Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant
Hayoung Jeon of South Korea in action against Nada Hafez of Egypt. (Reuters)
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
PARIS: Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez has revealed that she fought at the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.
Hafez posted on Instagram that she was “carrying a little Olympian one” hours after she had reached the round of 16 in women’s saber Monday.
The 26-year-old fencer from Cairo upset Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the United States, a former NCAA champion, before losing to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea.
“My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional,” Hafez wrote. “The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!”
A former gymnast with a degree in medicine, Hafez is a three-time Olympian who won gold medals in the individual and team saber events at the 2019 African Games. She finished Monday’s competition officially ranked 16th, her best result in any of her three Olympic appearances.

Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 

Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 

Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Consumer confidence in Saudi Arabia ranks among the highest globally, with 95 percent of respondents believing the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new survey. 

The latest Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for Saudi Arabia shows the Kingdom’s confidence levels are surpassing major economies like China and India. 

The Kingdom’s PCSI for May stands at 72.7, slightly higher than April’s 71.9 score and significantly above the global average of 50.2. 

The index evaluates current personal financial conditions, economic expectations, investment climate, and employment confidence. 

Consumer trust aligns with Saudi Arabia’s economic growth projections, which are set to outpace the global average in 2025, according to the latest International Monetary Fund study. 

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook update puts the Kingdom’s output increase at 4.7 percent next year — above the 3.3 percent international forecast.

Mana Jalalian on the 'democratization of art' and working with a French heritage brand 

Mana Jalalian on the ‘democratization of art’ and working with a French heritage brand 
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Mana Jalalian on the 'democratization of art' and working with a French heritage brand 

Mana Jalalian on the ‘democratization of art’ and working with a French heritage brand 
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Art collector Mana Jalalian made her mark on interior design in the UAE by bringing renowned French manufacturer Moissonnier to the country for the first time, but the entrepreneur is also known for sharing her substantial art collection with the world.

Over the past 16 years she has amassed a collection of more than 400 works of art, a number of which have been exhibited at museums and biennales including La Biennale di Venezia, Musee d’Art Moderne de Paris, MAXXI Museum in Rome, Davis Museum in Boston, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.

“Sharing my collection with the public is a deeply meaningful endeavor for me,” the US Canadian told Arab News. “I believe in the democratization of art, making it accessible to diverse audiences and fostering a greater appreciation for creativity and expression.”

When it comes to sourcing additions to her collection, Jalalian says she is driven by personal taste.

“Firstly, I gravitate towards pieces that resonate with me on an emotional or intellectual level,” she said.

“Whether it's a specific theme, artistic technique or cultural context, I seek artworks that evoke a strong response. Additionally, I consider the diversity of my collection, aiming to encompass various regions, styles, and mediums.

She highlighted a painting by Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri as a particularly precious piece and added: “Another cherished artwork is the Moissonnier Home’s L.XV Chest-of-Drawers, Cabinet 573. Its fusion of classic elegance with contemporary flair encapsulates the essence of my design philosophy.”

Moissonnier has been known for creating high-end furniture since 1885. Jalalian acquired exclusive distribution rights in North America, paving the way for her first flagship showroom in Vancouver, Canada, in 2016. Now, she has another flagship store in the UAE.

“Moissonnier’s distinctive aesthetic resonates well with clients in the UAE, thanks to its timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship,” she said.

She also teased expansion into Saudi Arabia: “By bringing Moissonnier to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, we aim to cater to the sophisticated tastes of customers who appreciate the fusion of heritage and innovation in furniture design.”

Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government

Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
AFP
Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government

Taliban cut ties with Afghan embassies loyal to former government
Updated 20 min 17 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban government has severed consular ties with swathes of Afghan embassies in Western countries, Kabul said Tuesday, cutting off diplomats loyal to the former foreign-backed administration.
The 2021 Taliban takeover left diplomats staffing Afghanistan’s foreign missions in limbo, having pledged to serve a government which collapsed in chaos after the withdrawal of US troops.
No country has yet formally recognized the Taliban government but in the past three years the Kabul authorities have installed Taliban ambassadors in some neighboring embassies.
But Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it now “bears no responsibility” for credentials including passports and visas issued by missions out of step with Kabul’s new rulers.
The embassies include those in the cities of London and Berlin as well as the countries of Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Canada and Australia.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly urged the Afghan political and consular missions in European countries to engage with Kabul,” a statement said.
“Unfortunately, the actions of most of the missions are carried out arbitrarily, without coordination and in explicit violation of the existing accepted principles.”
The statement said Afghans living abroad should deal instead with missions affiliated with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the self-styled name the Taliban have given the country under their rule.
Pakistan, China and Russia are among Afghan embassies working on order from the Taliban government.
Embassies cut off from Kabul have found themselves in dire financial straits, relying heavily on consular fees to pay staff salaries, rent and bills.
Without that income they may struggle to remain open.
The foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on its future plans for the ostracized embassies.
Since surging back to power by force after a two-decade insurgency, Taliban officials have campaigned to be Afghanistan’s sole representatives on the international stage.
Considered pariahs over their treatment of women, they have been denied an ambassador to the United Nations.
However at UN-hosted talks in Doha last month they represented Afghanistan — with civil society groups including women’s activists excluded from the main talks.
Analysts, rights campaigners and diplomats are split over whether to engage with the Taliban government in a bid to soften their stance or freeze them out until they backtrack.

Rashed Al-Qemzi looks to boost title bid in Norway

Rashed Al-Qemzi looks to boost title bid in Norway
Updated 24 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Rashed Al-Qemzi looks to boost title bid in Norway

Rashed Al-Qemzi looks to boost title bid in Norway
  • Team Abu Dhabi star sets sights on race win after Grand Prix testing in Italy
Updated 24 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi expects to boost his challenge for a record fifth UIM F2 World Championship title when the series returns to Norway at the weekend following a five-year gap.

After three days of rigorous testing in Italy this week, defending champion Al-Qemzi and teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori are determined to shrug off a disappointing start to the season in Brindisi last month, where they were beset with technical issues.

Team manager Guido Cappellini and his mechanics are using three days of preparation in San Nazzaro to put the two drivers, and their boats, in top condition ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix of Norway in Tonsberg.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted, but that’s behind us now and we expect to be in a much better position to challenge for the win this weekend,” said Al-Qemzi, who battled his way to a sixth-place first-round finish, while Al-Mansoori suffered an early retirement.

“Everybody has been working very hard to make sure we have the chance to get the results we want and know we can achieve together.

“We know our team can get the best out of our boats, and as drivers, we have to make sure that we match their hard work and get the best out of ourselves.”

Back in the driving seat after a long absence from powerboat racing, Britain’s Matthew Palfreyman leads the championship from Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko and Portugal’s Duarte Benavente.

Al-Qemzi, who finished second the last time the championship visited Tonsberg in 2019, remains characteristically confident that he can add to his four F2 world titles this season, despite the obvious intense competition now on display.

“You could see in Brindisi that there are a lot of good drivers who want to win, and it will be very difficult for anyone to take the championship this year,” he said.

“I want to be in a good position to go for the win on Sunday, and Mansoor wants to be there with me, fighting for the points. So, the first target is to be on the pace when qualifying starts on Saturday and build from there.”

Fresh protests loom in Venezuela in wake of disputed vote

Fresh protests loom in Venezuela in wake of disputed vote
Updated 23 min 30 sec ago
AFP
Fresh protests loom in Venezuela in wake of disputed vote

Fresh protests loom in Venezuela in wake of disputed vote
Updated 23 min 30 sec ago
AFP

