’ final pool match earlier Monday won 19-14 by the Australians.

Faith Nathan crossed to make it 26-0 at half-time before Isabella Nasser and Bienne Terita added two more either side of an Irish consolation try from Stacey Flood.

Britain took the lead in their quarter through Ellie Boatman, the US responding through Naya Tapper after a strong break from TikTok star Ilona Maher.

Maher looked like she might have been in for the US’ second on the stroke of half-time, but an outstanding Jasmine Joyce tackle wiped her out.

Kristi Kirche did get that American second, however, early in the second half, followed by Sammy Sullivan to end British medal hopes and hand the US a place in the last-four for the first time.

In the play-offs for lesser placings, there was a memorable 28-22 victory for Brazil over Fiji, who had won bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Raquel Kochhann scored four tries, including an injury-time winner, with a jink and sprint from her own line, the conversion setting up a play-off against Japan for ninth place.

Topics: Paris Olympics

France claim their first Paris Olympic gold in rugby sevens
Sport
France claim their first Paris Olympic gold in rugby sevens
Groups announced for 2023 Emirates Dubai Rugby 7s
Sport
Groups announced for 2023 Emirates Dubai Rugby 7s

IMF approves $820m disbursement to Egypt
IMF approves $820m disbursement to Egypt
SAB becomes first bank in KSA to receive local content certificate
The achievement reflects SAB's dedication to fostering local development and supporting Saudi Vision 2030 for sustainable growth
Bella Hadid ‘upset’ by Adidas’ advertising campaign
Bella Hadid ‘upset’ by Adidas’ advertising campaign
Bangladesh calls day of mourning for victims of unrest
Bangladesh calls day of mourning for victims of unrest
Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’
Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’