CARACAS: Fresh demonstrations were expected in Venezuela Tuesday after one person died when security forces tried to break up protests triggered by a hotly disputed election result that gave Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a third term in power.
Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets Monday at angry protesters challenging the reelection victory claimed by Maduro but disputed by the opposition and questioned by many other countries.
Thousands of people flooded the streets of several neighborhoods in the capital, chanting “Freedom, freedom!” and “This government is going to fall!“
Some ripped Maduro campaign posters from street posts and burned them.
At least two statues of Hugo Chavez, the late socialist revolutionary who led Venezuela for more than a decade and handpicked Maduro as his successor, were knocked down by protesters.
One person died in northwest Yaracuy state and 46 were arrested in post-election demonstrations, Alfredo Romero, head of the Foro Penal rights group that specializes in political prisoner issues, said on social media platform X. He did not say what caused the death.
The National Electoral Council (CNE) certified the reelection of Maduro, 61, to another six-year term until 2031.
Maduro dismissed international criticism and doubts about the result of Sunday’s voting, claiming Venezuela was the target of an attempted “coup d’etat” of a “fascist and counter-revolutionary” nature.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told reporters that a review of available voting records clearly showed that the next president “will be Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia,” who replaced her on the ballot after she was barred by Maduro-aligned courts.
The records showed a “mathematically irreversible” lead for Gonzalez Urrutia, she said, with 6.27 million votes to Maduro’s 2.75 million.
She called for families to turn out Tuesday for “popular assemblies” nationwide to show support for a peaceful transition of power.
“There are millions of citizens in Venezuela... who want to see that their vote counts,” she posted later on X.
Maduro’s campaign manager Jorge Rodriguez, also called on X for “large marches starting this Tuesday to celebrate the victory.”
In Caracas on Monday, AFP observed members of the national guard firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, some wearing motorbike helmets and bandanas tied over their faces. Some responded by throwing rocks.
Protests were reported even in poor areas of Caracas that had been bastions of support for Maduro. Shots were heard in some areas.
“We want freedom. We want Maduro to go. Maduro, leave!,” Marina Sugey, a 42-year-old resident of Petare, a poor area of Caracas, told AFP.
The elections were held amid widespread fears of fraud by the government and a campaign tainted by accusations of political intimidation.
The CNE said on Monday Maduro had won 51.2 percent of votes cast compared to 44.2 percent for Gonzalez Urrutia.
When the opposition cried foul, Attorney General Tarek William Saab linked Machado to an alleged cyber “attack” seeking to “adulterate” the results.

International reactions
The United Nations, United States, European Union and several Latin American countries called for a “transparent” process, while allies including China, Russia and Cuba congratulated Maduro.
Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old former diplomat, acknowledged on Monday the deep discontent with the CNE results and vowed that “we will fight for our liberty.”
Nine Latin American countries called in a joint statement for a “complete review of the results with the presence of independent electoral observers.”
The US-based Carter Center, one of few organizations that had observers in Venezuela, urged the CNE to immediately publish detailed polling station-level results.
Brazil and Colombia also urged a review of the numbers, while Chile’s president said the outcome was “hard to believe.”
Peru recalled its ambassador and Panama said it was suspending relations with Venezuela.
The Washington-based Organization of American States called an emergency meeting for Wednesday at the request of Argentina and other countries that challenged the CNE tally.
Caracas hit back, saying it was withdrawing diplomatic staff from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.
It also suspended flights to and from Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Criticism
Independent polls had predicted Sunday’s vote would end 25 years of “Chavismo,” the populist movement founded by Chavez.
Maduro has been at the helm of the once-wealthy oil-rich country since 2013. The past decade has seen GDP drop by 80 percent, pushing more than seven million of Venezuela’s 30 million citizens to emigrate.
He is accused of locking up critics and harassing the opposition in a climate of rising authoritarianism.
In the run-up to the election, he warned of a “bloodbath” if he lost.
Sunday’s election was the product of a deal reached last year between the government and opposition.
That agreement led the United States to temporarily ease sanctions imposed after Maduro’s 2018 reelection, rejected as a sham by dozens of Latin American and other countries.
Sanctions were snapped back after Maduro reneged on agreed conditions.
Venezuela boasts the world’s largest oil reserves but production capacity has been severely diminished in recent years.
Most Venezuelans live on just a few dollars a month and endure biting shortages of electricity and fuel.
Economic misery in the South American nation has been a major source of migration pressure on the southern border of the United States, where immigration is a major presidential election issue.

